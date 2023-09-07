You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Blinken hails Ukrainian’s ‘extraordinary resilience’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit — his fourth during Moscow’s assault — comes as Kyiv has touted some successes this week in its offensive to push back Russian forces. (AFP)
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

  • Blinken visited a school’s basement in Yagidne, where Russian troops kept dozens of villagers including elderly people and children captive
  • “This is just one building... (but) this is a story we’ve seen again and again,” Blinken said
AFP

KYIV: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday praised Ukraine’s strength in the face of the Russian invasion during a visit to the Chernigiv region, which was occupied by Moscow at the beginning of the war.
Blinken visited a school’s basement in Yagidne, where Russian troops kept dozens of villagers including elderly people and children captive.
“This is just one building... (but) this is a story we’ve seen again and again,” Blinken said.
“But we are also seeing something else that’s incredibly powerful... the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people.”
Russian forces had seized parts of the Chernigiv region, including Yagidne, soon after the beginning of the war.
They withdrew after about a month, and Yagidne was recaptured by Ukrainian forces on March 30, 2022.
But the Russian army left towns and land destroyed and heavily mined.
Blinken said up to a third of Ukraine’s territory was now dealing with mines or unexploded ordnance.
“But Ukrainians are coming together to get rid of the ordnance, to get rid of the mines, and to literally recover the land,” Blinken said.
The top US official said Washington was “proud” to support Ukraine’s efforts to “take on the aggression as they recover as they rebuild.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Kyiv

Top French court backs school ban on abaya Muslim dress

A woman wearing an abaya walks through the streets of Lille, northern France. (File/AFP)
A woman wearing an abaya walks through the streets of Lille, northern France. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

  • The State Council said it had rejected a motion by an association for an injunction against the ban
AFP

PARIS: France’s highest administrative court on Thursday ruled that a school ban on abayas, traditional over-garments worn by some Muslim women, is legal.
The State Council, France’s highest court for complaints against government authorities, said it had rejected a motion by an association for an injunction against the ban decreed by the government last month, saying it was not discriminatory toward Muslims.

Topics: France court Muslim women abayas

Bongo critic named interim PM in post-coup Gabon

Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

  • Ndong Sima, a 68-year-old economist, served as prime minister under Bongo from 2012 to 2014
  • His appointment was made in a decree by the new strongman, General Brice Oligui Nguema
AFP

LIVERVILLE: Gabon’s military rulers on Thursday appointed Raymond Ndong Sima, a prominent opponent to ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, as interim prime minister following the country’s coup on August 30, state TV announced.
Ndong Sima, a 68-year-old economist, served as prime minister under Bongo from 2012 to 2014 before becoming a critic and eventually challenging him in elections in 2016 and 2023.
His appointment was made in a decree by the new strongman, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who was sworn in as interim president on Monday after the coup.
In his inauguration speech, Oligui vowed to hold “free, transparent and credible elections” to restore civilian rule, although he did not give a timeframe.
He also said he would shortly announce an inclusive transitional government drawing on figures from across the political spectrum.
Bongo, 64, took office in 2009 on the death of his father Omar, who ruled the central African state with an iron fist for more than 40 years, gaining a reputation as a kleptocrat.
He was re-elected by a wafer-thin margin in 2016, according to bitterly disputed official results, but two years later suffered a stroke that weakened his grip on power.
On August 30, soldiers led by Oligui, head of the elite Republic Guard, detained Bongo, his wife and son shortly after election overseers declared him victor in a presidential ballot four days earlier.
Post-coup developments in Gabon are being anxiously followed in central Africa and beyond.
The oil-rich state joins Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso and Niger among African countries that have undergone coups in the last three years.

Topics: Gabon Coup Raymond Ndong Sima Ali Bongo Ondimba

Russian businessman gets 9 years in US prison for hack-and-trade scheme

Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

  • “The defendant’s massive gains here came out of other investors’ pockets,” Assistant US Attorney Seth Kosto said during the sentencing hearing
  • Klyushin, 42, is one of the highest-profile Russians in US custody
Reuters

BOSTON: A Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in a US prison after being convicted of participating in a $93 million insider-trading scheme involving hacked secret earnings information about multiple companies.
Vladislav Klyushin, the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company called M-13 that did work for the Russian government, was sentenced by US District Judge Patti Saris in Boston after a jury found him guilty in February.
Hackers from 2018 to 2020 viewed and downloaded yet-to-be-announced earnings reports for hundreds of companies including Tesla and Microsoft, which Klyushin and others used to trade before the news was public, according to prosecutors.
“The defendant’s massive gains here came out of other investors’ pockets,” Assistant US Attorney Seth Kosto said during the sentencing hearing. “That does real injury to American markets.”
Klyushin, 42, is one of the highest-profile Russians in US custody. And while his case predated the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year ordered by President Vladimir Putin, Klyushin’s connections to the Kremlin have long intrigued American authorities.
M-13 not only did work for Putin’s government but also employed Ivan Ermakov, a former Russian military intelligence officer wanted by the American government for his alleged involvement in hacking schemes aimed at interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, according to prosecutors.
Ermakov was charged along with Klyushin and three other Russian nationals with carrying out the hack-and-trade scheme. Only Klyushin has faced trial after he was apprehended in Switzerland during a ski trip in 2021 and extradited to the United States. Klyushin is expected to appeal his conviction.
During the hearing, Kosto urged a sentence of 14 years in prison, telling the judge that letting Klyushin return soon to Russia would be a “recipe for recidivism” and calling the defendant a “powerful person” with connections to the “highest echelons of Russian society.”
Maksim Nemtsev, Klyushin’s lawyer, said a lengthy sentence would rob his client of his ability to be with his children in Russia during their childhood.
“There’s no reason to believe he would risk the well-being of his family by committing crimes again,” Nemtsev said, as he asked for a three-year sentence that would take into account the 2-1/2 years he already has been in US custody.
Klyushin’s lawyers have argued there was no evidence he possessed inside information and knew of any hacking. Oliver Ciric, his attorney in Switzerland, said the real reason Klyushin was charged was his Russian government connections. Ciric has said US intelligence officials tried to recruit Klyushin in 2019 and that British intelligence did the same a year later.
Klyushin and his associates made $93 million trading stocks based on yet-to-be-announced information that hackers stole from publicly traded companies, according to prosecutors. The hackers broke into the networks of two firms that help publicly traded companies file reports with US securities regulators, Donnelley Financial Solutions and Toppan Merrill, prosecutors said.
The stolen financial information about those companies allowed Klyushin to turn a $2 million investment into nearly $21 million and the group as a whole to turn about $9 million into $93 million, prosecutors added.

