Global designers come together for day two of Dubai Fashion Week

DUBAI: Day two of Dubai Fashion Week got underway with stellar showcases by Pipatchara, Lili Blanc, Lama Jouni and Weinsanto.

Thai brand Pipatchara, known for its hand-knotted macramé designs, kicked things off on Tuesday with a showing of body-baring designs. The sister act behind the coveted label opted for an evening-ready collection marked by cutouts galore and neutral tones, punctuated with a bevy of electric green ensembles.







A look from Pipatchara's latest collection. (Supplied)



For its part, Dubai-based label Lili Blanc, founded by Lebanese designer Sabrina Mouhieddine, showed off a monochromatic collection with pops of neon green and hot pink. The tailored line featured blazer-style dresses, waistcoats paired with miniskirts and pantsuits elevated by unexpected peek-a-boo cutouts.

“There is just something special when a woman designs garments for every woman out there. Let’s celebrate the beauty of being a woman — because all women are unique and beautiful in their own special ways,” the designer said in a statement released on Instagram.







Dubai-based label Lili Blanc, founded by Lebanese designer Sabrina Mouhieddine, showed off a monochromatic collection. (Supplied)



Meanwhile, Lama Jouni’s latest collection boasted bandeau tops, tightly fitted minidresses and fun colors that offset the drop’s base color of black. Light shades of violet were paired with hot pink tights, while the combination of green and pink was used on more than one model. While the chosen shade of green did jar a little with the pink stockings, one hot pink-and-red pairing worked wonderfully well on the runway.

Lebanese designer Jouni founded her eponymous label in 2013 following years of working with notable fashion houses Balmain and Rad Hourani.







Lama Jouni’s latest collection boasted bandeau tops, tightly fitted minidresses and fun colors that offset the drop’s base color of black. (Supplied)



French label Weinsanto tapped Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi to walk the runway — and she did so in two all-black looks. The designer has showcased more than five seasons in Dubai as part of the collaboration between the Arab Fashion Council and France’s Federation de La Haute Couture et de la Mode. Victor Weinsanto is also a member of the Dubai Fashion Week designers committee.







French label Weinsanto tapped Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi to walk the runway. (Supplied)



The former ballet student who cut his teeth at Jean Paul Gaultier, amped up day two of Dubai Fashion Week with a showcase of structured separates with exaggerated necklines and dresses with flowy, sheer skirts.