You are here

  • Home
  • Global designers come together for day two of Dubai Fashion Week

Global designers come together for day two of Dubai Fashion Week

Global designers come together for day two of Dubai Fashion Week
French label Weinsanto showcased its latest collection at Dubai Fashion Week. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/289u5

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Global designers come together for day two of Dubai Fashion Week

Global designers come together for day two of Dubai Fashion Week
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Day two of Dubai Fashion Week got underway with stellar showcases by Pipatchara, Lili Blanc, Lama Jouni and Weinsanto. 

Thai brand Pipatchara, known for its hand-knotted macramé designs, kicked things off on Tuesday with a showing of body-baring designs. The sister act behind the coveted label opted for an evening-ready collection marked by cutouts galore and neutral tones, punctuated with a bevy of electric green ensembles.




A look from Pipatchara's latest collection. (Supplied)

 For its part, Dubai-based label Lili Blanc, founded by Lebanese designer Sabrina Mouhieddine, showed off a monochromatic collection with pops of neon green and hot pink. The tailored line featured blazer-style dresses, waistcoats paired with miniskirts and pantsuits elevated by unexpected peek-a-boo cutouts.  

“There is just something special when a woman designs garments for every woman out there. Let’s celebrate the beauty of being a woman — because all women are unique and beautiful in their own special ways,” the designer said in a statement released on Instagram.




Dubai-based label Lili Blanc, founded by Lebanese designer Sabrina Mouhieddine, showed off a monochromatic collection. (Supplied)

Meanwhile, Lama Jouni’s latest collection boasted bandeau tops, tightly fitted minidresses and fun colors that offset the drop’s base color of black. Light shades of violet were paired with hot pink tights, while the combination of green and pink was used on more than one model. While the chosen shade of green did jar a little with the pink stockings, one hot pink-and-red pairing worked wonderfully well on the runway.  

Lebanese designer Jouni founded her eponymous label in 2013 following years of working with notable fashion houses Balmain and Rad Hourani. 




Lama Jouni’s latest collection boasted bandeau tops, tightly fitted minidresses and fun colors that offset the drop’s base color of black. (Supplied)

French label Weinsanto tapped Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi to walk the runway — and she did so in two all-black looks. The designer has showcased more than five seasons in Dubai as part of the collaboration between the Arab Fashion Council and France’s Federation de La Haute Couture et de la Mode. Victor Weinsanto is also a member of the Dubai Fashion Week designers committee.  




French label Weinsanto tapped Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi to walk the runway. (Supplied)

The former ballet student who cut his teeth at Jean Paul Gaultier, amped up day two of Dubai Fashion Week with a showcase of structured separates with exaggerated necklines and dresses with flowy, sheer skirts. 

Topics: dubai fashion week

Jeddah’s Red Sea Film Fest reveals films in Shorts Competition 

Jeddah’s Red Sea Film Fest reveals films in Shorts Competition 
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jeddah’s Red Sea Film Fest reveals films in Shorts Competition 

Jeddah’s Red Sea Film Fest reveals films in Shorts Competition 
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival unveiled the movies competing in the Red Sea: Shorts Competition at the festival’s third edition.  

“The program features a variety of shorts ranging from narrative and documentary to animated, all sharing an incredible sense of narrative economy,” the festival wrote on Instagram.  

Featuring entries from Pakistan, Singapore, Kazakhstan and Senegal, the competition will serve as a platform for 14 emerging and established filmmakers whose submissions fit the theme “Your Story Your Festival.”  

The titles are Farnoosh Samadi’s “Titanic, Primetime Mother,” “The Late Wind” by Shugyla Serzhan, “The Wait” by Imran Hamdulay, “Solatia” by Hira Yousafzai, “Yaa” by Amartei Armar, “Dusk” by Awa Moctar Gueye, “The Courier” by Tigran Agavelyan, “Suitcase” by Saman Hosseinpuor and Ako Zandkarimi, Kantarama Gahigiri’s “Terra Mater – Motherland,” “Eid Mubarak” by Mahnoor Euceph, Ethar Baamer’s “In Between, Accidentally Intentional” and “The Suitcase” by Numan Acar. 

