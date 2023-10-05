You are here

  Turkish court sentences journalist on propaganda charge, frees him from jail

Turkish court sentences journalist on propaganda charge, frees him from jail

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the European Union and the US. (TELE1/File)
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
  • Police detained Yanardag in June after criticizing prison isolation of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan
ANKARA: A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the chief editor of an opposition TV channel to two years and six months in jail on a charge of spreading terrorist propaganda, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.
The Istanbul court also then ordered Merdan Yanardag’s release. He has already spent 100 days in pre-trial detention and will now remain at liberty pending an appeal against his sentence, Anadolu said.
Police detained Yanardag in June for “praising criminals” and “spreading terrorist propaganda” after he criticized the prison isolation of Abdullah Ocalan, jailed leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, on a television program.
In the first court hearing of his case, Yanardag said his remarks on the television program had been taken out of context and that he had not praised any terrorist activities.
“This ruling is not acceptable for us, even if the court ordered his release. We will appeal this ruling,” his lawyer Bilgutay Durna said.
The PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the European Union and the United States, has battled the Turkish state since 1984 in an armed insurgency in which more than 30,000 people have been killed.
The group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on Sunday near government buildings in the Turkish capital Ankara. Police have detained dozens of suspects over alleged links to the PKK.

Topics: Turkey Kurdistan Merdan Yanardag Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)

Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene

Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene
  • Agreement will allow Warner to offer artists more support, executive says
  • Deal ‘will usher in a new wave of innovation,’ talent agency boss says
LONDON: Warner Music has announced a strategic partnership with HuManagement, a talent agency that represents artists from across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The deal includes a long-term scouting agreement, as well as marketing and branding opportunities for HuManagement’s artists.

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president of emerging markets at Warner Music, said the partnership would help the company to enhance its presence in the region.

“As we continue to grow our operations in the Middle East and establish ourselves as market leaders, it’s imperative that we offer our artists an unrivaled service,” he said.

The deal would also allow Warner to offer its artists more support, including live shows, sponsorship and brand development, he said.

The two companies have collaborated before, with Warner helping boost the international profiles of two of HuManagement artists: Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak and Lebanese singer and TV personality Maya Diab.

HuManagement’s co-founders Hady Hajjar and Tarek Abou Jaoude said the deal would help to raise the profile of artists and creators from across the region.

“We believe this collaboration will usher in a new wave of innovation, creativity and unprecedented opportunities for the music and talent industry,” Hajjar said.

Topics: Warner Music Group HuManagement

National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue

National Geographic Arabia celebrates Chile and Mozambique natural wonders in October issue
  • Issues include stories on the importance of preserving the environment
LONDON: National Geographic Arabia magazine has released its new issue for October 2023, featuring a cover story on the challenges facing glaciers in Chile’s Patagonia region.

The issue also included articles on the history of photography, ancient Amazonian art, and Mozambique’s success in preserving its environment.

The cover story, “Troubles in the Heart of Ice,” exposed readers to the devastating effects of climate change on glaciers in Chile.

It highlighted the alarming rate at which glaciers are melting and the significant impact this phenomenon is having on the region’s ecosystem.

October’s issue also showed the development of color photographs from the mid-19th century to the present day and featured “The First Storytellers of the Amazon,” a story covering a challenging expedition to unveil paintings inside rock formations dating back thousands of years.

In “Wildness, Not a Prairie,” the magazine shares the success story of Mozambique in its development of a pioneering model for a sustainable economy based on nature conservation.

The story highlights how the African country adopted an innovative approach to managing its vast wild reserves by providing harmony and an “exchange of interests” between the people of the surrounding villages and the animals that live in them.

National Geographic Arabia is a comprehensive knowledge magazine issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Network in its Arabic version since October 2010, in partnership with the international magazine National Geographic.

Topics: National Geographic Arabia Chile Mozambique

Sky News Arabia’s new true-crime podcast ‘Evidence’ cracks top 200 global podcasts

Sky News Arabia’s new true-crime podcast ‘Evidence’ cracks top 200 global podcasts
  • The podcast has racked up more than 700,000 listeners since its launch in April. (AFP/File)
  • ‘Evidence’ explores the region’s most famous international trials and crimes
LONDON: Sky News Arabia’s new true-crime podcast “Evidence” has become a hit with record listeners in the Middle East and around the world.

The podcast, which launched in April 2023, explores the most famous international trials and crimes, from assaults and mysterious disappearances to armed robberies.

In its first six months, the podcast has racked up more than 700,000 listeners and has become one of the top 200 international audio podcasts in terms of circulation and reach.

“We are proud of the success achieved by our podcast platform and its impressive position on the list of the top 200 global podcasts on a weekly basis in terms of spread and reach,” said Sky News Arabia’s Head of News Abdou Gadallah.

