Saudi Arabia, UN-Habitat sign cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia, UN-Habitat sign cooperation agreement
Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Saudi deputy minister for international multilateral affairs, and UN-Habitat Chief of Staff Erfan Ali. (SPA)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, UN-Habitat sign cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia, UN-Habitat sign cooperation agreement
  Minister says agreement is in line with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives to host international organizations
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia signed a cooperation agreement with the UN’s Human Settlements Programme in Riyadh on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative promotes socially and environmentally sustainable countries and cities and serves as the UN’s coordinating body for all problems related to urbanization and human settlements.

The deal was signed by Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Saudi deputy minister for international multilateral affairs, and UN-Habitat Chief of Staff Erfan Ali.

Al-Rassi said the agreement was in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives to host international organizations and promote sustainable development.
 

Organizations team up to promote financial well-being among women in Saudi Arabia

Organizations team up to promote financial well-being among women in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 October 2023
Afshan Aziz
Follow

Organizations team up to promote financial well-being among women in Saudi Arabia

Organizations team up to promote financial well-being among women in Saudi Arabia
  Family Office, a wealth-management business, and Playbook, a platform for women, aim to empower them to make informed decisions about money
  The organizations said their partnership will provide women with the knowledge they need to play an active part in financial decision-making
Updated 12 October 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Wealth-management business Family Office and Playbook, a platform for women, have formed a strategic partnership that aims to empower women in Saudi Arabia to improve their financial well-being by providing them with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about money. It also seeks to advocate for gender diversity and financial inclusivity of women in the country, the organizations said.

“By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to create a transformative experience that equips women with the knowledge and tools to make confident financial decisions,” said Abdulmohsin Al-Omran, the Saudi founder and CEO of Family Office.

A goal of the partnership is to encourage women in the Kingdom to participate in the investment process, thereby improving their overall financial position, he added.

In recognition of the global need for greater gender diversity, and the wealth-management industry’s growing focus on impact investing and socioeconomic disparities, the organizations said their partnership aims to empower women and ensure they play an active part in financial decision-making.

As part of their collaboration, Family Office will support Playbook’s flagship series of events designed to empower women to achieve financial independence, enhance their financial literacy, and improve their overall well-being.

The events will offer women from diverse backgrounds the chance to learn and develop valuable skills and knowledge related to financial management, long-term planning, and wealth accumulation, the organizations said. They will also provide networking opportunities and access to industry experts and guest speakers.

Wafa Al-Obaidat, the CEO of Playbook, said the collaboration is based on a shared commitment to equipping women in Saudi Arabia with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions.

“The partnership aims to transform the financial landscape, empowering women to achieve financial independence and create a secure future for themselves,” she added.

The first event under the joint initiative, which will address the specific needs and challenges women face in their financial journeys, is due to take place in Riyadh on Nov. 16.

It will include workshops, panel discussions and interactive sessions led by industry experts that will provide comprehensive information about investment strategies, portfolio management, budgeting and retirement planning, the organizers said. The networking aspect will give participants the chance to connect with like-minded individuals, industry professionals and potential mentors, they added.

The participation of Women Spark, an angel-investment network founded by Deemah Al-Yahya, as a community partner for the event will further enhance its value by helping to grow a network and providing support for startups, the organizers added.

Royal Commission for AlUla begins its archaeology season with 12 research conservation missions

Royal Commission for AlUla begins its archaeology season with 12 research conservation missions
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Royal Commission for AlUla begins its archaeology season with 12 research conservation missions

Royal Commission for AlUla begins its archaeology season with 12 research conservation missions
  Dr Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani: Archaeology season in AlUla serves as a platform to showcase the region's remarkable cultural heritage
  12 teams have gathered in AlUla to study the region's past, including prehistory, the ancient kingdoms of Dadan, Lihyan and the Nabataeans, and the pre-Islamic and Islamic eras
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla began its 2023 archaeology season with 12 conservation missions marking the commencement of an intensive period of exploration and discovery.

The archaeological missions will run until December 2023.

The work will continue with additional archaeological missions planned in the winter and the spring of 2024.

Dr Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, RCU’s executive director of archaeology, conservation and collections said: “Archaeology season in AlUla serves as a platform to showcase the region’s remarkable cultural heritage. We not only celebrate the work of these teams, but also the immense value of the ongoing excavations, research, and conservation projects to Saudi Arabia and the world.”

The 12 teams have gathered in AlUla to study the region’s past, including prehistory, the ancient kingdoms of Dadan, Lihyan and the Nabataeans, and the pre-Islamic and Islamic eras.

The fall 2023 archaeology season in AlUla boasts more than 200 archaeologists and cultural heritage specialists, with experts from Egypt, France, Greece, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

“The diverse range of expertise and interdisciplinary collaboration ensures a comprehensive exploration of AlUla’s historical significance,” said Alsuhaibani. 

Many of the projects are a continuation of ongoing research, which has involved the training and mentoring of more than 100 archaeology students from Saudi Arabia.

Another research project will focus on excavations of various funerary, ritual, and settlement sites of the prehistoric period in AlUla and Khaybar.

