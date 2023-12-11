You are here

Oil Updates – crude extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases

Oil Updates – crude extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases
Brent crude futures rose 0.7 percent, or 56 cents, to $76.40 a barrel by 10:35 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Updated 11 December 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases

Oil Updates – crude extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases
Updated 11 December 2023
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains for a second session as US efforts to replenish strategic reserves provided some support, although concerns of crude oversupply and softer fuel demand growth next year persisted, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 0.7 percent, or 56 cents, to $76.40 a barrel by 10:35 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $71.71 a barrel, also up 0.7 percent, or 48 cents.

Both contracts jumped more than 2 percent on Friday but fell for the seventh straight week, their longest streak of weekly declines since 2018, on lingering oversupply concerns.

The recent price weakness drew demand from the US, which has sought up to 3 million barrels of crude for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for delivery in March 2024.

“We know the Biden Administration is in the market looking to refill the SPR, which will provide support,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note, adding that prices were also being supported by technical chart indicators.

Despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, having pledged to cut 2.2 million barrels per day of production in the first quarter, investors remain skeptical supply will drop.

Output growth in non-OPEC countries is seen leading to excess supply next year.

RBC Capital Markets expects stock draws of 700,000 bpd in the first half but only 140,000 bpd for the full year.

“Prices will remain volatile and directionless until the market sees clear data points pertaining to the voluntary output cuts,” RBC analysts said in a note.

With cuts not implemented until next month and country level production data to follow subsequent to January, it will be a volatile two months before there is preliminary clarity on quantifiable data on compliance, the analysts added.

The latest consumer price index data from China, the world’s top oil importer, showed rising deflationary pressures as weak domestic demand cast doubt over the country’s economic recovery.

Chinese officials pledged on Friday they would spur domestic demand and consolidate and enhance the economic recovery in 2024.

This week, investors are watching for guidance on interest rate policies from meetings at five central banks, including the Federal Reserve, and data on US inflation, for their impact on the global economy and oil demand. 

UAE's green bonds and sukuk value surge over $4bn in 11 months

UAE’s green bonds and sukuk value surge over $4bn in 11 months
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
UAE’s green bonds and sukuk value surge over $4bn in 11 months

UAE’s green bonds and sukuk value surge over $4bn in 11 months
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The total value of sukuks, green and sustainability-linked bonds registered with the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority reached about 15.45 billion dirhams ($4.2 billion) between January and November, according to a top official.

SCA Chairman Mohamed Al-Shorafa disclosed the figures in an interview with the Emirates News Agency, or WAM, on the sidelines of the UN climate change conference in Dubai.

He appreciated the UAE’s commitment to sustainable development, aligning with the vision of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, and actively pursued under current leadership guidance.

The UAE’s ambitious target is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, with Dubai planning a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. 

Al-Shorafa emphasized the SCA’s pivotal role in regulating the issuance of green and sustainability-linked bonds and sukuk. 

Al-Shorafa said: “Issuing green bonds and sukuk is one of the transformational projects in supporting the efforts to make the UAE the new global economic hub for the next ten years.” 

In a significant move, the SCA exempted companies listing sustainability-linked bonds from registration fees for 2023, reflecting a positive response to the growing demand for these instruments.

Additionally, SCA CEO Maryam Al-Suwaidi highlighted the importance of green bonds in the country’s transformative journey.

“These performance agreements represent forward-looking quality projects that will enhance the country’s competitiveness, and the transformational projects will greatly impact all sectors over short periods and ensure the implementation of the new government action model of the UAE government,” Al-Suwaidi told WAM. 

The UAE has facilitated its green transition by encouraging local companies to raise capital through green sukuk. 

This move included DP World’s successful $1.5 billion green sukuk offering in October, listed on Nasdaq Dubai and the London Stock Exchange, oversubscribed by 2.3 times.

Saudi Arabia's initiatives help boost industrial licenses by 84%

Saudi Arabia’s initiatives help boost industrial licenses by 84%
Updated 48 min ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s initiatives help boost industrial licenses by 84%

Saudi Arabia’s initiatives help boost industrial licenses by 84%
Updated 48 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia granted 412 new industrial licenses in the third quarter, marking an 83.9 percent surge compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, according to the latest Investment Ministry data.

The ministry attributed this increase, along with a 1.5 percent rise in capital for newly licensed factories, to the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the industrial environment, elevate the value of local content and support domestically manufactured products.

These initiatives fall under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and the Saudi Export Development Authority, which introduced the “Made in Saudi” program in 2021 to promote local talent and innovation.

The program seeks to boost the economy, position Saudi products internationally, and attract investments by supporting businesses locally and globally.

Businesses collaborating in this initiative can use the “Saudi Made” logo to enhance the country’s global image.

In alignment with Vision 2030, the initiative strives to build a diversified and sustainable Saudi economy, targeting an increase in non-oil exports to 50 percent of non-oil gross domestic product by 2030.

The ministry issued 2,202 licenses in the third quarter, including those granted as part of anti-concealment law enforcement, representing an 89 percent increase over the same period last year. 

The construction sector led in investment licenses with 654 licenses, a 170 percent increase, over the third quarter of last year.

On the other hand, the manufacturing sector bagged 360 licenses, reflecting a 94 percent increase. 

