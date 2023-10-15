You are here

A match to remember: ROSHN sponsors Jeddah Derby

A match to remember: ROSHN sponsors Jeddah Derby
Nestled within the serene views of Jeddah’s ROSHN Waterfront, the ROSHN Fan Zone emerged as a haven for fans to relish the Jeddah Derby match held in Al-Jawhara Stadium, in a distinctive setting.
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
A match to remember: ROSHN sponsors Jeddah Derby

A match to remember: ROSHN sponsors Jeddah Derby
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, recently presented the new edition of Jeddah Derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, heightening the experience for fans. Jeddah’s Al-Jawhara Stadium was alive with live performances, and fans had the added treat of a dedicated fan zone at ROSHN Waterfront.

Attendees witnessed the legendary Jeddah Derby, where the city’s two football giants competed, and to enhance the ambiance, ROSHN curated a mesmerizing spectacle, illuminating the setting with a state-of-the-art laser light show, matched with the poetic choreography of synchronized hand performers.

Elevating the experience further, ROSHN spotlighted its Alarous and Marafy projects in the western region. Spectators were drawn to an interactive pop-up booth, which attractively merged the allure of these pioneering Jeddah developments with the day’s football celebrations. The booth offered insights and came alive with football-inspired giveaways, of colorful themed scarfs and banners.

Nestled within the serene views of Jeddah’s ROSHN Waterfront, the ROSHN Fan Zone emerged as a haven for fans to relish the match in a distinctive setting. With a vast screen broadcasting the game, fans sunk into plush bean bag seating, indulged in a surfeit of culinary delights from food trucks, swayed to an upbeat music show, and grabbed hold of even more enticing giveaways.

“We at ROSHN were delighted to host supporters of both teams at the stadium and the iconic ROSHN Waterfront for this landmark match, imbued with the intensity, suspense, and passion that top-tier football evokes,” said Talal Alhenaki, senior manager sponsorships and external events, ROSHN.

“Football, as we recognize, has an innate ability to unite people and strengthen community bonds, creating vibrant moments and promoting societal engagement in beneficial, healthful occasions. By spearheading events of this scale, we are enhancing one of the Kingdom’s emergent sectors and uplifting the quality of life through a blend of premier sports, rich culture, and standout entertainment, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Our involvement in football and sports activities in general mirrors the core ROSHN values of integrity, opportunity, and empowerment,” he added.

ROSHN’s active sponsorship roles exemplify its broader dedication to bolstering the Kingdom’s image as a global hub for sporting brilliance, while simultaneously advocating for a lively and health-conscious lifestyle for all Saudis. Beyond its sponsorship of the Saudi League, ROSHN stands as the platinum sponsor for Al-Ittihad FC. Furthermore, the brand aligns itself with some of the Kingdom’s most distinguished events in sports, culture, CSR, and entertainment spheres. This alignment is evident in its foundational partnership with the F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, collaboration with the Saudi Sports for All Federation for the 2022 Riyadh Marathon, and its status as the presenting partner for the LIV Golf series.

Moreover, ROSHN’s endeavors in Jeddah reflect the city’s progression as a center of cultural significance and modern development.

Qatar's Northwestern University students visit Arab News HQ

Qatar’s Northwestern University students visit Arab News HQ
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News
Qatar’s Northwestern University students visit Arab News HQ

Qatar’s Northwestern University students visit Arab News HQ
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

A diverse group of 22 students from Northwestern University in Qatar visited Arab News headquarters in Riyadh recently.

The students studying at the NU in Qatar were from diverse nationalities including Kazakhstan, Rwanda, Qatar, Brazil, and Colombia.

The tour consisted of overviews and outlines of different sections, enabling the students to discover how the newspaper works on a daily basis to keep updated on what is happening in and around the Arab region.

Noor Nugali, acting deputy at Arab News, who received the students and discussed a range of issues relating to journalism in general and Arab News in particular, said: “It was a joy to host students from Northwestern University at our headquarters in Riyadh.”

“They were inquisitive about our organization and asked many intricate questions about journalism,” she said, adding: “At Arab News, we always support youth and are invigorated by their passion and ambition. We wish them the best of luck in their future.”

The students also posed for a group photo with the assistant editor-in-chief.

Arab News is an English-language daily newspaper published in Saudi Arabia. The target audiences of the paper, which is published in broadsheet format, are businessmen, executives, diplomats, and the diverse expatriate community.

NU Qatar is part of the Qatar Foundation’s Education City, a destination for artists and scientists, entrepreneurs and educators, researchers, and innovators.

