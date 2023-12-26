You are here

War on Gaza
Egypt, Iranian FMs discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip

Palestinian girls search the rubble of a building following Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 26. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
  Shoukry stressed the need to fully implement the provisions of the recent UN Security Council Resolution No. 2720
Updated 10 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as following up on the discussion on bilateral issues between the two countries.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Shoukry received a phone call from Abdollahian.

The two exchanged visions and assessments about the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions in the Gaza Strip, as well as paths of action at the international level, in order to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis that our Palestinian brothers are suffering from.

Shoukry informed his Iranian counterpart of the results of communications undertaken by Egypt regarding achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and ensuring full and sustainable access to humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Shoukry stressed the need to fully implement the provisions of the recent UN Security Council Resolution No. 2720 regarding the establishment of an international mechanism to facilitate the entry and monitoring of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Separately, Shoukry received Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday.

Shoukry stressed Egypt’s constant keenness to enhance consultation and coordination with Jordan in order to confront common challenges and work to find solutions to the political and security crises plaguing the region.

The two ministers exchanged visions regarding developments in the situation in Gaza and efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and implementing the recent UN Security Council resolution.

The two ministers also discussed the security of navigation in the Red Sea.

They reaffirmed the importance of advancing the tripartite cooperation mechanism linking Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, for the benefit of the three countries.


 

Updated 46 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens discovered dead in Iraq

Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens discovered dead in Iraq
  Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry coordinating with Iraqi authorities to investigate the circumstances of the deaths
Updated 46 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Kuwaiti national and Saudi national recently reported missing have been discovered dead in Iraq, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has said.

“Two bodies found by Iraqi authorities are believed to be those of a missing Kuwaiti and his Saudi companion who had disappeared in the western Anbar province,” the foreign minister said.

He extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, Kuwait News Agency reported. Al-Sabah added that Foreign Ministry is coordinating closely with Iraqi authorities to investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

The minister directed the Kuwait Embassy in Baghdad to oversee the investigation and praised Iraq’s efforts in discovering the bodies of the deceased.

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
  The Israeli military has said it also retaliated for knock-on attacks from Lebanon and Syria
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted on Tuesday that the country had retaliated in Iraq, Yemen and Iran for attacks carried out against it as the war with Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip widens to other areas of the region.
“We are in a multi-front war and are coming under attack from seven theaters: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria (West Bank), Iraq, Yemen and Iran. We have already responded and taken action in six of these theaters,” he told lawmakers.
Since Gaza hostilities erupted with a cross-border Hamas rampage on Oct 7, the Israeli military has said it also retaliated for knock-on attacks from Lebanon and Syria, and carried out raids on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.
It has not published such actions in Yemen, whose Iran-aligned Houthis have carried out long-range missile and drone launches at Israel and attacked shipping in the Red Sea, nor in Iraq, where a pro-Iran militia said last week it had fired a drone at the southern Israeli port city of Eilat.
Nor has Israel published any operations within Iran, its arch-enemy and a sponsor of Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The Syrian armed forces shot down eight drones aimed at towns and military positions in countryside near Aleppo and Idlib, Syrian state media said on Tuesday citing the defence ministry.
The armed forces prevented the drones, which the ministry said belonged to "terrorists," from reaching their targets, state media reported.

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar
  Jarrar had been previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September the following year, after being held without trial
  More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

Ramallah: The Israeli army on Tuesday said it arrested senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar in the occupied West Bank, along with other activists of her leftist party.
Jarrar, 60, is a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a faction in the Palestine Liberation Organization considered a “terrorist” group by Israel, the United States and the European Union.
“Khaleda Jarrar, a wanted terrorist, was arrested... along with other PFLP activists,” the army said in a statement.
Jarrar had been previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September the following year, after being held without trial.
Her husband, Ghassan Jarrar, told AFP soldiers stormed the family home in the city of Ramallah “by breaking open the front door at 5:00 am (0300 GMT).”
Jarrar was elected in 2006 to the Palestinian assembly as a PFLP representative, and has long been an advocate of women’s rights.
She has also lobbied for the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
The PFLP, in a statement, said Israel’s army launched a “vast campaign on Tuesday morning to arrest leaders” of the group in the occupied West Bank.
“These arrests will not break the will of our people,” it said.
Israeli forces have stepped up their operations across the West Bank in recent years, and violence there has risen particularly since the war with Hamas broke out in Gaza on October 7.
More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.
The conflict in Gaza began after Hamas militants attacked southern Israeli communities in which around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, were killed, according to an AFP tally based on the latest Israeli figures.
In Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza, more than 20,600 people have been killed, most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Explosions off Egypt's south Sinai coast: reports

Explosions off Egypt’s south Sinai coast: reports
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Explosions off Egypt's south Sinai coast: reports

Explosions off Egypt’s south Sinai coast: reports
  Earlier in December, Egyptian air defenses shot down a suspected drone near Dahab
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

CAIRO: Explosions were heard off the coast of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Tuesday, state-linked media said, with witnesses reporting that they saw something fall into the Gulf of Aqaba.
Al Qahera News television, which has links to state intelligence, said the blasts occurred about two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Egyptian seaside town of Dahab.
“We heard a loud explosion coming from the direction of the sea, and then we saw a strange object falling into the water,” an eyewitness told AFP.
No casualties have been reported.
Dahab lies around 125 kilometers (75 miles) south of Eilat on the southern tip of Israel, which has been waging a deadly war with Hamas militants in Gaza for more than 11 weeks.
Flying objects have been repeatedly downed near south Sinai, with the Egyptian military at times pointing to “drones coming from the south of the Red Sea.”
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched a flurry of attempted drone and missile attacks toward Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.
Most have failed to reach their targets and are often intercepted.
The Houthis say the strikes are in solidarity with the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, where the health ministry says more than 20,900 people have been killed in the conflict.
Israel declared war on Hamas after militants from the Palestinian Islamist group streamed across Gaza’s border with Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israel figures.
In late October, six people were wounded in Egypt when two drones came down in Taba, which borders Israel.
The Egyptian air force earlier this month shot down a drone that had been detected over Egypt’s territorial waters, also near Dahab, though a security source said the origin of the drone was “unknown.”

