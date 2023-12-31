Netanyahu says Gaza war on Hamas will go on for ‘many more months,’ thanks US for new weapons sales

You are here

A picture taken from a position in southern Israel along the border with the Gaza Strip on December 29, 2023 shows an Israeli military helicopter firing a missile towards Gaza amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 31 December 2023
AP
  • The State Department said Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress he approved a $147.5 million sale for equipment, including fuses, charges and primers, that is needed for 155 mm shells Israel bought previously
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza will continue for “many more months,” pushing back against persistent international cease-fire calls after mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement in the besieged enclave.
Netanyahu thanked the Biden administration for its continued backing, including approval for a new emergency weapons sale, the second this month, and prevention of a UN Security Council resolution seeking an immediate cease-fire. Israel argues that ending the war now would mean victory for Hamas, a stance shared by the Biden administration, which at the same time urged Israel to do more to avoid harm to Palestinian civilians.
In new fighting, Israeli warplanes struck the urban refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij in the center of the territory Saturday as ground forces pushed deeper into the southern city of Khan Younis.
The Health Ministry in Gaza said Saturday that more than 21,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s unprecedented air and ground offensive since the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel. The ministry, which does not distinguish between the deaths of civilians and combatants, said 165 Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours. It has said about 70 percent of those killed have been women and children.
The number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza combat rose to 170, after the military announced two more deaths Saturday.
The war has displaced some 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, sending swells of people seeking shelter in Israeli-designated safe areas that the military has nevertheless bombed. Palestinians are left with a sense that nowhere is safe in the tiny enclave.
With Israeli forces expanding their ground offensive this week, tens of thousands more Palestinians streamed into the already crowded city of Rafah at the southernmost end of Gaza.
Thousands of tents and makeshift shacks have sprung up on Rafah’s outskirts next to UN warehouses. Displaced people arrived in Rafah on foot or on trucks and carts piled high with mattresses. Those who did not find space in overwhelmed shelters pitched tents on roadsides.
“We don’t have water. We don’t have enough food,” Nour Daher, a displaced woman, said Saturday from the sprawling tent camp. “The kids wake up in the morning wanting to eat, wanting to drink. It took us one hour to find water for them. We couldn’t bring them flour. Even when we wanted to take them to toilets, it took us one hour to walk.”
In the Nuseirat camp, resident Mustafa Abu Wawee said a strike hit the home of one of his relatives, killing two people.
“The (Israeli) occupation is doing everything to force people to leave,” he said over the phone while helping to search for four people missing under the rubble. “They want to break our spirit and will, but they will fail. We are here to stay.”
MORE US WEAPONS FOR ISRAEL
The State Department said Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress he approved a $147.5 million sale for equipment, including fuses, charges and primers, that is needed for 155 mm shells Israel bought previously.
It marked the second time this month that the Biden administration is bypassing Congress to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel. Blinken made a similar decision on Dec. 9 to approve the sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million.
Both moves have come as President Joe Biden’s request for a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs remains stalled in Congress, caught up in a debate over US immigration policy and border security. Some Democratic lawmakers have spoken of making the proposed $14.3 billion in American assistance to its Mideast ally contingent on concrete steps by Netanyahu’s government to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza during the war with Hamas.
THE WAR’S TIMELINE
Blinken, who has repeatedly traveled to the Middle East during the war, was expected back in Israel and other countries in the region in January. US officials have urged Israel to start shifting from high intensity combat to more targeted operations, but said they were not imposing a deadline.
Netanyahu said Israel needs more time.
“As the chief of staff said this week, the war will continue many more months,” he told a televised news conference Saturday. “My policy is clear. We will continue to fight until we have achieved all the objectives of the war, first and foremost the annihilation of Hamas and the release of all the hostages.”
More than 120 hostages remain in Gaza, after militants seized more than 240 in the Oct. 7 assault that also killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
Netanyahu is also at odds with the Biden administration over who should run Gaza after the war. He has rejected the US-backed idea that a unified Palestinian government should run both Gaza and parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank as a precursor to eventual statehood. Instead, he has insisted on open-ended Israeli security control in Gaza, without saying what would come next.
TRADING FOR HOSTAGES
Families of hostages and their supporters have demanded that the government prioritize hostage releases over other war objectives, and have staged large protests every weekend, including Saturday.
Egypt, one of the mediators between Israel and Hamas, has proposed a multistage plan that would kick off with a swap of hostages for prisoners, accompanied by a temporary cease-fire — along the lines of an exchange during a weeklong truce in November.
Hamas insists the war must end before it will discuss hostage releases. Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official in Beirut, reiterated that position Saturday, but also told The Associated Press that “we have not given any final answer so far” to the Egyptian proposal.
Asked about reports of possible progress toward a deal, Netanyahu said Saturday that “we see a possibility, maybe, for movement” but that he did not want to raise “exaggerated expectations.”
DIFFICULTIES IN DELIVERING AID
More than a week after a UN Security Council resolution called for the unhindered delivery of aid at scale across besieged Gaza, conditions have only worsened, UN agencies warned.
Aid officials said the aid entering Gaza remains woefully inadequate. Distributing goods is hampered by long delays at two border crossings, ongoing fighting, Israeli airstrikes, repeated cuts in Internet and phone services and a breakdown of law and order that makes it difficult to secure aid convoys, they said.
Nearly the entire population is fully dependent on outside humanitarian aid, said Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. A quarter of the population is starving because too few trucks enter with food, medicine, fuel and other supplies — sometimes fewer than 100 trucks a day, according to UN daily reports.

