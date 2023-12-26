You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a press conference. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vp2qf

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
  • The Israeli military has said it also retaliated for knock-on attacks from Lebanon and Syria
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted on Tuesday that the country had retaliated in Iraq, Yemen and Iran for attacks carried out against it as the war with Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip widens to other areas of the region.
“We are in a multi-front war and are coming under attack from seven theaters: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria (West Bank), Iraq, Yemen and Iran. We have already responded and taken action in six of these theaters,” he told lawmakers.
Since Gaza hostilities erupted with a cross-border Hamas rampage on Oct 7, the Israeli military has said it also retaliated for knock-on attacks from Lebanon and Syria, and carried out raids on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.
It has not published such actions in Yemen, whose Iran-aligned Houthis have carried out long-range missile and drone launches at Israel and attacked shipping in the Red Sea, nor in Iraq, where a pro-Iran militia said last week it had fired a drone at the southern Israeli port city of Eilat.
Nor has Israel published any operations within Iran, its arch-enemy and a sponsor of Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Topics: War on Gaza Yemen Iraq Iran

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: The Syrian armed forces shot down eight drones aimed at towns and military positions in countryside near Aleppo and Idlib, Syrian state media said on Tuesday citing the defence ministry.
The armed forces prevented the drones, which the ministry said belonged to "terrorists," from reaching their targets, state media reported.

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar
Updated 46 min 26 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar
  • Jarrar had been previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September the following year, after being held without trial
  • More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted
Updated 46 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Ramallah: The Israeli army on Tuesday said it arrested senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar in the occupied West Bank, along with other activists of her leftist party.
Jarrar, 60, is a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a faction in the Palestine Liberation Organization considered a “terrorist” group by Israel, the United States and the European Union.
“Khaleda Jarrar, a wanted terrorist, was arrested... along with other PFLP activists,” the army said in a statement.
Jarrar had been previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September the following year, after being held without trial.
Her husband, Ghassan Jarrar, told AFP soldiers stormed the family home in the city of Ramallah “by breaking open the front door at 5:00 am (0300 GMT).”
Jarrar was elected in 2006 to the Palestinian assembly as a PFLP representative, and has long been an advocate of women’s rights.
She has also lobbied for the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
The PFLP, in a statement, said Israel’s army launched a “vast campaign on Tuesday morning to arrest leaders” of the group in the occupied West Bank.
“These arrests will not break the will of our people,” it said.
Israeli forces have stepped up their operations across the West Bank in recent years, and violence there has risen particularly since the war with Hamas broke out in Gaza on October 7.
More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.
The conflict in Gaza began after Hamas militants attacked southern Israeli communities in which around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, were killed, according to an AFP tally based on the latest Israeli figures.
In Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza, more than 20,600 people have been killed, most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza West Bank Palestine Israel

Related

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
Middle-East
UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
Deadly Israeli raids leave Palestinians in West Bank camp reeling
Middle-East
Deadly Israeli raids leave Palestinians in West Bank camp reeling

Drone downed near Egypt’s resort city of Dahab — security sources

Drone downed near Egypt’s resort city of Dahab — security sources
Updated 51 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Drone downed near Egypt’s resort city of Dahab — security sources

Drone downed near Egypt’s resort city of Dahab — security sources
  • Earlier in December, Egyptian air defenses shot down a suspected drone near Dahab
Updated 51 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: A drone was downed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, two security sources told Reuters.
The sources could not confirm its origin.
Egypt’s Al Qahera News TV had reported earlier that explosions were heard over Dahab.
“A flying object was downed approximately 2 km from the shores of Dahab,” Al Qahera said, citing witnesses.
Earlier in December, Egyptian air defenses shot down a suspected drone near Dahab, security sources had said.
The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have escalated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Egypt, Portugal discuss humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip
Middle-East
Egypt, Portugal discuss humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip
Saudi crown prince congratulates Egyptian president on election win
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince congratulates Egyptian president on election win

UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen

UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen

UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: British maritime authorities on Tuesday received two reports of sightings of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) followed by two explosions near a vessel about 50 miles west of Yemen’s port of Hodeidah.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said vessel was in communication with coalition forces operating in the area and reported itself and its crew as safe.
UKMTO said in a subsequent advisory it received confirmation from the vessel that it is continuing its voyage.

Topics: Red Sea Yemen

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
  • Israel Defense Forces will soon be operating in their neighborhood and urges them to evacuate “temporarily and move to shelters” in Deir Al-Balah
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

Many Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave, a UN humanitarian team leader said on Monday.
Gemma Connell, deployed in Gaza for several weeks now, described what she called a “human chess board” in which thousands of people, displaced many times already, are on the run again and there is no guarantee a destination will be safe.
The United States, Israel’s staunchest ally in its war against Hamas, has for weeks pressured Israel to take further steps to minimize civilian harm by identifying safe areas and clearing humanitarian routes for people to escape.
“People were heading up south with mattresses and all of their belongings in vans and in trucks and in cars in order to try and find somewhere safe,” said Connell, who on Monday visited the Deir Al-Balah neighborhood in central Gaza.
“I’ve spoken to many people. There’s so little space left here in Rafah that people just don’t know where they will go and it really feels like people being moved around a human chessboard because there’s an evacuation order somewhere.
“People flee that area into another area. But they’re not safe there,” said Connell, team leader for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Asked for the army’s response, a spokesperson said the military has sought to evacuate civilians from areas of fighting but Hamas systematically attempts to prevent that effort. The army spokesperson said the Palestinian militant group uses civilians as human shields, an accusation the group denies.

‘NO SAFE PLACE IN GAZA’
Connell described the death of a 9-year-old boy named Ahmed in Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah, where many of the wounded in Israeli airstrikes overnight were brought and where she spent around 1-1/2 hours.
“He was not in an area under an evacuation order, he was in an area that was supposed to be safe. There is no safe place in Gaza,” she said, adding that new airstrikes took place when she was at the hospital and she witnessed wounded being brought in.
She shared the text of a notification from the Israeli military urging residents of at least half-a-dozen central Gazan neighborhoods to evacuate on Friday.
It says the Israel Defense Forces will soon be operating in their neighborhood and urges them to evacuate “temporarily and move to shelters” in Deir Al-Balah.
The army spokesperson told Reuters: “The IDF will act against Hamas wherever it operates, with full commitment to international law, while distinguishing between terrorists and civilians, and taking all feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians.”
US officials have repeatedly said they expect Israel to scale down its operations to a more low-intensity phase of more targeted and surgical operations.
However, Israeli operations have intensified.
Christmas Eve proved to be one of the deadliest nights in the 11-week-old war between Israel and Hamas, as Palestinian health officials in Gaza said Israeli airstrikes in central and southern Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians, bringing the death toll to nearly 20,700.
As Palestinians mourned their losses, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to keep up the fight against Hamas militants who in a cross-border attack on Oct. 7 killed 1,200 people and abducted 240, according to an Israeli count.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Palestinians

Related

Israel says dead hostage’s car links Gaza hospital to militants
Middle-East
Israel says dead hostage’s car links Gaza hospital to militants
Israel ‘intensifying’ Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
Middle-East
Israel ‘intensifying’ Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Latest updates

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
Closing bell — Saudi main index rises for 3rd consecutive day 
Closing bell — Saudi main index rises for 3rd consecutive day 
Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region
Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region
Arab News scoops five accolades at 25th European Newspaper Award
Arab News scoops five accolades at 25th European Newspaper Award

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.