You are here

  • Home
  • ‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke

‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke

‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke
Singing is one of the few affordable entertainment options for many Filipinos, be it in parties or just hanging out a home. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92ky4

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke

‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke
  • Machines can be found everywhere from cheap bars in far-flung villages to modern KTV joints
  • Singing is one of the few affordable entertainment options for many Filipinos
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

MANILA: At a busy tricycle terminal in Manila, driver Edgar Soriano slips a coin into a karaoke machine and belts out his favorite song while waiting for passengers.
Karaoke is wildly popular in the archipelago nation where it’s never too early — or too late — to grab a microphone and sing a tune.
Machines can be found everywhere from cheap bars in far-flung villages to modern KTV joints in the cities, and many families have their own or rent one for parties.
For as little as five pesos (nine US cents) a song, many in the poverty-afflicted country can experience a few minutes of joy in the day.
Soriano, 53, smiles as he stands in a tiny eatery on a hot weekday afternoon singing the lyrics of British musician Albert Hammond’s “When I’m Gone,” which he seems to know by heart.
The karaoke machine is one of six at the terminal, but drivers and passengers waiting for a ride appear unbothered by the competing songs reverberating through speakers.
“I always sing that song, it’s my favorite,” said Soriano, wearing a long-sleeved Jordan top and tracksuit pants.
After consulting a well-thumbed plastic folder of songs, street sweeper Bernardo Aguire, 67, settles on Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” and pops a coin into the slot.
It is a bold choice in a country where the song has reportedly gotten people killed — allegedly because they sang it poorly.
Aguire, unfazed by the stories that have become an urban legend, finishes his rendition unscathed.
Felomina Hernane, 52, owns the eatery where the karaoke machine cranks up at 8:00 a.m. and doesn’t stop until 10:00 p.m. or later, seven days a week.
She bought the machine to attract customers and it’s been a boon to earnings, bringing in as much as 18,000 pesos a month.
“It’s a huge help for my business,” Hernane said.
Hernane said singing makes the drivers happy.
“It entertains them,” she said.
“It’s a way to relax after driving.”
In a crowded neighborhood in Manila, tricycles deliver karaoke machine casings to stores where they are fitted with speakers, amplifiers and televisions.
Their prices depend on the quality of the electronics inside them, with a basic machine starting at around 19,000 pesos and a premium version topping 46,000 pesos.
Alfred Condez works at a store overflowing with machines in various stages of assembly. It takes several hours for employees to finish wiring one, and customers are often happy to wait.
“We love singing,” said Condez, 40.
As if to prove his point, he picks up a microphone and stands on the footpath to test an assembled machine’s sound quality, his deep voice echoing into the noisy street.
The busiest period for the karaoke assembly business is November and December, when Filipinos hold Christmas and New Year parties, said Condez. His shop sells as many as 10 machines a day in those months.
Karaoke took off in the Philippines in the 1980s, said Krina Cayabyab, a vocal instructor and associate professor in the University of the Philippines’ music department.
But she said the country’s love of singing was deeply rooted in its colonial past, starting with the Spanish and then the Americans, whose music was absorbed by Filipinos.
“It’s really tied into that reproducing and borrowing of stuff that Filipinos would hear,” Cayabyab said.
Singing is one of the few affordable entertainment options for many Filipinos.
In a hardscrabble district of Manila, children and young adults gather outside a small store where the karaoke machine is in high demand.
“My friends and I are just hanging out because it’s boring at home,” said Honey Servito, 24.
“I’m not really a singer, it’s just that when we have nothing better to do at home, my friends and I go here and sing,” she said.
“It takes away my stress and boredom.”

