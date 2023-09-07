The death toll from fierce storms and flooding in Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria has risen to 14

You are here

Floodwaters cover a farm and a house after the country's record rainstorm (AP)
ISTANBUL: The death toll from severe rainstorms that lashed parts of Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria increased to 14 on Wednesday after rescue teams in the three neighboring countries recovered seven more bodies.
A flash flood at a campsite in northwestern Turkiye near the border with Bulgaria killed at least five people — with three found dead on Wednesday — and carried away bungalow homes. Rescuers were still searching for one person reported missing at the campsite.
Another two people died in Istanbul, Turkiye’s largest city, where Tuesday’s storms inundated hundreds of homes and workplaces in several neighborhoods.
The victims in Istanbul included a 32-year-old Guinean citizen who was trapped inside his basement apartment in the low-income Kucukcekmece district, Turkish broadcaster HaberTurk TV reported. The other was a 57-year-old woman who died after being swept away by the floods in another neighborhood, the private DHA news agency reported.
The surging floodwaters affected more than 1,750 homes and businesses in the city, according to the Istanbul governor’s office. They included a line of shops in the Ikitelli district, where the deluge dragged parked vehicles and mud into furniture stores, destroying the merchandise, DHA reported.
The floods also engulfed a parking area for containers and trucks on the city’s outskirts where people found safety by climbing on top of the roof of a restaurant, Turkish media reports said.
In Greece, record rainfall caused at least three deaths near the central city of Volos and in Karditsa, further to the west, according to the fire service. Three people were reported missing.
Authorities banned traffic in Volos, the nearby mountain region of Pilion and the resort island of Skiathos, where many households remained without electricity and running water on Wednesday. Traffic was also banned in another two regions of central Greece near Volos, while the storms were forecast to continue until at least Thursday afternoon.
In Bulgaria, a storm caused floods on the country’s southern Black Sea coast. The bodies of two missing people were recovered from the sea on Wednesday, raising the overall death toll to four.
Video showed cars and camper vans being swept out to sea in the southern resort town of Tsarevo, where authorities declared a state of emergency.
Most of the rivers in the region burst their banks and several bridges were destroyed, causing serious traffic problems.
Tourism Minister Zaritsa Dinkova said that about 4,000 people were affected by the disaster along the entire southern stretch of Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.
“There is a problem transporting tourists because it is dangerous to go by coach on the roads affected by the floods,” she added.

After slums and monkeys, Delhi removes stray dogs from streets as G20 nears

After slums and monkeys, Delhi removes stray dogs from streets as G20 nears
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

After slums and monkeys, Delhi removes stray dogs from streets as G20 nears

After slums and monkeys, Delhi removes stray dogs from streets as G20 nears
  • US President Joe Biden, Saudi crown prince among other world leaders expected to gather in Delhi this weekend
  • Delhi has over 60,000 stray dogs, according to government data, which are fed and doted upon by many of its residents
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of stray dogs that roam the streets of the Indian capital Delhi are being rounded up by authorities and moved to shelters in the run-up to the G20 summit this weekend, according to animal activists and Reuters witnesses.

Authorities have already cleared many slums in the city and put up cutouts of langurs to scare away monkeys from public spaces ahead of the meeting.

The G20 summit, the biggest ever gathering of world leaders in the Indian capital, will be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida among others.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) did not directly link the removal of stray dogs to the summit, stating that the canines are being picked up “only on an urgent need basis.”

Ambulances being used for the roundup of strays that were seen by Reuters, however, displayed “On Duty G-20” boards.

Nawab, a caretaker of an animal shelter managed by a local animal welfare NGO Friendicoes SECA, recaptures a stray dog after it escaped from the shelter at its facility at Bijwasan in New Delhi, India, on September 6, 2023. (Photo courtesy: REUTERS)

The national capital territory of Delhi has over 60,000 stray dogs, according to government data, which are fed and doted upon by many of its 20 million residents, but instances of them attacking people are not uncommon.

The MCD, in August, had issued an order for removal of stray dogs “from the vicinity of prominent locations in view of the G-20 summit,” but withdrew the directions two days later following a backlash.

Animal activists say the civic body then started capturing stray dogs “in an inhumane manner” last week, without using methods like “net catching or hand catching” mandated by guidelines.

