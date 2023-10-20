Sarra Hafaiedh discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece

You are here

‘Heritage Incense Collection,’ Sarra Hafaiedh. (Supplied)
DUBAI: The Tunisian interior designer and founder of Maya Luxury, discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece “Heritage Incense Collection,” created in response to a brief that asked for ‘cultural retail’ objects inspired by “the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.”  




Sarra Hafaiedh is a Tunisian interior designer and the founder of Maya Luxury. (Supplied)

Ever since I made a trip to Jordan, one of my dreams has been to create some kind of homage to the Nabatean civilization. 

I wanted to develop my brand, Maya Luxury, in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia. And I found out about the AlUla Design Award. I saw it as a chance to create this homage. I chose to make an incense holder, because in Nabataean times the economy was focused on incense. And burning incense is a kind of ritual, even now, for good energy. It’s a symbolic and very strong way to express our creativity. 

I wanted the capsule to have very clear and modern lines, but then I started to think about the ornamentation. I’ve never been to AlUla, but I love the imagery and the landscapes there. My team and I found this motif in the rocks of Hegra that we could reproduce in our Heritage Collection. So we decided to engrave this motif into the capsule.  

When I was at the Expo in Dubai, a Saudi designer asked me where I’d found this motif. I told her, “In the rock.” She told me, “No. This is on the windows in the old town in AlUla.” I was so proud. I’ve never been there, but I found this. It’s a good story for me. 

My brand focuses on creating unique pieces that respect the environment. I try to ensure zero waste in the manufacturing process — I’ll develop other products with any waste. This project was the first time that we’ve used bamboo wood in a 3D printer. We mixed engraving with technology. I think this is why I won the award: use of technology and respect for the environment — not only for design.  

The challenge now is to find a method of production to meet the demand. We’re also thinking of more products inspired by this. We want to create a brand with this Heritage Collection: candles, lighting… The adventure is just beginning! 

PARIS: The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War.
The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Second to Mars among the performers.
“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
The statement also said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”
MTV said the EMAs would return in November 2024.
Taylor Swift was the big winner at last year’s EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany, collecting four trophies including for best artist, best video and best longform video.
Swift was again this year’s top nominee with seven, with Olivia Rodrigo and SZA tied for second with six apiece.

RIYADH: The Saudi capital will play host to its first-ever fashion week beginning on Friday.

The event, staged by the Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission, will take place at the King Abdullah Financial District from Oct. 20-23, and will set the stage for a new fashion capital in the Middle East.

“Riyadh Fashion Week is a platform to nurture Saudi’s emerging fashion sector by connecting Saudi brands with local and international buyers,” Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, told Arab News.

“We have fashion’s creative talent, data, state-of-the-art facilities, and countless educational programs. Now, we will also have an annual trade event in Riyadh that draws on global audiences to promote Saudi designers and facilitate new business opportunities.”

The inaugural fashion week, which will also be livestreamed, seeks to expand the Saudi fashion industry at home, regionally and internationally.

A showroom will present local brand products, giving local and international buyers an insight into the growing Saudi fashion scene and its range of styles.

The week will feature a host of the Kingdom’s up-and-coming and established fashion designers, including Honayda Serafi, who designed for Jordan’s Crown Princess Rajwa Al-Saif, and Mohammed Ashi, who recently became the first Gulf designer to show at Paris Haute Couture Week.

“I am thrilled and honored to be part of the historic event, the inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week,” Saudi designer Mona Alshebil told Arab News.

Alshebil will show a collection inspired by what she calls “The Saudi Dream.” 

“It mirrors the concept of the American dream,” she said. “Just like the belief that hard work, determination, and persistence can lead to achieving goals and aspirations, Saudi Arabia is a land of opportunities where dreams come true for those who believe in themselves, and work hard and never give up.”

According to the Fashion Commission’s “State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (2023),” retail fashion sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to be worth $32 billion by 2025.

This growth is expected to be fueled by the Kingdom’s economic expansion and rising population, with apparel, accessories, footwear and luxury goods poised for significant gains. The value of luxury fashion purchases in the GCC hit $9.6 billion in 2021.

The report also explored Saudi Arabia’s plan to reduce its reliance on overseas imports and put the Kingdom’s fashion scene on the map by supporting homegrown talent.

“Vision 2030 is about diversifying the economy away from oil and over a few short years fashion has become a key economic driver in Saudi. We look forward to welcoming the fashion community to see Saudi’s progress at fashion week this month and for years to come,” Cakmak told Arab News.

For many Saudi designers, it is a source of pride to show in the capital city of their home country.

