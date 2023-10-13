You are here

Iran holds state-organized rallies in support of Palestinians
Iranians take part an anti-Israeli rally to show their solidarity with Palestinians in the capital Tehran on October 13, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
  • “Death to Israel. Death to Zionism!” shouted Iranian demonstrators, many carrying Palestinian flags
  • The Islamic Republic’s government’s unwavering support for Hamas and other militant Palestinian and Lebanese groups does not have wide popular support in Iran
Reuters
TEHRAN: State-organized rallies were held across Iran on Friday in support of Tehran’s Palestinian Islamist ally Hamas and against the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the blockaded Gaza Strip, state TV reported.
Israel’s military on Friday called for all civilians of Gaza City — more than 1 million people — to relocate south within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks for an expected ground offensive in response to a devastating attack by Hamas militants.
“Death to Israel. Death to Zionism!” shouted Iranian demonstrators, many carrying Palestinian flags and those of the powerful Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
Tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in countries around the Middle East and beyond on Friday in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel as it intensified its siege of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire since the deadliest ever Hamas attack on Israel last weekend.
Tehran’s state television described the Iranian rallies as “screams of a common pain ... The pain of the Zionist regime’s (Israel) trampling on humanity.”
However, the Islamic Republic’s government’s unwavering support for Hamas and other militant Palestinian and Lebanese groups does not have wide popular support in Iran. Many complain that the large sums of financial aid Tehran gives to Hamas and Hezbollah are more needed for economic development at home.
Backing the Palestinian cause has been a political pillar of the Islamic Republic since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and a way in which its Shiite Muslim theocracy has fashioned Iran as a leader in the Muslim world.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was in Beirut on Friday to discuss the Israel-Hamas war with Hezbollah.

AFP
  • “Hamas is now barricading itself behind more innocent people and is using them as a shield in Gaza,” Annalena Baerbock said
  • “Their tunnels, their weapons depots and command centers are deliberately located in residential buildings, supermarkets and universities”
AFP

JERUSALEM: Hamas is using Gaza residents as a “shield,” the German foreign minister said Friday, as Israel prepared an expected ground offensive in retaliation for the militants’ deadly weekend assault.
“Hamas is now barricading itself behind more innocent people and is using them as a shield in Gaza,” Annalena Baerbock said in a news conference in Israel alongside her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.
“Hamas has taken the entire population of Gaza hostage,” Baerbock said on a visit close to the border with the Gaza Strip.
“Their tunnels, their weapons depots and command centers are deliberately located in residential buildings, supermarkets and universities. Maybe even in hospitals,” Baerbock said.
Hamas fighters broke through the militarised border barrier around the enclave on Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people in Israel and taking an estimated 150 Israeli, foreign and dual-national hostages.
Israel has retaliated to Hamas’s attacks by hitting targets in Gaza with thousands of munitions, killing at least 1,799 people.
Fears for Gaza’s inhabitants have grown after Israel’s army called for 1.1 million — nearly half of the total population — to clear the territory’s north ahead of a possible ground invasion.
Baerbock said democracies, among them Germany and Israel, “take seriously” the protection of the civilian population.
“Civilians need safe spaces where they can find protection and be provided with essentials,” Baerbock said, a subject she had discussed with her counterpart.
Germany was likewise in talks with the United Nations and Egypt, which also shares a border with the Gaza Strip, about the protection of civilians.
Baerbock also called for the release of the hostages taken by Hamas during their assault, among them German nationals.
“The immediate release of these people is the expectation of all those who stand on the side of humanity,” Baerbock said.

Dalal Awienat
  • Omar Al-Olama urges people to channel anxiety over job losses into empowerment and promoting change
Dalal Awienat

DUBAI: UAE Minister of Artificial Intelligence Omar Al-Olama has acknowledged concerns with AI, but said this is no reason to be scared of the technology.

Speaking at the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI on Wednesday, Al-Olama said: “While governments and societies must openly address concerns around AI, fear should not dominate the discussion.”

He urged people not to be driven by the threat of job losses, but to channel their anxiety into empowerment and promoting change.

Costi Perricos, global generative AI leader at Deloitte, told the assembly that the technology that can produce a wide range of outputs depending on the specific application and type of data needed.

Perricos highlighted risks associated with the technology, which can be used to spread misinformation and fabricate reality.

