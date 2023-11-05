You are here

PIF-owned Nupco signs 14 deals at Global Health Exhibition

PIF-owned Nupco signs 14 deals at Global Health Exhibition
Nupco's participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions that provide best practices in the field of medical supply chains and logistic services.
The National Unified Procurement Company for pharmaceuticals, and medical devices and supplies, owned by the Public Investment Fund, concluded its participation in the Global Health Exhibition, with 14 MoUs and agreements of cooperation with several health entities and pharmaceutical companies to develop investment opportunities in the health sector.

These agreements contribute to supporting and developing the company’s services in the Kingdom within an integrated health system that works in complete harmony to achieve the goals of Vision 2030, namely building a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

A key agreement signed by Nupco aims at localizing the insulin industry in the Kingdom, supporting the efforts of the government represented by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Ministry of Investment, and in partnership with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority and the Spending Efficiency and Government Projects Authority. The overall goal is to localize the medical and pharmaceutical industries in a way that achieves drug and health security in the Kingdom.

Nupco’s participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions that provide best practices in the field of medical supply chains and logistic services.

The company’s presence at the exhibition aimed at building relationships and strengthening existing partnerships with entities in the public and private sectors.

“Nupco emphasizes its role in empowering the public health sector by providing the best modern and reliable methods for comprehensive medical supply chains that contribute to raising the level of health services at the national level and developing health business solutions,” a statement said.

More than 300 companies, both international and regional, as well as local representatives from 29 countries, participated in the Global Health Exhibition. Agreements worth SR13.3 billion ($3.55 billion) across 138 deals were signed at the three-day event.

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health under the theme “Invest in Health,” the event hosted 30 dialogue sessions featuring the insights of 100 speakers, all of whom are experts in the fields of medicine and healthcare.

The event was held at the ROSHN Front Exhibition and Convention Center, formerly known as Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, between Oct. 29-31.

Juma Al-Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai cars in the UAE, has announced its successful partnership as the “exclusive car partner” of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, which took place on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Conrad Hotel. The company showcased the Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi during the event.

Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi’s launch in Abu Dhabi aligns with the vision of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to establish a world-leading smart and autonomous vehicle industries cluster in Abu Dhabi. The Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi is equipped with advanced AI technology and streaming services to enhance safety, operations, and customer experience. The AI-equipped cameras inside the car monitor various elements, including the driver’s alertness, reaction time, and other safety indicators to protect the occupants. Furthermore, this AI system records the journey of every passenger. If a customer leaves any belongings behind after a ride, the integrated AI cameras promptly detect them and notify the relevant parties. This ensures safety and provides passengers with a more pleasant journey, offering added peace of mind.

Suliman Al-Zaben, director of Hyundai, said: “Hyundai is proud to be the exclusive car partner of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit, showcasing the Sonata Smart Taxi, a true testament to our commitment to pioneering innovative mobility solutions. With advanced AI technology, safety enhancements, and a strong focus on customer experience, we are dedicated to elevating transportation for the people of the UAE. This partnership exemplifies how public and private sectors can unite to shape a sustainable and forward-thinking future for all.”

The smart system charts drivers’ behavior, aiming to analyze the causes and conditions that lead to errors and take proactive measures to reduce the percentage of accidents and dangerous practices. The technical equipment inside the vehicle enables the collection of live data for remote monitoring to take appropriate measures as quickly as possible.

The control and monitoring panel helps control and follow up on drivers’ work, tracks operating efficiency indicators, and avoids any vehicle misuse. It contains clear, legible, and diverse visuals that work together on single and multiple specialized screens. It provides a comprehensive interactive presentation of data, with key insights for quick decision-making, and is characterized by an easy design and simple graphs that assist the responsible employee in performing duties to the fullest.

Furthermore, the Hyundai Sonata Smart Taxi incorporates a lost and found feature, which can identify items that passengers may have forgotten in the vehicle, send pictures and data to the control center, and warn the driver before the passenger disembarks.

Oman’s BankDhofar has announced the launch of its new vertical credit cards. The vertical design offers a unique and modern look that is both stylish and functional.

“The card is set to revolutionize the way our customers manage their finances. It offers a contemporary design, reflecting the convenience of ‘tap and go’ payments, thus enhancing their everyday banking experience,” a statement said.

The vertical design is more ergonomic and easier to hold, making it ideal for one-handed use. It is also more secure, as the card number and other sensitive information are hidden from view when the card is used for payment.

In response to changing customer preferences and spending patterns, especially in the post-COVID era, BankDhofar recognized the growing demand for a more convenient and secure payment experience. 

To cater to these evolving expectations, the bank collaborated with a local Omani SME for the new card designs, where the color scheme was chosen carefully to reflect the specific segment colors along with a wave pattern of silver to reflect the movement and endless possibilities.

Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems, an international neutral host operator and digital infrastructure provider, and Red Sea Global, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations — The Red Sea and Amaala — have joined forces to revolutionize the connectivity experience at Red Sea International Airport. This ground-breaking collaboration provided the first indoor 5G coverage at the airport for all mobile network operators in the Kingdom, including stc, Mobily, Zain, Virgin Mobile, Lebara, Salam Mobile, and RedBull Mobile.

Under the neutral host model, ultra-high-speed 5G coverage is delivered through a robust shared infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity for subscribers of all licensed service providers in the Kingdom. This collaborative effort between ACES and Red Sea Global reaffirms their commitment to enhancing the indoor 5G experience and supporting mobile network operators in their quest to provide top-notch services.

Dr. Akram Aburas, CEO of ACES, said: “As a neutral host operator, we reduce investment costs and improve the quality of services. We are proud to collaborate with Red Sea Global to set up a neutral host ecosystem and support mobile network operators in enhancing their ultra-high-speed indoor 5G coverage.”

This collaboration aligns perfectly with Red Sea Global’s core values and its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. 

Dr. Ahmed Alsohaily, group head of technology at Red Sea Global, emphasized the importance of ambitious partnerships, saying: “We aspire to be global pioneers of regenerative tourism, adopting 100 percent renewable energy at our two destinations, and working toward achieving a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040. Our collaboration with ACES aims to set a new standard for the connectivity of airports and hotels in Saudi Arabia and is a continuation of RSG’s global leadership in deploying the world’s first zero-carbon 5G network.”

The introduction of the new indoor 5G shareable solution at Red Sea International Airport enhances the overall 5G network performance. With 80 percent of mobile data usage happening indoors, having reliable indoor cellular coverage has become a vital component of the digital infrastructure. ACES’ neutral host solution empowers mobile network operators to deploy indoor networks faster, providing their subscribers with a superior indoor 5G experience characterized by ultra-high speeds. This cutting-edge technology guarantees reliable performance for users, catering to their increasing data requirements at such an iconic project in the Kingdom.

The Red Sea is on track to welcome its first guests this year. The Red Sea International Airport is now operational, receiving its first flights last month, and the first two hotels are taking bookings. Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure.

Leejam Sports Company, the largest operator of fitness centers in the Middle East and North Africa, achieved record-breaking results in terms of revenue and net profits in Q3 2023, with SR348 million ($92.76 million) and SR92 million, respectively. This represents a year-on-year increase of 32 percent and 35 percent, compared to Q3 2022. These results follow the strong performance and record profits Leejam reported in the first half of the year, where the exceptional performance in Q3 contributed to the results for the first nine months of 2023, reaching SR927 million in revenue, an increase of 27 percent, and SR227 million in net profits, a rise of 51 percent compared to the same period in 2022. A total of 448,000 members registered by the end of September 2023, marking the highest figures ever recorded for both the male and female sectors.

NUMBER

448,000

members registered with Leejam Sports’ centers by the end of September 2023, marking the highest figures ever recorded for both the male and female sectors.

Adnan Al-Khalaf, CEO of Leejam Sports Company, said: “Leejam Sports has maintained consistent profit growth throughout 2023, setting record levels across all financial indicators during Q3, which culminates in continued exceptional performance since the beginning of the year. Much of this strong and continuous performance is attributed to the company’s product quality, diverse services, integrated strategy for attracting members from all segments, and its commitment to enhancing the customer journey and enriching their experience. The opening of 11 new centers since the end of September 2022 demonstrates the company’s dedication to expanding access to a variety of sports activities, contributing to building a vibrant community that promotes health, happiness, and activity in all areas it serves.”

Profits across sectors
1. Male centers: The segment revenues for the current year’s Q3 and the first nine months reached SR263 million and SR696 million, with an increase of 33 percent and 27 percent, respectively. The number of male members reached 348,000 by the end of Q3, a historical high.

2. Female centers: The segment revenues for the current year’s Q3 and the first nine months reached SR84 million and SR224 million, with an increase of 31 percent and 31 percent, respectively. The number of female members reached 100,000 by the end of Q3, a historical high.

3. Corporate sector: The growth in corporate segment revenues is partly attributed to the improved onboarding experience for sector members through easy, seamless, and multi-channel digital services.
Leejam’s operating profits saw significant growth in Q3 and the first nine months of the year, despite increased sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative costs, including expenses related to hiring and investments in new technologies. The company’s profits before accounting for depreciation, amortization, interest, zakat, and taxes increased by 34 percent and 32 percent during Q3 and the first nine months of the year, amounting to SR191 million and SR481 million, respectively, driven by higher operating profits. Additionally, the company also recorded its highest-ever deferred revenue balance, propelled by increased subscription sales during the successful promotional campaign for Saudi National Day in September. Membership and subscription revenues showed growth during Q3, reaching SR305 million, a 30 percent increase compared to Q3 2022.
This increase can be attributed to the continuous and comprehensive improvement of customer experiences across all membership categories.

 