Adnan Akbar, dubbed Saudi Arabia’s first designer, established the Kingdom’s first couture house when he returned from France in 1970. Often described by the media as the “Saint Laurent of the Middle East,” Akbar studied embroidery in Lebanon and Pakistan before entering a licensing agreement for embroidered luxury fabrics with the French textile company Bianchini Ferier. In 1989, he launched a ready-to-wear collection in the US.

“My father’s dream is coming true with the first Riyadh Fashion Week,” his son Abdullah Akbar told Arab News.

DUBAI: From Oct. 20-23, the highly-anticipated Riyadh Fashion Week is set to capture the attention of fashionistas from across the globe as 30 brands from the Kingdom — both veteran and up-and-coming — take to the runway in King Abdullah Financial District.  

The week will kick off with a gala dinner and a show by Ashi Studio. The next three days will see the cream of Saudi Arabia’s fashion scene showcase their latest collections. Here, we take a look at the participating brands.  

Oct. 21 (Couture shows)  

Single shows  

Adnan Akbar 

Dubbed the “first couture house of the Kingdom,” Akbar’s eponymous label — established in 1970 and billed as the Kingdom’s first couture house — is known for its ready-to-wear and haute-couture gowns, as well as luxurious wedding dresses. A mainstay at international fashion events since the Eighties, Akbar’s label helped pave the way for up-and-coming designers in the Kingdom, especially when it comes to haute couture.   

Tima Abid  

The Jeddah-born couturier has a career that goes back more than two decades. Abid says she likes to create luxury pieces that are inspired by the Kingdom’s natural landscapes.  

Yousef Akbar  

This award-winning contemporary eveningwear brand focuses on ethical and sustainable fashion for women.   

Atelier Hekayat 

Founded by sisters Abeer and Alia Oraif, Jeddah-based Atelier Hekayet has its sights set on going global. It’s already had a little help from Saudi 100 Brands, which took the duo's designs to the US last year.   

The brand’s mission is to “offer new meaning to Middle Eastern fashion through bold and contemporary designs that marry Saudi traditional female dress with the latest trends in international design.”   

Mixed shows  

Pavone  

Established in 2016 in the Eastern province by Shouq Almubarak, Pavone creates “designs inspired by nature and art.” 

Nour Al-Dhahri 

The eponymous luxury label aims to “revolutionize the cultural aspect of outerwear by creating bold and creative designs.”  

Fatima Abdulqader  

The eponymous label creates bespoke luxury bridal pieces and will showcase it newest collection this week.  

Dar Al-Hanouf 

Saudi designer Al-Hanouf Mazen Al-Qabasani founded Dar Al-Hanouf in 2012 as a high-end bridal couture atelier. It has become one of the top destinations for wedding attire in the Kingdom, known for its exceptional design and embroidery. To create her classic pieces, Al-Hanouf sources the finest French lace and haute-couture fabrics from companies across the world.  

Hala Algharbawi  

Hala Algharbawi is a Saudi fashion designer based in Berlin. She holds a master’s degree in fashion management from Rome Business School.. She likes to mix Eastern and Western cultures, creating a blend of “freedom, emancipation and traditional warmth.”   

Oct 22 (Womenswear)  

Single shows  

Abadia 

Fashion entrepreneur Shahd Al-Shehail, who hails from the Al-Ahsa region, runs an ethical luxury label that “marries traditional crafts with contemporary silhouettes for today’s urban nomads.” Sadu, the geometric weave characteristic of Bedouin societies across the Middle East, has been a mainstay of the line since it was launched in 2016.   

Honayda 

Celebrity-loved designer Honayda Serafi made headlines this year for designing the pre-wedding henna night gown for Saudi-born Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, who tied the knot with Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on June 1. Serafi’s passion for the culture and traditions of her homeland is communicated through her designs. Honayda is also the first Saudi label to be stocked at the prestigious London department store Harrods.   

Kaf by Kaf  

Founded by Kawthar Alhoraish, the label represents the Kingdom’s newest wave of contemporary brands looking to create pieces embedded in Saudi heritage. The label creates structured garments decorated with unique patterns that are inspired by the Kingdom.   

Arwa Albanawi  

The Dubai-based womenswear label, created by Jeddah-born creative Arwa Al-Banawi, makes unique pieces “for the woman on the go.” A former investment banker, Al-Banawi saw a gap in the market for womenswear that is both professional and fashion-forward. After studying at the London College of Fashion in Dubai, she launched her namesake brand in 2015.  

Mixed shows  

Dazluq  

Founded by Saudi designer Salma Zahran, a graduate of Miami International University of Art & Design, the label aims to “set the tone for fashion in the region.” Her designs are for “women in the modern world — powerful and independent but also romantic and creative.”  

