Electric vehicles cost set to match fuel cars by 2027: report 

RIYADH: The cost of electric vehicles is expected to match that of fuel-powered cars of similar size and configuration by 2027, according to a new report from research firm Gartner Inc.
The report forecasted an accelerated global adoption of EVs in the coming years but also outlined potential obstacles relating to power infrastructure.
Gartner’s research anticipates global battery electric vehicle shipments to grow by 22.22 percent to reach 11 million units by 2023, up from 9 million units in 2022.
Additionally, the report expects nearly 15 million battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars to be shipped worldwide in 2023, rising 19 percent year-on-year to 17.9 million units in 2024.
The plug-in hybrid vehicles market is also expected to expand, albeit at a slightly slower pace, growing from 3 million units in 2022 to 4 million units in 2023.
Despite the promising numbers, Gartner’s report indicated potential challenges with regard to power generation and distribution.
“Unless countries take actions to incentivize EV drivers to charge outside peak electricity consumption periods, the switch to EVs may put an additional strain on both the power generation capacity and the distribution infrastructure,” said Jonathan Davenport, senior director analyst at Gartner.
By 2024, nearly 18.5 million EVs — including cars, buses, vans, and heavy trucks — are projected to be shipped, with electric cars constituting 97 percent of these shipments.
In the Gulf region, primarily the UAE and Saudi Arabia, significant steps are being taken to promote electric mobility, the report noted.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owns over 60 percent of California-based EV maker Lucid and has committed to purchasing up to 100,000 Lucid vehicles over the next 10 years.
Among other developments, Ceer, the Kingdom’s first EV brand, recently received an industrial license from the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.
In the UAE, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure recently announced the launch of the Global EV Market, a comprehensive project that saw the forming of several partnerships with major industry stakeholders such as Audi, Siemens, BMW, and General Motors.
The UAE also secured fourth place in a global ranking for affordable EV charging infrastructure, as assessed by Compare the Market Australia.
According to a report by management consultancy Arthur D. Little, the UAE’s EV market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 30 percent between 2022 and 2028.
Digital banking enhanced in Saudi Arabia thanks to new agreements with Ministry of Investment
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can expect a sea change in its digital banking services after the Ministry of Investment signed memorandums of understanding with Al-Rajhi Bank, Alinma Bank, and Banque Saudi Fransi.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the MoUs aim to enhance the role of the digital banking sector and help these institutions provide better services to investors.
The agreements will also provide facilities to companies to assist them in enriching the investment journey in a way that works to promote the growth and diversification of the national economy, SPA reported.
The latest MoUs come after the Ministry of Investment inked a deal with Riyad Bank to make it easier for foreign companies relocating their headquarters to the Kingdom to access digital banking.
According to the bank, employees of those companies would be offered fast and efficient procedures to open accounts, issue banking cards, join special memberships, and identify relationship managers, adding that all services will be made available upon arrival to Saudi Arabia and prior to issuing a work permit, in order to help them settle faster.
The Riyad Bank explained that these banking facilities and services would be provided with advanced digital solutions as a contribution from the bank to support the investment environment in the Kingdom and provide distinctive facilities that support efforts to enhance the economy and diversify investments in the Kingdom.
Despite tighter liquidity, banks in Saudi Arabia are expected to perform well this year thanks to a favorable operating environment in the Kingdom, according to credit rating agency Fitch.
A report from the US-based firm in July noted that non-oil economic growth in Saudi Arabia will play a crucial role in elevating the profitability of banks in the Kingdom.
“The average operating profit/risk-weighted assets of Fitch-rated Saudi banks was 2.7 percent in 2022, and we expect non-oil economic growth to support profitability in 2023, driven by government capex, private-sector credit growth, lower unemployment, and the government’s ongoing Vision 2030 strategy,” said Fitch.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities should learn from Saudi Arabia’s real estate development model to attract foreign investment in order to fulfil the country’s housing needs and boost its fragile economy, a top Pakistani estate developer said on Thursday, pointing to the South Asian nation’s $40 billion investment potential in the housing sector.
Shafiq Akbar, chief executive officer of the Imarat Group, was one of the attendees at the Cityscape Global public-private partnership forum in Riyadh this week, where he presented different investment opportunities in Pakistan’s real estate sector to woo potential investors. Since 2016, Akbar’s group has launched 15 megaprojects in most sought-after areas of Pakistan and has a portfolio of around $800 million. So far it has developed projects worth around $230 million.
