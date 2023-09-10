You are here

  • ‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities

‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities

Sara’s grandfather and Urfan’s father, Muhammad Sharif, said negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding. (Screenshot/Sky News)
Sara's grandfather and Urfan's father, Muhammad Sharif, said negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding. (Screenshot/Sky News)
  • Grandfather confirmed on Sunday negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding
LONDON: The Pakistan-based family of the father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in the UK is negotiating with authorities for the man’s handover to British police, it was reported on Sunday.

The body of Sara Sharif was discovered on Aug. 10 at her home in Woking, Surrey, where she lived with father Urfan Sharif, her stepmother Beinash Batool, and five siblings, all of whom fled to Pakistan a day before she was found.

Her father, Batool and Urfan’s brother Faisal Malik have been on the run in Pakistan since then.

A post-mortem exam reported the young girl suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time. Sara’s mother and grandmother said they “barely recognized” her body at a mortuary due to the severity of her injuries.

Sara’s grandfather and Urfan’s father, Muhammad Sharif, previously told the BBC that her death had been an “accident” and that while the family had left the UK out of “fear,” all would eventually return and cooperate with police.

He confirmed on Sunday negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding and be transferred to the British authorities, The Observer reported.

“I got in contact with Urfan earlier this week for the first time since his hiding,” he said, speaking outside his Jhelum home.

“He contacted me through voice message. I urged him to surrender as we are unable to bear this pressure now. I asked him to defend the case in (a) court of law and relieve us, and we cannot bear the police pressure and more arrests.”

A Pakistani police official working closely with the case said: “They are afraid of the police and we, with the help of influential and notable people, a few politicians, are persuading them to surrender and that they will not be harmed and will be presented before the court of the law.”

Topics: UK Pakistan Sara Sharif Sara Sharif murder

