You are here

  • Home
  • Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media

Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media

Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media
The musician’s lawyer, Amir Raisian, told Iran’s reformist newspaper Shargh late Saturday that upon appeal, the Supreme Court had found “flaws in the initial sentence.” (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pk95z

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media

Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media
  • Toomaj Salehi arrested in October 2022 after backing demonstrations triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Follow

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have released on bail a popular rapper jailed for more than a year over supporting nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody, local media have reported.
Toomaj Salehi, 32, was arrested in October 2022 after publicly backing the wave of demonstrations which erupted a month earlier, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd, who had been taken into custody over an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women.
In July, Salehi was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of “corruption on earth” — one of Iran’s most serious offenses which carries a maximum penalty of death.
The musician’s lawyer, Amir Raisian, told Iran’s reformist newspaper Shargh late Saturday that upon appeal, the Supreme Court had found “flaws in the initial sentence” and ordered that Salehi be “released from prison today on bail”.
An image posted overnight on Salehi’s official Instagram account shows him out of jail, holding a bouquet of white flowers.
The accusations against Salehi included spreading “lies on the Internet” and “propaganda against the state” as well as inciting people to violence and “having formed and managed illegal groups with the aim of disrupting security in cooperation with a government hostile” to Iran.
Iranian officials have labelled last year’s protests foreign-instigated “riots”.
Months of unrest following Amini’s death on September 16, 2022 saw hundreds of people killed including dozens of security personnel, and thousands more arrested.
Seven men have been executed in protest-related cases involving killing and other violence against security forces.
On Monday, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a death sentence over the killing a Revolutionary Guards officer during the protests, according to the judiciary which did not identify the condemned man.

Topics: Iran

Related

Update Two pro-Iran fighters killed in Israeli Syria strikes: monitor
Middle-East
Two pro-Iran fighters killed in Israeli Syria strikes: monitor
Another US service member injured during attacks in Iraq, Syria
Middle-East
Another US service member injured during attacks in Iraq, Syria

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
  • The hostage release could begin within next several days, barring last-minute hitches, according to the deal
  • It comes as Israel appears to be preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas militants to southern Gaza
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters

KHAN YOUNIS/JERUSALEM: Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
However, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. officials said no deal had been reached yet.
The hostage release could begin within the next several days, barring last-minute hitches, according to people familiar with the detailed, six-page agreement, the paper said on Saturday.
The report comes as Israel appears to be preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas militants to southern Gaza after air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians, including civilians reported to be sheltering at two schools.
Under the agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages are released in groups every 24 hours, the Post reported. Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 rampage inside Israel that killed 1,200 people.
The pause also is intended to allow a significant amount of humanitarian aid in, the newspaper said, adding the outline for the deal was put together during weeks of talks in Qatar.
But Netanyahu told a press conference on Saturday evening: "Concerning the hostages, there are many unsubstantiated rumours, many incorrect reports. I would like to make it clear: As of now, there has been no deal. But I want to promise: When there is something to say – we will report to you about it."
A White House spokesperson also said Israel and Hamas have not yet reached a deal on a temporary ceasefire, adding the U.S. is continuing to work to get a deal. A second U.S. official also said no deal had been reached.

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
  • Under the agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters

Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
However, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. officials said no deal had been reached yet.
The hostage release could begin within the next several days, barring last-minute hitches, according to people familiar with the detailed, six-page agreement, the paper said on Saturday.
The report comes as Israel appears to be preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas militants to southern Gaza after air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians, including civilians reported to be sheltering at two schools.
Under the agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages are released in groups every 24 hours, the Post reported. Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 rampage inside Israel that killed 1,200 people.
The pause also is intended to allow a significant amount of humanitarian aid in, the newspaper said, adding the outline for the deal was put together during weeks of talks in Qatar.
But Netanyahu told a press conference on Saturday evening: "Concerning the hostages, there are many unsubstantiated rumours, many incorrect reports. I would like to make it clear: As of now, there has been no deal. But I want to promise: When there is something to say – we will report to you about it."
A White House spokesperson also said Israel and Hamas have not yet reached a deal on a temporary ceasefire, adding the U.S. is continuing to work to get a deal. A second U.S. official also said no deal had been reached.

