You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east

Rescuers carry a fragment of missile outside a nine-storey residential building partially destroyed as a result of Russian missiles strike in Kryvyi Rig on July 31, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Rescuers carry a fragment of missile outside a nine-storey residential building partially destroyed as a result of Russian missiles strike in Kryvyi Rig on July 31, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9vgxc

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east

Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
  • Reznikov was removed earlier this month after a scandal involving the defense ministry’s procurement of military jackets at three times their cost. Reznikov denied the allegations but resigned
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Six Ukrainian deputy defense ministers were fired Monday following the dismissal two weeks ago of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in a corruption scandal, officials said, as heavy fighting against Russian forces continued in the east.
Russia claimed to have struck key Ukrainian facilities in air attacks overnight, hitting stores of Storm Shadow missiles and depleted uranium ammunition along with electronic intelligence centers and training facilities for Ukrainian military scouts.
The deputy defense ministers fired included Hanna Maliar, Vitalii Deyneha and Denys Sharapov, as well as the state secretary of the Defense Ministry, Kostiantyn Vashchenko, according to the Telegram account of Taras Melnychuk, permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Melnychuk provided no explanation of the firings, but the government has been investigating accusations of corruption in the military related to purchasing equipment. Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker who took over as defense minister, did not immediately issue a statement.
Reznikov was removed earlier this month after a scandal involving the defense ministry’s procurement of military jackets at three times their cost. Reznikov denied the allegations but resigned.
The reshuffling of the department came a day after Ukraine’s military said it captured the village of Klishchiivka from Russian troops after months of fierce battles. Fighting continued Monday as troops tried to hold the village south of the Russian-held city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.
Its recapture followed the retaking of the nearby village of Andriivka.
“The enemy is trying with all his might to regain lost positions,” Maliar said in a briefing Monday before she was fired. “Therefore, our fighters hold back the enemy’s attacks there and are entrenched at the achieved frontiers.”
Retaking Klishchiivka is considered tactically important, allowing Ukrainian forces to further extend their gains around Bakhmut.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June that so far has been marked by small victories but no major breakthroughs. Despite being bolstered by NATO-standard weapons worth billions of dollars, Ukrainian military officials have said there are no quick solutions to puncture Russian defensive lines — only slow, grinding battles that have led to heavy losses.
In his efforts to draw more support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is headed to the US where he is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill this week as he visits during the United Nations General Assembly. His visit to Washington comes as Congress debates President Joe Biden’s request to provide as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
One supporter in Congress, US Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, met with Ukraine officials and soldiers Monday in Kyiv to assess the military’s current needs and discuss ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles, which Biden is considering providing.
“No single capability is going to make the difference between winning and losing,” said Kelly, who praised forces for progress, though he said he wished it would move faster.
In other fighting, six civilians were killed and 16 injured over the past 24 hours as Russia claimed to have used long-range air-launched missiles and drones to strike UK-supplied missiles and depleted uranium ammunition that can be used to destroy tanks.
“The goal of the strike has been fulfilled, all the designated facilities have been struck,” the ministry said without providing specifics.
The claims appeared to contradict Ukraine’s assertion that it intercepted all 17 cruise missiles launched by Russia and 18 of 24 Shahed drones in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Odesa early Monday. There was no way to verify the conflicting claims.
Russians attacked residential areas in eight cities and villages in the Donetsk region, including Avdiivka and Kurdiumivka, killing one and wounding four, it said. Five artillery attacks in Kherson killed one person and wounded another. In the nearby town of Beryslav, Russians dropped explosives from a drone near the local bus station, injuring four people, the presidential office said.
Oleh Kiper, regional governor of Odesa, said a recreational facility in the town of Vylkovo was damaged in the attack but no casualties were immediately reported. Vylkovo, often referred to as the “Ukrainian Venice” because of its numerous canals, is located in the Danube delta on the border with Romania.
Romania has recently reported several findings of fragments from drones similar to those used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine’s ports on the other side of the Danube.
Neighboring Bulgaria on Monday said a specialist navy team carried out a “controlled explosion” of a mortar shell found attached to a drone in the Black Sea coastal area of Tyulenovo.
Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said it wasn’t clear when or how the drone ended up there, but said it most likely was carried by the sea to the coastal town situated about 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) south of the Romanian border.
“I have not been informed that our air defense system has detected such an object, but they are difficult to locate,” Tagarev said. “Such incidents happen weekly, the Bulgarian army has teams to locate and destroy unexploded ordnance.”
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
World
Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
Five killed, one wounded in Donetsk, Russian-installed official says
World
Five killed, one wounded in Donetsk, Russian-installed official says

Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there

Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there

Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
  • Ukraine’s Western allies have supplied weapons and other assistance, and the US Congress is currently weighing President Joe Biden’s request to provide as much as $24 billion more in military and humanitarian aid
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Days before potentially crossing paths with Russia’s top diplomat at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country’s invader a seat at the tables of power.
“For us, it’s very important that all our words, all our messages, will be heard by our partners. And if in the United Nations still — it’s a pity, but still — there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question is not to me. I think it’s a question to all the members of the United Nations,” Zelensky said after visiting wounded Ukrainian military members at a New York hospital.
He had just arrived in the US to make his country’s case to the world and to Washington for continued help in trying to repel Russia’s invasion, nearly 19 months into what has become a grinding war.
Ukraine’s Western allies have supplied weapons and other assistance, and the US Congress is currently weighing President Joe Biden’s request to provide as much as $24 billion more in military and humanitarian aid.
US lawmakers are increasingly divided over providing additional money to Ukraine. Zelensky is scheduled to spend some time Thursday on Capitol Hill and meet with Biden at the White House.
Before that, Zelensky is due to address world leaders at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and speak Wednesday at a UN Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding member of the council, and Foreign Minister Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to make remarks.
Asked whether he’d stay in the room to listen, Zelensky said, “I don’t know how it will be, really.”
Zelensky has taken the United Nations to task before — even before the war launched by a neighbor that, as a Security Council member, is entrusted with maintaining international peace and security. In one memorable example, he lamented at the General Assembly in 2021 that the UN was ”a retired superhero who’s long forgotten how great they once were.”
Traveling to the US for the first time since December, he began his trip with a stop at Staten Island University Hospital. The medical facility has, to date, treated 18 Ukrainian military members who lost limbs in the war, said Michael J. Dowling, the CEO of hospital parent company Northwell Health.
With help from a New Jersey-based charity called Kind Deeds, the injured have gotten fitted for prostheses and are undergoing outpatient physical therapy.
Zelensky greeted several injured troops as they exercised in a rehab gym. He asked about their wounds, wished them a speedy recovery and thanked them for their service.
“How are you doing? Is it difficult?” Zelensky asked one military member, who paused and then said it was OK.
“Stay strong,” Zelensky replied, later telling the group their country was grateful and proud of them.
Later, in a hospital conference room, he awarded medals to the injured, posed for photos, signed a large Ukrainian flag and thanked medical personnel and the injured troops.
“We all will be waiting for you back home,” he said. “We absolutely need every one of you.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Iran’s president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling
Middle-East
Iran’s president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling
North Korea’s Kim heads home from Russia’s Far East
World
North Korea’s Kim heads home from Russia’s Far East

Bosnia charges six suspects with war crimes

EU peacekeeping force, EUFOR in Bosnia holds a regular annual exercise in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sep 15, 2023.
EU peacekeeping force, EUFOR in Bosnia holds a regular annual exercise in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sep 15, 2023.
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Bosnia charges six suspects with war crimes

EU peacekeeping force, EUFOR in Bosnia holds a regular annual exercise in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sep 15, 2023.
  • The most notorious centers included a string of detention camps in the Prijedor region, where more than 6,000 people — mostly ethnic Muslims and some Catholic Croats — were detained between April and August 1992 by Bosnian Serb forces
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
AFP

SARAJEVO: Six former Bosnian soldiers and policemen were charged on Monday with war crimes against Serb detainees at a camp near Sarajevo during the 1992-1995 civil war that killed nearly 100,000 people.
They include Zijad Kadric, 72, who was described by witnesses as the commander of the camp in Visoko, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the capital Sarajevo.
Hundreds of civilians were detained here for around eight months in 1992, according to prosecutors.
The six are accused of “acts of torture, inhuman treatment, pillaging and physical and mental abuse” in the Visoko region, “in a systematic and continuous manner.”
The indictment also says they committed “particularly humiliating acts against women and adolescents.”
According to a victims’ associations, nearly 600 people — including around 40 women and a dozen children — were detained at the Visoko camp.
“The torture of women... was not very different from that of men” said a report published in 2012 by the War Crimes Research Center based in the country’s Bosnian Serb entity.
The report also said that at least “eight Serb women were raped there,” including “one of whom succumbed to her injuries.”
Around 90 witnesses will be called by the prosecution to testify in the trial.
Hundreds of detention camps were set up across Bosnia during the war that saw brutal fighting among the country’s three major ethno-religious groups.
The most notorious centers included a string of detention camps in the Prijedor region, where more than 6,000 people — mostly ethnic Muslims and some Catholic Croats — were detained between April and August 1992 by Bosnian Serb forces.
Monday’s indictment comes just days after authorities arrested five former Bosnian Serb soldiers suspected of participating in the Srebrenica massacre in 1995.
 