NU is one of six US universities in Education City, which represents a unique model of academic and research excellence, pioneering a new approach to multidisciplinary, global education and enabling breakthroughs that benefit Qatar and the rest of the world.

Diverse in nature, NU Qatar students, faculty, and staff represent nearly 60 nationalities, according to its official website.

Qatar Foundation is a not-for-profit organization whose centers and programs focus on education, research and innovation, and community development.

FinMark Communications launches fourth episode of 'Design Your Future' podcast

FinMark Communications launches fourth episode of ‘Design Your Future’ podcast
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
FinMark Communications launches fourth episode of ‘Design Your Future’ podcast

FinMark Communications launches fourth episode of ‘Design Your Future’ podcast
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

“Design Your Future,” an initiative founded by FinMark Communications with the support of lead partner CrediMax, has announced the release of its fourth podcast episode featuring the insightful perspective of Mashael Isa Fairooz, founding partner and board of director at JEO Capital Management. The episode was unveiled at Harbor House in Manama, Bahrain, in the presence of prominent CEOs and senior leaders representing both the private and public sectors.

The “Design Your Future” podcast series has become a popular part of the campaign, which is dedicated to empowering high school graduates, university students, and vocational training program participants in actively shaping their future. The fourth episode of the podcast series was presented once again by Zahraa Taher, managing director of FinMark Communications. In keeping with the tradition of involving promising young talent, Mohammed Helal, a networking engineering student, and the founder of e-sports Majlis in Bahrain, also took part in the episode.

Fairooz emphasized the significance of creativity, resilience, and networking in one’s career journey. She said that creativity plays a vital role in any career path, with each life experience contributing to skills development. Fairooz noted that challenges are an inherent part of a successful career, requiring perseverance and effort, but the ultimate rewards are worth the journey. Furthermore, she stressed the importance of networking as a key to success. She encouraged students to expand their horizons by interacting with individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and countries. In a departure from traditional thinking, she said that a degree, while valuable, should not overshadow the significance of practical experience gained through internships, even if they are unrelated to one’s field of study.

“Design Your Future” was inaugurated in February, aligning with Bahrain’s vision to accelerate human capital development and cultivate a highly skilled and qualified national workforce, as outlined in Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. This initiative, in addition to its dynamic podcast series, comprises engaging skills development days, and various programs aimed at nurturing core competencies and attributes indispensable for future success.

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa

Bringing holistic living to Riyadh, ROSHN opens sales at Warefa
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, has announced the opening of sales for Warefa, a new mixed-use residential community in Riyadh that places residents at the center of the city’s exciting new growth story and is within easy reach of the capital’s key locations.

Building on the success of ROSHN’s flagship SEDRA development, Warefa will offer Saudi residents high-quality, integrated living in the rapidly developing district of Al-Janadriyah. To facilitate property ownership, ROSHN inaugurated a dedicated sales center, located in the eastern part of Riyadh, within the community. It features a detailed model of the project and various interactive technologies to showcase the community, units, and facilities within Warefa. 

In addition, there are dedicated offices and representatives of local banks within the sales center, providing financial planning services to customers and ensuring that their financial budgets align with the available options. They also offer advice on suitable payment methods and future commitments. Their role extends to assisting sales advisers by providing insights into the amount a customer is willing to pay, ensuring that ROSHN customers get precisely what they need and can afford. 

ROSHN’s goal is for the center to be a comprehensive one-stop shop, addressing all customer needs and providing the best services to facilitate long-term property ownership. Customers can schedule a visit to the center through the website.

Customers can choose from the 1,609 units available for purchase in the first phase of the project, varying between villas, townhouses, and duplexes.

“As we chart new horizons for ROSHN, our expansion into the heart of the capital is a testament to our dedication and vision. We’re introducing an innovative way of living to the eastern gateway of Riyadh. Warefa stands as the epicenter of a region poised to shape Riyadh’s dynamic transformation in the years to come. Here, families are nurtured and set to thrive amidst ROSHN’s signature blend of exquisite homes, verdant landscapes, pedestrian-friendly pathways, and a myriad of life-enhancing amenities. From top-tier educational establishments and a state-of-the-art healthcare center to a bustling district mall, artisanal shopping havens, and eclectic eateries and cafes, Warefa promises a holistic living experience. This journey deepens our sense of fulfillment and commitment,” said Jason Margetts, ROSHN Group’s chief sales officer.

Developed over six vibrant neighborhoods and set over 1.4 million square meters, 11 percent of Warefa’s total footprint is dedicated to open and green spaces. ROSHN’s latest human-centric, integrated community places health, education, retail, leisure, sports, and civic amenities within a few minutes’ walking distance of residents’ front doors.

