Rapper Busta Rhymes to hit Sole DXB stage in December

Chinese singer Victoria Song wears Zuhair Murad

DUBAI: Chinese singer and dancer Victoria Song stepped out this week in a voluminous head-turning Zuhair Murad gown at the 2023 Elle Style Awards in Hangzhou, China.

The star, who has more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, wore a dress featuring a velvet bodice and a voluminous, organza fil coupe skirt from the Ras Baalbek-born designer’s fall-winter 2023 collection.

The music sensation, who is famous for her hits “Up To Me,” “Blame On You” and “Star Tears” had her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup soft and minimal.

She accessorized her look with long tulle opera gloves and a glitzy diamond ring that she wore on her index finger.

Song, who is also an actress, model, host and author known for her work as the leader of South Korean girl group f(x), was not the only artist who championed an Arab designer at the event.

Actress Liu Shishi, best known for her roles in “Chinese Paladin 3” and “The Imperial Doctress,” opted for a beige heavily embellished gown by renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

Liu Shishi opted for a beige heavy-embellished gown. (Getty Images)

The dress was from Saab’s spring 2023 couture collection.

Actress Zhang Yuqi, also known as Kitty Zhang, championed Italian-Lebanese designer Tony Ward.

Yuqi, who is best known for her role as Mrs. Yuen in the 2008 film “CJ7” — which brought her media attention and kick-started her acting career, wore a one-shouldered black and gold dress that featured a thigh-high slit.

Murad has been in the spotlight this week on more than one occasion.

He shared a picture of US German model Heidi Klum’s newly unveiled sculpture at Madame Tussauds Berlin. The wax figure was wearing a colorful gown by the designer-to-the-stars. It was a blurred blue embellished mini-dress with cutout detailing at the chest.

Superstar Jennifer Lopez was also spotted wearing an ivory midi-dress featuring heart-shaped appliques from Murad’s pre-fall 2023 collection to an event that celebrated her partnership with Italian brand Intimissimi.

Lopez previously said of Murad in an interview with event entrepreneur Rabih Mokbel: “I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite.”

Murad’s clientele includes A-list celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Becky G, Jessica Chastain and Chrissy Teigen.