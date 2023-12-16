You are here

Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA

Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters
Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA

Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters
Fire broke out at a crude oil distillation unit at a refinery in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.
No one was hurt, a senior official at Isfahan governorate said, adding that the fire had been extinguished, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
The official said pipes at the entrance of unit 3 of the refinery caught fire. He did not say what caused the pipes to catch fire.

Britain says a Royal Navy ship has shot down an attack drone over the Red Sea
Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
AP

Britain says a Royal Navy ship has shot down an attack drone over the Red Sea
Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
AP
Britain says a Royal Navy ship has shot down an attack drone over the Red Sea

Britain says a Royal Navy ship has shot down an attack drone over the Red Sea
  • Grant Shapps said that HMS Diamond fired a Sea Viper missile and destroyed a drone
Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A Royal Navy warship has shot down a suspected attack drone targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea, Britain’s defense secretary said Saturday.
Grant Shapps said that HMS Diamond fired a Sea Viper missile and destroyed a drone that was “targeting merchant shipping.” The overnight action is the first time the Royal Navy has shot down an aerial target in anger since the 1991 Gulf War.
Shapps said attacks on commercial ships in the global trade artery by Yemen’s Houthi rebels “represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security.”
“The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade,” he said in a statement.
Global shipping has become a target during the war between Israel and Hamas, which like the Houthis is backed by Iran. The Houthis have launched a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel.
Earlier this month, three commercial ships in the Red Sea were struck by ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen, and a US warship shot down three drones during the assault, the US military said.
On Friday Maersk, the world’s biggest shipping company, told all its vessels planning to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea to “pause their journey until further notice” after a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship.
HMS Diamond was sent to the region two weeks ago as a deterrent, joining vessels from the US, France and other countries.

Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza were holding white flag, official says
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters

Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza were holding white flag, official says
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza were holding white flag, official says

Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza were holding white flag, official says
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Three Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza by Israeli forces had been holding up a white flag, according to an initial inquiry into the incident, a military official said on Saturday.
The incident happened in an area of intense combat where Hamas militants operate in civilian attire and use deception tactics, the official said.
A soldier saw the hostages emerging tens of meters from Israeli forces in the area of Shejaiya, the official said.
“They’re all without shirts and they have a stick with a white cloth on it. The soldier feels threatened and opens fire. He declares that they’re terrorists, they (forces) open fire, two are killed immediately,” said the military official.
The third hostage was wounded and retreated into a nearby building where he called for help in Hebrew, the official said.
“Immediately the battalion commander issues a cease-fire order, but again there’s another burst of fire toward the third figure and he also dies,” said the official. “This was against our rules of engagement,” he added.
The military on Friday identified the three hostages as Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz, abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Samer Talalka, abducted from nearby Kibbutz Nir Am, all kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies aged 86: royal court
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies aged 86: royal court
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies aged 86: royal court

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah dies aged 86: royal court
  • Kuwait’s crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah named emir
  • In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to the hospital due to a medical emergency
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away on Saturday at the age of 86, the Amiri Diwan said in a broadcasted statement. 

He will be succeeded by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who has been declared as the new emir on Saturday, according to state news agency KUNA.

Kuwait has announced official mourning for 40 days and the closure of official departments for three days.

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to the hospital due to a medical emergency. He was later declared in stable condition.

Sheikh Nawaf was named crown prince in 2006 by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and took over as emir when Sheikh Sabah died in September 2020 at the age of 91.
He previously served as Kuwait’s interior and defense minister.
Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf was the fifth son of Kuwait’s late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
He started his political career at the age of 25 as governor of Hawalli province, where he remained until 1978 when he started a decade as interior minister.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were among the region’s leaders to offer their condolences to Kuwait and Sheikh Sabah’s family.

Egyptian air defence shoots down suspected drone off Red Sea coast
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters

Egyptian air defence shoots down suspected drone off Red Sea coast
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Egyptian air defence shoots down suspected drone off Red Sea coast

Egyptian air defence shoots down suspected drone off Red Sea coast
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian air defence shot down a suspected drone off the Red Sea coast near the resort town of Dahab on Egypt's eastern Sinai coast, two security sources said.

The security sources said the drone's origin was unknown.
Witnesses in Dahab said they saw an object fall into the water. They said they saw another flying object fall in the nearby mountains.
In late October, drones caused explosions that rocked two other Red Sea towns, which Israel said Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi movement sent them to strike its territory.

Israeli, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views on 2-state solution
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

Israeli, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views on 2-state solution
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israeli, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views on 2-state solution

Israeli, Palestinian UK envoys give opposing views on 2-state solution
  • Husam Zomlot refuted skepticism on the legitimacy of the Palestinian leadership
  • Palestinian envoy said Israel’s actions over the past decade confirm its rejection to the 2-state solution
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Palestinians are committed to negotiations on a two-state solution, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot said days after his Israeli counterpart voiced her country’s rejection of such an outcome.
Zomlot told Sky News that the Palestine Liberation Organization remains the representative entity of the Palestinian people, and “is committed to international resolutions that include the two-state solution and ending Israeli occupation.”
He added: “If Israel and when Israel is ready, the Palestinian people have sufficient institutions to engage.”
Earlier this week, Israel’s Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely said her country will “absolutely” reject any possibility of a two-state solution after the war in Gaza ends.

 


Asked about polls that showed growing support for Hamas in the Occupied Territories following its Oct. 7 attack, Zomlot said Israel’s actions over the past decades have made people lose hope in reaching a political solution.
“The day before Oct. 7, for a period of 30 years, Israel used every single opportunity to deprive people of any hope towards a different future, of stealing more land, of displacing more people, of demolishing more houses,” he added.
“All of a sudden, we’re surprised that an Israeli ambassador says absolutely not for a two-state solution.”
Israel has staged a full-scale invasion of Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack, killing more than 18,500 Palestinians and pushing the besieged enclave to a serious humanitarian crisis.

 

