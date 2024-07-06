stc named ‘Elite Partner’ for Esports World Cup

stc Group, an enabler of digital transformation, is supporting Saudi Arabia’s journey to become a premier global hub for gaming and esports, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. The group has been named as “Elite Partner” for the inaugural Esports World Cup, a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom, underway in the Saudi capital. The event started on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25.
The tournament features a unique cross-game structure that pits the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool. stc Group is enabling seamless connectivity across the entire event.
stc Group’s future-forward digital approach and unmatched scale and scope offers the industry more than just telco services. The company’s integrated gaming services ensure seamless data exchange and high-speed connectivity, supported by its expansive 5G network. With significant investments in digital infrastructure, stc Group has equipped more than 90 percent of major cities in Saudi Arabia with 5G technology.
Furthermore, stc Group’s data centers and hosting solutions offer a one-stop shop for dedicated server hosting, storage/SAN, load balancing, backup, and managed security. Hosting is bundled with equipment and physical co-location in data centers that provide full power and A/C redundancy, enhancing service reliability. The group’s data centers operate under world-class standards and procedures, adopting best practices to ensure optimal performance.
stc Group further highlights its proposition to the industry through its gaming arm, stc play. The platform offers gamers the opportunity to discover rich content, shop for gaming gear and digital items, and create or join exciting tournaments. Additionally, stc play facilitates seamless connection with fellow gamers through integrated chat features, fostering a vibrant and interactive gaming community.
“These technologies are a testament to stc Group’s dedication to network excellence and its strategic implementation of traffic management, big data, and automation.
Through the widening scale of investments, stc Group continues to optimize functional networks, ensuring seamless and high-performance connectivity for gamers across the region,” the group said in a statement.