He recalled a 2023 incident in which AI-generated images of former US President Donald Trump supposedly being arrested circulated on the internet, fooling many news agencies.

Incidents such as this highlight the “need for a human to be involved to ensure accuracy.”

Perricos also discussed ethical issues and privacy concerns with AI, but said the technology is “an important tool” that people should utilize in order to become more efficient in their personal and professional lives.

AFP
AFP

Amman: Jordanian King Abdullah II warned Friday in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken against displacing Palestinians as Israel readies a major offensive in Gaza in response to Hamas attacks.
“The crisis should not be spread to neighboring countries and exacerbate the refugee issue,” the king told Blinken, according to a palace statement.
US officials are working with Egypt, which borders the Gaza Strip, on a plan for a safety corridor as Israel prepares a major ground offensive.
Jordan is already home to two million Palestinian refugees and is sensitive to any turbulence to its west.
In the talks with Blinken, the Jordanian king, a longtime US partner, called for “opening humanitarian corridors to allow for the entry of urgent medical and relief aid to Gaza, and protecting civilians and stopping the escalation and war on Gaza,” the court statement said.

Sherouk Zakaria
  • Bookshop rebuilt last year was severaly damaged in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza
  • Father of six fears for his family’s safety amid heavy shelling
Sherouk Zakaria

GAZA: An iconic bookshop in southern Gaza that was reduced to rubble in the 2021 war and rebuilt last year has been severely damaged in an Israeli airstrike, leaving its owner devastated.

Samir Mansour, 59, found the three-story bookstore he rebuilt last year severely damaged in Israel’s heavy airstrikes on Gaza.

A video posted on the bookshop’s official Instagram account showed the Palestinian owner, a Gaza citizen, walking over the shattered ruins of his lifetime project. The father of six only hoped he could protect his family.

 

 

Speaking exclusively to Arab News by WhatsApp from Gaza, the Palestinian publisher said buildings can be rebuilt and money can be returned, but “we just hope we make it out alive.”

He added: “The situation here is dangerous and it keeps getting worse. We hope to remain safe until these difficult days pass. Keep us in your prayers.”

The Samir Mansour Bookshop was reduced to rubble in the 2021 war on Gaza. Back then, images of the demolished store went viral on social media, sparking a global fundraising campaign.

With the help of generous donations, Mansour rebuilt the bookshop from the ashes on an area spanning more than 1,000 square meters, triple the size of the original store. He stocked the bookshop with a bigger collection of 400,000 books in various languages, covering children’s stories, science, philosophy, self-help, art, history, fiction, novels and poetry.

His bookshop grew to be a favorite spot among students and passionate readers since opening in 2000 on a busy Gaza City block near three universities. But now, it stands as a symbol of Gaza’s resistance.

The owner said his dream of supplying knowledge to his community and building a generation of readers would never die, even if his fate remains unknown.

“We have no choice but to be strong and resilient,” he told Arab News.

“We will stand strong in all this destruction and sadness that we never really recovered from.”

Israel has ordered a complete siege of densely populated Gaza and lately intensified its strikes on the strip, leaving more than 1,500 Palestinians dead. On Friday, Israel ordered an evacuation of northern Gaza ahead of a feared ground invasion.

AFP
  • Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke from Lebanon as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a seventh day
AFP

Beirut: The United States must rein in Israel to avert a regional spillover of the war with Hamas, Iran’s top diplomat said Friday in Beirut, adding Tehran was seeking to safeguard Lebanon’s security.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a seventh day, after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza into Israel on Saturday and killed 1,200 people.
Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 1,350 people dead.
“America wants to give Israel a chance to destroy Gaza, and this is... a grave mistake,” Amir-Abdollahian said, adding, “if the Americans want to prevent the war in the region from developing, they must control Israel.”
Although Tehran has been a long-term backer of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Iranian officials have been adamant the Islamic republic had no involvement in the militant group’s weekend attack on Israel.
Looking to hold off a spillover of fighting into Lebanon following border tensions in recent days, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Beirut on Thursday night, following a stop in Baghdad.
“Lebanon’s security and peace is important to us,” Amir-Abdollahian said after meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
“One of the goals of our trip is to stress on Lebanon’s security,” he added.
Also on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian met with Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah to discuss “potential outcomes” and the “positions that must be taken” in light of the latest developments, according to a Hezbollah statement.
Israel has traded fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon in recent days, although the tit-for-tat attacks have remained limited.