Topics: Russia US Vladislav Klyushin insider-trading court

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics

Updated 07 September 2023
AP

  • Marin, who was 37 years old when she took office in 2019, led a five-party center-left governing coalition until April of this year
  • “Time to move on,” Finnish public broadcaster YLE quoted her as saying
AP

COPENHAGEN: Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders and a strong voice in supporting Ukraine, said Thursday she’s quitting Finnish politics and will join a London-based non-profit organization.
Marin, who was 37 years old when she took office in 2019, led a five-party center-left governing coalition until April of this year. She received praise for her Cabinet’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and her vocal support of Ukraine in the last year had increased her international visibility. She also saw her country become the 31st member of NATO.
“Time to move on,” Finnish public broadcaster YLE quoted her as saying. “I am eager to step into a new role. I also believe that it can benefit the whole of Finland.”
In April, Finland joined the NATO military alliance, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II, but its leaders signaled they wanted to join NATO after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through its neighbors.
“I believe that I can serve those voters (in Finland) well and maybe even better in the new assignment,” Marin told a press conference as she announced her departure from the 200-seat Finnish parliament Eduskunta. Earlier this month, she stepped down as head of the Social Democratic Party.
Marin will join the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and earlier this month, the non-profit organization said she would become “strategic counsellor.”
“The task will be to be an adviser to different countries, governments and leaders on policy issues that are familiar to me, such as good governance, technology, climate, gender equality and other issues that I have had to work with,” she said according to the Huvudstadsbladet newspaper, one of Finland’s largest.
In the April parliamentary elections, she lost to Finland’s main conservative party in a tight three-way race that saw right-wing populists take second place. Marin’s Social Democrats ended in third, dashing her hopes for re-election.
As prime minister she headed a coalition government, including her own Social Democrats, the centrist Center Party, the Green League, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party in Finland.
Her private life and active social media use received a lot of international coverage during her premiership. In August 2022, she apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader.
The photo came out after a video that showed Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether a prime minister in office is entitled to party heartily.

Topics: Finland Sanna Marin NATO

Ukraine wants help to pressure Russia to return illegally transferred children

Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

  • The ICC has accused Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine
  • Ukraine has repatriated 406 children so far and does not know exactly how many more there are in total
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s human rights commissioner has called for more international pressure on Moscow to help Kyiv bring home thousands of Ukrainian children who Kyiv says have been illegally taken to Russia during the war.
Dmytro Lubinets spoke to Reuters in Kyiv days after several minors were reunited with their parents in western Ukraine on Saturday after a journey home from Russia and Russian-held areas.
“When Russia feels international pressure, that’s when we can bring more Ukrainian children back,” he said.
Matters had got “easier” since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March.
The ICC has accused Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Moscow, which invaded in February 2022, has repeatedly denied its forces have engaged in war crimes or forcibly taken Ukrainian children. It has said it transported Ukrainian children to protect them from fighting on the ground.
Ukraine has repatriated 406 children so far and does not know exactly how many more there are in total because it does not have access to Russia or swathes of occupied territory in the south and east, Lubinets said.
Kyiv has identified and verified almost 20,000 who have been taken, he said.
The children Ukraine seeks to return include ones taken from orphanages, those who had parents but were “kidnapped” and taken away, children who became orphans during the war and those who were separated from their parents during filtration, he added.

’VERY DIFFICULT’
Svitlana Riabtseva, 39, was among a group of parents who were reunited with their children on Saturday night in western Ukraine where they had arrived from Russia via other countries.
She said she had put her children, now 10 and 9, in a state boarding school in Kupiansk, a town in the east occupied by the Russians at that time. She said she returned five days later and found the children had been taken away and bussed deep into Russian-occupied Ukraine.
“I panicked, I was hysterical,” she said told Reuters in Kyiv on Wednesday.
Kupiansk was liberated in September in a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Chaos followed and there was no mobile connection. Riabtseva said she was eventually able to appeal for help from Ukrainian authorities who brought back the children to Ukrainian territory last weekend.
“They (the children) still seem frightened and they are scared of everything. They don’t talk about it at all.”
Reuters could not independently verify the details of her account.
Lubinets described the process of repatriating children as “very difficult.” He said he did not want to disclose the mechanism so as not to compromise future missions.
He said Ukraine was partnering with non-governmental groups like Orphans Feeding Foundation, a Dutch NGO that is helping coordinate a program launched by the president’s office under the slogan “Bring Kids Back UA.”
Lubinets said nine children were brought back to Ukraine last week. Eleven were returned the week before.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict human rights Ukrainian children

