You are here

  • Home
  • House votes on sanctions for top war crimes court after it sought Netanyahu arrest warrant

House votes on sanctions for top war crimes court after it sought Netanyahu arrest warrant

House votes on sanctions for top war crimes court after it sought Netanyahu arrest warrant
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, in Jerusalem, May 6, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rtwmh

Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

House votes on sanctions for top war crimes court after it sought Netanyahu arrest warrant

House votes on sanctions for top war crimes court after it sought Netanyahu arrest warrant
  • The vote amounts to Congress’ first legislative rebuke to the war crimes court since its stunning decision last month to seek arrest warrants for the leaders of Israel and Hamas
Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

WASHINGTON: The House is voting Tuesday on legislation that would sanction the International Criminal Court for requesting arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.
The vote amounts to Congress’ first legislative rebuke to the war crimes court since its stunning decision last month to seek arrest warrants for the leaders of Israel and Hamas. The move was widely denounced in Washington, creating a rare moment of unity on Israel even as partisan divisions over the war with Hamas intensified.
While the House bill is expected to pass Tuesday, it was not likely to attract significant Democratic support, dulling its chances in the Senate. The White House opposes the legislation, calling it overreach.
Both the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee acknowledged the bill is unlikely to become law and left the door open to further negotiation with the White House. They said it would be better for Congress to be united against the Hague-based court.
“We’re always strongest, particularly on this committee, when we speak with one voice as one nation, in this case to the ICC and to the judges,” GOP Rep. Mike McCaul, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said during House debate. “A partisan messaging bill was not my intention here but that is where we are.”
State Department spokesperson Matt Miller reiterated the administration’s opposition to the sanctions bill.
“We have made clear that while we oppose the decision taken by the prosecutor of the ICC, we don’t think it is appropriate, especially while there are ongoing investigations inside Israel looking at somebody’s very same questions, and we were willing to work with Congress on what a response might look like but we don’t support sanctions,” Miller said.
The House bill would apply sweeping economic sanctions and visa restrictions to individuals and judges associated with the ICC, including their family members. Democrats labeled the approach as “overly broad,” warning it could ensnare Americans and US companies that do important work with the court.
“This bill would have a chilling effect on the ICC as an institution which could hamper the court’s efforts to prosecute the dubious atrocities that have been perpetrated in many places around the world, from Ukraine to Uganda,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee.
The legislation reprimanding the ICC was just the latest show of support from House Republicans for Israel since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that ignited the war. Republicans have held several votes related to Israel in recent months, highlighting divisions among Democrats over support for the US ally.
Congressional leaders have invited Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress this summer, which is likely to further inflame tensions over Israel’s handling of the war. Many Democrats are expected to boycott the speech.
Both the ICC and United Nations’ highest court, the International Court of Justice, have begun to investigate allegations that both Israel and Hamas have committed genocide during the seven-month war.
Last month, ICC’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, accused Netanyahu, his defense minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders — Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh — of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.
Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders condemned the ICC’s move as disgraceful and antisemitic. President Joe Biden and members of Congress also lambasted the prosecutor and supported Israel’s right to defend itself.
“Failing to act here in the Congress would make us complicit with the ICC’s illegitimate actions and we must not stay silent,” McCaul said. “We must stand with our allies.”

Topics: White House Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

Related

Biden says Netanyahu could be prolonging Gaza war for political aims
Middle-East
Biden says Netanyahu could be prolonging Gaza war for political aims
Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners back Gaza hostage deal
Middle-East
Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners back Gaza hostage deal

Body recovery effort ‘called off’ at Papua New Guinea landslide site

Body recovery effort ‘called off’ at Papua New Guinea landslide site
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Body recovery effort ‘called off’ at Papua New Guinea landslide site

Body recovery effort ‘called off’ at Papua New Guinea landslide site
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
AFP

PORT MORESBY: Hundreds of villagers feared buried in Papua New Guinea landslide will not be recovered, the military told AFP Wednesday, describing the disaster zone as “too dangerous” to operate in.
“All efforts to recover bodies have been called off because of the danger” of further landslides, Major Joe Aku said. “Recovery is non-negotiable at this stage.”
Aku — one of the leading military officers overseeing the site — declared the highland area a “no-go zone” that will be cordoned off to the community and authorities until further notice.
“It is too dangerous to be on-site at this stage. This is the worst and biggest landslide I have seen,” he said.
Papua New Guinea is one of the world’s most disaster-prone regions and landslides are extremely common in its highlands.
Initial Papua New Guinea government estimates said as many as 2,000 people may have been buried in the May 24 slide, although Aku said this number could be closer to 650.
Only nine bodies have been recovered, according to local health authorities.
An internal report by Papua New Guinea’s mining and geohazards department, obtained by AFP on Tuesday, warned there was a “high likelihood of further landslides” at the site “in the immediate future.”
The report concluded that “any access to the area should be restricted to experts.”
Local authorities estimate 7,849 people live in two wards hit by the disaster.
Many of these people have been evacuated and are relying on the aid of agencies or partner countries to survive, Aku said.
He added discussions were underway with the community and local authorities about a possible memorial for those “buried under the rubble.”

