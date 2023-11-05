PIF-owned Nupco signs 14 deals at Global Health Exhibition

The National Unified Procurement Company for pharmaceuticals, and medical devices and supplies, owned by the Public Investment Fund, concluded its participation in the Global Health Exhibition, with 14 MoUs and agreements of cooperation with several health entities and pharmaceutical companies to develop investment opportunities in the health sector.

These agreements contribute to supporting and developing the company’s services in the Kingdom within an integrated health system that works in complete harmony to achieve the goals of Vision 2030, namely building a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

A key agreement signed by Nupco aims at localizing the insulin industry in the Kingdom, supporting the efforts of the government represented by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Ministry of Investment, and in partnership with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority and the Spending Efficiency and Government Projects Authority. The overall goal is to localize the medical and pharmaceutical industries in a way that achieves drug and health security in the Kingdom.

Nupco’s participation was represented by a booth showcasing new innovations and solutions that provide best practices in the field of medical supply chains and logistic services.

The company’s presence at the exhibition aimed at building relationships and strengthening existing partnerships with entities in the public and private sectors.

“Nupco emphasizes its role in empowering the public health sector by providing the best modern and reliable methods for comprehensive medical supply chains that contribute to raising the level of health services at the national level and developing health business solutions,” a statement said.

More than 300 companies, both international and regional, as well as local representatives from 29 countries, participated in the Global Health Exhibition. Agreements worth SR13.3 billion ($3.55 billion) across 138 deals were signed at the three-day event.

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health under the theme “Invest in Health,” the event hosted 30 dialogue sessions featuring the insights of 100 speakers, all of whom are experts in the fields of medicine and healthcare.

The event was held at the ROSHN Front Exhibition and Convention Center, formerly known as Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, between Oct. 29-31.