 

US destroyer shoots down anti-ship missiles fired from Yemen

US destroyer shoots down anti-ship missiles fired from Yemen
Updated 4 min 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US destroyer shoots down anti-ship missiles fired from Yemen

US destroyer shoots down anti-ship missiles fired from Yemen
  • The Houthis have repeatedly targeted vessels in the vital Red Sea shipping lane with strikes they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza
Updated 4 min 10 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: An American destroyer shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Yemen Saturday as it responded to a call for help from a container ship that was hit in a separate strike, the US military said.
The missiles were launched from territory controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a social media post, describing it as the “23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping” since November 19.
The Houthis have repeatedly targeted vessels in the vital Red Sea shipping lane with strikes they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling militant group Hamas.
CENTCOM said the USS Gravely and USS Laboon — both destroyers — responded to a request for assistance from the Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned and operated container ship that reported being struck by a missile while transiting the Red Sea.

While responding, the Gravely shot down the missiles, which were fired “toward the ships,” it said.
The attacks by the Yemeni rebels — who have said they are targeting Israel and Israeli-linked vessels — are endangering a transit route that carries up to 12 percent of global trade, prompting the United States to set up a multinational naval task force earlier this month to protect Red Sea shipping.
The latest round of the Israel-Hamas conflict began when the Palestinian militant group carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Following the attack, the United States rushed military aid to Israel, which has carried out a relentless campaign in Gaza that has killed at least 21,672 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
Those deaths have sparked widespread anger in the Middle East and provided an impetus for attacks by armed groups across the region that are opposed to Israel.
US forces in Iraq and Syria have also repeatedly come under fire from drone and rocket attacks that Washington says are being carried out by Iran-backed armed groups.
 

Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says

Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says
Updated 32 min 27 sec ago
AP
Follow

Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says

Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says
  • The Iran-backed Houthis say their attacks are aimed at Israel-linked ships in an effort to stop the Israeli offensive in Gaza
Updated 32 min 27 sec ago
AP

CHRISTIANSTED, US Virgin Islands: Yemen’s Houthi rebels show no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, the top commander of US naval forces in the Middle East said Saturday, even as more nations join the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic begins to pick up.
Since Operation Prosperity Guardian was announced just over 10 days ago, 1,200 merchant ships have traveled through the Red Sea region, and none has been hit by drone or missile strikes, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said in an Associated Press interview. He said additional countries are expected to sign on. Denmark was the latest, announcing Friday it plans to send a frigate to the mission that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced during a visit to Bahrain, where the Navy’s 5th Fleet is based, saying that “this is an international challenge that demands collective action.”
The Iran-backed Houthis say their attacks are aimed at Israel-linked ships in an effort to stop the Israeli offensive in Gaza.
The narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and then the Suez Canal. The crucial trade route links markets in Asia and Europe. The seriousness of the attacks, several of which have damaged vessels, led multiple shipping companies to order their vessels to hold in place and not enter the strait until the security situation improved. Some major shippers were sending their ships around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope, adding time and costs to the journeys.
Currently there are five warships from the United States, France, and the United Kingdom patrolling the waters of the southern Red Sea and the western Gulf of Aden, said Cooper, who heads the 5th Fleet. Since the operation started, the ships have shot down a total of 17 drones and four anti-ship ballistic missiles, he said.
Just two days ago, the USS Mason, a Navy destroyer, downed a drone and anti-ship ballistic missile that were fired by the Houthis, according to US Central Command. The US said the 22nd attack on international shipping by the Houthis since Oct. 19 caused no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or any reported injuries.
“I expect in the coming weeks we’re going to get additional countries,” Cooper said, noting Denmark’s recent announcement.
The US has said that more than 20 nations are participating, but a number of those nations have not acknowledged it publicly.
On Saturday, Austin discussed the ongoing illegal Houthi attacks in a call with Netherlands’ defense minister, Kajsa Ollongren, according to the Pentagon. Both condemned the attacks as unacceptable and “profoundly destabilizing” to international order and global commerce, with Austin stressing that they constitute “a significant international problem that demands collective action.”
Cooper said the coalition is in direct communication with commercial ships to provide guidance on “maneuvering and the best practices to avoid being attacked,” and working closely with the shipping industry to coordinate security.
An international task force had been set up in April 2022 to improve maritime security in the region. But Cooper said Operation Prosperity Guardian has more ships and a persistent presence to assist vessels.
Since the operation started, the Houthis have stepped up their use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, Cooper said. “We are cleareyed that the Houthi reckless attacks will likely continue,” he said.
The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, launching a grinding war against a Saudi-led coalition that sought to restore the government. The militants have sporadically targeted ships in the region, but the attacks increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
The Houthi threatened to attack any vessel they believe is either going to or coming from Israel. That has escalated to apparently any vessel, with container ships and oil tankers flagged to countries such as Norway and Liberia being attacked or drawing missile fire.
The shipping company Maersk had announced earlier that it had decided to re-route its ships that have been paused for days outside the strait and Red Sea, and send them around Africa instead. Maersk announced Dec. 25 that it was going to resume sending ships through the strait, citing the operation. Cooper said another shipping company had also resumed using the route.
“Commerce is definitely flowing,” Cooper said.
 

 

23 pro-Iran fighters killed in east Syria strikes: monitor

Israeli soldiers man a position in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on December 28, 2023. (AFP)
Israeli soldiers man a position in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on December 28, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
Follow

