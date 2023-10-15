A match to remember: ROSHN sponsors Jeddah Derby

ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, recently presented the new edition of Jeddah Derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, heightening the experience for fans. Jeddah’s Al-Jawhara Stadium was alive with live performances, and fans had the added treat of a dedicated fan zone at ROSHN Waterfront.

Attendees witnessed the legendary Jeddah Derby, where the city’s two football giants competed, and to enhance the ambiance, ROSHN curated a mesmerizing spectacle, illuminating the setting with a state-of-the-art laser light show, matched with the poetic choreography of synchronized hand performers.

Elevating the experience further, ROSHN spotlighted its Alarous and Marafy projects in the western region. Spectators were drawn to an interactive pop-up booth, which attractively merged the allure of these pioneering Jeddah developments with the day’s football celebrations. The booth offered insights and came alive with football-inspired giveaways, of colorful themed scarfs and banners.

Nestled within the serene views of Jeddah’s ROSHN Waterfront, the ROSHN Fan Zone emerged as a haven for fans to relish the match in a distinctive setting. With a vast screen broadcasting the game, fans sunk into plush bean bag seating, indulged in a surfeit of culinary delights from food trucks, swayed to an upbeat music show, and grabbed hold of even more enticing giveaways.

“We at ROSHN were delighted to host supporters of both teams at the stadium and the iconic ROSHN Waterfront for this landmark match, imbued with the intensity, suspense, and passion that top-tier football evokes,” said Talal Alhenaki, senior manager sponsorships and external events, ROSHN.

“Football, as we recognize, has an innate ability to unite people and strengthen community bonds, creating vibrant moments and promoting societal engagement in beneficial, healthful occasions. By spearheading events of this scale, we are enhancing one of the Kingdom’s emergent sectors and uplifting the quality of life through a blend of premier sports, rich culture, and standout entertainment, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Our involvement in football and sports activities in general mirrors the core ROSHN values of integrity, opportunity, and empowerment,” he added.

ROSHN’s active sponsorship roles exemplify its broader dedication to bolstering the Kingdom’s image as a global hub for sporting brilliance, while simultaneously advocating for a lively and health-conscious lifestyle for all Saudis. Beyond its sponsorship of the Saudi League, ROSHN stands as the platinum sponsor for Al-Ittihad FC. Furthermore, the brand aligns itself with some of the Kingdom’s most distinguished events in sports, culture, CSR, and entertainment spheres. This alignment is evident in its foundational partnership with the F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, collaboration with the Saudi Sports for All Federation for the 2022 Riyadh Marathon, and its status as the presenting partner for the LIV Golf series.

Moreover, ROSHN’s endeavors in Jeddah reflect the city’s progression as a center of cultural significance and modern development.