 

Topics: Bosnia and Herzegovina Serbia

Related

Bosnian police stand guard in Lukavac. (AFP file photo)
World
Bosnia arrest man suspected of Daesh attack plan — prosecutors
Muslim World League chief receives top Bosnia and Herzegovina official
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League chief receives top Bosnia and Herzegovina official

EU temporarily holds back food aid in Somalia after UN records widespread theft

Internally displaced women lining up at a food distribution center in Afgoye, Somalia. (AFP file photo)
Internally displaced women lining up at a food distribution center in Afgoye, Somalia. (AFP file photo)
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

EU temporarily holds back food aid in Somalia after UN records widespread theft

Internally displaced women lining up at a food distribution center in Afgoye, Somalia. (AFP file photo)
  • One senior EU official said the decision was taken after the UN investigation concluded that landowners, local authorities, members of the security forces and humanitarian workers were all involved in stealing aid intended for vulnerable people
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS/NAIROBI/GENEVA: The European Union executive has temporarily suspended funding for the World Food Programme (WFP) in Somalia, two senior EU officials told Reuters on Monday, after a UN investigation found widespread theft and misuse of aid, which had been meant to avert a famine.
The European Commission gave more than $7 million in aid to the WFP’s operations in Somalia last year, a fraction of the more than $1 billion it received in total donations, according to UN data.
EU member states gave much more money on a bilateral basis. It was not immediately clear whether any would also suspend aid.
Balazs Ujvari, a spokesman for the European Commission, neither confirmed nor denied specifically a temporary suspension but said: “So far, the EU has not been informed by its UN partners of a financial impact on EU-funded projects.
“Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor the situation and abide by our zero-tolerance approach to fraud, corruption or misconduct,” he said.
The WFP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
One senior EU official said the decision was taken after the UN investigation concluded that landowners, local authorities, members of the security forces and humanitarian workers were all involved in stealing aid intended for vulnerable people.
This official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the aid would be restored after the WFP meets additional conditions, including on vetting of partners on the ground in Somalia. The second senior EU official confirmed that.
A third source, also an EU official, said the Commission was “cooperating actively with WFP to resolve systemic defects” but said no aid was suspended at this stage.
The July 7 report, which is marked “strictly confidential,” was commissioned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to a copy reviewed by Reuters. The contents of the report were first published on Monday by Devex, a media outlet focused on international development.
It cited internally displaced persons (IDPs) as saying they were coerced into paying up to half of the cash assistance they received to people in positions of power in the face of threats of eviction, arrest or de-registration from beneficiary lists.
Three months ago the WFP and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) suspended food aid to neighboring Ethiopia in response to the widespread diversion of donations.
The European Commission contributes 10 million euros ($10.69 million) to Somalia and Ethiopia via the WFP, with the suspension covering part of that, according to one of the senior EU officials.
The United States is by far Somalia’s biggest humanitarian donor. Last year, it contributed more than half of the $2.2 billion of funding that went to the humanitarian response there.
USAID spokesperson Jessica Jennings said in a statement that the United States was working to understand the extent of the diversion and was “already taking steps to protect beneficiaries and ensure taxpayer money is used to benefit vulnerable persons in Somalia, as intended.”
An official at the agency, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the situations in Ethiopia and Somalia were different and USAID was not planning to pause food assistance in the latter.
The Somali Disaster Management Office, which coordinates the government’s humanitarian response, said in a statement on Monday that Somali authorities were committed to investigating the UN report’s findings, while noting that the current aid delivery systems operate “outside of the government channels.”
Guterres’ office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

