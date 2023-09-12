You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center
Police personnel escort British-Pakistani children and their grandfather Muhammad Sharif after appearing in a local court in Jhelum on September 12, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jk9sf

Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
AP

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center
  • Police are continuing their search for the girl’s father and stepmother in connection with her death
  • Urfan Sharif traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, bringing the five children with them
Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
AP

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Tuesday ordered the five siblings of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead with extensive injuries near London put into a children’s protection center after they were located by police.
The police are continuing their search for the girl’s father and stepmother in connection with her death.
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10. British police identified her father, Urfan Sharif, his wife, Beinash Batool, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as people they want to speak to in the investigation.
An autopsy of the girl didn’t establish a cause of death but showed that she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” British police said in a statement.
Urfan Sharif traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, bringing the five children with them. The couple then went into hiding, officials say.
The five children were recovered by police Monday evening from Urfan Sharif’s family home in Jhelum, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) northwest of Lahore in central Pakistan.
The children, ranging in age from 1 to 13, were found after Interpol issued yellow notices for them. Yellow notices are used to help locate missing persons, often minors.
Police officer Nasir Mahmood Bajwa said the children have been in safe custody since their recovery. They were produced before the court on Tuesday under high security. The court ordered the children to be shifted to the custody of the Child Protection Bureau in Rawalpindi city, close to Islamabad.
Police earlier detained 10 relatives of Urfan Sharif, including his father, brothers and cousins, for interrogation in an attempt to pressure the couple to surrender.

Topics: Sara Sharif UK pakistan court protection center

Related

Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
World
Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities
World
‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
Updated 14 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
  • “Regardless of the (European) Commission’s further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date,” the government said
  • “If Brussels does not keep the embargo, we will introduce these measures ourselves,” it said
Updated 14 min 55 sec ago
AFP

WARSAW: The Polish government on Tuesday agreed to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports unilaterally even if the current EU restrictions expire on September 15.
“Regardless of the (European) Commission’s further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date,” the government said in a statement.
The statement said the government was still looking to extend the ban at the EU level but would do so in any case.
“If Brussels does not keep the embargo, we will introduce these measures ourselves... The interests of the Polish countryside are most important to us,” it said.
The conflict in Ukraine and the problems with Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea have resulted in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.
In June, the EU agreed to restrict imports of grain from Ukraine to five member states seeking to protect their farmers who blamed those imports for the slump in prices on local markets.
The five member states are Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
The five have asked for the restrictions, which expire on Friday, to be extended.
The issue is particularly sensitive in Poland as the country is holding elections next month.
The current populist right-wing government of the Law and Justice party has strong support in farming regions.
“I want to assure all farmers, the entire Polish countryside, that we will definitely defend the interests of the Polish farmer,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the cabinet meeting.
Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Poland wanted to help Ukraine “but at the same time we must remember our citizens.”
The government adopted a resolution calling on the EU to extend the ban on wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seed imports.
It said Poland’s ban “will remain in force until agricultural relations between Poland and Ukraine are regulated.”
Poland is a major supplier of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and hosts some one million Ukrainian refugees.
The issue of grain imports has triggered a diplomatic spat between the two neighbors.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday that Kyiv was considering legal action.
“We have no intention of harming Polish farmers... But in case of violation of trade law in the interest of political populism before the elections, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO arbitration to obtain compensation for violation of GATT norms,” he said on social media, referring to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.

Topics: Ukraine Poland grain

Related

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
World
Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
World
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban
Updated 23 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban
  • Human rights in Afghanistan are in a state of collapse, acutely affecting the lives of millions of women, men, girls and boys
  • The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law
Updated 23 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN rights chief accused Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban on Tuesday of a “shocking level of oppression” of women and girls and said human rights in the country were in a state of collapse.
Taliban regained power in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency against the Western-backed government and have deeply restricted the rights and freedoms of women and girls through bans on education and work.
“Human rights in Afghanistan are in a state of collapse, acutely affecting the lives of millions of women, men, girls and boys,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
“The shocking level of oppression of Afghan women and girls is immeasurably cruel,” he added.
A Taliban spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and local custom.
Turk’s speech coincides with the publication of a UN report covering the period March 2022-Aug 2023 which notes a “systematic regression of the rule of law and human rights in Afghanistan, particularly with regard to the rights of women and girls.”
It documents various alleged violations including 324 cases of violence against women and girls including murders — or so-called “honor killings” — as well as beatings and child marriages.
The report did not give a comparison with the pre-Taliban period under US-backed President Ashraf Ghani, but such abuses have not been uncommon in Afghanistan’s recent history.
It also said it had frequently documented instances of women being harassed or beaten at checkpoints by Taliban authorities for not wearing the hijab (hair covering) correctly or sent home from the market for lacking a male “mahram” (guardian).
The 47-member Human Rights Council agreed in 2021 to appoint a UN independent expert to examine rights violations in Afghanistan and the European Union hopes to renew the mandate at the ongoing session in Geneva that runs through to Oct. 13.