Topics: Papua New Guinea landslide rescue

Related

‘High likelihood’ of more landslides at Papua New Guinea disaster site
World
‘High likelihood’ of more landslides at Papua New Guinea disaster site
Aid reaches Papua New Guinea landslide site
World
Aid reaches Papua New Guinea landslide site

US says response from Hamas on ceasefire proposal still awaited

US says response from Hamas on ceasefire proposal still awaited
Updated 05 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

US says response from Hamas on ceasefire proposal still awaited

US says response from Hamas on ceasefire proposal still awaited
  • Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 36,000, according to the local health ministry, caused widespread hunger, flattened most of the enclave
Updated 05 June 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A response from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel’s ceasefire proposal that US President Joe Biden revealed on Friday is still being awaited, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.
“We are waiting for a response from Hamas” through the Qatari mediators, Sullivan said.
CIA Director Bill Burns will be in Doha to consult with Qatari mediators on the Gaza ceasefire proposal, Sullivan added. Qatar has been mediating on Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
Qatar said on Tuesday it had delivered the Israeli ceasefire proposal to Hamas that reflected a three-phase proposal presented by Biden, and that the paper was now much closer to the positions of both sides.
A spokesman for Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, reiterated on Tuesday it could not agree to any deal unless Israel makes a “clear” commitment to a permanent truce and complete withdrawal from Gaza.
For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also repeated that there can be no permanent peace unless Hamas is eradicated, as he struggles with profound political divisions at home over the US-backed truce proposal.
Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 36,000, according to the local health ministry, caused widespread hunger, flattened most of the enclave and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.
The Israeli onslaught followed an attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 with 250 people also taken as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Gaza ceasefire

Related

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses US proposal for Gaza ceasefire with Blinken
US urges UN Security Council to back Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan
World
US urges UN Security Council to back Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan

After publishing an article critical of Israel, Columbia Law Review’s website is shut down by board

After publishing an article critical of Israel, Columbia Law Review’s website is shut down by board
Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

After publishing an article critical of Israel, Columbia Law Review’s website is shut down by board

After publishing an article critical of Israel, Columbia Law Review’s website is shut down by board
Updated 05 June 2024
AP

NEW YORK: Student editors at the Columbia Law Review say they were pressured by the journal’s board of directors to halt publication of an academic article written by a Palestinian human rights lawyer that accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and upholding an apartheid regime.
When the editors refused the request and published the piece Monday morning, the board — made up of faculty and alumni from Columbia University’s law school — shut down the law review’s website entirely. It remained offline Tuesday evening, a static homepage informing visitors the domain “is under maintenance.”
The episode at one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious legal journals marks the latest flashpoint in an ongoing debate about academic speech that has deeply divided students, staff and college administrators since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
Several editors at the Columbia Law Review described the board’s intervention as an unprecedented breach of editorial independence at the periodical, which is run by students at Columbia Law School. The board of directors oversees the nonprofit’s finances but has historically played no role in selecting pieces.
In a letter sent to student editors Tuesday and shared with The Associated Press, the board of directors said it was concerned that the article, titled “Nakba as a Legal Concept,” had not gone through the “usual processes of review or selection for articles at the Law Review, and in particular that a number of student editors had been unaware of its existence.”
“In order to preserve the status quo and provide student editors some window of opportunity to review the piece, as well as provide time for the Law Review to determine how to proceed, we temporarily suspended the website,” the letter continued.
Those involved in soliciting and editing the piece said they had followed a rigorous review process, even as they acknowledged taking steps to forestall expected blowback by limiting the number of students aware of the article.
In the piece, Rabea Eghbariah, a Harvard doctoral candidate, accuses Israel of a litany of “crimes against humanity,” arguing for a new legal framework to “encapsulate the ongoing structure of subjugation in Palestine and derive a legal formulation of the Palestinian condition.”
Eghbariah said in a text message that the suspension of the law journal’s website should be seen as “a microcosm of a broader authoritarian repression taking place across US campuses.”
Editors said they voted overwhelmingly in December to commission a piece on Palestinian legal issues, then formed a smaller committee — open to all of the publication’s editorial leadership — that ultimately accepted Eghbariah’s article. He had submitted an earlier version of the article to the Harvard Law Review, which the publication later elected not to publish amid internal backlash, according to a report in The Intercept.
Anticipating similar controversy and worried about a leak of the draft, the committee of editors working on the article did not upload it to a server that is visible to the broader membership of the law journal and to some administrators. The piece was not shared until Sunday with the full staff of the Columbia Law Review — something that editorial staffers said was not uncommon.
“We’ve never circulated a particular article in advance,” said Sohum Pal, an articles editor at the publication. “So the idea that this is all over a process concern is a total lie. It’s very transparently content based.”
In their letter to students, the board of directors said student editors who didn’t work on the piece should have been given an opportunity to read it and raise concerns.
“Whatever your views of this piece, it will clearly be controversial and potentially have an impact on all associated with the Review,” they wrote.
Those involved in the publishing of the article said they heard from a small group of students over the weekend who expressed concerns about threats to their careers and safety if it were to be published.
Some alluded to trucks that circled Columbia and other campuses following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, labeling students as antisemites for their past or current affiliation with groups seen as hostile to Israel.
The letter from the board also suggested that a statement be appended to the piece stating the article had not been subject to a standard review process or made available for all student editors to read ahead of time.
Erika Lopez, an editor who worked on the piece, said many students were adamantly opposed to the idea, calling it “completely false to imply that we didn’t follow the standard process.”
She said student editors had spoken regularly since they began receiving pushback from the board on Sunday and remained firmly in support of the piece.
When they learned the website had been shuttered Monday morning, they quickly uploaded Eghbariah’s article to a publicly accessible website. It has since spread widely across social media.
“It’s really ironic that this piece probably got more attention than anything we normally published,” Lopez added, “even after they nuked the website.”

