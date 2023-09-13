Death toll in Vietnam apartment building fire at 30 – local media reports

You are here

Rescue workers transport victims following a major fire at an apartment block in Hanoi on Sept. 13, 2023. (Vietnam News Agency/AFP)
  • Vietnam authorities have yet to issue a statement confirming the latest death toll
HANOI: The death toll in a fire at an apartment building in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi has risen to over 30, local media reports said on Wednesday.
Vietnam authorities have yet to issue a statement confirming the latest death toll. The reports cited information from the city’s police.

Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’

  • Meeting came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea
  • The leaders met at a remote Siberian rocket launch facility
MOSCOW: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that his country offers its “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s “sacred fight” to defend its security interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine, and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.
Kim also called North Korea’s relations with Russia “the first priority.”
The leaders met at a remote Siberian rocket launch facility for a summit that underscores how their interests are aligning in the face of their countries’ separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States.
Putin in his opening remarks welcomed Kim to Russia and said he was glad to see him. Putin listed economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the “situation in the region” among the agenda items for their talks.
The two men began their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome with a tour of a Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility, at which Kim peppered a Russian space official with questions about the rockets.
The meeting came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea, extending a highly provocative run in North Korean weapons testing since the start of 2022, as Kim used the distraction caused by Putin’s war on Ukraine to accelerate his weapons development.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say how far the North Korean missiles flew. Japan’s Coast Guard, citing Tokyo’s Defense Ministry, said the missiles have likely already landed but still urged vessels to watch for falling objects.
The decision to meet at Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s most important domestic satellite launch facility, suggests that Kim is seeking Russian technical assistance for his efforts to develop military reconnaissance satellites, which he has described as crucial in enhancing the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles. In recent months, North Korea has repeatedly failed to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.
Official photos showed that Kim was accompanied by Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea’s space science and technology committee, and navy Adm. Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.
Asked whether Russia will help North Korea build satellites, Putin was quoted by Russian state media as saying “that’s why we have come here. The DPRK leader shows keen interest in rocket technology. They’re trying to develop space, too,” using the abbreviation for North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Asked about military cooperation, Putin said “we will talk about all issues without a rush. There is time.”
Putin welcomed Kim’s limousine, brought from Pyongyang in the North Korean leader’s special armored train, at the entrance to the launch facility with a handshake that lasted around 40 seconds. Putin said he was “very glad to see” Kim. Kim’s translator thanked Putin for the warm welcome, “despite being busy.”
For Putin, the meeting with Kim is an opportunity to refill ammunition stores that the 18-month-old war has drained. North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.
Kim also brought Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who joined him on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missile, according to South Korea.
Kim said his decision to visit Russia four years after his previous visit showed how Pyongyang is “prioritizing the strategic importance” of its relations with Moscow, North Korea’s official news agency said Wednesday.
Kim is expected to seek economic aid as well as military technology. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said Russia may discuss humanitarian aid with the North Korean delegation, according to Russian news agencies.
An arms deal would violate international sanctions that Russia supported in the past.
Lim Soo-suk, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said Seoul was maintaining communication with Moscow while closely monitoring Kim’s visit.
“No UN member state should violate Security Council sanctions against North Korea by engaging in an illegal trade of arms, and must certainly not engage in military cooperation with North Korea that undermines the peace and stability of the international community,” Lim said at a briefing.
The United States has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials denied such claims.
Speculation about their military cooperation grew after Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, visited North Korea in July. Kim subsequently toured his weapons factories, which experts said had the dual goal of encouraging the modernization of North Korean weaponry and examining artillery and other supplies that could be exported to Russia.

Cyprus remands five Israelis over alleged gang rape

  • The five men, aged between 19 and 20, were arrested after a 20-year-old British tourist told police she was gang-raped on Sept. 3
NICOSIA: Five Israeli tourists were again remanded in Cyprus police custody for six days Tuesday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a young Briton in Ayia Napa, authorities said.

