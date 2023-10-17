You are here

Saudi Awwal Bank achieves SmartScore Platinum certification

Saudi Awwal Bank achieves SmartScore Platinum certification
Tony Cripps, CEO of Saudi Awwal Bank, receives the certification from William Newton, WiredScore president, in the presence of other senior officials.
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Awwal Bank achieves SmartScore Platinum certification

Saudi Awwal Bank achieves SmartScore Platinum certification
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Awwal Bank has been awarded the SmartScore Platinum certification for its new headquarters “SAB Tower,” making it the first bank and third organization in the Middle East to achieve the highest rating of this certification.

SmartScore, from the global accreditation body WiredScore, recognizes best-in-class smart buildings that provide engaging work environments, drive cost efficiency, and ensure high sustainability standards.

SAB Tower incorporates state-of-the-art technology-led and sustainability-aligned office spaces, staff lifestyle, and retail and training facilities.

Ghada Al-Jarbou, chief operating officer at SAB, said: “We are proud to be the first bank in Saudi Arabia to achieve the prestigious SmartScore Platinum designation certification and recognition — a testament to our pursuit of excellence and unwavering passion of the SAB Tower project team, which successfully completed the rigorous certification process.”

She added: “This certificate represents another addition to the previous accomplishments achieved by SAB Tower; it was awarded the MEED KSA Building Project of the Year 2022, and in 2023, it achieved the LEED Gold Certification from the US Green Building Council. Our SmartScore Platinum level certification underscores our commitment to employee engagement and workplace experience.”

William Newton, WiredScore president, said: “It was my great pleasure to visit SAB Tower in person to award the well-deserved SmartScore Platinum certification for leveraging smart technology in the new headquarters. Its partnership with WiredScore’s accredited solution provider Siemens, has helped SAB achieve its ambition of becoming Saudi Arabia’s leading, digitally enabled bank.”

WiredScore has certified more than 800 million square feet of prime real estate, impacting more than 8 million people across 36 countries. The company has partnered with authorities in London, New York, Paris, Berlin and other global cities to set standards for digital connectivity in global commercial centers.

Finland Ambassador welcomed in Riyadh

Finland Ambassador welcomed in Riyadh
Updated 18 October 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Finland Ambassador welcomed in Riyadh

Finland Ambassador welcomed in Riyadh
Updated 18 October 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

An inaugural dinner in Riyadh welcomed Ambassador of Finland Anu-Eerika Viljanen, to network with local and international entrepreneurs and potential investors.

The dinner hosted ambassadors from Norway, Japan, Taiwan, Portugal, Kenya, and Argentina, in addition to industry professionals from Nairobi, Helsinki, Berlin, Italy, the US, the Cayman Islands, Sweden, India, and the Netherlands.

Inga Krupp-Silberg representing Majorel, an international service company, said that she has lived in the Kingdom in the past and was invited back for the dinner.

She said: “It’s so nice to meet people from different fields, different industries even. The networking part is absolutely important, of course.”

“I also think it’s nice to see that different ambassadors from different countries are here. And they have also brought business representatives with them here.”

Kenyan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Peter Ogego said: “For us as ambassadors, this is an outing. It moves us away from our chanceries, from our offices, and from our comfort zone to meet not only ourselves, but also business people from Saudi and from elsewhere.”

He said that the Kingdom is on its path to success in the business industry.

“I think Saudi is already on the right trajectory. Saudi businessmen are very exposed. They know what they want. They are spot on. They are interactive and each one of them knows which sector they want to invest in.”

The VIP dinner marked the fifth year of the event by Dessa Lidman, an entrepreneur who specializes in international business consultancy and interior design services.

ROSHN Group returns as 'presenting partner' of LIV Golf

ROSHN Group returns as ‘presenting partner’ of LIV Golf
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
ROSHN Group returns as ‘presenting partner’ of LIV Golf

ROSHN Group returns as ‘presenting partner’ of LIV Golf
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group, a Public Investment Fund company and the leading mixed-asset real estate developer of integrated, urban communities in Saudi Arabia, served as the official real estate and presenting partner of the LIV Golf League in Jeddah. The event ran from Oct. 13-15.

