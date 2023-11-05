Rapper Busta Rhymes to hit Sole DXB stage in December

Joining the lineup on Dec. 9 will be Jadakiss, who is set to make his UAE debut on the festival’s main stage, in addition to Tobe Nwigwe and Big Daddy Kane. Sudanese American ODDISEE — who is known for merging elements of jazz, funk, and go-go into his hip-hop rooted production — will be performing as well as DJ Shadow. Sudanese singer is Nadine El-Roubi will also hit the stage.
US rapper Macklemore speaks at pro-Palestine rally in Washington
DUBAI: US rapper Macklemore said he did not expect to give a speech at the pro-Palestine demonstration on Saturday in Washington, D.C. However, the “Thrift Shop” rapper took to the podium to share a few words.
“First and foremost, this is absolutely beautiful to observe today,” the rapper said of the crowd in front of him.
Macklemore speaks at the "Free Palestine" rally in DC:
“They told me to do my research, that it’s too complex, to be silent … In the last 3 weeks, I’ve gone back & I have done some research, I don’t know everything, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide.” pic.twitter.com/QQcjZQcSFQ
“I didn’t expect to be on a microphone,” said Macklemore. “There are thousands of people here more qualified to speak on the issue of a free Palestine than myself.”
“But I will say this,” Macklemore continued. “They told me to be quiet. They told me to do my research, to go back, that it’s too complex to say something, right? To be silent in this moment. In the last three weeks I’ve gone back and I’ve done some research … I’m teachable. I don’t know enough. But I know enough that this is a genocide.”
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub, in collaboration with Fashion Futures, set the stage for a five-day conference covering fashion, beauty, art, design, and luxury during its opening night on Thursday, offering a sneak peek into what fans can expect from this year’s conference in Riyadh’s historic JAX District.
The event — which runs until Nov. 7 — is being attended by a host of well-known industry leaders, trendsetters, celebrities and influencers from across the world, including Bahraini actress Amera Mohammed, “Saudi Idol” host Rajeh Alharthi, Saudi actress Khairiah Abulaban, and influencers Eleen Suliman, Hasan Ghoneim, Sultan Bin Abdullatif and Zainab Al-Khalifa.
Mai Badr, editor in chief of the event organizers, Hia Magazine, and Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, both highlighted the rapid growth of the fashion industry in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region at the event.
“When we launched the first edition of Hia Hub in 2021, we had a mission to become a leading lifestyle event, bringing together the biggest names in fashion, style, beauty, art and culture,” Badr told the attendees in her address. “Saudi Arabia’s cultural scene was thriving, and we are proud to see that this year’s Hia Hub is bigger than ever before, with an extensive five-day program of inspirational, informative, and insightful discussions, masterclasses, seminars and workshops.”
DUBAI: Chinese singer and dancer Victoria Song stepped out this week in a voluminous head-turning Zuhair Murad gown at the 2023 Elle Style Awards in Hangzhou, China.
The star, who has more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, wore a dress featuring a velvet bodice and a voluminous, organza fil coupe skirt from the Ras Baalbek-born designer’s fall-winter 2023 collection.
The music sensation, who is famous for her hits “Up To Me,” “Blame On You” and “Star Tears” had her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup soft and minimal.
She accessorized her look with long tulle opera gloves and a glitzy diamond ring that she wore on her index finger.
Song, who is also an actress, model, host and author known for her work as the leader of South Korean girl group f(x), was not the only artist who championed an Arab designer at the event.
Actress Liu Shishi, best known for her roles in “Chinese Paladin 3” and “The Imperial Doctress,” opted for a beige heavily embellished gown by renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab.
The dress was from Saab’s spring 2023 couture collection.
Actress Zhang Yuqi, also known as Kitty Zhang, championed Italian-Lebanese designer Tony Ward.
Yuqi, who is best known for her role as Mrs. Yuen in the 2008 film “CJ7” — which brought her media attention and kick-started her acting career, wore a one-shouldered black and gold dress that featured a thigh-high slit.
Murad has been in the spotlight this week on more than one occasion.
He shared a picture of US German model Heidi Klum’s newly unveiled sculpture at Madame Tussauds Berlin. The wax figure was wearing a colorful gown by the designer-to-the-stars. It was a blurred blue embellished mini-dress with cutout detailing at the chest.
Superstar Jennifer Lopez was also spotted wearing an ivory midi-dress featuring heart-shaped appliques from Murad’s pre-fall 2023 collection to an event that celebrated her partnership with Italian brand Intimissimi.
Lopez previously said of Murad in an interview with event entrepreneur Rabih Mokbel: “I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite.”
Murad’s clientele includes A-list celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Becky G, Jessica Chastain and Chrissy Teigen.
Polimoda, Arab Fashion Council join forces for GCC scholarship
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
DUBAI: The Arab Fashion Council (AFC) has partnered with prestigious Italian fashion school Polimoda on a scholarship for aspiring professionals from the GCC for Polimoda's Masters in Fashion Brand Management program, commencing in April 2024.
They will also offer additional tutoring sessions for personal branding.
"When speaking with Jacob Adrian (CEO of AFC), I discovered an enormous possibility here in Dubai. It's become a hub for people to connect and for creative minds to express themselves freely," Massimiliano Giornetti, director of Polimda and the former creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, told Arab News. He also believes it is fundamental for schools uniquely operating in Florence to lend their support to other professionals in fashion. "The idea of collaboration is a natural step in approaching and finding new talent who can come to Florence and learn from global professionals. They can return to the Middle East with a stronger and more precise identity," he said.
The program, on-site at their campus in Florence, will give students the creative and strategic tools they need to excel in the field. The course is based on three main pillars: “Vision,” which delves into a deeper understanding of the relationship between humans, society, and industries; “Management,” which discusses business models via strategic marketing; and “Communications,” which teaches students how to deliver compelling brand narratives. The faculty teaching the courses will be a combination of veteran industry professionals alongside guest lecturers and is spread over 700 contact hours. Once complete, graduates will be able to apply for various roles in brand management. On why Polimoda chose this course for a scholarship, Giornetti discusses the need for more consistency and authenticity among designers, saying: “It's crucial to establish and create a vision. It's important to have the possibility to come to a new place like our school in Florence, where we represent so many nationalities. So it's international by definition, where you create a connection with other students who share the same ideas, but at the same time, you're establishing your identity."
The application process will run from Nov. 1- Dec. 1. Candidates can complete the application on the Polimoda website by selecting the Polimoda Master Course in Fashion Brand Management (April 2024 edition).
Amir El-Masry nominated for best supporting actor at British Independent Film Awards
Updated 03 November 2023
DUBAI: British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry has been nominated for the best supporting performance gong at the British Independent Film Awards for his role in the movie “In Camera.”
Sharing the news with his 782,000 Instagram followers, he said: “Good news and yet it’s hard to celebrate given what is happening in the world right now. Heart is full and heavy.”
The film, which had its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, tells the story of Aden — played by Nabhaan Rizwan — a young actor locked in a cycle of nightmarish auditions. After he receives multiple rejections, Aden takes it upon himself to find a new part to play.
El-Masry starred in Netflix’s hit show “The Crown” as the young version of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of the late Princess Diana’s partner Dodi.
He also appeared in Netflix’s sci-fi drama “The One.” Released in March 2021, it is a TV series based on British author John Marrs’ novel of the same name.
In November 2021, he was named the best actor in feature-length film at the BAFTA Scotland awards for his part in the 2020 flick “Limbo,” in which he played a Syrian asylum seeker who finds himself living on a small Scottish island.
And in 2020, El-Masry was awarded a BAFTA Breakthrough Brits award by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.