23 pro-Iran fighters killed in east Syria strikes: monitor

Israeli soldiers man a position in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on December 28, 2023. (AFP)
  • The majority have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of Iran-linked armed groups which oppose US support for Israel
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Air strikes in eastern Syria, “likely” carried out by Israel, killed at least 23 pro-Iran fighters Saturday, a war monitor said, reporting four more dead in the country’s north.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said “23 pro-Iranian fighters,” including five Syrians, four from Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, six Iraqis and eight Iranians, were killed in at least nine pre-dawn air strikes near the Iraqi border.
It said the raids were “likely carried out by Israel,” after earlier indicating they were “likely American.”
A US military official, requesting anonymity, said the “US did not conduct any defensive strikes overnight.”
The Observatory said the strikes targeted military positions in Albu Kamal and its surroundings in Deir Ezzor province, adding that a weapons shipment from Iraq and an ammunition warehouse were also hit.
Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch foe Iran, which backs President Bashar Assad’s government, to expand its presence there.
Also Saturday, the Observatory said that “Israeli missiles targeted warehouses and bases of pro-Iran groups” near airport in the main northern city of Aleppo, killing four foreign fighters.
Syrian state media, citing a military source, said that at around 5:20 p.m. (1420 GMT), “the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack... targeting a number of points south of the city of Aleppo.”
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces including Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
But it has intensified attacks since its war with Hamas began on October 7.
Hezbollah announced on Saturday the death of four of its fighters, without saying when or where they were killed.
There have been regular cross-border exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, in southern Lebanon.
Early on Saturday in southern Syria’s Quneitra province, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, “Israeli ground bombardment” killed two fighters from a Hezbollah-linked group, the Britain-based Observatory said.
The Israeli army said that it carried out multiple strikes in Syria after two rockets fired from the country hit areas under its control.
The Middle East has also seen a surge in attacks on US forces, which Washington blames on pro-Tehran groups.
The majority have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of Iran-linked armed groups which oppose US support for Israel.
The Observatory reported attacks on two US bases in Deir Ezzor province late Saturday. It said the rocket and drone assault was carried out by Iran-backed groups.
 

 

A disrupted childhood: plight of Palestinian detainees

A disrupted childhood: plight of Palestinian detainees
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

A disrupted childhood: plight of Palestinian detainees

A disrupted childhood: plight of Palestinian detainees
  • Since 2000, occupation forces have arrested some 13,000 Palestinian children, says NGO
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Fourteen-year-old Abdelrahman Al-Zaghal was one of the youngest Palestinians released by Israel in exchange for hostages seized during the Oct. 7 Hamas-led raid on Israel.

Weeks later, his life still bears little resemblance to that of a normal teenager — he is recovering from serious injuries sustained the day of his arrest, and said his school is still awaiting Israel’s permission for him to attend. He was shot in August, when he said he left home to buy bread, only to wake up cuffed to a hospital bed, flanked by two police officers and with bullet wounds to the head and pelvis.
Israel charged Zaghal with hurling a petrol bomb, which he denies. His mother Najah said he was shot by a man guarding a Jewish settlement near their home in East Jerusalem.
A police statement released the night Zaghal was shot said Border Police officers shot at and critically wounded an unnamed teen after they sensed their lives were in danger. As a Jerusalem resident, Zaghal’s case went to an Israeli civil court. The judge ordered him placed under house arrest, but outside his neighborhood, until the end of his trial. The day of his release, Zaghal said he jumped for joy. But the celebrations were muted as he was about to undergo surgery for brain damage caused by the shooting, his mother said.
Among the 240 Palestinians released by Israel during a November pause in the Gaza war, Zaghal is one of 104 under the age of 18. In exchange, Hamas released 110 women, children and foreigners abducted on Oct. 7.
More than half the Palestinians released as part of the deal were detained without charge, Israel’s records showed.
Since 2000, the Israeli military has detained some 13,000 Palestinian children, almost all boys between the ages of 12 and 17, said Defense for Children International-Palestine.
“Everywhere a Palestinian child turns, there is the Israeli military to exert some kind of control over their life,” said DCIP advocacy officer Miranda Cleland.
Israel says it arrests Palestinians on suspicion of attacking or planning attacks against its citizens. Its military said enforcement agencies in the occupied West Bank “work to protect the rights of minors throughout all administrative and criminal proceedings.”
In the West Bank, Palestinians and Israelis are subjected to different legal systems. Palestinians, including minors, are prosecuted in a military court.
Based on collected affidavits from 766 children detained between 2016 and 2022, DCIP found about 59 percent were abducted by soldiers at night.

