  Saudi HORECA concludes 12th edition in Riyadh

Saudi HORECA concludes 12th edition in Riyadh

Saudi HORECA concludes 12th edition in Riyadh
Jury members of the top Chef program — Chef Maroun Chedid, Chef robert Chinn, and Chef Mona Mosly — were honored.
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi HORECA concludes 12th edition in Riyadh

Saudi HORECA concludes 12th edition in Riyadh
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Food, beverage and hospitality exhibition Saudi HORECA 2023 held its 12th edition from Nov. 27-29 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
Held with the support of the Kingdom’s Culinary Arts Commission, the event was colocated with Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie, a world-famous chocolate showcase that originated in Paris and now graces more than 17 cities worldwide, including New York, Tokyo, and Dubai.
Spanning 30,000 square meters, Saudi HORECA and Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie showcased innovative products, the latest technologies, and services from 420 local, regional, and international companies. More than 50,000 trade professionals visited the two shows during the three days, where they had the opportunity to network, discover new possibilities and plan the future of their companies with prominent business owners and industry leaders.
Hicham Al-Rabbah, board member of the organizing company SEMARK Group, and Joumana Damous Salameh, CEO of Hospitality Services, the co-organizing company, both took the stage to present welcoming speeches at the opening ceremony.

NUMBER

420

Local, regional, and international companies showcased innovative products, the latest technologies, and services at Saudi HORECA and Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie.

During the event, the jury of the Top Chef program — including Chef Maroun Chedid, restaurateur, and media personality; Chef Robert Chinn, television presenter, restaurateur, and cookbook author; and Chef Mona Mosly, the first Saudi woman to be recognized as a culinary pioneer and judge on The Taste reality cooking show — were honored, in the presence of Bassel Al-Radi, Saoud Al-Rajhi, Nayef Al-Rajhi, Mohammed Al-Ithnayn, Al-Rabbah, in addition to a group of hospitality professionals and several ambassadors.
“We are gathered here together to celebrate the profound impact of three chefs who have reimagined and continue to shape the culinary scene in the Middle East. As judges on the renowned Top Chef TV show, they have not only elevated the profession but have also inspired aspiring chefs to chase their dreams,” said Salameh.
The events also featured exciting competitions, including Hospitality Salon Culinaire, Saudi Barista Competition and Mocktail Zero Competition as well as a chocolate fashion show, pastry show, Salon du Chocolat Junior, and several cake competitions and demos. The jury comprised more than 60 chefs and experts, many of whom were attending from abroad.
Beside the competitions, Saudi HORECA brought together more than 20 keynote speakers for a series of talks to tackle industry-related topics. Panel discussions were held with hoteliers, food experts and tech firms, among others.

