Saudi energy minister says Kingdom's economy on right track

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.File
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.File
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom’s economy on right track

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom’s economy on right track
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday that the Kingdom is moving in the right direction toward achieving its goal of making it to the list of top 15 economies of the world by 2030, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The minister said the Saudi economy has moved to 16th place from 18th among the G20 economies.

Prince Abdulaziz also expressed his satisfaction over the G20 countries’ efforts toward an effective energy transformation.

Topics: India G20

KAUST's new strategy set to accelerate Saudi Arabia's sustainability journey: top official

KAUST’s new strategy set to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey: top official
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

KAUST’s new strategy set to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey: top official

KAUST’s new strategy set to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey: top official
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The new strategy for King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is expected to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s journey toward sustainability, thus contributing to the Kingdom’s renewable goals, a top official said. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Ian W. Campbell, interim vice president, innovation, and executive director of special prospects at KAUST, said that the new strategy for the university clearly aligns with the goals and aspirations of Saudi Arabia. 

“KAUST’s new strategy aligns very clearly with the research outcomes of the goals and aspirations for the Kingdom; the more sustainable use of environmentally sensitive commodities takes technology from a very early stage and scales it, and also provides our inputs to global challenges at the same time,” said Campbell.

He added: “KAUST has huge aspirations to reduce our demand for oil and gas and begin to replace that with 50 percent renewable energy by 2040. We want to be net zero by 2060. The Saudi Green Initiative talks about how we convert from today’s technologies to reduce our carbon footprints and contribute to the overall net goal of the G20.” 

Campbell highlighted that KAUST is privileged to work with Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion megacity NEOM as its partner in developing the Shushah Island in the Red Sea area, which will become the world’s largest coral garden on completion. 

“It is our pleasure to work with NEOM on Shushah Island. Going beyond that, we have collaboration with NEOM in climate and livability, on energy, and on how we plan the livability on NEOM when The Line is complete,” said Campbell.

It was on Aug. 21 that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the new strategy for KAUST. Under the new strategy, the Kingdom allocated a SR750 million ($200 million) fund for early investment in local and international high-tech companies. 

The strategy also aims to transform research into economically productive innovations by focusing on the national priorities for research, development and innovation.

The key areas included in the strategy are health and wellness, sustainable environment and essential needs, energy and industrial leadership and economies of the future.

“The new strategy builds on KAUST’s scientific and academic achievements and represents a new era for the university to become a beacon of knowledge and a source of inspiration and innovation in line with Vision 2030 aspirations for the betterment of the Kingdom and the world,” said the crown prince after the launch of the new strategy. 

Topics: KAUST King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST)

Qatar to fund $4bn UK green research hub

Qatar to fund $4bn UK green research hub
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar to fund $4bn UK green research hub

Qatar to fund $4bn UK green research hub
  • ‘The idea is to find the brightest brains in the UK, and attract the brightest brains in the world’
  • Nonprofit Qatar Foundation to provide $1.5bn in seed funding to startups
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Qatar is set to announce a $4 billion investment in UK green energy development through the establishment of a research hub, the Sunday Times reported.

The nonprofit Qatar Foundation is providing the funding, with Rolls-Royce supplying technical knowledge as part of the deal.

Global management consultancy McKinsey is also involved in planning the project, which Qatar has committed to funding for 20 years.

The deal aims to encourage UK startups to remain in the country through $1.5 billion of seed funding, as well as create a “base” around London, Cambridge and Oxford to entice international talent.

Through Project Oryx, which the plan is labeled internally, about 7,500 jobs will be created by 2030, with green research companies set to employ 30,000 people within 15 years, McKinsey said.

One official involved in the project said: “The purpose is to scale up these projects to the level where they can be floated here in the UK, rather than losing our best ideas overseas at their early stage.”

A fund manager working on the project said: “We are in conversations with a number of early-stage companies ... The idea is to find the brightest brains in the UK, and attract the brightest brains in the world to come and join them here.”

A research facility will also be established in Qatar’s capital Doha as part of the investment deal. The project aims to encourage research in green aircraft fuel, carbon capture and storage, and long-term energy storage.