Topics: Karaoke Philippines

Related

Philippines’ musicians sing their way out of poverty
Lifestyle
Philippines’ musicians sing their way out of poverty
Filipino entertainer Elizabeth Ramsey dies at 83
Offbeat
Filipino entertainer Elizabeth Ramsey dies at 83

British danger tourist held by Taliban praises captors in Andrew Tate interview

British danger tourist held by Taliban praises captors in Andrew Tate interview
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

British danger tourist held by Taliban praises captors in Andrew Tate interview

British danger tourist held by Taliban praises captors in Andrew Tate interview
  • Miles Routledge has traveled to Afghanistan 5 times since being rescued in 2021 Kabul airlift
  • House arrest involved watching ‘Titanic’ and ‘Rambo III’ with Taliban guards, says 23-year-old
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British danger tourist has praised his Taliban captors after being released from eight months’ house arrest in Afghanistan, The Times reported.

Speaking on controversial influencer Andrew Tate’s podcast, Miles Routledge, 23, said he had traveled to Afghanistan five times since first being evacuated during the Kabul airlift in 2021 amid the Taliban takeover.

He was arrested by authorities in Kabul in February this year but was released earlier in October.

While living in the capital, Routledge, from Birmingham, said he had bought “Taliban merch” to resell in the West.

He was detained on suspicion of espionage by the Taliban and kept under house arrest, also admitting to a charge of traveling without a permit to another region in the country.

Routledge claimed that he had spent much of his time watching films with those overseeing his house arrest, including titles such as “Titanic” and “Rambo III.”

Both the 23-year-old and Tate, 36, who was indicted in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, praised the Taliban on the podcast.

Tate said he “had a lot in common with the Talibros,” referring to Afghan “traditional family values” and a preference for large families.

Routledge said of Afghanistan: “Everyone is in their place and acting well, which is excellent to see.”

He claimed that after his release, he was flown to Dubai to meet with Foreign Office officials, who inquired about his well-being.

But the 23-year-old taunted the British authorities, telling them: “I’ll be back in Kabul in three weeks.”

He told Tate: “They had this horrified face, like ‘he’s not going to stop.’”

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said at the time of the release, which also involved the freeing of three other British nationals, the government “regretted this episode.”

Routledge initially visited Afghanistan in 2021 while studying physics at Loughborough University in the UK because the “food seemed amazing and it was dirt cheap.”

After being evacuated on a military transport plane from Kabul airport, Routledge claimed he had “no regrets.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

4 Britons who were detained in Afghanistan are released by the Taliban
World
4 Britons who were detained in Afghanistan are released by the Taliban
Senior Taliban officials visit villages struck by earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people
World
Senior Taliban officials visit villages struck by earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people

Israel-Hamas tensions hit world’s biggest book fair

Israel-Hamas tensions hit world’s biggest book fair
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel-Hamas tensions hit world’s biggest book fair

Israel-Hamas tensions hit world’s biggest book fair
  • There has also been anger at a decision to postpone an award ceremony for Palestinian author Adania Shibli
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP

The world’s biggest book fair in Frankfurt lamented a “disaster” Tuesday after publishing groups withdrew in protest at organizers’ support for Israel.
Organizations that pulled out were also angered at a decision to postpone an award ceremony for a Palestinian author following the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war.
The Frankfurt Book Fair official begins Wednesday against the backdrop of the Israel’s siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave, that the United Nations human rights office said could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.
Book fair organizers who denounced Hamas' assault on Israel, rushed to reorganize the schedule, pledging Israeli voices would feature prominently.
But, highlighting the bitter divisions unleashed by the conflict, the world’s biggest publishing trade event has since faced withdrawals by organizations.
Among them was the Indonesian Publishers Association, which said organizers’ decision to “take sides and give Israel a platform has undermined the ideals of dialogue and efforts to build mutual understanding.
“Siding with Israel while forgetting the suffering of the Palestinian people is like reading only one book to feel like you understand the whole world.”
The publishing association had been due to take part in activities promoting Indonesian culture at the fair.
The education ministry in Malaysia said it was pulling out, citing organizers “pro-Israel stance.”
The Sharjah Book Authority, in the United Arab Emirates, and the Emirates Publishers Association have also withdrawn, while the UAE-based National newspaper reported the Arab Publishers’ Association in Egypt had pulled out.
Asked about the withdrawals, fair director Juergen Boos told a press conference he was “very disappointed” some participants had chosen not to come “because of geopolitics.”
“That’s a complete for disaster for us, for myself. I want people to be here, to have a (frank) discourse, to have discussions even if it might be controversial.”