Topics: UN Afghanistan Taliban afghan women's rights

Related

France evacuates five Afghan women 'threatened by Taliban'
Pakistan
France evacuates five Afghan women 'threatened by Taliban'
Taliban prevent scores of Afghan women from studying abroad, scholarship group says
World
Taliban prevent scores of Afghan women from studying abroad, scholarship group says

Criminal gangs using migrant labor in return for cut-price passage to UK: French sources

Criminal gangs using migrant labor in return for cut-price passage to UK: French sources
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Criminal gangs using migrant labor in return for cut-price passage to UK: French sources

Criminal gangs using migrant labor in return for cut-price passage to UK: French sources
  • Migrants employed to use violence, act as lookouts on Channel crossings in exchange for reduced fares later
  • Warnings of ‘hardened criminals’ coming to UK week after 2 men jailed for attack on French police
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Criminal gangs trafficking people into the UK in small boats across the English Channel are training migrants who cannot meet the full cost of the journey to become criminals in their extended networks as part-payment.
French sources told The Times some migrants were being put to work using violence to traffic others, as well as being used as lookouts, security, and debt collectors.
In one incident in August, six Afghan migrants drowned after their boat capsized in the Channel. Four men were subsequently arrested — two Iraqis, and two Sudanese who had been recruited by the gang to help facilitate the journey in exchange for their own crossing later. The Sudanese men allegedly used violence against other migrants and launched the boat knowing it was unsafe.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said: “The two Sudanese, aged 17 and 26, are suspected of having participated in the transport of passengers in dangerous conditions, in return for a privileged fare on their own passage.”
A source told The Times: “The people smugglers are recruiting and then tutoring the migrants to work for them. They are being used to force other migrants across by using force and violence. They are armed and are doing the dirty work of the gang, including chasing debts and settling scores.
“They are also providing protection for senior smugglers and keeping lookout. It’s risky and tough work but in return they get a cheaper trip to Britain. They then feel indebted to the gang so when they’re in Britain they work for the British side and are put to work in car washes, factories, and cannabis farms.”
The source added: “These people are ruthless and will stop at nothing to get a cheaper crossing. They don’t suddenly become angels when they arrive in Britain, they carry on their work for the gang.
“These people will be dealing drugs, debt collecting, and other unpleasant activities. And to the gangs it’s less risky because if they get caught facilitating the crossings in France they simply don’t care. The migrants are simply a commodity to the smugglers.”
Last week, two migrants, one from Iraq and the other a Sudanese, were jailed for their part in an attack on French gendarmes attempting to stop a boat crossing the Channel from a beach near Calais.
Salih Talib Abdullah, 33, and Ahmed Omar Saleh Khater, 25, were sentenced to 14 and 12 months, respectively. Three French officers were injured in the assault on June 16.

Topics: UK migrant crossings English Channel migrants trafficking

Related

Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023
World
Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day
World
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day

Philippines hopes to sign defense agreement with UAE this year

Philippines hopes to sign defense agreement with UAE this year
Updated 12 September 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines hopes to sign defense agreement with UAE this year

Philippines hopes to sign defense agreement with UAE this year
  • It is in Manila’s ‘best interest’ to further defense ties with UAE, expert says
  • Philippines wants cooperation to include training, defense industry
Updated 12 September 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is hoping to sign a defense agreement with the UAE this year, a top official told Arab News, as Manila seeks to expand security ties with Abu Dhabi.

Discussions on boosting security ties have been underway for months, with officials now in the final stages of an agreement.

Last week, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. held talks with UAE Ambassador to Manila Mohammed Obaid Al-Qattam Al-Zaabi.

“We are on the verge of signing a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation with the UAE. So, there has been an exchange of drafts from both sides,” Defense Undersecretary Pablo Lorenzo told Arab News after the meeting.

