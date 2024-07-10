You are here

What We Are Reading Today: On the Art and Craft of Doing Science

What We Are Reading Today: On the Art and Craft of Doing Science
Author: Kenneth Catania 

Like any creative endeavor, science can be a messy and chaotic affair.

"On the Art and Craft of Doing Science" shares the creative process of an innovative and accomplished scientist, taking readers behind the scenes of some of his most pioneering investigations and explaining why the practice of science, far from being an orderly exercise in pure logic, is a form of creative expression like any other art. 

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Richter’s Scale’ by Susan Elizabeth Hough

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Richter’s Scale’ by Susan Elizabeth Hough
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News

He remains the only seismologist whose name anyone outside of narrow scientific circles would likely recognize.

Yet few understand the Richter scale itself, and even fewer have ever understood the man.

Yet few understand the Richter scale itself, and even fewer have ever understood the man.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Geometrical Introduction to Tensor Calculus’ by Jeroen Tromp

What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Geometrical Introduction to Tensor Calculus’ by Jeroen Tromp
Updated 07 July 2024
Arab News

Tensors are widely used in physics and engineering to describe physical properties that have multiple dimensions and magnitudes.

“A Geometrical Introduction to Tensor Calculus” gives graduate students, advanced undergraduates, and researchers a powerful and mathematically elegant tool for comprehending the behavior and applications of tensors across an array of fields.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Bees’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Bees’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 06 July 2024
Arab News

Authors: Christina Grozinger and Harland Patch

“The Lives of Bees” provides a one-of-a-kind look at the life and natural history of bees.

Blending stunning photographs and illustrations with illuminating profiles of selected species, this incisive guide takes readers inside the world of these marvelous insects, exploring their physiology, behavior, ecology, evolution, and much more.

 

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Reconstruction: How Lincoln’s New Birth of Freedom Remade the World

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 05 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Reconstruction: How Lincoln’s New Birth of Freedom Remade the World

Photo/Supplied
Updated 05 July 2024
Arab News

Author: Don H. Doyle

In this international history of Reconstruction, Don Doyle chronicles the world events inspired by the Civil War.
In this international history of Reconstruction, Don Doyle chronicles the world events inspired by the Civil War.
Between 1865 and 1870, France withdrew from Mexico, Russia sold Alaska to the US, and Britain proclaimed
the new state of Canada. British workers demanded more voting rights, Spain toppled Queen Isabella II and ended slavery in its Caribbean colonies, Cubans rose against Spanish rule, France overthrew Napoleon III, and the kingdom of Pope Pius IX fell.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Aramco Brat’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 05 July 2024
Jasmine Bager
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Aramco Brat’

Photo/Supplied
  • The majority of Aramco Brats are American but were born in Saudi and spent their childhoods there
Updated 05 July 2024
Jasmine Bager

Author: Richard P. Howard

Part memoir, part archival documentation, the book, which was published in 2021, is a story long overdue.

Part memoir, part archival documentation, the book, which was published in 2021, is a story long overdue.

And, indeed, all of the above apply.

And, indeed, all of the above apply.

While most of his classmates back home had only ever been to neighboring Canada, he was globe-hopping at a young age. He recounts in vivid detail the landscape, the overall mood and the general energy swirling around him. He had a sense of adventure and bewilderment early on, as he saw the morphing landscape pass before his eyes.

He remembers how the adults around him acted or reacted. He makes readers taste the sand in their mouths — or the concentrated orange juice glowing in his fridge on his first week in Dhahran. Most of all, he allows his audience to truly understand his narrative and his story, which, like the black gold, needed unearthing.

"With Dad's employment (badge number 17208), I had become an Aramco Brat, a phrase with a parallel etymology to Army Brat. This identifier I initially found unfair but came to love. Now I was headed off to live the role," he writes in the chapter aptly titled "Nomadic Youth."

Aramco employees are known by their badge number, which is their employee number assigned to them at their workplace — but that is not all. That badge number is also used by the entire family for uses varying from the major to the mundane; from accessing healthcare to signing up for a dance class or to roam around the neighborhood.

As is part of the local culture, dependents could all — and still can — easily recite their parent's badge number even decades later. The number becomes engrained within them and acts like a badge of honor that signals belonging to the Aramco community; you are one of them and they are part of you.

An Aramco Brat, a self-proclaimed label, might be one that initially seems demeaning but is worn with pride for those who qualify.

An Aramco Brat, a self-proclaimed label, might be one that initially seems demeaning but is worn with pride for those who qualify.

The majority of Aramco Brats are American but were born in Saudi and spent their childhoods there. In many cases, Brats were born from another Brat. Many who grew up in the serene Aramco world felt a deep sense of connection with the land and its people and consider Saudi Arabia as "home." Many would stay until retirement and their children would try to find a way back into the Kingdom to perhaps get their own badge number one day.

The book tells the story of one Aramco Brat, which, in turn, tells the collective narrative that lingers even after they each leave the Kingdom.

The book tells the story of one Aramco Brat, which, in turn, tells the collective narrative that lingers even after they each leave the Kingdom.

 

