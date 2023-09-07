Saudi court convicts 11 Pakistanis of financial fraud and jails them for 7 years

RIYADH: Eleven Pakistani nationals have been convicted of financial fraud in Saudi Arabia and each of them were sentenced to the maximum available jail term of seven years.

An investigation by the Saudi Public Prosecution’s financial fraud unit found that the gang sent text messages or called potential victims to tell them they needed to update their bank details, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. The criminals used the personal information they obtained in this way to access victims’ accounts and steal their money.

After the evidence was presented in court, the gang members were found guilty and sentenced. They will be deported from the Kingdom after serving their jail terms.

The Public Prosecution said it continues to work to protect people and their money from all forms of financial crime, and to bring to justice all those involved in such activity.