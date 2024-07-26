You are here

  • Home
  • Washington urges Israel to extend cooperation with Palestinian banks

Washington urges Israel to extend cooperation with Palestinian banks

Washington urges Israel to extend cooperation with Palestinian banks
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gestures during a press conference in the framework of the G20 Ministerial Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 25, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vm8ux

Updated 28 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Washington urges Israel to extend cooperation with Palestinian banks

Washington urges Israel to extend cooperation with Palestinian banks
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP
Follow

RIO DE JANEIRO: The United States on Thursday called on Israel to extend its cooperation with Palestinian banks for another year, to avoid blocking vital transactions in the occupied West Bank.

“I am glad that Israel has allowed its banks to continue cooperating with Palestinian banks, but I remain convinced that a one-year extension of the waiver to facilitate this cooperation is needed,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday, on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Rio de Janeiro.

In May, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to cut off a vital banking channel between Israel and the West Bank in response to three European countries recognizing the State of Palestine.

On June 30, however, Smotrich extended a waiver that allows cooperation between Israel’s banking system and Palestinian banks in the occupied West Bank for four months, according to Israeli media.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported that the decision on the waiver was made at a cabinet meeting in a “move that saw Israel legalize several West Bank settlement outposts.”

The waiver was due to expire at the end of June, and the extension permitted Israeli banks to process payments for salaries and services to the Palestinian Authority in shekels, averting a blow to a Palestinian economy already devastated by the war in Gaza.

The Israeli threat raised serious concerns in the United States, which said at the time it feared “a humanitarian crisis” if banking ties were cut.

According to Washington, these banking channels are key to nearly $8 billion of imports from Israel to the West Bank, including electricity, water, fuel and food.

Topics: US Palestine Israel

Related

Jon Voight criticizes daughter Angelina Jolie’s Israel-Palestine stance
Lifestyle
Jon Voight criticizes daughter Angelina Jolie’s Israel-Palestine stance
Israel extends cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks, official says
Middle-East
Israel extends cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks, official says

South Africa gets first woman chief justice

South Africa gets first woman chief justice
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
Follow

South Africa gets first woman chief justice

South Africa gets first woman chief justice
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South African judge Mandisa Maya was appointed chief justice by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, becoming the first woman to secure the role.

Maya, 60, will take over the helm of the country’s top court from Raymond Zondo, whose term as a Constitutional Court judge expires at the end of August.

Her rise marked a “significant milestone” as “Justice Maya would be the first woman in South Africa to be appointed Chief Justice,” the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa confirmed the appointment after consultations with the Judicial Service Commission and political parties, following Maya’s nomination in February.

Maya had missed out on the top job in 2022, when the Judicial Service Commission recommended her for the role, but Ramaphosa chose Zondo, 64, instead.

Currently Zondo’s deputy, the married mother-of-three is one of four women among the top court’s 10 permanent judges.

The justice ministry described her as a “brilliant legal mind and a trailblazer” with a long legal career that previously saw her become the first woman to hold the position of president of the supreme court of appeal.

“This appointment signifies the deeper appreciation of how far we have come as a nation and how much our courts have transformed, both in terms of race and gender,” said minister Thembi Simelane.

Boasting one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, South African women enjoy a large participation in public life.

More than 40 percent of lawmakers, including the National Assembly speaker and her deputy, are women.

Topics: South Africa

Related

In South Africa, Madiba shirts keep Mandela’s legacy alive
World
In South Africa, Madiba shirts keep Mandela’s legacy alive
‘Hardly anything’ will deter Israel’s Gaza war: South Africa judge on ICJ case
World
‘Hardly anything’ will deter Israel’s Gaza war: South Africa judge on ICJ case

Vance ‘cat ladies’ comment triggers fury from Harris supporters

Vance ‘cat ladies’ comment triggers fury from Harris supporters
Updated 9 min 20 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Vance ‘cat ladies’ comment triggers fury from Harris supporters

Vance ‘cat ladies’ comment triggers fury from Harris supporters
Updated 9 min 20 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance is learning the hard way the Internet doesn’t just love cats but also childless cat ladies, as comments resurfaced in which he claimed those without offspring were less fit to govern.

In a 2021 clip, Vance singled out Kamala Harris, now the Democratic presidential nominee, among others as he told Fox News that those who hadn’t procreated, particularly “childless cat ladies,” were “miserable” and had no “direct stake” in the country.

The comments have sparked a storm of scorn and accusations that the father of three represents an out-of-touch, sexist Republican mindset that has no place in the modern era.

“It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told MSNBC, adding: “My God, they went after ‘cat people,’ good luck with that!“

If Harris, who has two stepchildren, beats Republican former president Donald Trump in November elections, she not only becomes the first woman president, but also the first woman of Black and Asian heritage, which has opened her up to a number of attacks along demographic lines.

While multiple Republicans have flagged her lack of biological children as an issue, her online “KHive” of fans has been running defense — via memes, indignation and supportive posts including from celebrities, politicians and members of her own family.

An outraged Jennifer Aniston pointed to her own infertility, which the actor has been vocal about in the past, while comedian and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg asked “Now, what the hell?“

The resurfaced 2021 clip shows Vance, then a US Senate candidate from Ohio, telling Fox’s Tucker Carlson that the United States was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance said.

“And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?“

Buttigieg, who is the US transportation secretary and adopted two children that same year, told CNN the comments were hurtful given an adoption setback he was facing at the time.

“He couldn’t have known that, but maybe that’s why you shouldn’t be talking about other people’s children,” Buttigieg said.

Harris has two stepchildren, Cole and Ella, through her husband Doug Emhoff and his first wife.