There has also been anger at a decision to postpone an award ceremony for Palestinian author Adania Shibli.
She was due to receive the LiBeraturpreis, a German award, for her book “A Minor Detail,” based on the real events of a 1949 rape and murder by Israeli soldiers.
It is organized by Litprom, which gives out the honor each year at the fair, but the group decided not to go ahead with the ceremony “due to the war started by Hamas.”
The group says it will hold the event later, and insisted that awarding the prize to Shibli was “never in question.”
However in an open letter released Monday, over 600 signatories including high-profile authors, publishers and literary agents, condemned the move.
Postponing the award amounted to “closing out the space for a Palestinian voice,” said the letter, whose signatories included Abdulrazak Gurnah and Olga Tokarczuk, both winners of the Nobel Prize for Literature.
Other writers who signed included Pankaj Mishra, William Dalrymple, Colm Toibin and Naomi Klein.
Asked about the controversy Tuesday, a book fair spokesman said Litprom decided to delay the ceremony to a later date when it would be more possible to “have a more dignified exchange about literature.”
The book fair does not organize the award.
Elsewhere at the fair, one of the most anticipated authors featuring this year will be Salman Rushdie, who has appeared only rarely in public since a stabbing attack last year that nearly killed him.
Rushdie, who has faced death threats since his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses” was declared blasphemous by Iran’s supreme leader, lost sight in one eye in the attack in the small American town of Chautauqua.
The Frankfurt Book Fair, in its 75th edition this year, runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

Topics: War on Gaza

UK social media star kicked out of KSI vs. Fury for wearing ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt 

UK social media star kicked out of KSI vs. Fury for wearing ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt 
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

UK social media star kicked out of KSI vs. Fury for wearing ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt 

UK social media star kicked out of KSI vs. Fury for wearing ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt 
  • Iqbal shared a video of his confrontation with security guards at the Manchester venue
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Social media star Lord Aleem was reportedly kicked out of the KSI versus Tommy Fury boxing fight on Saturday for wearing a “Free Palestine” T-shirt. 

Aleem Iqbal, who boasts over 1 million followers across online platforms, took to X to share a video of his confrontation with security guards at the Manchester venue. 

“Why can’t I wear it?” Iqbal is heard telling the guard, who makes several attempts to cover the camera recording the incident with his hand. 

The socialite said on Sunday that he was given the option to either take the tee off or leave the venue. 

He later posted a video on Instagram showing him being forcibly removed by four security guards. 

In the caption, he pointed out that guards had not raised an issue when social media celeb Logan Paul was waving the US flag in the boxing ring. 

Several users on X shared their reactions to the incident. 

“This is so wild. Huge respect for standing your ground,” @Zoshhh posted. 

Another user, @Tawanda009, said: “I thought we lived in a free and democratic country.” 

Topics: War on Gaza pro-Palestinian activism Manchester

Related

England fan shouts ‘free Palestine’ during live Israeli TV broadcast from World Cup in Qatar
Offbeat
England fan shouts ‘free Palestine’ during live Israeli TV broadcast from World Cup in Qatar
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Media
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

First Saudi woman obtains skydiving license

First Saudi woman obtains skydiving license
Al-Ajmi completed 500 jumps in the region and in Spain, France and Russia over two years. (SPA)
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

First Saudi woman obtains skydiving license

First Saudi woman obtains skydiving license
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Razan Al-Ajmi has become the first Saudi woman to obtain a freediving license from the US Parachute Association, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Ajmi completed 500 jumps in the region and in Spain, France and Russia over a period of two years.

She is currently working toward establishing a school for the sport.

Al-Ajmi said she will train for a new sport called simulation, or indoor, skydiving during the Riyadh/Boulevard World season, starting Oct. 28, 2023.

She plans to continue representing the Kingdom in global skydiving competitions and events.