Some 75 percent of children were subjected to physical violence and 97 percent were interrogated without a family member or lawyer present. One in four are placed in solitary confinement for two or more days even before the beginning of a trial, said Cleland.
Lawyers work on getting children plea deals, she said, because the conviction rate is above 95 percent.
One of the challenges in post-release counselling is that teens expect to be re-arrested – and many are, said Dr. Samah Jabr, a psychiatrist who heads the Palestinian Health Ministry’s mental health unit.
Zaghal said he had been detained by Israeli forces twice before. The first time, at 12, he said soldiers beat him with their rifles while he was playing with his cousin in Jericho. He said they accused him of hurling rocks, which he denied.
Throwing stones is the most common charge against Palestinian minors detained in the West Bank, punishable by up to 20 years in prison under Israeli military law, said Palestinian rights group Addameer.
Zaghal remembers going to swim at a Tel Aviv pool with his late father on the weekends, and wants to become a lifeguard. He said he loved school and was eager to go back.
Israel’s Education Ministry said Palestinians released from Israeli detention would not attend its schools until January 2024 and would instead be visited by assigned officers.

 

Egyptian Museum displays new artifacts from Queen Hatshepsut’s reign

Egyptian Museum displays new artifacts from Queen Hatshepsut’s reign
Updated 30 December 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED
Follow

Egyptian Museum displays new artifacts from Queen Hatshepsut’s reign

Egyptian Museum displays new artifacts from Queen Hatshepsut’s reign
Updated 30 December 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: The Egyptian Museum in Cairo is displaying four new artifacts depicting the details of a trade mission sent by Queen Hatshepsut to the kingdom of Punt (East Africa) over 3,000 years ago.

Museum official Sayed Abbas said the artifacts have attracted “a large number of visitors.”

Archaeologist Ahmed Abdel Karim told Arab News: “The newly displayed pieces date back to the New Kingdom era, or the Eighteenth Dynasty (around 1550 to 1295 BCE). They are made of painted limestone and were cut from the wall of Queen Hatshepsut’s temple at Deir El-Bahari to commemorate an important trade expedition she sent to Punt, a state located somewhere along the Red Sea coast south of Egypt, possibly in the current regions of Somalia and Eritrea.”

He continued: “Hatshepsut sent a mission to this African country to acquire exotic goods, including unusual animals, gold, incense, ebony, and even trees for the temple’s garden.

“One of the artifacts depicts the king and queen of Punt. The king is extremely thin, wearing a long sash, armed with a dagger tucked into his waist belt, and having a long, slender beard. The queen appears excessively overweight with a severe curvature of the spine, and rolls of fat on her arms, body, and legs. She is wearing a sleeveless dress, tied with a belt at the waist, and adorned with a necklace featuring large disc-shaped beads, as well as bracelets and anklets.”

Hatshepsut is one of the greatest queens in history. She conducted a military campaign in Nubia to secure the country’s southern borders.

Magdy Shaker, Archeologist

Magdy Shaker, a senior archaeologist at the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, told Arab News: “Hatshepsut is one of the greatest queens in history. She conducted a military campaign in Nubia to secure the country’s southern borders. She was also the first to wear gloves, due to a congenital defect (she reportedly had six or more fingers on one hand). This was unknown until her mummy was discovered. In most statues made for her, her hands appeared normal, as she ordered sculptors to depict them so. She was also the first to embroider gloves with precious stones.”

Shaker continued: “She was the eldest daughter of King Thutmose I. Her father had an illegitimate son, Thutmose II, whom she agreed to marry in line with royal family traditions — sharing the throne with him after her father’s death. This solution addressed the issue of having a legitimate heir from the few women who ascended the throne of Egypt. She adeptly managed the reign for 22 years, ensuring her memory would be eternally commemorated in history.”
 

 