New study finds Earth warming at record rate, but no evidence of climate change accelerating

New study finds Earth warming at record rate, but no evidence of climate change accelerating
Updated 05 June 2024
AP
Follow

New study finds Earth warming at record rate, but no evidence of climate change accelerating

New study finds Earth warming at record rate, but no evidence of climate change accelerating
  • The group of 57 scientists said they don’t see evidence of significant acceleration in human-caused climate change
Updated 05 June 2024
AP

The rate Earth is warming hit an all-time high in 2023 with 92 percent of last year’s surprising record-shattering heat caused by humans, top scientists calculated.
The group of 57 scientists from around the world used United Nations-approved methods to examine what’s behind last year’s deadly burst of heat. They said even with a faster warming rate they don’t see evidence of significant acceleration in human-caused climate change beyond increased fossil fuel burning.
Last year’s record temperatures were so unusual that scientists have been debating what’s behind the big jump and whether climate change is accelerating or if other factors are in play.
“If you look at this world accelerating or going through a big tipping point, things aren’t doing that,” study lead author Piers Forster, a Leeds University climate scientist, said. “Things are increasing in temperature and getting worse in sort of exactly the way we predicted.”
It’s pretty much explained by the buildup of carbon dioxide from rising fossil fuel use, he and a co-author said.
Last year the rate of warming hit 0.26 degrees Celsius (0.47 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade — up from 0.25 degrees Celsius (0.45 degrees Fahrenheit) the year before. That’s not a significant difference, though it does make this year’s rate the highest ever, Forster said.
Still, outside scientists said this report highlights an ever more alarming situation.
“Choosing to act on climate has become a political talking point but this report should be a reminder to people that in fact it is fundamentally a choice to save human lives,” said University of Wisconsin climate scientist Andrea Dutton, who wasn’t part of the international study team. “To me, that is something worth fighting for.”
The team of authors — formed to provide annual scientific updates between the every seven- to eight-year major UN scientific assessments — determined last year was 1.43 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1850 to 1900 average with 1.31 degrees of that coming from human activity. The other 8 percent of the warming is due mostly to El Nino, the natural and temporary warming of the central Pacific that changes weather worldwide and also a freak warming along the Atlantic and just other weather randomness.
On a larger 10-year time frame, which scientists prefer to single years, the world has warmed about 1.19 degrees Celsius (2.14 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, the report in the journal Earth System Science Data found.
The report also said that as the world keeps using coal, oil and natural gas, Earth is likely to reach the point in 4.5 years that it can no longer avoid crossing the internationally accepted threshold for warming: 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit ).
That fits with earlier studies projecting Earth being committed or stuck to at least 1.5 degrees by early 2029 if emission trajectories don’t change. The actual hitting of 1.5 degrees could be years later, but it would be inevitable if all that carbon is used, Forster said.
It’s not the end of the world or humanity if temperatures blow past the 1.5 limit, but it will be quite bad, scientists said. Past UN studies show massive changes to Earth’s ecosystem are more likely to kick in between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius of warming, including eventual loss of the planet’s coral reefs, Arctic sea ice, species of plants and animals — along with nastier extreme weather events that kill people.
Last year’s temperature rise was more than just a little jump. It was especially unusual in September, said study co-author Sonia Seneviratne, head of land-climate dynamics at ETH Zurich, a Swiss university.
The year was within the range of what was predicted, albeit it was at the upper edge of the range, Seneviratne said.
“Acceleration if it were to happen would be even worse, like hitting a global tipping point, it would be probably the worst scenario,” Seneviratne said. “But what is happening is already extremely bad and it is having major impacts already now. We are in the middle of a crisis.”
University of Michigan environment dean Jonathan Overpeck and Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, neither of whom were part of the study, said they still see acceleration. Hausfather pointed out the rate of warming is considerably higher than 0.18 degrees Celsius (0.32 Fahrenheit) per decade of warming that it was between 1970 and 2010.
Scientists had theorized a few explanations for the massive jump in September, which Hausfather called “gobsmacking.” Wednesday’s report didn’t find enough warming from other potential causes. The report said the reduction of sulfur pollution from shipping — which had been providing some cooling to the atmosphere — was overwhelmed last year by carbon particles put in the air from Canadian wildfires.
The report also said an undersea volcano that injected massive amounts of heat-trapping water vapor into the atmosphere also spewed cooling particles with both forces pretty much canceling each other out.
Texas Tech climate scientist and chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy Katharine Hayhoe said “the future is in our hands. It’s us — not physics, but humans — who will determine how quickly the world warms and by how much.”

