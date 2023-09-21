Saudi airline passenger complaints drop 11.8% in August: GACA   

RIYADH: As part of ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector, the number of passenger complaints among carriers in August dropped by 11.8 percent compared to the same month last year.

Data released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation revealed that there were 1,442 grievances in August 2023, down from the 1,636 recorded in the corresponding month in 2022.

These developments align with GACA’s economic regulations, which are designed to support the sector’s rapid growth, improve the passenger experience, and ensure transparency and fairness.

Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, received the fewest complaints among carriers, with a total of 14 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a 100 percent timely handling rate.

Flynas ranked second with 30 such cases per 100,000 passengers and a closure rate of 98 percent.

Flyadeal came in third with 105 grievances per 100,000 travelers and a timely handling rate of 52 percent.

The most common complaints in August were related to flights, boarding services, and tickets.

Among international airports serving more than 6 million passengers annually, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport had the lowest complaint rate at 0.3 percent per 100,000 passengers.

For international airports with fewer than 6 million passengers per year, Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport received the fewest grievances, with a rate of 1 percent per 100,000 customers.

Both airports recorded only two such cases, each, with a reported handling rate of 100 percent.

Among domestic airports, King Saud Bin Abdulaziz Airport had the lowest rate at 2 percent per 100,000 travelers. Only one grievance was raised by travelers, with a 100 percent timely management rate.

Earlier this month, Saudi carriers disbursed a total of SR58 million ($15.4 million) in compensation to travelers during the 2021-2022 period, according to GACA.

In an official statement released at the time, GACA emphasized that these reimbursements addressed a range of customer concerns, including delays, loss of luggage, flight cancellations, and disruptions to flight schedules.

This initiative aligns with the authority’s commitment to protecting passenger rights. It also serves as a precursor to the upcoming regulations set to take effect on Nov. 20, aimed at advancing operations and supporting the Kingdom’s growth objectives in the aviation sector.

GACA’s vision is to create a safe and secure aviation environment by following the most rigorous international safety standards and building a modern airport system that consistently provides exceptional services.