Topics: Saudi Arabia skydiving Saudi women

Related

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia as he looks to contain Gaza violence
Middle-East
US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia as he looks to contain Gaza violence
Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling attempt at Al-Batha border
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling attempt at Al-Batha border

‘Coolest thing’: Breakdancing wows Asian Games ahead of Olympic bow

‘Coolest thing’: Breakdancing wows Asian Games ahead of Olympic bow
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

‘Coolest thing’: Breakdancing wows Asian Games ahead of Olympic bow

‘Coolest thing’: Breakdancing wows Asian Games ahead of Olympic bow
  • Now the acrobatic dance style is at the Asian Games for the first time and will also debut next year at the Olympics
  • It is all part of moves to attract a younger audience
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

HANGZHOU, China: When South Korean Kim Hong-yul was a teenager in the late 1990s, hip-hop ruled the airwaves and breakdancing was "the coolest thing in the world", he says.
Now the acrobatic dance style, which originated on the streets of 1970s New York, is at the Asian Games for the first time and will also debut next year at the Olympics.
It is all part of moves to attract a younger audience.
But for some of the older "B-boys" and "B-girls", these may be their last -- as well as their first -- chances of a medal and broader recognition, with middle age approaching.
In Hangzhou on Friday dancers in baggy T-shirts, tracksuits and baseball caps flipped, jigged and spun on their heads to a throbbing beat as "breaking", as it is officially called, took centre stage.
A DJ spun tracks and an MC hyped the contestants up. Spectators, who were overwhelmingly young, waved glow sticks and whooped.
The 38-year-old Kim, a full-time B-boy and two-time Red Bull BC World Champion, made it through to Saturday's knockout rounds after multiple dance "battles" against opponents.
He picked up breakdancing as a 13-year-old after seeing his friends show off their moves and told AFP he was thrilled to see what he calls their "culture" get recognition from top sporting events.
"It feels really great. I've been literally staying with my culture and this culture keeps growing up, and I've been keeping watching it, so I'm happy for it," Kim said.
He is among a handful of older dancers at a competition dominated by contestants in their teens and 20s. He can feel the clock ticking.
"When I was young it was almost whole day of practice (every day), but now I'm getting old, two or three hours a day is enough," he said.
Breaking's Asian Games debut is even more special for Kim and his rivals because spots for next year's Paris Olympics are up for grabs along with medals.
Japan's 40-year-old Ayumi Fukushima topped the women's qualification round, outperforming opponents half her age and impressing an international panel of judges with her agility and musical sense.
Kim said there was a "lost generation" of breakdancers between those born in the 80s and the youngest contestants on Friday, as the genre ebbed from prominence in popular culture.
"When I started dancing it was the coolest thing in the world, but maybe it's not anymore," Kim said.
But a recent boom in commercialised breakdancing competitions and breakdance-themed reality TV shows has inspired a resurgence, especially across Asia.
Kim, who dances under the stage name "Hong 10", said he hoped the discipline's inclusion in the Asian Games would result in "many kids trying this and understanding this and evolving this".
"Maybe five years later, ten years later, I wanna see something I never expected."
When asked if breakdancing's recognition by big multi-sports events would compromise its original counterculture spirit, Kim was confident the pros outweighed the cons.
"Just because it becomes a sport, we're not gonna get rid of our previous culture, we're gonna keep this culture... it's gonna be great," he said.

Topics: 19th Asian Games Breakdancing Kim Hongyul acrobatic dance Olympics

Related

Special ‘Dance Icon’: Breakdancing makes school boy a household name in Pakistan’s Balochistan video
Pakistan
‘Dance Icon’: Breakdancing makes school boy a household name in Pakistan’s Balochistan
Breakdancing proposed as new sport by 2024 Olympics
Offbeat
Breakdancing proposed as new sport by 2024 Olympics

Latest updates

‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke
‘We love singing’: Filipinos find joy in karaoke
Diriyah Company joins UN World Tourism Organization
Diriyah Company joins UN World Tourism Organization
Hamas says several dead and injured at Gaza church compound after Israel strike
Hamas says several dead and injured at Gaza church compound after Israel strike
World Combat Games open in Riyadh
World Combat Games open in Riyadh
Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights ‘information crisis’
Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights ‘information crisis’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.