The five men, aged between 19 and 20, were arrested after a 20-year-old British tourist told police she was gang-raped on Sept. 3 in a hotel room at the seaside resort.

On Sept. 4, the five were remanded for eight days, and on Tuesday at Paralimni district court they were ordered to remain in custody for six more days, police said.

They face possible charges of rape, sexual coercion, forced sexual intercourse, sexual harassment, abduction and indecent assault against a woman.

The state-funded Cyprus News Agency said the arrests came after police secured witness testimony to support the allegation.

Only three suspects appeared in court Tuesday because two are in quarantine after contracting COVID-19, CNA said.

According to the Cypriot Philenews website, forensic examiners found injuries and bruises on the woman.

Israeli media reported she told police she struck up a conversation with one suspect by the hotel pool and that he pulled her by the arm to the room and then tried to remove her swimsuit.

According to Israel’s Walla website, the woman said she resisted, but two more men appeared and raped her.

It said the woman picked out the suspects from a police lineup.

The incident is reminiscent of a gang rape case in Ayia Napa four years ago when 12 Israelis were arrested for attacking a teenage British girl.

They were released after she retracted her statement but said police pressured her into doing so.

The 19-year-old was convicted in 2020 for causing public mischief and given a four-month suspended jail term.

In 2022, the Supreme Court quashed her conviction on appeal after defense lawyers argued there had been a miscarriage of justice.

Police later said they would examine whether mistakes had been made in the investigation.

UK-based Justice Abroad, which successfully appealed the conviction, has taken on the new case after the woman’s family requested their help.

Official tourism figures for July show Israelis were the second largest group of visitors to Cyprus at 10.2 percent, or more than 46,400 arrivals, behind Britain at 34.8 percent.

Latvia grows worried over a surge of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus

  • Latvia’s State Border Guard said on Tuesday that 103 people had been stopped in the previous 24 hours for trying to illegally cross the Latvia-Belarus border
  • Most migrants are from Africa and the Middle East, particularly Afghanistan and Syria
HELSINKI: Latvia is growing worried over the increasing number of migrants attempting to cross over into the Baltic nation through the border with Belarus and has called up the military to assist border guards.
Latvia’s State Border Guard said on Tuesday that 103 people had been stopped in the previous 24 hours for trying to illegally cross the Latvia-Belarus border that runs a total of 173 kilometers (108 miles). A total of seven persons were allowed in Latvia, a European Union and NATO nation of 1.8 million, for humanitarian reasons.
Most migrants are from Africa and the Middle East, particularly Afghanistan and Syria.
The number of people turned away at the Belarus border has exceeded 100 on several days since the end of August — a substantially higher daily figure than earlier in the year, officials said. Nearly 900 migrants were stopped from crossing over last week alone. This year’s cumulative figure is almost 7,800, up from 5.826 in full year 2022.
Guntis Pujats, head of the border guard, told Latvian television on Tuesday that the large number of illegal border crossing attempts was fueled what he called a state-sponsored international people smuggling operation by Belarus’ authoritarian President Aleksander Lukashenko.
Pujats said that, from time to time, Lukashenko targets either Latvia, Lithuania or Poland, which all share borders with Belarus, to test their abilities to deal with “hybrid attacks” from Minsk including pushing migrants to border areas.
In 2021, thousands of migrants, many from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, flocked to Belarus’ border with Poland, where they were stranded for weeks. The EU accused Lukashenko, of aiding illegal border crossings in retaliation for sanctions imposed after an election the West described as a sham. Lukashenko denied encouraging migration to Europe.
Due to the recent surge in illegal migration, Pujats said Latvia’s border guard was proposing to close the Silene crossing point on the border with Belarus that is also the EU’s external border.
Defense Minister Inara Murniece told the Latvian broadcaster that the government had decided to reschedule a local military exercise and instead ask the Latvian army to send soldiers to assist border guards at the eastern border with Belarus.
In addition, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — all NATO members — have signaled that if the situation continues to deteriorate, they reserve the right to completely close their borders with Belarus.
Lithuania said it would send 20 border guards to Latvia, its northern neighbor, to tackle the increasing flows of migrants from Belarus.
“We see that Latvia is facing a serious challenge right now,” Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told reporters on Tuesday. “The traffic and the attempts to enter have increased significantly. Considering that Latvia has not yet secured its state border with a physical barrier and surveillance systems ... it is difficult for them to manage this process.”
In early August, the interior ministers Poland and the Baltic states, including also Estonia, warned that the nations were prepared to seal off their borders with Russia’s ally Belarus in the event of any military incidents or a massive migrant push by Minsk.
The Polish government said at the time it was planning to deploy an additional 2,000 troops to its border with Belarus, twice the number the country’s Border Guard agency had requested, as fears of illegal migration rise.