Topics: War on Gaza

‘Significant’ pause in Gaza war if hostages freed: US official

‘Significant’ pause in Gaza war if hostages freed: US official
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP
Follow

‘Significant’ pause in Gaza war if hostages freed: US official

‘Significant’ pause in Gaza war if hostages freed: US official
  • McGurk said Biden had discussed the issue on Friday evening with the ruler of the Gulf nation of Qatar, which is leading mediation efforts toward a cease-fire and release of the captives
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP

MANAMA: US President Joe Biden’s main adviser on the Middle East said Saturday there would be a “significant pause” in the Israel-Hamas war if hostages held by militants in Gaza are freed.
Hamas militants seized about 240 hostages on October 7 when they surged across Gaza’s militarised border into southern Israel to kill around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
In response, Israel is carrying out a relentless bombardment and ground offensive of targets in the Gaza Strip which has so far killed 12,300 people, according to the Palestinian territory’s Hamas government.
“The surge in humanitarian relief, the surge in fuel, the pause... will come when hostages are released,” Brett McGurk told a security conference in Bahrain.
Release of a large number of hostages would result in “a significant pause... and a massive surge of humanitarian relief,” he said.
McGurk said Biden had discussed the issue on Friday evening with the ruler of the Gulf nation of Qatar, which is leading mediation efforts toward a cease-fire and release of the captives.
The White House said Biden and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed “the urgent need for all hostages held by Hamas to be released without further delay.”
Two days earlier Biden had said he was “mildly hopeful” of reaching a deal to free the hostages, believed to include about 10 US citizens.
French President Emmanuel Macron also discussed the hostages with Al-Thani and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday, his office said.
Macron said immediately freeing the captives, of whom eight are French, was “an absolute priority for France.”
The three leaders also talked about strengthening their coordination to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza, Macron’s office said.
So far efforts by Qatar have led to the release of four of the captives. A fifth hostage, a soldier, was rescued in an Israeli operation.
Israel’s army said this week it had recovered the bodies of two women hostages in Gaza.

McGurk said on Saturday that the situation in the besieged Palestinian territory was “horrific” and “intolerable.”
Israel has refused to heed calls for a cease-fire before all the hostages are released.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who also attended the Bahrain conference, said it was “unacceptable” to link humanitarian pauses to release of hostages.
Meanwhile EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reflected on the future of Gaza, saying, “Hamas cannot be in control of Gaza anymore.”
The Palestinian Authority, based in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, “told me they are ready and willing to take this responsibility” with the help of the international community, said Borrell.
He added that Arab countries should also play a role in any future configuration, both political and economic, for Gaza.
Safadi insisted there would be “no Arab troops” deployed in Gaza.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank
World
Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank
Special Talk of Israeli reoccupation of Gaza raises questions of legal obligations and responsbilities photos
Middle-East
Talk of Israeli reoccupation of Gaza raises questions of legal obligations and responsbilities

Warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum

Warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
AFP
Follow

Warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum

Warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum
  • Fighting broke out in Khartoum in April amid tensions between the army and Rapid Support Forces over integrating their forces during a transition to democracy
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters AFP

KHAROUM: The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces blamed each other on Saturday for a strike that damaged a bridge over the Jebel Awlia dam south of Khartoum, the latest piece of key infrastructure to suffer in a seven-moth war.
The extent of the damage to the dam was unclear, but severe damage to the dam threatened major flooding of the White Nile.
In recent weeks, a bridge in the capital Khartoum and a crucial oil depot were damaged in strikes, for which the two forces also blamed each other.
Fighting has raged in recent days in the Jebel Awlia area, an impoverished district in southern Khartoum state, displacing thousands. The RSF said earlier this month that it had seized an army base in the area.
The local “emergency room” volunteer group said in statements that civilians were killed in raids by the Rapid Support Forces, as well as in the crossfire as the army and RSF traded artillery in the area.
Exact numbers have been hard to get amidst damage to telecom networks.

Sudan is facing a convergence of a worsening humanitarian calamity and a catastrophic human rights crisis.

Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, UN assistant secretary-general