Pakistan, a nation of 241 million, is facing a housing shortage of approximately ten million units, with half of them in the urban areas, according to the World Bank. The housing gap only in Punjab, the country’s largest province in terms of population, is expected to rise to 11.3 million units by 2047. Hence, the housing construction and real estate sectors are seen as vital to the overall health of the South Asian economy.
“There is a lot of inspiration and learning which we can take from Saudi Arabia [for the real estate development],” Akbar told Arab News.
“Saudi Arabia has mapped the potential within their land. All the potentials. Be it the potential of tourism, for the cultural heritage. Anything where they can package them as a mega real estate project and brand it in such a way that, you know, they go global.”
Under Saudi Arabia’s national tourism strategy, the Kingdom wants to attract 100 million tourists by 2030 annually and the investment required for that is $1 trillion, according to Akbar. Saudi real estate projects in Neom, Qiddiya, Diriyah and Alula have been creating a hype globally.
“Why can’t we do it,” he asked. “Saudi Arabia… is 35 million people. Here we are talking about 250 million people. We got the highest per capita demand for housing in Pakistan.”
The Imarat Group CEO suggested the Pakistani authorities to introduce “economic engines” like industrial cities, tourist destinations, and health, educational and tech cities.
“We want to introduce these economic engines to different areas of Pakistan to make our human resources productive and eventually provide them with housing,” he said.
Akbar said the Imarat Group was packaging these projects under a vision and giving a plan for that: “Do proper master planning of Pakistan and then execute this plan for the next 20 to 25 years and Pakistan, I believe, can become the fastest growing economy in the world.”
He, however, lamented that foreign investment in Pakistan’s real estate sector was shrinking as only around $25 billion came to it in 2021, and half of that investment was trapped in “illegal” or “infeasible” projects. The country’s remittances from overseas Pakistanis had also gone down with the shrinking investment in the real estate sector, he added.
“Twenty-five percent of all the remittances used to be invested in real estate in Pakistan annually. Most of that investment is not coming in the real estate sector now,” Akbar said.
“We need only one and half percent area of Pakistan to provide 20 million [housing] units in next 20 to 25 years,” he said, adding it required $40 billion investment.
Oil Updates – prices set to rise for a third week on strong China economic data
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday and are set for a third weekly gain, as better-than-expected Chinese economic data and reports of record oil consumption bolstered the view that demand in the world’s second-largest crude consumer will continue to surge, according to Reuters.
Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $94.32 as of 5:49 a.m. Saudi time, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 71 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $90.87.
Both benchmarks were up about 4 percent from a week ago.
China’s industrial output and retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected rate in August, suggesting that the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy from the COVID-19 pandemic is stabilising.
Data from the National Bureau released on Friday also showed oil refinery processing rose to a record 64.69 million tons in August, up 19.6 percent from a year earlier and equal to 15.23 million barrels per day.
Refining throughput surged as Chinese processors kept run rates high to meet summer travel demand and capitalize on strengthening margins for exporting to Asian consumers.
“Betting on oil is becoming a favorite trade on Wall Street. No one is doubting the OPEC+ ( the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) decision at the end of last month will keep the oil market very tight in the fourth quarter,” said analyst Edward Moya at OANDA.
The record China refining rates are occurring as output cuts by major producers Russia and Saudi Arabia are increasing worries about supply. The supply concerns have pushed both Brent and WTI to their highest since November.
DUBAI: The latest victim of planetwide shifts in temperatures and weather patterns appears to be the ancient olive tree.
A yearlong drought coupled with a blistering summer in southern Europe, the heartland of olive oil production, has left Spain, the world’s largest producer, and other countries struggling to satisfy global demand for the kitchen staple.
As a result, manufacturers across Europe have turned their attention to the Middle East for help in overcoming the shortage.
“The supply gap needs to be filled and there’s no better time for the Middle East, and particularly the Gulf states, to begin filling this gap,” said Mazen Assaf, an olive oil sommelier and entrepreneur.
“The opportunity is there and clearer than ever.”
In recent months, Italy and Portugal, the world’s second- and fourth-largest olive oil producers respectively, have also encountered climate-related setbacks, leading to diminishing stocks.
In contrast, Greece, which is third largest producer, has benefited from mild weather and adequate rainfall throughout the year. Even so, it is struggling to meet the surging international demand for the commodity.
“Olive oil is a culinary staple that is deeply ingrained in Mediterranean culture. However, its influence spans the world,” Assaf told Arab News.
“Demand for it is growing globally and supply is dropping dramatically across Europe, which is leading to higher prices around the world.”