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop

  • Police recovered stones after archeology enthusiast noticed them in an interior design store
  • V&A will temporarily care for, research, and conserve the stelae before returning them to Yemen when it is safe
LONDON: Officials from the British Victoria and Albert Museum on Tuesday signed an historic agreement with Yemen to look after four ancient stone artifacts found by police in an east London shop, the Guardian reported.

The stelae, dating from the second half of the first millennium B.C., are thought to have been stolen from necropoli subjected to looting in recent years.

The Metropolitan police’s art and antiques unit, which investigates art theft, illegal trafficking, and fraud, recovered the stones after an archeology enthusiast noticed them in an interior design store.

Under the terms of the deal, the museum will temporarily care for, research, and conserve the stelae before returning them to Yemen when it is safe to do so.

The stones will be put on public display at the London museum’s East Storehouse when it opens in 2025, the Guardian said.

The agreement was inked by museum director, Tristram Hunt, and Yemeni ambassador to the UK, Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed.

Hunt told the Guardian: “This is a historic agreement that will give the public the chance to appreciate these exceptional examples of Yemeni culture and creativity, before the objects are repatriated, and shine a light on how the V and A’s Culture in Crisis program helps curtail the illegal trade of looted objects and the preservation of cultural heritage worldwide.”

Charles Harper, the UK’s deputy ambassador to Yemen, said: “Arts and culture can play an important role in rebuilding a society from conflict and this agreement is a fantastic way to ensure Yemeni culture remains in Yemeni care.

“The war has taken a devastating toll on Yemenis. The UK will continue to support UN-led efforts to bring about a sustainable and inclusive peace in Yemen.”

The stones are of the sort on the International Council of Museums’ emergency red list of cultural objects at risk.
 

More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat

  • Sicilian authorities arranged a ferry to pick up 600 people from Lampedusa and transport them to Porto Empedocle
LONDON: More than 2,000 migrants on Tuesday arrived on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on 33 boats, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The migrants — most of whom had departed from the Tunisian city of Sfax — came from Sudan, Chad, Tunisia, Guinea, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon. They claimed to have each paid 5,000 Tunisian dinars ($1,595) for the crossing.

The arrivals followed the landing of 51 boats on Monday, which carried 1,993 migrants to Italy’s southernmost point.

Authorities in the Sicilian city of Agrigento arranged a ferry to pick up 600 people from Lampedusa and transport them to Porto Empedocle, ANSA reported. The coast guard ship Diciotti is also scheduled to transport migrants from the island.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday offered her country’s support to Libya after the country was hit by devastating floods. She said she had offered to send assistance.

Her office told ANSA: “Premier Giorgia Meloni learned with pain of the major damage caused by Hurricane Daniel, which hit eastern Libya causing death, injury and destruction.

“Italy expresses all its closeness and solidarity to the families of the victims and to the Libyan people and it has activated the Civil Protection Department to assist Libya in the best possible way with this emergency.”
 

