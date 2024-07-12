Man guilty of killing four Indigenous women in Canada

MONTREAL: A Canadian man was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for killing four Indigenous women whose bodies he dumped in landfill sites.
The case is seen by many as a symbol of the plight of Indigenous women in a country where they face disproportionate violence that was called “genocide” by a national public inquiry in 2019.
Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were raped, killed, dismembered and thrown out with the trash in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Police believe their remains are buried deep inside the Prairie Green landfill.
The partial remains of another victim, Rebecca Contois, were found in two places — a garbage bin in the city and in a separate landfill.
The body of a fourth, unidentified, woman in her 20s, is still missing.
Jeremy Skibicki, 37, was found guilty of all four counts of first-degree murder, Justice Glenn Loyal said in his judgment, adding that the accused was criminally responsible despite mental health issues.
The accused had the mental capacity to understand that the murders he committed in March and May 2022 were reprehensible crimes, the judge said.
As the verdict was announced, applause and cheers broke out in the court, including from the victims’ families, some with tears in their eyes.
“I’m flooded with emotions. I’m extremely happy and I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. Justice was served today,” said Jorden Myran, a relative of Marcedes.
Skibicki targeted Indigenous women he met in homeless shelters, prosecutors told his trial, which began in late April.
At the time of his arrest, the then-minister of crown-indigenous relations Marc Miller said the case was part of “a legacy of a devastating history” of Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women “that has reverberations today.”
Indigenous women represent about one-fifth of all women killed in gender-related homicides in the country — even though they are just five percent of the female population.
Biden holds high-stakes news conference as he fights for survival
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is set to deliver a “big boy” press conference on Thursday, his first major appearance since his debate disaster against Donald Trump that will be a make-or-break moment for his teetering reelection bid.
The eyes of the world will be on the 81-year-old’s solo appearance at a NATO summit in Washington as concerns over his age and health spark growing calls in his Democratic Party for him to step aside.
Biden will be under close scrutiny to show he can handle a rare unscripted exchange with reporters.
Any missteps by Biden at the event — which was delayed by an hour to 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT) — could turn the trickle of Democrats who have so far urged him to abandon his 2024 election bid into a flood.
The dam appeared to be breaking on Wednesday when Hollywood actor and Democratic supporter George Clooney called on Biden not to stand, and party grandee Nancy Pelosi stopped short of backing him.
Around 14 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have openly urged the man who beat Trump four years ago to drop out, along with one Democratic senator.
A new poll released on Thursday showed more than half of Democrats say Biden should end his bid for a second term, and two-thirds of Americans believe he should quit the race.
But the debate did not seem to have moved the overall battle with Trump, with the former president and the incumbent remaining in a dead heat on 46 percent, according to the Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey.
Biden’s campaign was however quietly testing the strength of Vice President Kamala Harris in a potential match-up against Trump, The New York Times reported.
Some of the president’s longtime aides are meanwhile discussing how to persuade him that he should step aside, the paper also said, citing anonymous sources.
The White House said the report was “unequivocally” false.
Harris has firmly stood behind Biden and was out campaigning for him in North Carolina on Thursday.
“We always knew this election would be tough, and the past few days have been a reminder that running for president of the United States is never easy,” Harris said.
“But one thing we know about our president, Joe Biden, is that he is a fighter.”
Biden now faces what CNN called the “most high-pressure presidential news conference in modern history,” exactly two weeks after his stumbling debate performance ignited a firestorm of concerns about his age, health and mental acuity.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly promised Thursday’s “big boy press conference” — a phrase first used by a journalist that she has since adopted — will feature multiple questions.
Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday he was speaking with each of the party’s representatives, adding that they would then “convene as a leadership team and figure out the next step.”
The once-talkative Biden has given fewer news conferences than his predecessors, and recent ones have only been with foreign leaders, restricted to two questions each.
Coupled with a lack of interviews, it has led critics to accuse the White House of shielding the effects of age on America’s oldest president.
Biden has called his debate meltdown a “bad night,” blaming it on a cold and jet lag.
But Clooney tried to torpedo the narrative that it was a one-off, saying it was “devastating” to admit but the signs were also clear at a June 15 fundraiser in Los Angeles he hosted.
Biden has insisted he is committed to running in November, and with the Democratic party primary votes under his belt there is no real way of forcing him out.
His campaign fought back Thursday with a new ad campaign on the last day of the NATO summit portraying Trump as a “lap dog” of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
NATO allies have also been seeking reassurance about Biden’s leadership abilities and over their fears that a return of the isolationist, Putin-praising Trump could spell trouble for the alliance.