Topics: Global warming climate change

Related

Sweltering heat across Asia was 45 times more likely because of climate change, study finds
World
Sweltering heat across Asia was 45 times more likely because of climate change, study finds
Climate change effects reduce Pakistan mango production for third consecutive year — union
Pakistan
Climate change effects reduce Pakistan mango production for third consecutive year — union

Slovenia recognizes Palestinian state, defying delay bid

Slovenia recognizes Palestinian state, defying delay bid
Updated 05 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Slovenia recognizes Palestinian state, defying delay bid

Slovenia recognizes Palestinian state, defying delay bid
  • The vote followed a similar move by three other European nations last week in response to the devastating Gaza war
Updated 05 June 2024
AFP

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia’s parliament on Tuesday passed a decree recognizing a Palestinian state, pushing ahead with a vote in defiance of an opposition motion to derail it.
Fifty-two members of the 90-member parliament voted in favor of the government-sponsored decree to recognize a Palestinian state.
The vote followed a similar move by three other European nations last week in response to the devastating Gaza war.
The opposition boycotted the vote except for one lawmaker who attended but abstained.
Slovenia’s center-left government sent the decree on recognizing a Palestine state for parliamentary approval last Thursday as part of efforts to end the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible.
The conservative opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) led by former prime minister Janez Jansa on Monday then filed a proposal to hold an advisory referendum on the recognition.
It said Slovenia should remain with the majority of EU states that have decided now is not the right time for such a move.
By filing the motion, the SDS had expected to delay the vote on the recognition since the legislation sets a 30-day deadline before lawmakers can vote on a disputed bill.
At Tuesday’s session, 52 lawmakers rejected the motion.
Parliamentary speaker Urska Klakocar Zupancic said the opposition had “abused the referendum mechanism” and announced parliament would proceed with the vote as planned.
She quoted legal interpretations, according to which the 30-day deadline referred only to bills rather than to decrees such as one recognizing a foreign state.
Spain, Ireland and Norway recognized a Palestinian state last week, bringing to 145 the number of the United Nations’ 193 member states that have recognized the statehood, according to the Palestinian authorities.
With the decree, Slovenia recognizes the Palestinian state within the territories set by a 1967 UN resolution or according to any future peace agreement reached by both parties.

Topics: War on Gaza Slovenia Palestinian state

Related

Slovenia’s government endorses recognition of a Palestinian state, sends to parliament for approval
World
Slovenia’s government endorses recognition of a Palestinian state, sends to parliament for approval
Israel condemns Slovenia’s Palestinian statehood move
World
Israel condemns Slovenia’s Palestinian statehood move

Latest updates

Djokovic withdrawal shakes up French Open as Swiatek roars into semifinals
Djokovic withdrawal shakes up French Open as Swiatek roars into semifinals
Back-to-back wins for Hayes as US women down South Korea 3-0
Back-to-back wins for Hayes as US women down South Korea 3-0
Body recovery effort ‘called off’ at Papua New Guinea landslide site
Body recovery effort ‘called off’ at Papua New Guinea landslide site
Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid
Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid
Saudi leaders congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s new president
Saudi leaders congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s new president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.