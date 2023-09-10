You are here

Oman's insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1
The industry’s performance is notably attributed to national companies, which commanded a significant 85.7 percent share of the total premiums, amassing 285 million Omani rials. Shutterstock
Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1
RIYADH: Oman’s insurance sector has showcased resilience and growth with a 11.9 percent surge in premiums during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, reported the state-run news agency.

According to Oman News Agency, the total insurance premiums collected soared to 332.9 million Omani rials ($866 million), reflecting a robust financial landscape for insurance firms operating within the Sultanate.

The industry’s performance is notably attributed to national companies, which commanded a significant 85.7 percent share of the total premiums, amassing 285 million Omani rials.

Egypt's headline inflation rises 39.7% in August: CAPMAS

Egypt’s headline inflation rises 39.7% in August: CAPMAS
Egypt’s headline inflation rises 39.7% in August: CAPMAS

Egypt’s headline inflation rises 39.7% in August: CAPMAS
RIYADH: The rise in food prices pushed Egypt’s annual headline inflation to an all-time high of 39.7 percent in August, in line with analysts’ expectations, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS revealed.   

This increase far exceeds the headline inflation rate of 38.2 percent reported in July and marks a significant surge from 15.3 percent recorded in August 2022.

Food and beverage prices in the country in August rose 71.9 percent compared to the same month last year, reported CAPMAS.  

National Medical Care Co. secures $93m murabaha facility from GIB

National Medical Care Co. secures $93m murabaha facility from GIB
National Medical Care Co. secures $93m murabaha facility from GIB

National Medical Care Co. secures $93m murabaha facility from GIB
RIYADH: In a bid to finance the working capital requirements, National Medical Care Co. has secured a SR350 million ($93.30 million) murabaha facility from the Gulf International Bank. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company revealed that the facility comprises a SR100 million revolving loan, which will be renewed periodically and a SR250 million long-term loan for 10 years, which has a one-year grace period. 

Apart from using the Murabaha facility to meet the company’s working capital requirements, the loan will also support the firm’s future expansion and acquisitions.

Meanwhile, National Medical Care Co., in another statement to Tadawul, revealed that it inked a deal with Saudi Medical Care Group to purchase the entire ownership of Chronic Care Specialized Medical Hospital Co. in Jeddah for SR193.21 million. 

The company revealed that the deal is subject to customary purchase price adjustments made in light of the completion accounts mechanism under the agreement.

“The completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of regulatory approvals or non-objection including the General Authority for Competition’s non-objection, purchaser’s general assembly’s consent on the transaction, the seller’s general assembly’s consent on the transaction and other customary conditions,” said National Medical Care Co. in the statement. 

The company further noted that the deal will help achieve its investment strategy via expansions in the healthcare industry. 

National Medical Care Co., listed in Saudi Arabia’s primary market TASI, reported a net profit of SR104.1 million in the first quarter of this year, up 45 percent compared to SR72 million in the same period of the previous year. 

In a statement, the company attributed the rise in net profit to an 18 percent increase in revenue due to higher business volume from the General Organization for Social Insurance, Ministry of Health and insurance segments.

National Medical Care Co.’s net profit for the second quarter hit SR47.80 million, up 12 percent compared to SR42.01 million in the same period of 2022.

Qatar and Malaysia forge partnership to strengthen financial markets

Qatar and Malaysia forge partnership to strengthen financial markets
Qatar and Malaysia forge partnership to strengthen financial markets

Qatar and Malaysia forge partnership to strengthen financial markets
RIYADH: In a move aimed at fortifying Qatar’s financial landscape and positioning it as a global finance player, the country’s Financial Centre Regulatory Authority and stock exchange have entered into a strategic agreement with the Malaysian Rating Corp. Berhad.

According to a report by the Qatar News Agency, the tripartite memorandum outlines various initiatives to foster growth and sustainability in the financial markets, both domestically and internationally.

This cooperation aims to promote knowledge exchange and build the necessary capacities to uplift Qatar’s bonds and sukuk market.

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom's economy on right track

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom’s economy on right track
Saudi energy minister says Kingdom’s economy on right track

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom’s economy on right track
RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday that the Kingdom is moving in the right direction toward achieving its goal of making it to the list of top 15 economies of the world by 2030, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The minister said the Saudi economy has moved to 16th place from 18th among the G20 economies.

Prince Abdulaziz also expressed his satisfaction over the G20 countries’ efforts toward an effective energy transformation.

KAUST's new strategy to accelerate Saudi Arabia's sustainability drive: top official

KAUST’s new strategy to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s sustainability drive: top official
KAUST’s new strategy to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s sustainability drive: top official

KAUST’s new strategy to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s sustainability drive: top official
RIYADH: The new strategy for King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is expected to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s journey toward sustainability, thus contributing to the Kingdom’s renewable goals, a top official said. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Ian W. Campbell, interim vice president, innovation, and executive director of special prospects at KAUST, said that the new strategy for the university clearly aligns with the goals and aspirations of Saudi Arabia. 

“KAUST’s new strategy aligns very clearly with the research outcomes of the goals and aspirations for the Kingdom; the more sustainable use of environmentally sensitive commodities takes technology from a very early stage and scales it, and also provides our inputs to global challenges at the same time,” said Campbell.

He added: “KAUST has huge aspirations to reduce our demand for oil and gas and begin to replace that with 50 percent renewable energy by 2040. We want to be net zero by 2060. The Saudi Green Initiative talks about how we convert from today’s technologies to reduce our carbon footprints and contribute to the overall net goal of the G20.” 

Campbell highlighted that KAUST is privileged to work with Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion megacity NEOM as its partner in developing the Shushah Island in the Red Sea area, which will become the world’s largest coral garden on completion. 

“It is our pleasure to work with NEOM on Shushah Island. Going beyond that, we have collaboration with NEOM in climate and livability, on energy, and on how we plan the livability on NEOM when The Line is complete,” said Campbell.

It was on Aug. 21 that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the new strategy for KAUST. Under the new strategy, the Kingdom allocated a SR750 million ($200 million) fund for early investment in local and international high-tech companies. 

The strategy also aims to transform research into economically productive innovations by focusing on the national priorities for research, development and innovation.

The key areas included in the strategy are health and wellness, sustainable environment and essential needs, energy and industrial leadership and economies of the future.

“The new strategy builds on KAUST’s scientific and academic achievements and represents a new era for the university to become a beacon of knowledge and a source of inspiration and innovation in line with Vision 2030 aspirations for the betterment of the Kingdom and the world,” said the crown prince after the launch of the new strategy. 