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod region injures five children, governor says
An explosive device was dropped deliberately from a drone
Five children who were in the playground received various injuries
Updated 24 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone strike on a courtyard outside a multi-story apartment block on a border town in southern Russia’s Belgorod region injured five children, two of them seriously, the regional governor said.
“In the town of Shebekino, an explosive device was dropped deliberately from a drone in the courtyard of a multi-story apartment building,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
“Five children who were in the playground received various injuries. Two of them in serious condition were taken to the regional children’s hospital.”
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, also writing on Telegram, described the incident as a “deliberate terrorist attack on children” and called for international condemnation.
The incident occurred three days after a Russian bomb caused considerable destruction at a children’s hospital in Kyiv, prompting the evacuation of many of its patients. At least two people were killed.
Gladkov also said three civilians were injured in another Ukrainian attack on Shebekino.
WASHINGTON, D.C.: In its third year, the war in Ukraine is at the forefront of NATO’s agenda, at the alliance’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington, D.C.
The final declaration solidified NATO’s pledge to remain steadfast in its support for Kyiv, highlighting a pivotal shift in policy where NATO as an alliance will directly coordinate the provision of weapons, ammunition and training for Ukraine.
“We’re going into a different phase now, and that’s linked to the notion that the future of Ukraine is NATO,” Boris Ruge, NATO’s assistant secretary general for political affairs and security policy, told Arab News in a wide-ranging interview on the sidelines of the three-day summit.
NATO’s commitment to supporting Ukraine is reinforced by a significant financial package of 40 billion euros and the establishment of a Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center (JTEC) in Poland, alongside bolstering Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.
The US, Denmark and the Netherlands announced on Wednesday that the transfer of F-16 jets had begun and that UKraine will be flying operational F-16 this summer. This has been a key request by Kyiv, which wants advanced aircraft as it strives to gain parity in the skies with Russia.
Ruge said that the urgency of fortifying Ukraine’s defenses against aerial threats was underscored on the eve of the summit when Russia fired a barrage of missiles on several Ukrainian cities, killing dozens, including in Kyiv where a children’s hospital was reduced to rubble.
“These guys desperately need more air defense. That’s part of the package,” he said.
“It does not make us a party to the conflict. We’re supporting Ukraine in its exercise of self-defense under Article 51.”
NATO will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, Ruge said, stressing that such steadfast support stems from a collective understanding that “Russia is a long-term threat to our alliance and to European security in general, and that we cannot let Russia prevail in Ukraine, because that would mean that our security order in Europe is undermined. And the assumption is Russia will not stop in Ukraine if it prevails.”
There had been much speculation in the lead-up to the 75th anniversary summit about the potential detrimental effect on trans-Atlantic unity and purpose were President Donald Trump, who is described as a NATO skeptic, to return to the White House next year.
“It’s not my business as a NATO international staff person to take an interest in US domestic politics,” Ruge said, refocusing the conversation on NATO’s collective security and strategic priorities.
He gave credit to the Trump administration for catalyzing increased European defense spending, with 23 members now meeting the 2 percent GDP spending threshold, which has fortified NATO’s capabilities and solidarity amid geopolitical turbulence.
“President Trump had one major complaint about NATO, and that was that European allies were not taking on their fair share of the burden, and sadly, this was entirely true,” Ruge said.
“President Trump pushed allies hard, and in a very direct way — you could say undiplomatic way — but entirely, absolutely legitimate.”
The situation, according to Ruge, is very different today. “Now we have 23 allies above 2 percent of GDP, so we’re in a better situation. And we can also show that when it comes to supporting Ukraine, half of the support roundabout is being provided by Europe,” he said.
“So, there’s been a real change in terms of European stepping up.
“Why is that? That is because the Americans have kept telling us, but (it) is also because the security situation in Europe after the full-scale invasion is such that it has dawned on allies that they really need to deliver on the 2 percent. So, two-thirds of our allies are now 2 percent-plus, and we will continue to push the allies who are not there to get there.”
Turning his attention to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Ruge, drawing on his extensive diplomatic experience, having served as German ambassador to Saudi Arabia, highlighted its strategic importance due to its resources, geopolitical weight, and influence.”
He has already paid three visits to the region since he was appointed to his post in September of last year.
“Think of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, who have the ability to shape the environment, not just in the immediate region and neighborhood, but beyond,” Ruge said.
“So, we better be in touch with them.”