Typically, Spain produces more than 50 percent of the world’s olive oil, with an average of 1.2 million tons per year.
But for the past two years, a series of heatwaves marked by temperatures pushing 40 degrees Celsius have whittled the country’s output down to about 600,000 tons.
As a result, the price of a bottle of olive oil in Spain rose by about 60 percent in 2022 and currently stands at seven euros per kilogram.
The reverberations of Spain’s drought and olive oil shortage are being felt in Turkiye, where the trade ministry has imposed a three-month ban on olive oil exports.
“Spain’s worries are not exclusive to it,” Assaf said, adding that wildfires were becoming an increasingly common phenomenon across the Mediterranean.
“The presence of the xylella fasticiosa bacteria in these lands is also slowly killing olive trees, leading to a further drop in supply,” he said, referring to Greece and Italy.
According to some reports, the deadly bacteria has killed more than 21 million olive trees in the southern Puglia region of Italy, which until recently accounted for half of the country’s olive oil production.
Naim Ben Said, a partner at the Dear Goodness mill in Tunisia, said global olive oil production had fallen 20 percent from the previous harvest season, primarily as a result of reduced output in Europe.
TYPES OF OLIVE OIL
• VIRGIN: This is the pure juice extracted from olives through mechanical means. Depending on specific quality parameters like acidity and oxidation, it can also be classified as extra virgin.
• MIXED: Also known as pure or ordinary olive oil, this is a blend of extra virgin and, typically, chemically refined oil.
• POMACE: This is extracted from the residue of olives after the initial pressing process.
Source: Naim Ben Said, partner at the Dear Goodness mill in Tunisia
“In terms of global consumption, the EU, US and Turkey account for more than 65 percent of the total,” he told Arab News.
In terms of per capita consumption, Greece ranks top with an annual average of 12.7 liters, followed by Spain with 11.6 and Italy with 9.1.
By comparison, in the Middle East and North Africa region, Morocco has the highest per capita annual average consumption with four liters, followed by Syria with 3.9 and Tunisia with 2.5, according to Said.
With the current production levels predicted to become the new normal, several countries in the Middle East, notably Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco and Jordan, are helping to cover the shortfall.
According to Assaf, the Arab world is regarded as the birthplace of olive oil and is home to about 1,600 varieties of olives, including the Chetoui and Chemlali that are popular in Morocco and Tunisia, and the Souriani, which is native to the Levant countries and known for its exquisite flavor and high levels of antioxidants.
“Lebanon has seen a surge in exports, while Tunisia and Morocco have historically exported over 90 percent of their production to Europe, where it is bottled and filled as European oil,” he said.
Despite being in the grip of a severe and prolonged economic crisis, and the related challenges of labor shortages, power disruptions and soaring inflation, Lebanon produced 17,000 tons of olive oil in 2022-23, in keeping with its five-year average.
Facilities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan have also ramped up their production capacity.
The latter has maintained a steady supply of olive oil despite the setbacks dealt by climate change and water scarcity. Production is predicted to increase by up to 25 percent during the next season, with a slight rise in prices, according to the Jordanian Olive Presses Owners’ Syndicate.
In recent years, Jordan’s olive oil production has experienced fluctuations, including a decline from 34,720 tons in 2019 to 23,000 tons in 2021. But the outlook is bright.
According to its agriculture ministry, Jordan is home to about 11 million olive trees, accounting for 72 per cent of its fruit tree cover and nearly 30 per cent of its cultivated area.
The likelihood of global temperatures surpassing the critical 1.5 degree increase threshold by 2027 poses a significant threat to the olive oil harvest cycle in many Arab countries, including Jordan.
“The impact of this is pushing the world into uncharted territory, where similar climatic scenarios to those playing out in Europe cannot be ruled out for countries in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Farah Najem, a senior consultant at engineering and professional services firm WSP.
She said that the current olive oil crisis presented a unique situation for economies in MENA, many of which had a traditional reliance on primary industries such as olive harvesting.
“From the Greeks to the Romans, to multiple geographies across MENA, olives have found their way into the bowls and plates of civilization for centuries,” she told Arab News.
The olive oil industry plays a crucial role in countries across the MENA region, providing a livelihood for farmers and supporting domestic and international trade.
Despite the challenges facing the industry there is still reason for optimism, with innovative and sustainable strategies helping to ensure its future, according to Najem.
“Many initiatives for increased food production in the region demonstrate the resolve to overcome geographical limitations, water scarcity and climatic difficulties,” she said.
