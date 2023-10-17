Saudi Awwal Bank achieves SmartScore Platinum certification

Saudi Awwal Bank has been awarded the SmartScore Platinum certification for its new headquarters “SAB Tower,” making it the first bank and third organization in the Middle East to achieve the highest rating of this certification.

SmartScore, from the global accreditation body WiredScore, recognizes best-in-class smart buildings that provide engaging work environments, drive cost efficiency, and ensure high sustainability standards.

SAB Tower incorporates state-of-the-art technology-led and sustainability-aligned office spaces, staff lifestyle, and retail and training facilities.

Ghada Al-Jarbou, chief operating officer at SAB, said: “We are proud to be the first bank in Saudi Arabia to achieve the prestigious SmartScore Platinum designation certification and recognition — a testament to our pursuit of excellence and unwavering passion of the SAB Tower project team, which successfully completed the rigorous certification process.”

She added: “This certificate represents another addition to the previous accomplishments achieved by SAB Tower; it was awarded the MEED KSA Building Project of the Year 2022, and in 2023, it achieved the LEED Gold Certification from the US Green Building Council. Our SmartScore Platinum level certification underscores our commitment to employee engagement and workplace experience.”

William Newton, WiredScore president, said: “It was my great pleasure to visit SAB Tower in person to award the well-deserved SmartScore Platinum certification for leveraging smart technology in the new headquarters. Its partnership with WiredScore’s accredited solution provider Siemens, has helped SAB achieve its ambition of becoming Saudi Arabia’s leading, digitally enabled bank.”

WiredScore has certified more than 800 million square feet of prime real estate, impacting more than 8 million people across 36 countries. The company has partnered with authorities in London, New York, Paris, Berlin and other global cities to set standards for digital connectivity in global commercial centers.