Fighting broke out in Khartoum in April amid tensions between the army and Rapid Support Forces over integrating their forces during a transition to democracy.
Since then, the RSF has taken control of most of the capital, Khartoum, on the ground and has been expanding southward.
Simultaneously, it has managed to take control of most of the western Darfur region, with analysts saying it has gained momentum in its efforts to cement control over as much of the country as possible, bolstering its position in ongoing peace talks.
Sudan has also informed the UN chief of the “immediate” end of the UN political mission in the country, according to a letter circulated in the Security Council.
In an official letter in Arabic dated Thursday, accompanied by an English version from the Sudanese ambassador to the UN, Foreign Minister Ali Elsadig Ali informed Antonio Guterres of “the decision of the government of Sudan to terminate the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan with immediate effect.”
According to the English version, the mission had aimed to “assist the transitional government of Sudan after the December 2018 revolution,” but the government said the mission had proven “disappointing.”
However, Khartoum said it would continue to work “constructively” with the UN.
Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the mission’s mandate was scheduled to end on Dec. 3.
“The secretary-general has appointed Ian Martin to lead a strategic review of the UN Mission in Sudan to provide the Security Council with options to adapt the mission’s mandate,” he said.
Guterres was also appointing Algeria’s Ramtane Lamamra as his envoy for Sudan.
“We will continue to engage closely with all actors, including the Sudanese authorities and members of the Security Council, to clarify next steps,” Dujarric said.
UNITAMS employs 245 people, including 88 in Port Sudan and others outside Sudan in Nairobi and Addis Ababa, Dujarric confirmed.
In an address to the Security Council on Thursday, the UN assistant secretary-general for Africa, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, denounced the spread of the conflict to other parts of Sudan, which already has the largest number of displaced people in the world.
“Sudan is facing a convergence of a worsening humanitarian calamity and a catastrophic human rights crisis,” she said.
Narly 25 million people need humanitarian aid in Sudan, UN humanitarian operations chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday.
The civil war has left more than 10,000 dead, according to an estimate by the NGO Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, a figure that is widely considered an underestimate.

 

Topics: Sudan Khartoum

Related

MSF concern over malnourished Sudanese child refugees
Middle-East
MSF concern over malnourished Sudanese child refugees
UN warns that food aid running out for Sudanese refugees in Chad
Middle-East
UN warns that food aid running out for Sudanese refugees in Chad

Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon

Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon
Updated 18 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon

Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon
  • Residents say it is the first strike against outskirts of Nabatieh since 2006 war
Updated 18 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: An Israeli drone fired two missiles at an aluminum plant outside the southern Lebanese market town of Nabatieh on Saturday, causing a fire and widespread damage.

The Israeli strike near the village of Toul is the first to hit the area since the 34-day war in 2006 between Israel and the Hezbollah.

The drone targeted the factory on the Toul-Kfour road at 4 a.m. It was the first time an industrial facility had been targeted during the recent violence, a resident told Arab News.

They added: “We woke up at night to the sound of a big explosion, which turned out to be the result of the interception of a missile in the southern skies.

“Then the factory was targeted, and the sounds of explosions continued in the border region, causing fear among people.”

Samer, from Nabatieh, said: “People have not yet decided to move from the area, but those well off have reserved places in areas far from the south in case they are forced to leave.”

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon sounded warning sirens from its centers close to the shelling sites, in the vicinity of the towns of Tayr Harfa, Chamaa, and Naqoura.

Several mayors of villages subjected to daily shelling told of the “need to support the steadfastness of the remaining residents in the towns.”

Meanwhile, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Saturday mourned the death of Ahmad Bahar, the first deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

Bahar was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, and Berri said: “(He was) martyred as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.”

He added: “We place this crime with other massacres committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip before all the free people of the world and their representatives.

“Is there anyone who will deter Israel and put an end to its machine of bloodshed and killings?”

His comments came as the southern region appeared to have entered a new phase of military escalation amid the Gaza crisis.

The southern skies have seen flights by Israeli reconnaissance aircraft.

Hezbollah carried out a series of operations on Saturday against Israeli positions, announcing its support “of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and support of their resistance.”

It said that it had targeted Israeli soldiers in the Shtula Forest and troops in Khallet Warde with “appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.”

Hezbollah also announced that it had targeted the Israeli Ramim Barracks “with missiles and artillery shells.”

It also said that it had hit the Al-Raheb post “with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits, as well as targeting the new Israeli military command headquarters in Wadi Sasaa with missile fire, causing confirmed hits.”

Hezbollah also reported that an Israeli Hermes 450 drone had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile, adding that “its debris was seen falling over the Galilee Panhandle area.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

Saudi Arabia condemns attack on UNRWA-run schools in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns attack on UNRWA-run schools in Gaza
Special Talk of Israeli reoccupation of Gaza raises questions of legal obligations and responsbilities photos
Middle-East
Talk of Israeli reoccupation of Gaza raises questions of legal obligations and responsbilities

Latest updates

Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media
Iran rapper jailed over backing protests freed on bail: media
Thunder roll over Warriors in overtime, Bucks outlast Mavericks
Thunder roll over Warriors in overtime, Bucks outlast Mavericks
All In One Plus: A state-of-the-art digital wealth management dashboard
All In One Plus: A state-of-the-art digital wealth management dashboard
Ministers from Arab, Muslim countries to visit China in bid to end Gaza war
Ministers from Arab, Muslim countries to visit China in bid to end Gaza war
Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters
Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.