The Qatar Foundation said: “We continue to work alongside Rolls-Royce to develop new, leading climate tech ventures and technology hubs, both in the UK and Qatar.”

Topics: Qatar UK energy Green Energy

ADES launches IPO on TASI at $3.33-$3.60 per share

ADES launches IPO on TASI at $3.33-$3.60 per share
Updated 30 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

ADES launches IPO on TASI at $3.33-$3.60 per share

ADES launches IPO on TASI at $3.33-$3.60 per share
Updated 30 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ADES Holding Co. has unveiled the pricing range for its initial public offering on the Tadawul All Share Index, with shares expected to trade between SR12.50 ($3.33) and SR13.50.

The announcement marks a significant development for the Public Investment Fund-backed oil and gas drilling firm, the company said in a statement.

The book-building process for this IPO is open from Sept. 10-14. 

In June, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority granted regulatory approval for ADES Holding to proceed with this IPO, following the company’s announcement of its intention to debut on the Kingdom’s main market in August.

In a statement, the company revealed that the public share sale would comprise 338.71 million ordinary shares, resulting in a free float of 30 percent after the sale of a mix of existing and newly issued shares.

In the IPO, ADES will also issue 33.87 million new shares to the firm’s employees and its subsidiaries, which shall be maintained as treasury shares until they are transferred to the employees as per the provisions of the long-term incentive scheme. 

After announcing its intention to proceed with an IPO, ADES CEO Mohamed Farouk said the move would further accelerate the company’s growth. 

“Our IPO offers international and retail investors a compelling opportunity to invest in a leading global drilling operator with a growing international footprint,” said Farouk. 

This development comes after ADES Investments Holding and Zamil Group Investment, in conjunction with the sovereign wealth fund PIF, took ADES private in 2021. The deal was valued at $516 million, underscoring the company’s stature and potential.

Saudi Arabia’s IPO market has continued to thrive, even amid global economic uncertainties. 

Ernst & Young recently released a report highlighting Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the Middle East and North Africa region in IPOs.

In the second quarter, Saudi Arabia witnessed four listings on Tadawul’s primary market, collectively raising an impressive $800 million.

Additionally, seven listings on the parallel market Nomu garnered proceeds of $100 million, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s prominence in the IPO arena.

Topics: ADES Holding Co.

Saudi Arabia announces housing projects worth $17.3bn at real estate event

Saudi Arabia announces housing projects worth $17.3bn at real estate event
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces housing projects worth $17.3bn at real estate event

Saudi Arabia announces housing projects worth $17.3bn at real estate event
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to see a boom in housing development, with the government announcing housing projects over SR65 billion ($17.33 billion) at the Cityscape Global, the ongoing real estate event in Riyadh.

Speaking at the event, Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of municipal, rural affairs and housing, announced the launch of projects.

(Under development)

Topics: Cityscape Global

G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables capacity but stop short of major goals 

G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables capacity but stop short of major goals 
Updated 10 September 2023
REUTERS 

G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables capacity but stop short of major goals 

G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables capacity but stop short of major goals 
Updated 10 September 2023
REUTERS 

NEW DELHI: G20 leaders on Saturday agreed to pursue tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and accepted the need to phase down unabated coal power, but stopped short of setting major climate goals. 

The world’s 20 major economies have had disagreements on commitments to reduce fossil fuel use, cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase renewable energy targets. 

One such sticking point was a proposal by Western countries to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2035, which was opposed by Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and India during sherpa-level meetings, three officials told Reuters. 

The declaration adopted by G20 leaders on the first day of the two-day summit in New Delhi did not mention cutting greenhouse emissions. 

It said member nations “will pursue and encourage efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally ... in line with national circumstances by 2030.” 

The G20 member countries together account for over 80 percent of global emissions and a cumulative effort by the group to decarbonize is crucial in the global fight against climate change. 

Climate talks at the bloc’s summit will be keenly watched by the world ahead of the COP28 UN climate summit in the UAE later this year. 

The G20 has agreed that “national circumstances” will be factored into the phasing down of “unabated coal power” but did not mention reduction in usage of crude oil, suggesting that countries like oil-rich Saudi Arabia prevailed during the negotiations.

Topics: G20 India

