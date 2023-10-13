Iran holds state-organized rallies in support of Palestinians

Generative AI should not be feared despite risks, says UAE minister of artificial intelligence

DUBAI: UAE Minister of Artificial Intelligence Omar Al-Olama has acknowledged concerns with AI, but said this is no reason to be scared of the technology.

Speaking at the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI on Wednesday, Al-Olama said: “While governments and societies must openly address concerns around AI, fear should not dominate the discussion.”

He urged people not to be driven by the threat of job losses, but to channel their anxiety into empowerment and promoting change.

Costi Perricos, global generative AI leader at Deloitte, told the assembly that the technology that can produce a wide range of outputs depending on the specific application and type of data needed.

Perricos highlighted risks associated with the technology, which can be used to spread misinformation and fabricate reality.

He recalled a 2023 incident in which AI-generated images of former US President Donald Trump supposedly being arrested circulated on the internet, fooling many news agencies.

Incidents such as this highlight the “need for a human to be involved to ensure accuracy.”

Perricos also discussed ethical issues and privacy concerns with AI, but said the technology is “an important tool” that people should utilize in order to become more efficient in their personal and professional lives.