With a focus on villas and street-level family dwellings, Warefa’s eight different floor plan options and designs inspired by local heritage and tradition offer beautiful and distinctive homes tailored to fit the needs of every family.

Majid Al-Futtaim's 'Launchpad' program supports 7 startups

Majid Al-Futtaim’s ‘Launchpad’ program supports 7 startups
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Majid Al-Futtaim’s ‘Launchpad’ program supports 7 startups

Majid Al-Futtaim’s ‘Launchpad’ program supports 7 startups
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

Majid Al-Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, announced the winners of the second edition of its Launchpad Accelerator Program in collaboration with AstroLabs, DIFC Launchpad and Microsoft. Supporting the UAE’s vision to become the most entrepreneurial nation by 2031, Majid Al-Futtaim welcomed seven startups to its ecosystem from the climate tech, homegrown brands, and retail tech sectors.

At a dynamic and competitive three-day pitch event hosted at Majid Al-Futtaim’s corporate headquarters, budding entrepreneurs were invited to pitch their business plans to senior leadership and subject matter experts from around the business. The judging panel then deliberated collectively to select winners across the three categories.

New for the 2023 program was the introduction of a climate tech category, identified as a focus area for Majid Al-Futtaim as part of the company’s long-term ESG strategy. Two winners, SeaB Energy and Partanna, were selected in this category. The winning businesses address sustainability challenges including food waste management and decarbonization. Majid Al-Futtaim will help UK-based SeaB Energy establish a presence in the region by piloting its waste-to-energy technology across the company’s portfolio of shopping malls. Similarly, Partanna, who has pioneered the world’s first zero-emission material, which naturally removes carbon from the atmosphere, will work with program partners to build a sustainable business.

In the homegrown brands category, four winners including Co-Chocolat, Majama, Saanté and SALAD (a spin-off brand from FabricAID) were selected. Chosen for their inspiring brand stories and the innovative proposition they will bring to Majid Al-Futtaim customers, the brands will be offered access to prime retail space within Majid Al-Futtaim’s malls, including THAT Concept store in Mall of the Emirates and the company’s newly launched concept store, Launchpad X, located at City Centre Mirdif.

The Floorr, an outfit recommendation platform that connects clients with fashion stylists, was also announced as a winner in the retail tech category.

The winning startups will receive access to mentorship and business growth incentives from Majid Al-Futtaim and program partners to help strengthen their commercial viability across the region.

Saudi Awwal Bank achieves SmartScore Platinum certification

Tony Cripps, CEO of Saudi Awwal Bank, receives the certification from William Newton, WiredScore President.
Tony Cripps, CEO of Saudi Awwal Bank, receives the certification from William Newton, WiredScore President.
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Awwal Bank achieves SmartScore Platinum certification

Tony Cripps, CEO of Saudi Awwal Bank, receives the certification from William Newton, WiredScore President.
  • WiredScore has certified more than 800 million square feet of prime real estate, impacting more than 8 million people across 36 countries.
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

Saudi Awwal Bank has been awarded the SmartScore Platinum certification for its new headquarters “SAB Tower,” making it the first bank and third organization in the Middle East to achieve the highest rating of this certification.

SmartScore, from the global accreditation body WiredScore, recognizes best-in-class smart buildings that provide engaging work environments, drive cost efficiency, and ensure high sustainability standards.

SAB Tower incorporates state-of-the-art technology-led and sustainability-aligned office spaces, staff lifestyle, and retail and training facilities.

Ghada Al-Jarbou, chief operating officer at SAB, said: “We are proud to be the first bank in Saudi Arabia to achieve the prestigious SmartScore Platinum designation certification and recognition — a testament to our pursuit of excellence and unwavering passion of the SAB Tower project team, which successfully completed the rigorous certification process.” 

She added: “This certificate represents another addition to the previous accomplishments achieved by SAB Tower; it was awarded the MEED KSA Building Project of the Year 2022, and in 2023, it achieved the LEED Gold Certification from the US Green Building Council. Our SmartScore Platinum level certification underscores our commitment to employee engagement and workplace experience.”

William Newton, WiredScore president, said: “It was my great pleasure to visit SAB Tower in person to award the well-deserved SmartScore Platinum certification for leveraging smart technology in the new headquarters. Its partnership with WiredScore’s accredited solution provider Siemens, has helped SAB achieve its ambition of becoming Saudi Arabia’s leading, digitally-enabled bank.”

WiredScore has certified more than 800 million square feet of prime real estate, impacting more than 8 million people across 36 countries. The company has partnered with authorities in London, New York, Paris, Berlin and other global cities to set standards for digital connectivity in global commercial centers.

 

