Egypt, Iranian FMs discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as following up on the discussion on bilateral issues between the two countries.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Shoukry received a phone call from Abdollahian.

The two exchanged visions and assessments about the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions in the Gaza Strip, as well as paths of action at the international level, in order to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis that our Palestinian brothers are suffering from.

Shoukry informed his Iranian counterpart of the results of communications undertaken by Egypt regarding achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and ensuring full and sustainable access to humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Shoukry stressed the need to fully implement the provisions of the recent UN Security Council Resolution No. 2720 regarding the establishment of an international mechanism to facilitate the entry and monitoring of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Separately, Shoukry received Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday.

Shoukry stressed Egypt’s constant keenness to enhance consultation and coordination with Jordan in order to confront common challenges and work to find solutions to the political and security crises plaguing the region.

The two ministers exchanged visions regarding developments in the situation in Gaza and efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and implementing the recent UN Security Council resolution.

The two ministers also discussed the security of navigation in the Red Sea.

They reaffirmed the importance of advancing the tripartite cooperation mechanism linking Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, for the benefit of the three countries.