Such initiatives showed how sustainable production could be a key factor in preserving food security and economic stability, she said.
“The upshot for countries in the Middle East with active food and water security initiatives is that they can position themselves to create robust domestic food security mechanisms while enhancing economic stability against global market fluctuations,” Najem said.
According to Fortune Business, the size of the global olive oil market currently stands at $14.20 billion, and it is expected to grow to $18.42 billion in 2030 — that is, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3 percent. In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region specifically, the market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.18 percent over the same period.
“This represents a significant growth projection for MENA, a region that is home to several countries leading the charge to be at the forefront of the global food security agenda,” Najem said.
Meanwhile, non-Mediterranean countries have also been witnessing a steady increase in demand for olive oil.
“Olive oil is the healthiest of fats, it is packed with antioxidants and is a core ingredient of the healthy Mediterranean diet,” Assaf said.
“With it being naturally vegan, it is becoming ever more attractive to the average consumer.”
He said there had been a surge in demand for olive oil in the US — along with a sharp increase in production, especially in California — as well as in Southeast and East Asia, where countries like Japan had shown a keen interest in olive oil production as consumption soared.
Chile, Australia, Argentina and Brazil are also known to be increasing production, which points to a bright future for the olive oil industry, which is of considerable economic, cultural and agricultural value around the world.
Assaf said: “I am sure that this industry is not one we will let go of lightly. Olive oil is our culture, our heritage, our passion, our lifeline and our love.”
ECB raises rates to record high, signals end to hikes
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters
FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank raised its key interest rate to a record high of 4 percent on Thursday but, with the euro zone economy in the doldrums, signalled this was likely to be its final move in a more-than year-long fight against inflation, according to Reuters.
The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro also raised its forecasts for inflation, which it now expects to come down more slowly toward its 2 percent target over the next two years, while cutting those for economic growth.
That illustrated the dilemma the ECB faced at the meeting: prices are still rising at more than twice its target rate but with high borrowing costs and a downturn in China, overall economic activity is struggling.
Against this backdrop, the ECB sent a message that it was likely done with raising rates, prompting euro zone bond yields to fall and European shares to rise.
“Based on its current assessment, the Governing Council considers that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target,” the ECB said.
That is now expected to happen more slowly than at the time of the ECB’s previous projections in June, with inflation seen at 5.6 percent in 2023, 3.2 percent in 2024 and 2.1 percent in 2025.
ECB President Christine Lagarde did not absolutely rule out a further hike if needed and said interest rates would have to remain at restrictive levels for some time.
“The focus is going to move, going forward, to the duration, but that is not to say — because we can’t say that now — that we are at peak,” she told a press conference.
Lagarde acknowledged that some ECB board members had argued against the latest rate hike but added: “There was a solid majority of governors to agree with the decision we have made.”
Asked to comment on whether the ECB’s downgrading of its growth forecasts — with euro area growth this year now put at only 0.7 percent — meant that a regional recession was now its base-case scenario, Lagarde insisted the slowdown was temporary.
“The recovery we had planned for the second half of 2023 has been pushed out over time,” she said. “We are confident that growth will pick up in 2024.”
Sticky inflation
The upgrade to the 2024 inflation estimate — which had been reported by Reuters earlier — likely played a role in discussions as policymakers weighed the risk that inflation, currently still above 5 percent, would get stuck at a high level.
Thursday’s 25-basis-point increase pushes the rate the ECB pays on bank deposits to 4.0 percent, the highest level since the euro currency was launched in 1999.
Just 14 months ago, that rate was languishing at a record low of minus 0.5 percent, meaning banks had to pay to park their cash securely at the central bank.
In the run-up to this week’s meeting, money markets had expected the deposit rate to peak at 4.0 percent before being cut in the second half of next year..
In contrast, markets have fully priced in unchanged rates at next week’s meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which started raising earlier and has moved higher than the ECB.
Supporters of a hike this week are likely to have argued it was needed because inflation, including underlying measures that strip out volatile components, remains too high, with a recent surge in energy prices threatening a new acceleration.
But the brisk tightening cycle — twice as steep as normally envisaged by the ECB’s own stress tests of the banking sector — has already left its mark on the euro zone economy.
With the manufacturing sector, which typically needs more capital to operate, already suffering as a result of higher borrowing costs, lending to companies and households has fallen off a cliff.
Services has now also started to struggle following a brief post-pandemic boom in tourism.
The euro zone’s biggest economy, Germany, was bearing the brunt of an industrial slump and heading for recession, according to several forecasts.