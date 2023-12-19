What We Are Reading Today: ‘Britain’s Butterflies’

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ survives its move to Nintendo Switch
Game captures essence of Potter in a parallel, and now portable, world of magic and adventure
Updated 18 December 2023
James Denselow
LONDON: The Harry Potter universe is huge spanning bestselling books, films that have grossed almost $8 billion worldwide, and associated merchandise and spinoffs. What it has lacked to date is a game to do justice to the complex storylines and intricate world building that J.K. Rowling masterfully created.
With that pressure in mind, the makers of “Hogwarts Legacy” had their work cut out for them, and pressure on delivering to expectations meant the game was only released earlier this year on the PlayStation 5 having originally been penciled in for a 2021 launch.
The more powerful PCs and consoles allow gamers to watch in awe as the game’s classic and famous locations are revealed. The Switch gamers meanwhile have had to wait until last month for access to the game and, of course, must trade spectacle and power for portability and ease of play.
There can be little doubt that it is a trade-off, and you can almost see the steam rise from the tiny Switch as it struggles to process the game’s graphics, and there is a fair amount of waiting for sequences in the game to load. Yet the fact that “Legacy” is currently in the top-three bestselling games for the Switch in 2023 says a lot about the Harry Potter fanbase, as well as the game’s success in creating an immersive experience.
This is an open-world action role-playing game set a generation before Harry’s arrival at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Controversially, you are not a bright young student joining the school for the first time but rather an older fifth-year student who has been granted special dispensation to start late, a mystery that the storyline unpacks over time. Before you are unleashed on the world you must choose your character’s appearance, name and even the way its voice sounds.
Any hope of a smooth learning curve is dashed when on the way to Hogwarts a dragon almost cuts your student life short, and sets you off on a quest to discover who you are and why you have links to ancient magic. The game has an excellent spell mechanic, that takes a little bit of getting used to, but quickly finds you able to move between fighting zaps, defensive bubbles, the use of levitation, fire and so much more. As ever with open-world games, you balance the main quest with side adventures helpfully prompted by students dotted around Hogwarts castle itself. There are nice touches around personalizing your character in appearance and with wands and broomsticks of all types available.
The game has a lot of dialogue, and you can see how it is a stronger draw to current Potter fans rather than new ones. In addition, despite some choice in how to handle conversations, “Legacy” lacks the jeopardy that comes with the deeper storyline of “Baldur’s Gate 3.”
What is more, after the initial dragon-based fun the early phases of gameplay can feel slightly slow going and onerous, with many of the trainings quite literally homework given by some of the school’s teachers. Nevertheless, the game still captures the essence of the Potter experience; a parallel — and now portable — world of magic and adventure.
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Arithmetic of Polynomial Dynamical Pairs’
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
Authors: CHARLES FAVRE AND THOMAS GAUTHIER
In “The Arithmetic of Polynomial Dynamical Pairs,” Charles Favre and Thomas Gauthier present new mathematical research in the field of arithmetic dynamics.
Specifically, the authors study one-dimensional algebraic families of pairs given by a polynomial with a marked point. Combining tools from arithmetic geometry and holomorphic dynamics, they prove an “unlikely intersection” statement for such pairs, thereby demonstrating strong rigidity features for them.
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Concealed Facets of Us’
Updated 17 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi
“The Concealed Facets of Us” is a debut poetry collection written by 18-year-old Saudi author Malek Al-Saggaf, published in 2022.
Every page of the book is a standalone story, filled with poetry and self-help advice that explores a variety of life topics, including coping with friendships, relationships, depression, and a wide range of emotions.
The book can be read from any page, and in it, the author explains why everyone hides their emotions, how much of an impact they have, and how emotions have no particular shape or look.
The book promotes self-love and the idea of how valuable a person is. It also encourages readers to take control of their emotions and let them out rather than holding them inside.
According to the author, emotions are highly influenced yet have no particular shape or appearance. Instead, we communicate our feelings through our faces and other physical cues.
He claims that although we speak and engage with a great deal of people on a daily basis, we sometimes are unable to comprehend what they are going through unless they open up to us about their feelings. The author urges readers to communicate their feelings to their loved ones through conversation.
In is reflections, he notes that speaking up about your pain is perhaps one of the best methods to put an end to it. You will experience an emotional balance, and your life will start to make more sense.
When the author realized that everyone is either going through a difficult time or is healing, he made the decision to write this book at a young age.
The book, which consists of poems, reflections, and questions, is a light and simple read that can help you feel better in the morning or right before bed.
Review: ‘Spider-Man 2’ doubles up on web-slinging action
Updated 17 December 2023
James Denselow
LONDON: Sony’s original “Spider-Man” game was an anchor release for the PlayStation S5 back in 2020, demonstrating its new power, speed and graphics capabilities.
Its successor doubles down on each of the original’s core strengths and New York is bigger and more detailed than ever, an incredible playground to explore and experience.
A key addition of this game is that you can take control of double the number of Spider-Men. There is the original Peter Parker — now 25 years old and dealing with serious relationships, a mortgage etc. and Miles Morales, the 17-year-old apprentice who is still at school and coping with all the shenanigans that involves.
The relationship between these two, as they struggle to balance their superpowers alongside life’s day-to-day challenges, is the foundation of a slightly cheesy yet compelling storyline. Indeed, some see the “Spider-Man” games as having stronger, deeper stories than the blockbuster films themselves.
The game is a cinematic experience in itself. The big-picture narrative is that Kraven the Hunter has invaded the city with a plan to free a bunch of supervillains and then hunt them for sport. Cue seeing lots of Spider-Man’s enemies past and present wreaking havoc across the city.
The graphics are slick, and you feel as though you are interacting with the real New York, helped by major sequences that take place in many of the city’s iconic locations. As per its prequel, the fighting engine is intuitive and rewards combos with upgrades across a skill tree.
Each Spider-Man has unique capabilities (as well as options to personalize their appearances) each suited for different stages of the game. This means teamwork is essential, rather than nice to have. Store up moves to power a “spider barrage” or similarly enjoyable special abilities; of course, these are never lethal as Spider-Man is your friendly neighborhood superhero! Unusually for this kind of game, the only way to heal is to fight successfully, a clear channel to the type of experience the designers had in mind.
Swinging through the city is almost enough of a gaming experience in and of itself, but this new version offers you the chance to glide — almost fly — with a new wingsuit that has fantastically responsive controls.
There are elements of extreme silliness, of course, but then Spider-Man has always prided itself on being one of the less serious Marvel franchises; the fact you can have prolonged phone conversations whilst simultaneously being beaten black and blue is a case in point.
Nevertheless, once you have suspended your disbelief, donned your Spider-Man suit and reached for your NYC map, you are in for a treat.