Saudi court convicts 11 Pakistanis of financial fraud and jails them for 7 years

Saudi court convicts 11 Pakistanis of financial fraud and jails them for 7 years
The Public Prosecution said it continues to work to protect people and their money from all forms of financial crime. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi court convicts 11 Pakistanis of financial fraud and jails them for 7 years

Saudi court convicts 11 Pakistanis of financial fraud and jails them for 7 years
  Investigators found the gang told victims they needed to update their bank details and used the personal information they obtained to steal from victims' accounts
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Eleven Pakistani nationals have been convicted of financial fraud in Saudi Arabia and each of them were sentenced to the maximum available jail term of seven years.

An investigation by the Saudi Public Prosecution’s financial fraud unit found that the gang sent text messages or called potential victims to tell them they needed to update their bank details, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. The criminals used the personal information they obtained in this way to access victims’ accounts and steal their money.

After the evidence was presented in court, the gang members were found guilty and sentenced. They will be deported from the Kingdom after serving their jail terms.

The Public Prosecution said it continues to work to protect people and their money from all forms of financial crime, and to bring to justice all those involved in such activity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Royal Saudi Air Force pilots show off their skills during Athens Flying Week

Royal Saudi Air Force pilots show off their skills during Athens Flying Week
Updated 6 sec ago
SPA

Royal Saudi Air Force pilots show off their skills during Athens Flying Week

Royal Saudi Air Force pilots show off their skills during Athens Flying Week
Updated 6 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Force presented air shows featuring two of its Typhoon aircraft and the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team during Athens Flying Week.

Mohammed Al-Fares, commander of the Saudi Hawks, said Saudi pilots demonstrated high levels of skills and capabilities during professional displays by the aerobatic team and demonstrations by the Typhoon crews.

Athens Flying Week, described as the largest international airshow in the Balkans, took place at Tanagra Airport on Sept. 2 and 3.

Topics: Athens Flying Week Royal Saudi Air Force

Saudi Arabia chairs INTOSAI's Policy, Finance and Administration Committee meeting in Washington

Saudi Arabia chairs INTOSAI’s Policy, Finance and Administration Committee meeting in Washington
Updated 50 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia chairs INTOSAI’s Policy, Finance and Administration Committee meeting in Washington

Saudi Arabia chairs INTOSAI’s Policy, Finance and Administration Committee meeting in Washington
  Event discussed report submitted by the General Court of Audit outlining committee's achievements
Updated 50 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The President of the Saudi General Court of Audit Dr. Hussam Alangari presided over the 20th meeting of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions’ Policy, Finance, and Administration Committee that was held on Tuesday in Washington DC, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting saw the participation of Gene L. Dodaro, the committee’s vice chairman, who serves as the head of the Government Accountability Office in the US, along with committee members representing supreme audit institutions in Brazil, Egypt, Austria, South Africa, India, Sweden, and Norway.

The meeting began with opening remarks by Alangari, the committee’s chairman, in which he restated the body’s dedication to offering unwavering support to the INTOSAI community in pursuit of its objectives.

He also emphasized commitment to ongoing collaborative endeavors to bolster transparency and accountability within the supreme audit institutions.

The meeting addressed several items on its agenda, focusing on the General Secretariat’s report regarding INTOSAI’s financial status.

The PFAC received and discussed the primary report submitted by the General Court of Audit, which outlined the committee’s most notable achievements and activities.

The meeting also featured reports from the chairs of Strategic Goals, including reviews and discussions of reports from the Professional Standards Committee, the Capacity Building Committee, the Knowledge Exchange Committee, the Supervisory Committee on Emerging Issues, and the INTOSAI Development Initiative.

In addition to chairing the PFAC, the GCA also holds the position of second vice president on the INTOSAI Governing Board and co-chairs the INTOSAI-Donor Steering Committee.
 

Topics: International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI)

Saudi motorists warned of costly vehicle damage caused by soaring temperatures

Saudi motorists warned of costly vehicle damage caused by soaring temperatures
Updated 06 September 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Saudi motorists warned of costly vehicle damage caused by soaring temperatures

Saudi motorists warned of costly vehicle damage caused by soaring temperatures
  Temperatures recorded this year exceeded 45 degrees Celsius in cities such as Riyadh, Dammam, Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah
Updated 06 September 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi motorists are feeling the heat from global warming through costly vehicle repairs.

With recorded temperatures this year of more than 45 degrees Celsius in cities such as Riyadh, Dammam, Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah, many cars have broken down due to problems with their cooling systems.

And drivers have been hit with repair bills running into thousands of riyals.

Now experts are warning motorists in the Kingdom to carry out regular maintenance on their vehicles to pre-empt any problems.

Abdullah Al-Misnad, vice president of the Saudi Weather and Climate Society, told Al Arabiya that recent storms in Makkah were a direct result of global warming. And cities throughout the Kingdom have witnessed stifling heatwaves this summer.

Riyadh mechanical engineer, Muataz Alatai, said high temperatures commonly led to damage to vehicle radiator hoses, fans, and fuel pumps.