“Our president is going to the UAE in December to attend the COP28 … We hope to be able to sign that MoU on defense cooperation with the UAE on the sidelines of that conference.”

The COP28 climate summit will take place in the UAE from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

The Philippines has been eyeing wide-ranging defense cooperation with the UAE, covering education, training exchanges as well as industry collaboration.

In 2021, it posted a defense attache in the UAE, making it the only country in the region where Manila has such representation.

A bilateral defense agreement between the two countries would also make it the Southeast Asian nation's first with a Gulf country.

“Our defense secretary is very interested in a multi-disciplinary higher level of education to capacitate our defense and military personnel on so many disciplines that we need for modern armed forces,” Lorenzo said.

“Hopefully, there will be technology transfers if a critical mass or volume of such purchases will be made. Maybe they could consider establishing a manufacturing plant in the Philippines."

It is “in the best interest of Manila” to forge robust defense relations with Abu Dhabi, according to Don McLain Gill, international studies lecturer at De La Salle University in Manila.

“The UAE is a significant West Asian power with notable material capabilities and vast diplomatic networks. They also remain a pivotal pillar in developmental connectivity between Asia, Africa, and Europe,” Gill told Arab News on Monday.

“Given the evolving nature of international politics, the two countries continue to illustrate strong convergences in strategic goals and objectives towards the stability of Asia.”

Topics: Philippines UAE Defense

Related

Philippines looks to strengthen technology ties with UAE on 49th anniversary 
World
Philippines looks to strengthen technology ties with UAE on 49th anniversary 
Philippines eager to strengthen cooperation with UAE ahead of 50 years of diplomatic relations
Middle-East
Philippines eager to strengthen cooperation with UAE ahead of 50 years of diplomatic relations

Malaysia’s Appeals Court upholds Najib Razak’s acquittal in one of his 1MDB trials

Malaysia’s Appeals Court upholds Najib Razak’s acquittal in one of his 1MDB trials
Updated 59 min 27 sec ago
AP

Malaysia’s Appeals Court upholds Najib Razak’s acquittal in one of his 1MDB trials

Malaysia’s Appeals Court upholds Najib Razak’s acquittal in one of his 1MDB trials
  • Court struck out the appeal after prosecutors failed to meet deadlines in filing documents to support their bid
Updated 59 min 27 sec ago
AP

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia’s Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld the acquittal of former Prime Minister Najib Razak of audit tampering in relation to the multibillion dollar looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund, though he remains in prison for other graft charges.
The court struck out the appeal after prosecutors failed to meet deadlines in filing documents to support their bid, Najib’s lawyer Mohamed Shafee Abdullah told a news conference.
Najib, 70, was acquitted in March after the High Court ruled prosecutors failed to show that he abused his position to order amendments to a 1MDB audit report in 2016 to coverup wrongdoings before it was presented in Parliament.
“The acquittal is upheld without any further process,” Shafee said, adding that prosecutors are unlikely to appeal to the top court.
The audit tampering is one of Najib’s several corruption trials. He is currently serving a 12-year jail term after losing his final appeal last year in his first of several corruption trials linked to the 1MDB scandal.
The 1MDB fund was set up months after Najib became prime minister in 2009. Investigators allege more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates through lawyers of bank accounts in the United States and other countries to finance Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art and jewelry. More than $700 million landed in Najib’s bank accounts.
Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, were hit with multiple graft charges after the saga led to his ruling coalition’s shocking defeat in 2018 general elections. Rosmah was sentenced in 2022 to 10 years in prison and a record fine of 970 million ringgit ($217 million) for corruption over a solar energy project and is out on bail pending an appeal.

Topics: 1MDB Najib Razak Malaysia

Related

Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak loses final bid to review graft conviction
World
Malaysia’s former PM Najib Razak loses final bid to review graft conviction
Malaysia’s Mahathir fears Najib would walk free if graft-tainted party wins polls
World
Malaysia’s Mahathir fears Najib would walk free if graft-tainted party wins polls

Latest updates

OPEC sticks to forecast on demand growth citing economic stability
OPEC sticks to forecast on demand growth citing economic stability
Cyprus migrants face wave of attacks as hostility brews
Cyprus migrants face wave of attacks as hostility brews
Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources holds training program in Japan
Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources holds training program in Japan
Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban
UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.