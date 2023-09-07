You are here

King Charles III reign will be more about evolution than revolution

date 2023-09-07
Britain’s King Charles III arrives to receive a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London on May 6. (AP)
  • Charles became sovereign on Sept. 8, 2022, the day Elizabeth died after more than 70 years on the throne
LONDON: A year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II triggered questions about the future of the British monarchy, King Charles III’s reign has been marked more by continuity than transformation, by changes in style rather than substance.

Charles, who waited more than 70 years to ascend the throne, moved seamlessly into his new role, avoiding controversy and sidestepping major reforms despite questions about whether an unelected king can still represent the people of modern Britain.

Most people seem to have shrugged off Charles’ occasional faux pas — most publicly when he threw a hissy fit over an aide’s failure to move an ornate pen case during a signing ceremony — focusing instead on successes like his state visit to Germany, where the king wowed his audience by switching effortlessly between English and German during a speech to lawmakers.

The message delivered by the new king’s first year on the throne is clear, said Sally Bedell Smith, author of “Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life.” Change will be subtle, more evolution than revolution.

“The queen was known for incremental change and his incremental change may be a little more obvious in various moments,’’ she said. “But back in the ’90s, there was a lot of talk about how he just wanted to really shake up the deck and do things in a more radical way and be more outspoken. And I think he has recognized that this is not his role.”

So while Charles has made it clear that he wants to streamline the monarchy, cut costs and reform a system of patronage seen as bloated and anachronistic, there has been no obvious overhaul of Buckingham Palace — at least not yet.

Instead, Charles has focused on building bridges at home and abroad as he embraces the role of diplomat-in-chief. After traveling to each of the four nations that comprise the United Kingdom, the king visited faith communities around the country, greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London and staged a successful state visit to Germany.

Charles became sovereign on Sept. 8, 2022, the day Elizabeth died after more than 70 years on the throne.

The perception of the monarchy itself has changed since Elizabeth took the throne, making it harder for the palace to stick to its mantra of “never explain, never complain” as the media demand more information about royal spending and accountability.

Charles is also facing demands to make the palace staff more representative of modern Britain and to acknowledge the monarchy’s role in slavery and imperialism.

Some of those calls come from within the royal family after Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, criticized the palace in a book and TV series released earlier this year. But there is also pressure from republican groups that want to get rid of the hereditary monarchy and some of the 14 Commonwealth realms that bridle at the idea of having an English king as their head of state.

“It seems likely that his reign will end with less realms than it started,” said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine. “But, you know, that was also the case with Queen Elizabeth II. It’s just a natural progression, I think. But ultimately, it’s down to the people of the countries who have him as sovereign.”

Topics: United Kingdom King Charles III

Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time

Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time
Updated 34 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time

date 2023-09-07
  • Lavrov, the first Russian foreign minister to visit Bangladesh since its 1971 independence, reached Dhaka late on Thursday for a two-day visit
  • Bangladesh’s FM Abdul Momen took up the issue of timely completion of the nuclear power project and bilateral trade issues with Lavrov
Updated 34 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

DHAKA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday assured Bangladesh that Moscow was committed to complete a nuclear power project on time, despite obstacles resulting from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Lavrov, the first Russian foreign minister to visit Bangladesh since its 1971 independence, reached Dhaka late on Thursday for a two-day visit after attending the East Asia summit in Jakarta.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Abdul Momen took up the issue of timely completion of the nuclear power project and bilateral trade issues with Lavrov, who also offered export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet Dhaka’s energy needs, officials said.
“Our flagship joint project is construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant on the territory of Bangladesh,” Lavrov said.
“The project is progressing smoothly in line with the schedule, and delivery and charging of first nuclear fuel are expected as early as in October,” Lavrov said after the meeting.
Bangladesh is building the first of two nuclear power plants in collaboration with Russian state-owned atomic company Rosatom in a $12.65 billion project, 90 percent of which is financed through a Russian loan repayable within 28 years with a 10-year grace period.
The construction of the plant has been delayed due to two years of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and war-related sanctions. In December last year, because of US sanctions on Moscow, Bangladesh denied entry to a Russian ship that was carrying equipment for the nuclear power plant.
The first unit of the plant, with a total generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts, was due to start operation in July next year but is facing a setback over loan repayments.
Bangladesh has faced its worst electricity crisis since 2013, a Reuters analysis of government data shows, due to erratic weather and difficulty in paying for fuel imports amid declining forex reserves and a weakened currency.
Bangladesh was Russia’s second-largest trade partner in South Asia after India, Lavrov said, adding the bilateral trade was expected to further increase.
The two countries are also collaborating to find solutions for sending essential commodities from Russia to Bangladesh, and alternative currencies to the dollar are being explored for trade settlements, he said.
Both Russia and Western countries are seeking the support of Bangladesh, which has been reluctant to take sides in the Ukraine war even as it struggles with higher fuel and food import costs.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron will also visit Dhaka next week after attending the G20 meeting, aiming to deepen relations with a country experiencing rapid economic growth.
Lavrov will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday before heading to New Delhi for the G20 leaders’ summit, government official said.
Dhaka has asked Moscow to ensure it uses non-sanctioned ships to deliver equipment for the plant, while urging a resolution of its conflict with its neighbor through dialogue and discussions.
“We don’t want war. We want all issues to get resolved through dialogue and discussion,” Bangladesh’s foreign minister Momen said.