Ruge is candid about the reasons why NATO-Gulf cooperation has yet to achieve its full potential.
“I would say, somewhat self-critically, since the first Russian invasion of Ukraine (in 2014), we’ve been super focused on Russia, Ukraine, deterrence and defense. And because we were so absorbed in this immediate issue, we have not invested enough into the relationship with our Gulf partners,” he said.
At the Washington summit, there were attempts to compensate for the underinvestment in the relationship. The alliance announced the establishment of its first liaison office in Amman, demonstrating, according to a joint NATO-Jordan statement, its “commitment to reinforcing engagement and cooperation with its partners in the Middle East and North Africa.”
The liaison office will be in addition to the NATO regional center in Kuwait, and its presence and work with security forces in Iraq.
There will now also be a special NATO representative for the “southern neighborhoods,” and a number of various measures aimed at engaging more regularly at a higher level with MENA partners, and building various types of cooperation.
Four of the six GCC are members of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative — the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Established in 2004, ICI is a platform through which NATO and MENA partners can meet and discuss security issues of common concern.
The latter include, as reflected in the summit’s declaration, irregular migration (“that’s a big one,” said Ruge) climate change, counterterrorism, the threat of a nuclear Iran, and Iran as a “destabilizing factor in the region” and “a supporter of the Russian war effort.”
“Iran is very much on our radar,” Ruge said.
He underscored NATO’s commitment to countering terrorism and enhancing regional security architectures through initiatives such as the ICI and Mediterranean Dialogue.
These programs, tailored to individual partner countries, aim at facilitating military interoperability and capacity-building, underpinned by robust political dialogues.
Ruge envisions future enhancements to these initiatives, advocating for broader participation and deeper and more regular high-level engagement with partner nations to mitigate shared security threats across the Mediterranean and MENA regions.
“The most important thing for me is to start with an improvement, a strengthening of the political dialogue, and everything else flows from there.
“So, cooperation, in terms of military interoperability, the participation of officers from these countries in NATO courses, NATO exercises, all super important, but it starts with a proper political dialogue.”
Reflecting further on the importance of MENA, Ruge said: “Anyone who thought that this was a region that we could neglect woke up on the eighth of October to see that this is a region that we have to keep in touch with.”
On the question of conflict de-escalation in Gaza, he acknowledged what he called NATO’s “limited toolbox.”
“NATO’s toolbox is in a sense limited, you have to say, because we do not have a common position on the Israeli-Palestinian issue,” Ruge said.
“We are not a player when it comes to crisis management in Gaza, but we are well aware that this has a huge impact on our security: Deterioration of stability in the region, refugees, terrorism, all those things.
“So, the starting point again, is understanding the point of view of our Arab partners in the region, in the Gulf in this particular case, understanding where they come from, to be mindful of that and to look at where we can work together.
“But we do not have, and I don’t think we will have, any role in addressing the situation in Gaza. We have a basic position, which is that international humanitarian law is relevant and must be applied by all parties to the conflict.”
In contemplating NATO’s future partnerships, Ruge expressed openness to expanding partnerships, particularly with influential middle powers such as Saudi Arabia.
“For 20 years, I think the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has considered whether it wants to be part of the ICI and whether it wants to be a partner of NATO, and we are very open to that.
“Witness the visit of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the first visit of a sitting secretary general to the Kingdom,” Ruge said.
“But we are also open to other forms of dialogue and cooperation with the Kingdom. Saudi officers and officials do participate in NATO courses, including in Kuwait at the NATO ICI Regional Center, or in Rome at the NATO Defense College.
“We are very, very happy to build on that cooperation. We would be happy to open the door for a partnership if the Kingdom were interested. But again, the starting point is political dialogue.
“That took place during my visits with senior officials and during the secretary general’s visit. But I think most recently, at the sort of top level, when Secretary General Stoltenberg met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the Munich Security Conference in February, when they had a very good conversation on the margins.
“So, we are definitely very, very keen to develop the relationship and the dialogue with the Kingdom.”
US to wind down Gaza pier operations soon, Pentagon says
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
The US military’s humanitarian pier off the coast of Gaza, which has been hampered by bad weather and aid distribution problems, will shut down soon, President Joe Biden’s administration said.
Biden announced in March plans to put the pier in place for aid deliveries as famine loomed in Gaza, an enclave of 2.3 million people.
While the pier has brought in 8,100 metric tonnes of aid to a marshaling area on Gaza’s shore since it started operating in May, the 370-meter-long floating pier has had to be removed multiple times because of bad weather.