He said: “Every part has a shelf life and people should pay attention to this and make changes regularly.”     

Alatai pointed out that vehicles should have maintenance checks every 10,000 km and that radiator water must be changed every 60,000 to 70,000 km. He noted that repair costs varied depending on location and model of vehicle.

“Take, for example, the Ford Taurus. Repairing the fan at the car dealership can cost up to SR1,800 ($480). Additionally, the fuel pump is quite expensive, ranging from SR4,500 to SR5,000.

“The design of the car, including the design of the engine, plays a role. For instance, the fuel pump in Korean and Japanese car brands is known to be more reliable and less prone to breaking,” he added.

Alatai recommended parking in shaded areas, checking the fuel pump regularly, keeping vehicle windows closed, using windshield sun protectors or tinted windows, and wearing sunscreen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia heat

Diplomatic Quarter: Sri Lankan envoy enjoys Saudi culture at Taif camel festival

Diplomatic Quarter: Sri Lankan envoy enjoys Saudi culture at Taif camel festival
Updated 06 September 2023
Rashid Hassan

Diplomatic Quarter: Sri Lankan envoy enjoys Saudi culture at Taif camel festival

Diplomatic Quarter: Sri Lankan envoy enjoys Saudi culture at Taif camel festival
Updated 06 September 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Sri Lankan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Pakeer Mohideen Amza enjoyed the Saudi culture and hospitality at the Crown Prince Camel Festival 2023, the 38-day event that started last month at the Taif Camel Square.

“I took part at the Crown Prince Camel Festival, the largest camel sporting event globally, involving 60,000 camels with a line of 589 races, offering a huge award worth SR56.25 million ($14.99 million),” the envoy told Arab News.

Amza also met with Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and president of the Saudi Triathlon Federation and chairman of the Saudi Camel Federation, during his visit.

The key attraction at the camel festival, he said, was the optimum utility of the technology, where robots were introduced replacing riders.

The owners of the camels, driving parallel on a separate track, communicated with and guided the camels using modern technology, he said.

“What is amazing is that the ingredients of the 4th Industrial Revolution have been richly infused and gone beyond in this traditional sport event,” said the ambassador.

The 38-day mega event, which has now reached its final stage, aims to consolidate camel sports and heritage, promote Saudi and Arab culture, and support the tourism sector in the Kingdom.

Camel lovers and tourists from all over the globe have been flocking to the unique festival to enjoy the elegance of the animals and be part of the events on offer, the ambassador added.

The festival’s organizing committee said the event started on Aug. 1 at the Taif Camel Square with the participation of Arab and international teams.

Abdulrahman Al-Rashidi, director of the squares department at the Saudi Camel Federation, said that the 17 million-square-meter Taif Camel Square had undergone renovation and development works using the latest technologies, including the rehabilitation of the track’s soil for the race, the construction of a 64-square-meter arbitration building, and a 188-square-meter frontage wall.

He added that a 100-meter-long wall surrounding the examination area, in addition to a 6 km track inside the square, had been built for the festival.

Al-Rashidi explained that Taif Camel Square has several service sections, including a royal platform that can accommodate 200 people, an area for spectators that can accommodate 220 people, a restaurant, and a media center.

Topics: DIPLOMATIC QUARTER

Who's Who: Mohammed Qurban, CEO of Saudi National Center for Wildlife

Who’s Who: Mohammed Qurban, CEO of Saudi National Center for Wildlife
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Mohammed Qurban, CEO of Saudi National Center for Wildlife

Who’s Who: Mohammed Qurban, CEO of Saudi National Center for Wildlife
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Mohammed Qurban has been serving as CEO of the National Center for Wildlife since November 2019, overseeing the organization’s role in safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s rich biodiversity.

With his vast experience, extensive network, and unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, Qurban continues to spearhead conservation initiatives in the Kingdom, playing a pivotal role in protecting its unique flora and fauna.

Prior to his current position, he served as director of the Center of Environment and Water at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, where he contributed to the understanding and preservation of the Kingdom’s natural resources.

He served as vice chairman of the Environmental Technology and Management Association, an organization dedicated to promoting environmentally friendly practices.

He worked as a research assistant at the National Oceanography Center in Southampton, UK, collaborating with international experts and gaining invaluable insights into the challenges facing the oceans. He also worked as a research assistant at the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution in Fort Pierce, Florida, from 2003 to 2008, where he learned about marine ecosystems and the impact of human activities on these delicate environments.

Qurban’s interests and experience extend beyond environmental science. He participates in several associations, including the Saudi Biological Society, the Air and Waste Management Association, and the Society of Computer Science. These diverse affiliations highlight his commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and his belief in addressing complex environmental issues from multiple perspectives.

Qurban earned a bachelor’s degree in aquatic resource development from King Faisal University in Hofuf and a master’s degree in marine science from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, US. He obtained a PhD in oceanography from the University of Southampton in 2009.

Topics: Who’s Who