Almost 1,000 dogs have been rounded up so far from areas like the airport and the G20 venue, they said.

Reuters’ witnesses saw MCD teams capturing dogs using rods with a loop at one end. The animals were then dragged to ambulances.

“What India is doing is ironic given the theme of the G20 — one earth, one family, one future. It is hypocritical to talk of a shared future when we do not make room for our co-beings,” said Ambika Shukla, trustee of People for Animals, a non-governmental organization.

Sanjay Mohapatra, founder of the House of Stray Animals NGO, termed the action “needless.”

“If delegates see people feeding stray dogs, it will actually create a good impression of the country,” he said.

The MCD, in a statement, said the captured dogs were being tracked and would be released back from where they were taken, but did not give a timeframe.

“All the dogs are safe and comfortable with necessary medical help available to them,” it said.

Friendicoes, one of the groups working with the MCD to round up the canines, said it has picked up 234 dogs using nets and moved them to its three shelters in the city.

Reuters images showed the animals inside cages, with a white-board hanging at the entrance detailing the ‘token number’ assigned to each of them, and detailing their gender and fur color.

“We have stopped the work now since we have reached full capacity. The dogs will be released at the same locations from where they were picked up after the summit,” said co-founder Geeta Seshamani.

LONDON: At least 20 houses have been raided by police in Pakistan in the hunt for the missing family of British schoolgirl Sara Sharif.

Authorities searched properties mainly in the cities of Jhelum and Mirpur, where the extended families of Sara’s father Urfan Sharif and stepmother Beinash Batool are from, according to Sky News.

Urfan, his brother Faisal Malik, Batool and five of Urfan’s children are currently in hiding in Pakistan having fled the UK on Aug. 9, the day before Sara’s body was found at the family home in Woking, Sussex.

All three adults are wanted for questioning over the death, which is being treated as murder. A postmortem exam said the 10-year-old suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

On Wednesday, Batool said in a video sent to broadcasters including the BBC and Sky that Sara’s death was “an incident” while offering to cooperate with authorities and “fight our case in court.”

Denying earlier claims by another of Urfan’s brothers, Imran Sharif, that Sara had died after falling down a flight of stairs, Batool said: “Sara’s death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on.”

She added: “All the media have been giving wrong statements and making up lies. Imran did not give a statement that Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck. This was spread through a Pakistani media outlet.

“All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety. The kids are unable to attend school as they are afraid to leave the house. No one is leaving the house. 

“The groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear of safety. That is why we have gone into hiding.

“Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court.”

On Wednesday, Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, who separated from Urfan in 2015 and held custody of her daughter and another child from the marriage until 2019, told Polish television program “Uwaga!” she had been unable to recognize her daughter at a mortuary due to the severity of her injuries.

“One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised. Even now, when I close my eyes, I can see what my baby looked like,” she said.

“They dressed her in Mickey Mouse pajamas and she had a quilt over her. No mother should have to see something like that.”

Olga added that after a court reversed custody of the children in 2019, she was initially able to visit them but had eventually been stopped from seeing Sara or her older brother by Batool.

In a statement, Surrey Police said: “We remain absolutely committed to conducting a thorough investigation into Sara’s death.”

The G20 grouping of nations has agreed to grant permanent membership to the African Union, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The move would give the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, the same status as the EU, from its current designation of "invited international organization," it added.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to the leaders of the G20 nations in June proposing the African Union be given full, permanent membership of the bloc at the upcoming summit in the Indian capital.
The grouping currently comprises 19 countries and the European Union.
The G20 this year has also invited nine non-member countries, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria, besides international organisations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, the World Bank and the IMF to the weekend summit in New Delhi.
The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, the Bloomberg report said.
Countries like Germany, Brazil, and Canada have also expressed their support for African Union membership to the G20.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

NEW DELHI: Invites sent by Indian President Droupadi Murmu calling herself “President of Bharat” for a dinner on the sidelines of the G20 summit have stirred speculation that the government may be about to change the country’s name.