Professional, scientific, and technical activities saw a boost with 216 new licenses, a 93 percent increase, while the information and communication sector obtained 204 licenses, indicating a 115 percent increase.

Notably, public administration and support services witnessed the most substantial growth in investment licenses, with an increase of 294.3 percent.

Following closely, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning sector saw a rise of 175 percent in granted licenses.

The construction sector also experienced a notable increase of 170 percent during this period.

According to MISA investment data, the third quarter closed 19 deals, with the education & training and culture sectors attracting the highest investor interest, each securing four agreements. 

China led in the origin of investments with five deals in the third quarter, followed by Japan with three in Saudi Arabia. The remaining deals were distributed among 12 other countries. 

Egypt to raise minimum wage to $113 a month from January 

Egypt to raise minimum wage to $113 a month from January 
Updated 11 December 2023
REUTERS 
Egypt to raise minimum wage to $113 a month from January 

Egypt to raise minimum wage to $113 a month from January 
Updated 11 December 2023
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt’s government will raise the minimum wage paid by the private sector to 3,500 Egyptian pounds ($113) a month as of Jan. 1, according to a decision published in the official gazette on Monday. 

The last time the government increased the minimum wage was on July 1, when it set it at 3,000 pounds. 

Headline inflation in Egypt has risen sharply over the past two years, reaching a record 38 percent in September before slipping to 35.6 percent in November. 

Riyadh conference to highlight operational excellence and sustainability

Riyadh conference to highlight operational excellence and sustainability
Updated 50 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Riyadh conference to highlight operational excellence and sustainability

Riyadh conference to highlight operational excellence and sustainability
Updated 50 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: A conference in Riyadh is poised to assess innovative operational experiences across various sectors, providing potential benefits to Saudi companies through knowledge transfer and adopting updated standards under the theme “Towards Creating Value to all Stakeholders.”  

The second edition of the Operational Excellence Conference, scheduled for Dec. 12 and 13 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, will showcase several success stories aimed at fostering a culture of operational excellence and implementing its concepts in alignment with the highest international standards.  

This two-day event aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to address challenges and meet present and future needs, focusing on enhancing efficiency, achieving sustainability, and embracing technological innovation.

The conference agenda entails reviewing innovative and pioneering operational experiences in several industrial and service sectors.

Noha Al-Hajji, director of the Rehabilitation and Enrichment Programs Department at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, will share insights into the city’s success, highlighting its adept operational capabilities and the detailed execution of development projects.

Additionally, Assistant Undersecretary for Technical Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Khaled Al-Ammar is set to narrate the story of digital transformation in asset and facilities management.

Al-Ammar will also shed light on how leading change, promoting innovation, and improving service quality have contributed to achieving the goals of operational excellence.

Moreover, Senior Business Process Development Specialist at the Communications, Space and Technology Commission Malak Al-Majed is also expected to review the commission’s digital transformation journey.

This progress was distinguished by its winning the leadership level and excellence in digital regulatory maturity among the G20 countries, highlighting its role as a digital regulator in providing more than 200 percent of the Wi-Fi technology ranges in the Kingdom.

Furthermore, Aramco’s Operational Excellence Advisor Badr Al-Harbi is also going to be disclosing the firm’s journey, which culminated in raising performance standards through constant enhancements of its business, systems and policies.

This enabled the oil giant to achieve leadership in the field of energy and reach distinguished levels of efficiency, reliability and safety at the lowest economic cost.

Representatives from several additional companies, such as Saudi Investment Recycling Co. and the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, among others, will also take part in the event by sharing their success stories.

Sharing such experiences will help enhance the culture of operational excellence and adopt its concepts per the highest international standards.

Arab League meeting discusses facilitation of free trade zone

Arab League meeting discusses facilitation of free trade zone
Updated 58 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Arab League meeting discusses facilitation of free trade zone

Arab League meeting discusses facilitation of free trade zone
Updated 58 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has proposed creating a platform for trade during an Arab League meeting to enhance communication among member states and find solutions to potential obstacles in the region.

The 56th meeting of the Arab League’s Implementation and Follow-up Committee of the Economic and Social Council held on Dec. 10 focused primarily on implementing the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Bahjat Abu Al-Nasr, the director of the Economic Integration Department of the Arab League, said in his opening speech that the meeting’s agenda includes eight critical items.

He noted that the most prominent was the follow-up item examining the mechanisms for implementing the summit’s decision to facilitate the Arab free trade area.

Through the Saudi-proposed resolution, the committee aims to discuss any obstacles that the implementation of the provisions of the zone may face.

Al-Nasr further pointed out that the meeting will also review developments in applying the new annexes that are complementary to the executive program of the free trade zone in various fields.

These include revising technical restrictions, trade facilitation, intellectual property rights and following up on the establishment of committees concerned with applying these annexes.

Acting Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance, Talal Al-Nemash, told the Kuwaiti News Agency that the committee holds regular meetings to discuss trade zone developments.

Al-Nemash considered the Greater Arab Free Trade Zone “the modern component” of an Arab trade system, which is the basis for exchange negotiations and a reference for periodic economic summits and the Economic and Social Council.

The meeting took place in Cairo, with representatives of the ministries of finance and trade from countries concerned with the Greater Arab Free Trade Zone, the Director of the Economic Integration Department of the Arab League Bahjat Abu Al-Nasr, and a representative of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development.

