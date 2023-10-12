Saudi Arabia, UN-Habitat sign cooperation agreement

Organizations team up to promote financial well-being among women in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Wealth-management business Family Office and Playbook, a platform for women, have formed a strategic partnership that aims to empower women in Saudi Arabia to improve their financial well-being by providing them with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about money. It also seeks to advocate for gender diversity and financial inclusivity of women in the country, the organizations said.

“By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to create a transformative experience that equips women with the knowledge and tools to make confident financial decisions,” said Abdulmohsin Al-Omran, the Saudi founder and CEO of Family Office.

A goal of the partnership is to encourage women in the Kingdom to participate in the investment process, thereby improving their overall financial position, he added.

In recognition of the global need for greater gender diversity, and the wealth-management industry’s growing focus on impact investing and socioeconomic disparities, the organizations said their partnership aims to empower women and ensure they play an active part in financial decision-making.

As part of their collaboration, Family Office will support Playbook’s flagship series of events designed to empower women to achieve financial independence, enhance their financial literacy, and improve their overall well-being.

The events will offer women from diverse backgrounds the chance to learn and develop valuable skills and knowledge related to financial management, long-term planning, and wealth accumulation, the organizations said. They will also provide networking opportunities and access to industry experts and guest speakers.

Wafa Al-Obaidat, the CEO of Playbook, said the collaboration is based on a shared commitment to equipping women in Saudi Arabia with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions.

“The partnership aims to transform the financial landscape, empowering women to achieve financial independence and create a secure future for themselves,” she added.

The first event under the joint initiative, which will address the specific needs and challenges women face in their financial journeys, is due to take place in Riyadh on Nov. 16.

It will include workshops, panel discussions and interactive sessions led by industry experts that will provide comprehensive information about investment strategies, portfolio management, budgeting and retirement planning, the organizers said. The networking aspect will give participants the chance to connect with like-minded individuals, industry professionals and potential mentors, they added.

The participation of Women Spark, an angel-investment network founded by Deemah Al-Yahya, as a community partner for the event will further enhance its value by helping to grow a network and providing support for startups, the organizers added.