Yasmina Q 

Designer Yasmina Qanzal, who is based out of Jeddah and London, wants to build a brand that offers “thoughtfully created womenswear” while supporting skilled communities and utilizing eco-friendly practices operated by an all-woman team.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmina Q (@_yasminaq_)

Eman Joharji  

The Saudi label “reimagines the abaya,” creating collections that combine tradition with modern elegance and design.  

Moja Majka  

Moja Majka, which means “my mother” in Montenegrin, is a slow-fashion label founded by mother-daughter duo Sureyya and Sarah Basaad in 2012.  Not basing their designs on trends, the duo follow their own intuition and authenticity, inspired mainly by heritage and nature.  

Mona Alshebil  

A luxury, minimalist, contemporary brand that “celebrates the success of women through feminine, timeless pieces” that consist of sophisticated, modern designs influenced by Saudi heritage.   

Nabila Nazer 

Creating timeless, modest pieces for the modern Middle Eastern woman, Nabila Nazer founded her eponymous label in 2007. She says her designs are characterized by “modesty, comfort and elegance.”  

Oct. 23 (Menswear)  

Single shows  

Lomar 

The menswear label — founded in 2002 by Loay Naseem and his wife Mona Al-Haddad — aims to create “contemporary designs that connect the past with the future.” The duo created the label with a mission to redesign Saudi thobes “to enable Saudi men to love what they wear and be proud and comfortable with their national dress.”  

1886  

Saudi entrepreneurs Fahad Al-Jomiah and Khalid Al-Jammaz conceived what they bill as the Kingdom’s first streetwear brand in their dorm rooms in London. 1886, now one of the trendiest names in the Saudi market, aims to “bridge fashion to the future by uniting the tradition of urban wear with tomorrow’s innovations and technical aesthetic,” the duo previously told Arab News.   

Mazrood 

This modern comfort wear label, predominantly focused on creating unisex designs, was founded by Riyadh-based designer Saud Alajaji in 2018 after he moved to New York to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MAZROOD (@mazrood)

Noble and Fresh  

Founded in Riyadh, the fashion brand was another that took part in the Saudi 100 brands exhibition “Saudi Heritage.” Its Salwa jacket design was inspired by the historic palace of the same name in Diriyah.  

Mixed shows  

Hajruss 

Hajruss focuses exclusively on two seasons — sun and snow, as they like to call them — creating striking and modern pieces “with comfort and utility in mind.”   

Jubb  

The menswear label, founded by Yossef Bin Afesh, brings to life a “new class of contemporary resort wardrobe through effortless, cozy-yet-elegant fabric blends.”  

MD29  

MD29 celebrates the Kingdom’s culture and heritage through its traditional designs, elevating them with exquisite craftsmanship and quality of materials.   

Not Boring  

The Saudi streetwear brand was founded in 2017 by Yazeed Abahussein with the aim of collaborating with local and international artists to create pieces inspired by local culture.  

Noura Sulaiman 

The contemporary Riyadh-based luxury label “celebrates refined details and understated sophistication,” inspired by designer Sulaiman’s love of the Kingdom’s culture and society.  

Uscita   

Uscita’s creative designs reflect the label’s motto: “Be Yourself.” Uscita prides itself on inclusivity, and its sleek, timeless pieces “allow people to express themselves through fashion.” 

LONDON: There’s an unnerving moment at the end of Netflix’s new crime thriller “Reptile”, just as the credits are rolling, where it feels like the movie might have been far too complicated for you: You must have missed something; you haven’t been smart enough to wrap your head around some extremely clever, subtle concept, you idiot!  

The moment soon passes, though. And you realize that “Reptile” is a film that’s actually far too meandering and convoluted for its own good, with plot nods (and even, let’s face it, a title) that bear little (or even no) relation to the way the story pans out. 

Benicio Del Toro plays Tom, a grizzled cop tasked with solving the brutal killing of realtor Summer Elswick in an empty house. Immediately in the frame is Summer’s boyfriend Will (Justin Timberlake), her ex-husband, and a local weirdo with a vendetta against Will’s family. As Tom digs deeper into the case, his tight-knit group of cop friends, his mentor, and his supportive wife Judy (an excellent Alicia Silverstone) all try to offer him support as he gets closer to unmasking the killer. 

