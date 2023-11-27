You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Sierra Leone; A Political History

What We Are Reading Today: Sierra Leone; A Political History
Author: David Harris

Sierra Leone came to world attention in the 1990s when a catastrophic civil war linked to the diamond trade was reported globally. 

The book examines the history and independence of the African nation, placing state-society relations at the centre of an original and revealing investigation of those who have tried to rule or change the country and its inhabitants and the responses engendered. 

It interweaves the historical narrative with sketches of politicians, anecdotes, the landscape and environment and key turning points, alongside theoretical and other comparisons with the rest of Africa. 

It is a new contribution to the debate for those who already know Sierra Leone and a solid point of entry for those who wish to know.