’WIDESPREAD AND SYSTEMIC’
Donors boosted funding to Somalia last year as humanitarian officials warned of a looming famine due to the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in decades.
Famine was averted, according to official data, but as many as 43,000 people, half of them children under 5, died last year as a result of the drought, researchers have estimated.
The UN report did not attempt to quantify the amount of aid that was diverted but said its findings “suggest that post-delivery aid diversion in Somalia is widespread and systemic.”
In all, investigators collected data from 55 IDP sites in Somalia and found aid diversion in all of them, the report said. Some 3.8 million people are displaced in Somalia – one of the highest rates in the world.
Aid distribution has been a problem in Somalia for decades, complicated by weak government institutions, widespread insecurity caused by an Islamist insurgency and the marginalization of minority clans.
Since revelations of aid theft during a 2011 famine, humanitarian agencies have converted most of their assistance to cash-based transfers that have been presented by some officials as less vulnerable to corruption.
The UN report was the latest evidence showing that cash-based systems can be exploited too. It identified a variety of perpetrators, led by so-called “gatekeepers,” powerful individuals from dominant local clans.
These gatekeepers leverage their influence over access to camp sites and food beneficiary lists to coerce payments out of IDPs, the report said.
Members of the security forces also play a role by intimidating and sometimes arresting people who refuse to pay, while some humanitarian workers collude with gatekeepers to pocket stolen funds, the report said.
While famine has been averted for now, the report warned that inadequate humanitarian funding could imperil fragile progress.
Aid budgets are under strain globally and to date only 36 percent of the $2.6 billion that the UN says is needed for Somalia’s humanitarian response this year has been funded. ($1 = 0.9355 euros)

 

Topics: UN Somalia UN World Food Program

Related

KSrelief signs $5m deal to provide clean drinking water in Somalia
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief signs $5m deal to provide clean drinking water in Somalia
UN food agency cuts rations to 2 million Afghans as funds dry up
World
UN food agency cuts rations to 2 million Afghans as funds dry up

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India’s possible link to Sikh activist’s slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India’s possible link to Sikh activist’s slaying
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India’s possible link to Sikh activist’s slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India’s possible link to Sikh activist’s slaying
  • “Over the past number of weeks Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

TORONTO: Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat Monday as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that India’s government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist.
Trudeau said in Parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into the allegations after Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a strong supporter of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.
Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slaying with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-20 last week. He said he told Modi that any Indian government involvement would be unacceptable and that he asked for cooperation in the investigation.
Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said the head of Indian intelligence in Canada has been expelled as a consequence.
“If proven true this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other,” Joly said. “As a consequence we have expelled a top Indian diplomat.”
The Indian Embassy in Ottawa did not immediately answer phone calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.
“Over the past number of weeks Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau said Canada has declared its deep concerns to the Indian government. “Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.”
Trudeau said his government has been working closely and coordinating with Canada’s allies on the case.
“In the strongest possible terms I continue to urge the government of India to cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter,” he said.
Trudeau said he knows there are some members of the Indo-Canadian community who feel angry or frightened, and he called for calm.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Canada’s national security adviser and the head of Canada’s spy service have traveled to India to meet their counterparts and to confront the Indian intelligence agencies with the allegations.
He called it an active homicide investigation led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Joly said Trudeau also the raised the matter with US President Joe Biden.
Relations between Canada and India have been tense in recent months. Trade talks have been derailed and Canada just canceled a trade mission to India that was planned for the fall.
Opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said if the allegations are true they represent ”an outrageous affront to our sovereignty.”
Opposition New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh, who is himself Sikh, called it outrageous and shocking. Singh said he grew up hearing stories that challenging India’s record on human rights might prevent you from getting a visa to travel there.
“But to hear the prime minister of Canada corroborate a potential link between a murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil by a foreign government is something I could never have imagined,” Singh said.
The Khalistan movement is banned in India, where officials see it and affiliated groups as a national security threat. But the movement still has some support in northern India, as well as beyond, in countries like Canada and the United Kingdom which are home to a sizable Sikh diaspora. Canada has a Sikh population of more than 770,000, or about 2 percent of its total population.
The World Sikh Organization of Canada called Nijjar an outspoken supporter of Khalistan who “often led peaceful protests against the violation of human rights actively taking place in India and in support of Khalistan.”
“Nijjar had publicly spoken of the threat to his life for months and said that he was targeted by Indian intelligence agencies,” the statement said.