Much of the aid has not reached hungry Gazans after the UN World Food Programme paused operations in June because of security concerns.
Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said the military unsuccessfully tried to re-anchor the pier on Wednesday. There was no new date for re-anchoring, but the effort would soon end.
“The pier has always been intended as a temporary solution to enable the additional flow of aid into Gaza during a period of dire humanitarian need ... the pier will soon cease operations,” Ryder said.
US officials said the pier operations could shift to the Israeli port of Ashdod as soon as next week, when aid meant for the pier in Cyprus could dry up.
Zelensky urges NATO leaders to lift all limits on striking Russia
The Ukrainian leader joined his NATO counterparts after receiving promises of new air defenses for Ukraine
“If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations,” Zelensky said
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
WASHINGTON: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on NATO leaders to drop all restrictions on letting Kyiv strike inside Russia with Western weaponry as they wrapped up a three-day summit in Washington.
The 32-nation alliance has used the pomp-filled 75th anniversary gala in the US capital to showcase its resolve against Moscow and backing for Kyiv.
The gathering has been overshadowed by uncertainty in the United States as President Joe Biden — who will give a press conference Thursday — fights for his own political survival.
The Ukrainian leader joined his NATO counterparts after receiving promises of new air defenses for Ukraine and as allies began the transfer of long-promised F-16 jets.
But Zelensky called on Kyiv’s backers, especially the United States, to go further — including by giving his outgunned forces greater scope to strike inside Russia.
“If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations,” Zelensky said.
Key allies such as Washington and Germany relaxed conditions on Ukraine hitting inside Russia in May in response to Moscow’s offensive toward the second city Kharkiv, but they kept in place some limits on how far and under which circumstances Kyiv could strike.
“The only way to hit military targets, missile launchers or airfields which are conducting attacks against Ukraine is to hit military targets on Russian territory, because the frontline and the borderline is more or less the same,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
NATO allies have put together a package of support for Ukraine including the pledge of more Patriot missile systems to defend the skies over the war-torn country.
Zelensky said he hoped to see the air defenses — including one new Patriot system from the United States — delivered “as soon as possible.”
NATO’s leaders at the summit once again risked disappointing Zelensky by refusing to issue Ukraine a clear invitation to join their alliance.
But in a bid to soften any upset, leaders called Ukraine’s path to membership “irreversible.”
They also pledged to provide Kyiv a minimum of 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in military support “within the next year.”
“We are doing and will continue to do everything to ensure that the day comes when Ukraine is invited and becomes a NATO member, and I am confident we will achieve this,” Zelensky said.
The United States on Wednesday also announced an important step to bolster NATO’s own deterrence against Russia in Europe by saying it would begin “episodic deployments” of long-range missiles to Germany in 2026.
The White House said it would eventually look to permanently station them in Germany, and the missiles would “have significantly longer range” than current US systems in Europe.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the move and said it would help “securing peace.”
But the Kremlin on Thursday struck back, saying it was planning “response measures” to contain the “very serious threat” from NATO, accusing the alliance of being “fully involved in the conflict over Ukraine.”
CNN meanwhile reported that the United States foiled a Russian plot earlier this year to assassinate the chief executive of a major German arms maker supplying weaponry to Ukraine.
Stoltenberg said he did not want to comment on those specific reports.
But he said there has been “a Russian campaign organized by the security services to conduct hostile actions against NATO allies, across the alliance, with sabotage attempts, with cyberattacks, with arson, with different types of hostile actions.”
“The purpose of this campaign is, of course, to intimidate NATO allies from supporting Ukraine, and what we have seen over the last months that NATO allies have not been intimidated,” he said.
Ahead of the sit-down with Zelensky, NATO shifted attention eastwards by welcoming the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.
A strongly worded declaration from NATO released Wednesday called Beijing a “decisive enabler of Russia’s war against Ukraine” through its supplies of dual-use goods such as microchips that can help Moscow’s military.
China “cannot enable the largest war in Europe in recent history without this negatively impacting its interests and reputation,” NATO leaders said.
Beijing hit back by warning NATO to “stop hyping up the so-called China threat and provoking confrontation and rivalry.”
The United States has been pushing its European allies for years to pay closer attention to the challenges posed by China.
The Washington summit is the third such gathering attended by leaders from the four Asia-Pacific partners.
NATO agreed to several initiatives with the partner countries, including bolstering cooperation against cyberattacks and disinformation, and providing Ukraine non-lethal help.