Following on from LIV Golf’s successful Middle Eastern debut at Jeddah’s Royal Greens Golf and Country Club last year, this year’s tournament also saw professionals from around the globe compete in 12 teams of four in front of a diverse, international audience, entertained by a range of activities for attendees of all ages.

Through its partnership with the LIV Golf League, ROSHN meets multiple objectives — from actively realizing its corporate social responsibility to strengthening its role in advancing Vision 2030. This alliance highlights ROSHN’s efforts in enhancing the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and fostering a vibrant, interconnected community.

David Grover, group chief executive of ROSHN, said: “It’s a matter of great pride for us to be the leading partner of this illustrious global sporting spectacle. Facilitating the convergence of the world’s top-tier golfers in the Middle East, the LIV Golf League in Jeddah plays a pivotal role in broadening the horizons of the sport and catalyzing the expansion of its enthusiastic fanbase.”

“LIV Golf is thrilled to welcome back ROSHN as the presenting partner for the league’s regular season finale in Jeddah,” said Monica Fee, LIV Golf’s senior vice president and global head of partnerships. “Collaborations like this are delivering opportunities for both players and fans to enjoy this great sport and make a meaningful impact beyond the course, showcasing how golf is a force for good in communities around the world.”

At the LIV Golf event, ROSHN unveiled a pivotal CSR initiative championing inclusivity in sport throughout Saudi Arabia. The “Golf for the Disabled (LIV Ability)” initiative is a four-month program set to introduce golf training and education to individuals with disabilities across the Jeddah governorate.

“Embracing the future means forging visionary collaborations in both sports and culture through partnerships that reflect our drive to inspire the nation of Saudi Arabia toward an active lifestyle. The LIV Golf League mirrors our ambition to elevate golf to thrilling new horizons. Hand in hand, we’re setting a distinct trajectory for this revered sport, emphasizing innovation, inclusivity, and a relentless spirit of competition,” said Talal Alhenaki, ROSHN’s senior manager, sponsorships and external events.

Nesma & Partners, Qaderoon sign MoU to empower people with disabilities

Nesma & Partners, Qaderoon sign MoU to empower people with disabilities
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Nesma & Partners, Qaderoon sign MoU to empower people with disabilities

Nesma & Partners, Qaderoon sign MoU to empower people with disabilities
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

Nesma and Partners Contracting Company, a leading construction company in Saudi Arabia, and Qaderoon Foundation, a business disability network, have officially signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the Kingdom, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Nesma and Partners head office in Alkhobar. Rami Khalid Alturki, chairman of the executive committee and board member of Nesma and Partners, and Amr Mohamed Khashoggi, chairman of the board of directors of Qaderoon, endorsed the collaboration. The MoU was signed in the presence of Samer Abdul Samad, president and CEO of Nesma and Partners, and Housam Ibrahim Basha, VP and chief support services officer of Nesma and Partners.

The signing was also attended by Abdul Razzaq bin Ali Al-Turki, chairman of the board of directors of Nesma Security Company and managing director of Namma Shipping Services Ltd. He is also a spokesperson for the rights of people with special needs. Al-Turki is a member of the Saudi Educational Council for the Eastern Province, Club for People with Disabilities in Al-Ahsa, Arab Organization for Persons with Disabilities, and the Gulf Society for Disability.

The primary objective of this strategic partnership is to bolster the integration and inclusion of persons with disabilities in the workforce by jointly developing initiatives in line with the goals set by Vision 2030. Through this MoU, Nesma and Partners and Qaderoon aim to create a supportive work environment and improve employment and training opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Nesma and Partners will contribute to providing jobs available to Qaderoon through its various platforms. The company will also be an intermediary in supporting community and professional programs provided by Qaderoon. For its part, Qaderoon will support events held by Nesma and Partners and will work to create an annual or quarterly joint action plan to achieve the MoU’s objectives.

Expressing his commitment to social development, Rami Khalid Al-Turki, said: “Through this partnership with Qaderoon, we are dedicated to creating equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. We believe in collaborating and working together to build a more inclusive society.”