By showcasing their work at the festival, the filmmakers will be making their regional and world premieres.  

The festival will take place in Jeddah from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9.  

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival Red Sea: Shorts Competition

US rockers Kiss cancel Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena concert  

US rockers Kiss cancel Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena concert  
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

US rockers Kiss cancel Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena concert  

US rockers Kiss cancel Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena concert  
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: American rock icons Kiss cancelled their upcoming farewell concert, dubbed “End of the Road,” set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Oct. 13.  

All Things Live Middle East, the presenter behind the concert, issued the following statement: “Kiss has today confirmed that they have cancelled their show due to unforeseen circumstances and will be releasing more information imminently.  

“We share the Kiss Army and regional rock fans’ disappointment and wish the band members all the best.”  

All tickets will be refunded, the promoters added.   

The band last performed in Dubai in December 2020, when they headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s socially distanced New Year’s Eve bash.  

Topics: Kiss Coca-Cola Arena Dubai End of the Road

Review: ‘Dave the Diver’ is the perfect blend of sea and sushi 

Review: ‘Dave the Diver’ is the perfect blend of sea and sushi 
Updated 11 October 2023
James Denselow
Follow

Review: ‘Dave the Diver’ is the perfect blend of sea and sushi 

Review: ‘Dave the Diver’ is the perfect blend of sea and sushi 
Updated 11 October 2023
James Denselow

LONDON: Despite the graphics power of modern gaming machines, we are constantly reminded that old-school pixels can do the job when combined with the right balance of gameplay and story.

“Dave the Diver,” originally for Macs and PCs and now available for the Nintendo Switch, has built a gorgeous tropical world of magical seas and a colorful restaurant for you to explore. It combines two different styles of play with a story that borrows from magical realism to hugely rewarding effect.  

Dave the diver is overweight, past his prime and relaxing on the beach when the call comes to put on his scuba gear and help a friend secure fresh fish and support the running of a new sushi restaurant. Cue all sorts of chaos as earthquakes, magical blue lagoons and ancient sea people pop up along the way. 

Each dive is unique, and the essential purpose is to manage your oxygen while plumbing the depths to achieve your objectives. Fish range from the common, small varieties found in shallower water to more exotic rarer species found at depth.

Dave must aim his harpoon and reel in fish, with bigger targets requiring more skill and equipment. He must also dodge sharks and more aggressive fish on his way. All this can be done better with upgraded equipment that can allow Dave to navigate the depths in better safety.

Diving alone might be enough of a game in and of itself, but the quirkiness of the title sees Dave play an essential role in the restaurant on the bay that serves up the fish he’s caught. Here you must design a money-making menu, hire and train employees, run fish farms and, most importantly of all, serve customers. This involves rushing from the kitchen, pestling wasabi and pouring green tea all under the watchful eye of the expert, if not slightly eccentric, head chef. There is even more depth to the game once you realize the many functions available on your mobile phone, which include running the social media account for the restaurant to bring in more customers.  

Various characters in the story pop up and request Dave to retrieve things from the deep, ranging from conservationists to amateur historians. All this adds to an excellent balance of story development as you seek to upgrade your equipment and explore deeper and deeper water. These depths hide bigger bosses and gently challenging puzzles although the game is more repetitively addictive within its cycles than revelatory as you get further into it. 
 

Topics: Dave the Diver

Amna Al-Qubaisi kicks Loewe campaign into high gear

Amna Al-Qubaisi kicks Loewe campaign into high gear
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Amna Al-Qubaisi kicks Loewe campaign into high gear

Amna Al-Qubaisi kicks Loewe campaign into high gear
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Spanish luxury brand Loewe has unveiled a collaboration with Swiss high-end running shoe brand On — and Emirati motor racing driver Amna Al-Qubaisi stars in the campaign.  