It's a cliché, but also fact, that Del Toro is unfailingly great in roles that require him to brood, ponder and dish out meaningful stares. He certainly gets plenty of opportunity here. It’s a shame, then, that debut director Grant Singer doesn’t have a more coherent, cohesive vehicle for his star (that being said, Del Toro co-wrote the screenplay with Singer and Benjamin Brewer, so should really share some of the blame), and instead drags Tom from one creepy location to the next for a series of fake outs and plot devices that, apparently, not one of the three writers could be bothered to resolve.  

“Reptile” certainly looks great — all sinister murk and atmospherically shot crime scenes — and Tom and Judy are a couple painted with a real sense of lived-in history. But unexpected narrative twists are only useful if they’re plausibly wielded, or at least properly foreshadowed. Instead, “Reptile” simply rolls on, struggling to build tension for the most part, and failing to satisfactorily resolve it even when it does. Some mysteries don’t need to be solved. Some movies don’t need to be made. 

DUBAI: Among the 30 brands showing at Riyadh Fashion Week from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23 are a number of streetwear labels, including 1886 and Not Boring. 

Young Saudis are embracing streetwear, creating a thriving fashion subculture in the Kingdom that blends contemporary fashion with traditional influences. 

Fahad Al-Jomiah, co-founder of 1886, told Arab News: “There has been a growing interest in streetwear fashion among the young population in Saudi Arabia. The rise of social media and the influence of international fashion trends have contributed to that.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 1886 (@my_1886)

Not Boring founder Yazeed Abahussein notes that the streetwear scene in the Kingdom isn’t just following trends, but setting them. “I feel that Saudi is above the curve in the region when it comes to streetwear,” he said. 

Al-Jomiah, who owns the brand with his partner Khalid Al-Jammaz, attributes the increase in demand to the fact that streetwear resonates with the current generation’s desire for self-expression and individuality. “People find streetwear appealing as it allows them to showcase their personal style and reflect their urban lifestyle,” he said. “Additionally, the comfort and versatility offered by streetwear make it a preferred choice for many.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 1886 (@my_1886)

“The Saudi thobe is very formal — I like to think of it as the (equivalent of) a suit in the West,” Abahussein said. “But, when it comes to normal, everyday hangouts, some people will wear comfortable clothes and others will want to stand out and look like they are putting some effort in. Those people will choose streetwear, because it’s definitely more fashion forward.”  

But as the popularity of streetwear grows, so too does the competition between those designing it, according to Al-Jomiah. 

“Competition in the streetwear scene can be challenging, but also exciting,” he said. “It pushes us to constantly innovate and stay ahead of the trends. We focus on creating unique designs, exploring new materials and offering quality craftsmanship to differentiate ourselves from competitors.”  

Yazeed Abahussein is the founder of Not Boring. (Supplied)

Abahussein, meanwhile, believes the market is big enough for everyone.  

“The Saudi market is huge, and the purchasing power is also high,” he said. “So, I don’t see it as competition, its motivation to always try and be different and ‘Not Boring.’”  

Discussing current streetwear trends, Al-Jomiah said that there is a notable interest in oversized silhouettes; bold, vibrant colors; retro-inspired designs; and sustainable fashion.  

“Mixing high-end designer pieces with streetwear elements is also a popular trend,” he said. “Collaborations with artists, musicians, and other brands can create unique, sought-after pieces.” 

He added that the most popular items in 1886’s online store are jackets, T-shirts, hoodies and hats. “These items tend to be versatile and can be easily incorporated into various outfits,” he explained.  

Abahussein said that, initially, Not Boring’s customers were primarily women. “They were already interested in this style. They wear it under their abayas or however. But most men were used to the thobe, so it was a harder market to enter,” he explained.  

Al-Jomiah is “incredibly excited” to be taking part in Riyadh Fashion Week. “It is a significant milestone for both our brand and the fashion industry in Saudi Arabia,” he said.  

His team, he said, has been working “diligently” on their collection and have collaborated with “talented stylists, models, and production teams to ensure a seamless and impactful showcase.  

“The collection draws inspiration from the industrial revolution. Once replaced by machines, humanity now faces a resurgence of Al encroachment in the fashion industry,” he explained. “However, we are resisting this new wave of automation with our own manual labor. The creation of this collection serves as a tribute to diligent workers across diverse industries who don’t mind getting their hands dirty.”  

For Abahussein, it feels “surreal” to have a major fashion event taking place in his homeland. “I don’t know how to find the words to describe it,” he said. “We never thought we would have this support for the fashion scene in Saudi.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 1886 (@my_1886)

“When we first started, it was really something small, we participated in small markets and tiny activations for the fashion commission,” he continued. “Then we started showcasing in Paris, Milan and New York. To them, we might be late to the game, but we are here to stay. We have something very special and very authentic to show the whole world. I'm very excited.” 