There will also be multidisciplinary studies of bio-archaeology, paleobotany, archaeoastronomy, and other non-traditional subjects to provide a deeper understanding of the people who inhabited the region.

Research topics range from the multidisciplinary excavation and survey of ancient Dadan to the geophysical survey and excavation of the early Islamic city of Qurh, south of AlUla.

A statement the RCU said it is committed to conserving AlUla’s cultural heritage and sharing its historical significance with the rest of the world.

This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of Saudi Vision 2030.

Togo, Sao Tome and Principe confirm support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030, World Cup 2034

Togo, Sao Tome and Principe confirm support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030, World Cup 2034
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Togo, Sao Tome and Principe confirm support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030, World Cup 2034

Togo, Sao Tome and Principe confirm support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030, World Cup 2034
  Presidents also welcomed Saudi Arabia's hosting of the first Saudi-African summit and the fifth Arab-African summit 
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The presidents of Togo and Sao Tome and Principe both affirmed their countries’ support for Saudi Arabia’s bids to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
During a meeting with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe discussed bilateral relations as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.
The president welcomed the Kingdom’s hosting of the first Saudi-African summit and the fifth Arab-African summit in Riyadh later this year.

President of Sao Tome and Principe Carlos Vila Nova and Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. (SPA) 


Al-Jubeir also met with the President of Sao Tome and Principe Carlos Vila Nova. The two officials reviewed opportunities to develop bilateral cooperation in all areas.
Vila Nova expressed his support for the Kingdom’s hosting of both the Saudi-African and the Arab-African summits.
The Kingdom submitted a letter of intent to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup on Monday after announcing its intention to bid to host the tournament last week.

Saudi crown prince launches plan for new Abha International Airport

A master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)
A master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince launches plan for new Abha International Airport

A master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)
  The new airport will feature 20 gates, along with 41 check-in counters with seven new self-service check-ins
  The airport's capacity will increase to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually, nearly nine times the current 1.5 million capacity
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of a master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport on Thursday.

The new Abha airport aims to embody a consistent architectural identity in line with the heritage of the Asir region, transforming it into a prominent landmark in the Kingdom.

The terminal area will be expanded to 65,000 square meters, increasing the current terminal area of 10,500 square meters by six times. The first phase of the expansion is due to be completed by 2028.

This expansion includes the construction of passenger boarding bridges, self-service facilities for streamlined travel procedures, and high-capacity parking facilities.

The design of the new airport will reflect the architectural identity of the Asir region and showcase Saudi culture. This design will offer a distinctive travel experience with high efficiency, ensuring seamless services for visitors and travelers. 

The airport’s capacity will increase to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually, nearly nine times the current 1.5 million capacity.

It will also handle more than 90,000 flights per year, a significant increase from the current 30,000 flights. 

The new airport will feature 20 gates, along with 41 check-in counters with seven new self-service check-ins.

The new Abha airport is expected to contribute to attracting more tourists to the Asir region.

It will also help to achieve the Asir development strategy and the aviation strategy that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by increasing air connectivity to 250 destinations and transporting 330 million passengers.

Police investigate murder of Saudi national in southern Philippines 

Police investigate murder of Saudi national in southern Philippines 
Updated 12 October 2023
ELLIE ABEN 
Follow

Police investigate murder of Saudi national in southern Philippines 

Police investigate murder of Saudi national in southern Philippines 
  Gunmen opened fire on Saudi citizen's car on national highway
  Victim's wife is in critical condition, Philippine police say 
Updated 12 October 2023
ELLIE ABEN 

MANILA: Philippine police said on Thursday they were investigating the murder of a Saudi national, who was shot dead in an ambush attack in the country’s south. 

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, when the man was driving with his wife and her brother on a busy public road in Shariff Aguak municipality, Maguindanao province, in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. 

Two gunmen on a motorbike opened fire on them, killing the Saudi citizen and wounding his spouse. 

The Saudi Embassy in Manila has identified the victim as Sulaiman Jamal and said it was “following up very carefully on the condition of (Jamal’s) injured wife after she was transferred to a hospital near the scene of the accident.” 

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, told Arab News that police were determining the motive behind the murder. 

“They were tailed by motorcycle-riding suspects … The investigation is still ongoing,” he said. “Jamal sustained a gunshot wound to his left ear that resulted in his instantaneous death.” 

Jamal’s wife “is still in critical condition,” Shariff Aguak Police Chief Maj. Haron Macabanding told Arab News, as officers were trying to establish the identity of the suspects. 

“My investigator went to the hospital … but she cannot talk.” 

The incident took place on a national highway and many vehicles were passing by as the suspects shot at Jamal’s car. 

“There are eyewitnesses, but they are afraid to talk, to reveal information to the police. But we are convincing them to tell the truth if they witnessed the incident,” Macabanding said. 

“At the time of the incident, there was a power interruption, so it was dark in the area.” 

According to police records, Jamal and his wife settled in Maguindanao last year, Macabanding said, adding that they were “engaged in helping people who are in need.” 