The campaign for the new Cloudtilt shoe was shot by French fashion photographer Thibaut Grevet and sees Al-Qubaisi — who is the UAE’s first female racer — posing in a pair of the shoes. Al-Qubaisi currently races in the F1 Academy for MP Motorsport and was the first Emirati woman to win a Formula 4 UAE Trophy Race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2019 and the first to compete in a Formula E test in Saudi Arabia in 2018.  

Other talents featured in the campaign include gymnast Yonghon Huh, dancers Roy Kaneza and Hortense de Gromard, BMX rider Cindy Dos Reis, animal flow instructor Stefan Crainic, and Liu Hong, the world champion and Olympic gold medalist race walker. 

The Cloudtilt shoe incorporates CloudTec® Phase — a computer-generated midsole technology that offers cushioning with fewer components for a lightweight ride. Featuring a knitted sock construction, speed laces and LOEWE × On collaborative branding, the new shoe comes in a number of colorways. The Cloudtilt will be available in two drops, each with its own colour palette: Men’s drop 1 on Oct. 12 features all white, all black, lime green, khaki green and forever blue, while Women’s drop 1 features all white, all black, lime green, purple rose, and all navy. Men’s drop 2 in January 2024 features sand, wild rose, and slate grey, while Women’s drop 2 features sand, wild rose, and beet red.  

The shoe features an outer sole crafted from EVA foam to minimise the use of rubber, as well as an engineered mesh upper made from 99 percent recycled polyester. 

In the Middle East, the collection will be exclusively available at the LOEWE x On pop-up at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates from Oct. 12-27.  

From her early days karting at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina and the Al-Ain raceway as a nine-year-old, Al-Qubaisi has set an example for other aspiring female drivers in the UAE and the region. 

“I’ve heard in our team, that there are two girls competing in karting, and they’re doing pretty well,” she previously told Arab News. “I’ve heard also a younger female Emirati is competing in Europe. So we are seeing a couple of girls getting into the sport and raising more awareness of the sport. So, hopefully, we can see them also in single seaters, or maybe even in GT cars.” 

Topics: Loewe 

El Gouna Film Festival postpones 6th edition as Elyanna delays performance

El Gouna Film Festival postpones 6th edition as Elyanna delays performance
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

El Gouna Film Festival postpones 6th edition as Elyanna delays performance

El Gouna Film Festival postpones 6th edition as Elyanna delays performance
  • US Palestinian Dutch supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the victims of the conflict
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt’s El-Gouna Film Festival is postponing its sixth edition, which was initially set to take place from Oct. 13-20, until Oct. 27-Nov. 2.  

The decision was taken due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.  

The festival’s statement read: “The GFF team remains committed to hosting the festival, using this opportunity to reinforce and amplify our central theme, ‘Cinema for Humanity.’ This theme champions unity and empathy, and we’re dedicated to weaving it throughout all festival activities.  

“It is crucial that we provide space for healing, understanding, and solidarity to prevail,” continued the statement.  

Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna, who was set to perform at the festival, also stated her desire to not perform “right now” before the festival was postponed. “It was an honor to be invited …  however, I will not be participating right now,” she wrote on Instagram.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

US Palestinian Dutch supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the victims of the conflict.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict — too many of which are children,” her post read.

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily,” she added. “I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinian, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

 

Topics: El Gouna Film Festival

Latest updates

From Marawi to Syria, Filipino nurse answers call of duty in conflict zones
From Marawi to Syria, Filipino nurse answers call of duty in conflict zones
Global designers come together for day two of Dubai Fashion Week
Global designers come together for day two of Dubai Fashion Week
Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage last year. He’s releasing a memoir about the attack
Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage last year. He’s releasing a memoir about the attack
Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football club gets backing from hospital group
Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football club gets backing from hospital group
New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched
New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.