WHAT IS THE CONTROVERSY ABOUT INDIA’S NAME?
By convention, invitations issued by Indian constitutional bodies have always mentioned the name India when the text is in English, and the name Bharat when the text is in Hindi.
However, the invites — in English — for the G20 dinner called Murmu the President of Bharat.
An official at the president’s office said they didn’t want to comment on the issue when asked by Reuters.
Given the Hindu-nationalist ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and its push for increased use of Hindi, critics responded to the use of Bharat in the invites by suggesting the government was pushing for the name to be officially changed.
Over the years, Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been changing colonial names of towns and cities claiming to help India move past what it has termed a mentality of slavery.

WHAT IS THE OFFICIAL NAME OF THE COUNTRY?
In English, the South Asian giant is called India, while in Indian languages it is also called Bharat, Bharata and Hindustan.
The preamble to the English version of the constitution starts with the words “We, the people of India…,” and then in Part One of the document it states “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.”
In Hindi, the constitution replaces India with Bharat everywhere, except the part defining the country’s names, which says in Hindi, “Bharat, that is India, shall be a Union of States.”
Changing India’s name to only Bharat would require an amendment to the constitution which would need to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament.

WILL THE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALLY CHANGE THE NAME?
For some, the timing of the controversy is suggestive.
The incident comes just days after the government announced a surprise five-day special session of parliament later this month, without disclosing any agenda. The move prompted unconfirmed reports that a change of name could be discussed and passed during the session.
There has been no confirmation that such a move is in the works, but members of the government and the ruling BJP have suggested that the name Bharat should take primacy over India.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the BJP, has always insisted on calling the country Bharat.
A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

WHAT IS THE HISTORY OF BOTH THE NAMES?
Both names have existed for more than two millennia.
While some supporters of the name Bharat say “India” was given by British colonizers, historians say the name predates colonial rule by centuries.
India comes from the river Indus, which was called Sindhu in Sanskrit. Travelers from as far away as Greece would identify the region southeast of the Indus River as India even before Alexander the Great’s Indian campaign in 3rd century BCE.
The name Bharat is even older, occurring in ancient Indian scriptures. But according to some experts it was used as a term of socio-cultural identity rather than geography.

JAKARTA: US Vice President Kamala Harris, China’s premier and Russia’s foreign minister will gather at a Southeast Asia summit in Indonesia on Thursday, offering a rare chance of direct, top-level diplomacy between their sparring nations.
The 18-nation meeting will bring Washington and Beijing into contact a day after Premier Li Qiang warned major powers must manage their differences to avoid a “new Cold War,” ahead of the G20 summit this week where President Xi Jinping will be absent.
Interactions between the officials from the world’s top two economies will be closely watched as they seek to control tensions that risk flaring anew over issues ranging from Taiwan to ties with Moscow and a competition for influence in the Pacific.
“To keep differences under control, what is essential now is to oppose picking sides, to oppose bloc confrontation and to oppose a new Cold War,” Li told regional leaders on Tuesday.
Harris held her own talks with Southeast Asian leaders on “the importance of upholding international law in the South China Sea,” according to a statement from her office.
Thursday’s summit will be the first time top US and Russian officials have sat around the same table in almost two months, after American and European officials condemned Moscow’s top diplomat at a July ministerial meeting over its ongoing Ukraine invasion.
Joining them will be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, as well as leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc.
The talks come several months after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing, the first visit by the most senior US diplomat in nearly five years, where he met Xi as well as former foreign minister Qin Gang.

While the gathering can bring major players together, its ability to help resolve a range of regional and global disputes is limited, experts say.
“It’s a sign of the Asean convening power but lately we can say that the East Asia summit is broken. It has been turned into a forum for talking points,” said Aaron Connelly, senior fellow at Singapore-based think tank IISS.
While Thursday’s meeting will be more geopolitical in scope, big powers used earlier talks in Jakarta to shore up alliances and lobby the Southeast Asian bloc.
Li traveled on a Chinese-funded high-speed train project between capital Jakarta and the Javan city of Bandung with a senior Indonesian minister on Wednesday.
Harris held separate meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr — both ASEAN members — on the sidelines of the summit.
“The Vice President reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad alliance commitment to the Philippines, and highlighted the role the US-Philippines alliance plays in ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” her office said in a statement.
South Korea’s Yoon reportedly pushed for the bloc to counter North Korea’s nuclear threats, calling for any military cooperation with the country to stop.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also address the summit later on Thursday.