Topics: Russia Bangladesh Sergei Lavrov Abdul Momen Sheikh Hasina

Top French court backs school ban on abaya Muslim dress

A woman wearing an abaya walks through the streets of Lille, northern France. (File/AFP)
A woman wearing an abaya walks through the streets of Lille, northern France. (File/AFP)
date 2023-09-07
AFP

Top French court backs school ban on abaya Muslim dress

A woman wearing an abaya walks through the streets of Lille, northern France. (File/AFP)
  • The State Council said it had rejected a motion by an association for an injunction against the ban
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: France’s highest administrative court on Thursday ruled that a school ban on abayas, traditional over-garments worn by some Muslim women, is legal.
The State Council, France’s highest court for complaints against government authorities, said it had rejected a motion by an association for an injunction against the ban decreed by the government last month, saying it was not discriminatory toward Muslims.

Topics: France court Muslim women abayas

Bongo critic named interim PM in post-coup Gabon

Bongo critic named interim PM in post-coup Gabon
date 2023-09-07
AFP

Bongo critic named interim PM in post-coup Gabon

Bongo critic named interim PM in post-coup Gabon
  • Ndong Sima, a 68-year-old economist, served as prime minister under Bongo from 2012 to 2014
  • His appointment was made in a decree by the new strongman, General Brice Oligui Nguema
Updated 07 September 2023
AFP

LIVERVILLE: Gabon’s military rulers on Thursday appointed Raymond Ndong Sima, a prominent opponent to ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, as interim prime minister following the country’s coup on August 30, state TV announced.
Ndong Sima, a 68-year-old economist, served as prime minister under Bongo from 2012 to 2014 before becoming a critic and eventually challenging him in elections in 2016 and 2023.
His appointment was made in a decree by the new strongman, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who was sworn in as interim president on Monday after the coup.
In his inauguration speech, Oligui vowed to hold “free, transparent and credible elections” to restore civilian rule, although he did not give a timeframe.
He also said he would shortly announce an inclusive transitional government drawing on figures from across the political spectrum.
Bongo, 64, took office in 2009 on the death of his father Omar, who ruled the central African state with an iron fist for more than 40 years, gaining a reputation as a kleptocrat.
He was re-elected by a wafer-thin margin in 2016, according to bitterly disputed official results, but two years later suffered a stroke that weakened his grip on power.
On August 30, soldiers led by Oligui, head of the elite Republic Guard, detained Bongo, his wife and son shortly after election overseers declared him victor in a presidential ballot four days earlier.
Post-coup developments in Gabon are being anxiously followed in central Africa and beyond.
The oil-rich state joins Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso and Niger among African countries that have undergone coups in the last three years.

Topics: Gabon Coup Raymond Ndong Sima Ali Bongo Ondimba

Russian businessman gets 9 years in US prison for hack-and-trade scheme

Russian businessman gets 9 years in US prison for hack-and-trade scheme
date 2023-09-07
Reuters

Russian businessman gets 9 years in US prison for hack-and-trade scheme

Russian businessman gets 9 years in US prison for hack-and-trade scheme
  • “The defendant’s massive gains here came out of other investors’ pockets,” Assistant US Attorney Seth Kosto said during the sentencing hearing
  • Klyushin, 42, is one of the highest-profile Russians in US custody
Updated 07 September 2023
Reuters