Hosted by Ines Bouafif, “Evidence” takes listeners on an immersive journey through courtrooms and crime scenes offering glimpses into the intricate details of crimes, from the actions of the accused to the reactions of the victims, and the final verdicts.

Gadallah said that the success of “Evidence” is a testament to the growing popularity of true crime podcasts around the world and praised the format as one of the most important modern platforms for providing audio and visual content.

“The ‘Evidence’ podcast, which provides an in-depth look at the most notorious criminal cases and issues in the region and the world, perfectly aligns with the preferences of our audience, who seek content that is filled with excitement and suspense,” said Bassem Kamel, head of radio and podcast at Sky News Arabia.

He added that the program “stands out for its interesting narrative style, infused with sound effects and clips from a cutting-edge soundboard equipped with the latest advanced technologies.”

Sky News Arabia podcasts have gained more than 100 million listeners and downloads across various platforms.

Its library, one of the largest in the region in quantity, duration, and diversity, includes shows on a variety of topics, including physical and mental health, sustainability, politics, arts, and cinema.

Topics: Sky News Arabia evidence podcast

Social media platform X removes headlines from links in site restyle

Social media platform X removes headlines from links in site restyle
  • Move follows Elon Musk’s pledge to improve aesthetics, reduce clickbait
  • News organizations raise concerns that new look might reduce engagement
LONDON: Social media platform X has officially removed headlines from links in the latest restyle of its site.

The platform is now showing only the article’s main image and text noting the domain of the link.

Users need to click on the image if they want to visit the page.

The move comes weeks after X’s owner, Elon Musk, announced his intention to make the platform “look better.”

“This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the aesthetics,” Musk said in a post.

Musk has also been critical of news organizations, tweeting this week that he “almost never reads legacy news anymore,” and that the X algorithm is optimized against links to ensure people stay on the site as long as possible.

The change was made on Wednesday for iOS and desktop users, but the restyle did not appear to apply to advertisement links.

News organizations have expressed skepticism about the change, saying that it will negatively affect engagement rates.

They also argue that the move is part of a broader trend of Musk’s hostility toward news organizations.

Since Musk took over Twitter, now X, in a $44 billion deal last year, several media outlets have withdrawn from the platform, accusing the company of censorship.

In August, X briefly appeared to put a five-second delay on loading links to news sites and rivals to X, including Reuters, The New York Times, Instagram and Blue Sky.

In April, as the platform began to roll out a new subscription tier, Musk attacked several outlets, including The New York Times and BBC, stripping them of their blue tick.

Topics: X Elon Musk

Campaigners raise alarm after former Kurdish oil minister sues journalists

Campaigners raise alarm after former Kurdish oil minister sues journalists
  • In 2021 article, Will Jordan and Daniel Balint-Kurti accused Ashti Hawrami of misusing power to grant oil concessions
  • UK newspaper editors last month warned justice secretary over threat to press freedom
LONDON: Campaigners have expressed concern that UK courts are being used to silence critical reporting after a former Kurdish minister sued two journalists who accused him of misconduct, The Times reported.

Ashti Hawrami, who served as oil minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government from 2006 to 2019, is taking legal action against journalists Will Jordan and Daniel Balint-Kurti, reporters for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, over a 2021 article that alleged he had misused his power to grant oil concessions.

Hawrami, who was a major player in the Kurdish oil industry, was linked to UK MP and former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who worked as a “fixer” for oil company Gulf Keystone.

Campaigners say Hawrami’s claim is a “strategic lawsuit against public participation,” or SLAPP, a legal strategy designed to intimidate journalists and discourage public interest reporting.

The practice has received increasing scrutiny in the UK, with lawsuits often filed by wealthy or powerful individuals against journalists and activists, who face having their financial resources drained amid costly litigation fees.

In a letter to the UK justice secretary last month, editors from several major newspapers, including The Times, The Telegraph and The Guardian, warned that SLAPPs represent a growing threat to press freedom in the UK and Europe.

“We are deeply concerned that human rights defenders are facing prison sentences and heavy fines for exercising their right to freedom of expression and opinion,” UN experts said in a statement last year.

It is unclear if the case against Jordan and Balint-Kurti will come to court.

Hawrami’s lawyers said that they decided to sue OCCRP only after contacting the outlet to dispute the accuracy of several claims.

A spokesman for Hawrami’s lawyers, Carter Ruck, said: “There is no proper basis whatsoever to assert that this case is a SLAPP. The position is that our client only very reluctantly brought proceedings in May 2022, over an article published in May 2021, when extensive attempts to resolve his complaint, without recourse to litigation, broke down.

“As well as making false claims, the article contains significant errors which to this day have never been corrected. Our client finds himself in the very regrettable position of having been defamed and is entitled to bring legal proceedings seeking to clear his name.”

The case is being closely watched by press freedom groups and journalists, who fear that it could set a dangerous precedent for press freedom in the UK.

Topics: Ashti Hawrami Kurdistan Iraq Oil UK