Meanwhile, Khashoggi said: “Our mutual goal is to empower individuals with disabilities and provide them with the support and opportunities they deserve. This MoU solidifies our commitment to inclusivity and to fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of this important segment of our society.”

The MoU represents a significant step toward advancing disability inclusion in the workplace and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. It emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the private and nonprofit sectors in creating equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Saudi developer Kaden unveils corporate brand strategy

Saudi developer Kaden unveils corporate brand strategy
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi developer Kaden unveils corporate brand strategy

Saudi developer Kaden unveils corporate brand strategy
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

Kaden, the trendsetting Saudi real estate developer, has unveiled its corporate brand strategy, marking a significant milestone in its enduring commitment to excellence within the real estate sector. The grand launch unfolded in a ceremonial event hosted in Riyadh, which saw attendance from members of the Kaden board and employees.

“This visionary strategy unveils the blueprint that outlines Kaden’s ambitious objectives and the carefully orchestrated programs set to be realized,” a statement said.

At its core, the strategy is centered around two pillars: the expansion and diversification of revenue streams, and the pursuit of sustainable progress through investment diversification and the enhancement of operational efficiency.

Moreover, the strategy details the inception of state-of-the-art real estate projects and fully integrated housing communities, all rooted in the “city within city” model, building upon Kaden’s illustrious real estate properties. The strategy also shines a spotlight on modernistic property management and development models, poised to redefine industry standards.

Kaden started its journey in Saudi Arabia in 2015. Its first groundbreaking project, The Riyadh Front, emerged as an immense success in the same year, followed swiftly by The Logistics Park.

Last year witnessed Kaden’s partnership with ROSHN, culminating in a property management agreement to oversee the now refurbished and rebranded Riyadh Waterfront, into ROSHN Waterfront — a project that comes under Public Investment Fund’s umbrella. The landmark agreement saw Kaden move into the pivotal role of property management for the project.

The launch of this strategy signals a new era of innovation, growth, and excellence for Kaden as it continues to contribute to the future of real estate in Saudi Arabia.

Jafza named top free zone for sustainability, non-fiscal incentives and industrial excellence

Jafza named top free zone for sustainability, non-fiscal incentives and industrial excellence
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Jafza named top free zone for sustainability, non-fiscal incentives and industrial excellence

Jafza named top free zone for sustainability, non-fiscal incentives and industrial excellence
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

The Jebel Ali Free Zone has secured top honors at the prestigious fDi Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2023, picking up the “Excellence Award for Sustainability” and the “Excellence Award for Non-Fiscal Incentives” in the global category, as well as the title of “Industrial Champion” in the Middle East.

The annual fDi Magazine awards, part of the Financial Times Group, are decided by a specialist editorial team along with a selected panel of experts. The awards are now in their 10th year and are widely considered among the most respected awards in the industry.

Abdulla Al-Hashmi, chief operating officer, parks and zones, DP World GCC, said: “As one of the world’s leading free zones and the first one to be established in the UAE all the way back in 1985, Jafza is committed to being at the forefront of the sector. Growing our free zone in a sustainable manner is a key priority for us, which is why we are delighted to be recognized for the initiatives we have implemented to decarbonize our free zone while building our industrial capacity.

“Receiving the global award for non-fiscal incentives validates the best-in-class value proposition that we offer through our manufacturing and logistics infrastructure, world-class multimodal capabilities at Jebel Ali Port and the surrounding airports, and the suite of support services that we provide to our customers.

“By choosing Jafza, global businesses can not only take advantage of our one-of-a-kind ecosystem but operate in a setting that is better for the environment. Jafza is now home to more than 10,000 businesses, and we will continue to prioritize sustainable growth as we move forward.”

The fDi judges evaluated 69 free zones this year against a comprehensive range of criteria, including growth performance metrics, their strategies and success in attracting large tenants and SMEs, and development of infrastructure and decarbonization initiatives.

Jafza serves as a strategic hub for more than 10,000 companies, including over 100 “Fortune 500” entities, while generating 550 billion-plus dirhams ($149.7 billion) in trade value annually. The free zone offers integrated ecosystems for key industries including automotive and spare parts, logistics, food and agriculture, petrochemicals, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and retail and e-commerce, among others.