BOSTON: A Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in a US prison after being convicted of participating in a $93 million insider-trading scheme involving hacked secret earnings information about multiple companies.
Vladislav Klyushin, the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company called M-13 that did work for the Russian government, was sentenced by US District Judge Patti Saris in Boston after a jury found him guilty in February.
Hackers from 2018 to 2020 viewed and downloaded yet-to-be-announced earnings reports for hundreds of companies including Tesla and Microsoft, which Klyushin and others used to trade before the news was public, according to prosecutors.
“The defendant’s massive gains here came out of other investors’ pockets,” Assistant US Attorney Seth Kosto said during the sentencing hearing. “That does real injury to American markets.”
Klyushin, 42, is one of the highest-profile Russians in US custody. And while his case predated the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year ordered by President Vladimir Putin, Klyushin’s connections to the Kremlin have long intrigued American authorities.
M-13 not only did work for Putin’s government but also employed Ivan Ermakov, a former Russian military intelligence officer wanted by the American government for his alleged involvement in hacking schemes aimed at interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, according to prosecutors.
Ermakov was charged along with Klyushin and three other Russian nationals with carrying out the hack-and-trade scheme. Only Klyushin has faced trial after he was apprehended in Switzerland during a ski trip in 2021 and extradited to the United States. Klyushin is expected to appeal his conviction.
During the hearing, Kosto urged a sentence of 14 years in prison, telling the judge that letting Klyushin return soon to Russia would be a “recipe for recidivism” and calling the defendant a “powerful person” with connections to the “highest echelons of Russian society.”
Maksim Nemtsev, Klyushin’s lawyer, said a lengthy sentence would rob his client of his ability to be with his children in Russia during their childhood.
“There’s no reason to believe he would risk the well-being of his family by committing crimes again,” Nemtsev said, as he asked for a three-year sentence that would take into account the 2-1/2 years he already has been in US custody.
Klyushin’s lawyers have argued there was no evidence he possessed inside information and knew of any hacking. Oliver Ciric, his attorney in Switzerland, said the real reason Klyushin was charged was his Russian government connections. Ciric has said US intelligence officials tried to recruit Klyushin in 2019 and that British intelligence did the same a year later.
Klyushin and his associates made $93 million trading stocks based on yet-to-be-announced information that hackers stole from publicly traded companies, according to prosecutors. The hackers broke into the networks of two firms that help publicly traded companies file reports with US securities regulators, Donnelley Financial Solutions and Toppan Merrill, prosecutors said.
The stolen financial information about those companies allowed Klyushin to turn a $2 million investment into nearly $21 million and the group as a whole to turn about $9 million into $93 million, prosecutors added.

Topics: Russia US Vladislav Klyushin insider-trading court

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics
date 2023-09-07
AP

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe's youngest leaders, quits politics

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders, quits politics
  • Marin, who was 37 years old when she took office in 2019, led a five-party center-left governing coalition until April of this year
  • “Time to move on,” Finnish public broadcaster YLE quoted her as saying
Updated 07 September 2023
AP

COPENHAGEN: Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who was one of Europe’s youngest leaders and a strong voice in supporting Ukraine, said Thursday she’s quitting Finnish politics and will join a London-based non-profit organization.
Marin, who was 37 years old when she took office in 2019, led a five-party center-left governing coalition until April of this year. She received praise for her Cabinet’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and her vocal support of Ukraine in the last year had increased her international visibility. She also saw her country become the 31st member of NATO.
“Time to move on,” Finnish public broadcaster YLE quoted her as saying. “I am eager to step into a new role. I also believe that it can benefit the whole of Finland.”
In April, Finland joined the NATO military alliance, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II, but its leaders signaled they wanted to join NATO after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through its neighbors.
“I believe that I can serve those voters (in Finland) well and maybe even better in the new assignment,” Marin told a press conference as she announced her departure from the 200-seat Finnish parliament Eduskunta. Earlier this month, she stepped down as head of the Social Democratic Party.
Marin will join the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and earlier this month, the non-profit organization said she would become “strategic counsellor.”
“The task will be to be an adviser to different countries, governments and leaders on policy issues that are familiar to me, such as good governance, technology, climate, gender equality and other issues that I have had to work with,” she said according to the Huvudstadsbladet newspaper, one of Finland’s largest.
In the April parliamentary elections, she lost to Finland’s main conservative party in a tight three-way race that saw right-wing populists take second place. Marin’s Social Democrats ended in third, dashing her hopes for re-election.
As prime minister she headed a coalition government, including her own Social Democrats, the centrist Center Party, the Green League, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party in Finland.
Her private life and active social media use received a lot of international coverage during her premiership. In August 2022, she apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader.
The photo came out after a video that showed Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether a prime minister in office is entitled to party heartily.

Topics: Finland Sanna Marin NATO