 

Topics: Canada India Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Related

Murder of Sikh leader sparks dueling protests in Toronto
World
Murder of Sikh leader sparks dueling protests in Toronto
Punjab police stand guard beside Amritpal Singh’s poster at a railway station in Amritsar. (File/AFP)
World
Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader after monthlong hunt

Lawsuit by Islamic rights group says US terror watchlist woes continue even after names are removed

Lawsuit by Islamic rights group says US terror watchlist woes continue even after names are removed
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

Lawsuit by Islamic rights group says US terror watchlist woes continue even after names are removed

Lawsuit by Islamic rights group says US terror watchlist woes continue even after names are removed
  • CAIR’s lawsuits contend that in nearly every instance, the government places names on the list without valid reason, and that Muslims who are on the list face scrutiny only because of anti-Muslim discrimination
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Mohamed Khairullah, the longest serving Muslim mayor in the US, thought he had finally resolved years of airport searches and border interrogations in 2021, when his name appeared to be removed from the government’s secret terror watchlist.
Then, earlier this year, the discriminatory treatment renewed when Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey, found himself uninvited from a White House celebration of the Eid Al-Fatr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, without explanation.
A lawsuit filed Monday by an Islamic civil rights group on behalf of Khairullah and other plaintiffs says his exclusion from the White House event demonstrates that Muslims face negative repercussions even after they are able to clear their name from the list.
The Secret Service declined to comment on the lawsuit. “As we stated in the past, we were not able to grant entry to the Mayor at the White House and we regret any inconvenience that may have caused,” the agency said in an emailed statement.
At a press conference in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Khairullah said his problems began in 2019, after he returned to his native Syria to document atrocities committed by the regime of Bashar Assad as Assad was engaged in a civil war to stay in power.
He said his apparent placement on the US government’s watchlist has rendered him a second-class citizen in his adopted country, and that his apparent removal from the list has failed to fully restore his rights.
“If I don’t do something now, my children and their children will probably be second-class citizens based on their ethnic and religious background,” he said.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, is a broad challenge to the watchlist’s constitutionality, and one of several that the Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed over the watchlist’s 20 years of existence. CAIR’s lawsuits contend that in nearly every instance, the government places names on the list without valid reason, and that Muslims who are on the list face scrutiny only because of anti-Muslim discrimination.
The watchlist has only continued to grow. And much of what is known about the list has come from answers CAIR has received from the government as it defends its practices.
The list is now estimated to include 1.5 million people, the overwhelming majority of whom are Muslim, said CAIR attorneys Hannah Mullen and Justin Sadowsky, who helped prepare Monday’s lawsuit.
The FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center plays a primary role in the watchlist, though many government agencies are involved in the secretive process.
The watchlist also is used by a number of government agencies. A subset of the database includes the no-fly list that bans people from US flights. A larger subset of the list allows people to fly, but only under enhanced screening.
CAIR contends that its lawsuits have uncovered the breadth of government agencies that use the list, from local law enforcement to the State Department to the Secret Service. In response to one CAIR lawsuit, the government acknowledged that the list is shared with hundreds of private entities that are deemed “law-enforcement adjacent.”
In another lawsuit, CAIR asked how the government handles removals from the watchlist on the rare occasions that removals occur, either because people appeal their status or the government makes a change on its own. The response was discouraging, according to CAIR.
“The mere fact that they had been placed on the watchlist in the past is retained by the government in several different databases ... and can continue to harm them,” Mullen said.
While Mullen said there is documentary evidence from past lawsuits that people’s names are retained in databases even after their name was supposed to be removed, anecdotal stories like Khairullah’s are based more on circumstantial evidence. That’s because in most cases, the government refuses to tell people if they’ve been placed on the list or if they’ve been removed.
Khairullah said his travel difficulties appeared to be resolved in 2021 after a land crossing from Canada into the US, when he was detained for hours and was eventually told by a supervisor that “we think we fixed your problem.”
Khairullah said he was then able to fly without hassle and thought his problems were over — until the Secret Service refused to allow him to come to the White House.

 

Topics: Mohamed Khairullah Islamophobia

Related

Saudi and American Muslims embrace ‘giving nature’ of Islam during Eid Al-Adha
World
Saudi and American Muslims embrace ‘giving nature’ of Islam during Eid Al-Adha
American Muslims decry Trump travel ban
World
American Muslims decry Trump travel ban

Latest updates

Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
Saudi Arabia and partners issue joint statement to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process
Saudi Arabia and partners issue joint statement to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process
Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
Bosnia charges six suspects with war crimes
EU peacekeeping force, EUFOR in Bosnia holds a regular annual exercise in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sep 15, 2023.
IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October
IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.