Their mother, Kerstin Emhoff, said in a statement to CNN that the attacks on Harris were “baseless.”

“For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” she said.

“I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”

Ella, age 25, who refers to Harris as “Momala,” meanwhile wrote on Instagram that “I love my three parents.”

“How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like cole and I.”

Harris supporters were quick to point out that no US president has ever physically given birth, since all have been men. A handful have also never produced any offspring.

Chief among them was George Washington, America’s first president who like Harris helped raise his spouse’s children from a previous marriage.

Meghan McCain, daughter of late Republican senator John McCain, warned that Vance’s comments “are activating women across all sides, including my most conservative Trump supporting friends.”

The focus on politicians’ children comes as reproductive health and abortion access — topics Harris has championed — take center stage in this year’s election.

“Political leaders should have children. Certainly they should at least be married,” venture capitalist and Trump-endorsed former congressional candidate Blake Masters wrote on X.

“If you aren’t running or can’t run a household of your own, how can you relate to a constituency of families, or govern wisely with respect to future generations?” he said.

In a 2021 speech, Vance went so far as to suggest people with children should have more votes.

“When you go to the polls in this country as a parent, you should have more power,” he said in quotes unearthed by the Washington Post, adding “if you don’t have as much of an investment in the future of this country, maybe you shouldn’t get nearly the same voice.”

Vance’s campaign has since dismissed the comments as a “thought experiment.”

Topics: JD Vance Kamala Harris

Related

Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance signals shift away from Ukraine, Europe
World
Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance signals shift away from Ukraine, Europe
Gaza war protesters hold a ‘die-in’ near the White House as Netanyahu meets with Biden, Harris
World
Gaza war protesters hold a ‘die-in’ near the White House as Netanyahu meets with Biden, Harris

Halt Gaza war now, Trump tells Netanyahu

Halt Gaza war now, Trump tells Netanyahu
Updated 25 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Halt Gaza war now, Trump tells Netanyahu

Halt Gaza war now, Trump tells Netanyahu
Updated 25 July 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: Israeli forces killed at least 30 more Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks in Washington with the US president and vice president.

In Florida on Friday Netanyahu will meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who used a TV interview on Thursday to urge the Israeli leader to halt the war. “You have to end this fast. It can’t continue to go on like this. It’s too long. It’s too much,” Trump said.

Netanyahu took part in separate meetings at the White House with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the overwhelming favorite to be the Democratic nominee in November’s presidential election.

Biden has offered Netanyahu almost unlimited financial and military support in his war on Gaza, but the president has also been increasingly critical of Israel over the Palestinian death toll, and denounced restrictions on the amount of aid getting through to the enclave, much of which has been reduced to rubble.
In Gaza on Thursday at least 30 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes and shelling as Israeli forces pushed deeper into towns on the eastern side of Khan Younis and tanks advanced in central Rafah.

Fighting has centred on the eastern towns of Bani Suaila, Al-Zanna and Al-Karara. Strikes there killed 14 Palestinians, several were wounded by tank and aerial shelling, and an airstrike east of Khan Younis killed four people.
Israeli bombardment intensified in several areas in Rafah near the Egypt border as tanks operated north, west and in the town center. Deir Al-Balah, where tanks have not yet invaded, is currently crowded with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced from other areas of the enclave.

Topics: War on Gaza Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza war protesters hold a ‘die-in’ near the White House as Netanyahu meets with Biden, Harris

Gaza war protesters hold a ‘die-in’ near the White House as Netanyahu meets with Biden, Harris
Updated 25 July 2024
AP
Follow

Gaza war protesters hold a ‘die-in’ near the White House as Netanyahu meets with Biden, Harris

Gaza war protesters hold a ‘die-in’ near the White House as Netanyahu meets with Biden, Harris
  • The protesters poured red liquid onto the street, saying it symbolized the blood of those killed in Gaza.
  • They chanted, “Arrest Netanyahu,” and brought in an effigy of Netanyahu with blood on its hands and wearing an orange jumpsuit
Updated 25 July 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: Protesters against the Gaza war held a “die-in” across from Lafayette Park and the White House on Thursday as President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The protesters poured red liquid onto the street, saying it symbolized the blood of those killed in Gaza. They chanted, “Arrest Netanyahu,” and brought in an effigy of Netanyahu with blood on its hands and wearing an orange jumpsuit. The jumpsuit reads, “Wanted for crimes against humanity.”
More than 39,000 people have died in Gaza since the start of the war in October. Dozens of Israeli hostages remain in Hamas captivity.
In an address to Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu defended Israel’s conduct during the war, as thousands of demonstrators massed near the Capitol, marching through city streets carrying Palestinian flags and calling for Netanyahu’s arrest.
Outside Washington’s Union Station, protesters removed American flags and hoisted Palestinian ones in their place to massive cheers in the crowd. They sprayed graffiti on a monument to Christopher Columbus.
In a statement Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, spoke strongly about the protesters’ actions.
“Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent, and we must not tolerate it in our nation,” she said. “I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way.”
The number of protesters Thursday was significantly smaller than the day before.
Hazami Barmada, who described herself as a grassroots activist, spoke through a megaphone of Biden’s decision not to see reelection and to pass the baton to Harris.
“Biden did not voluntarily leave the race, Joe Biden was pushed out of the race,” she said. “And Kamala Harris still needs to prove her humanity” before earning the trust of pro-Palestinian voters.
“I’m not going to give you my vote until you show you share the ideals that the Democratic Party is supposed to believe in,” she said.
At one point, a young man with an Israeli flag draped over his shoulders walked into the middle of the protest circle and posed for the journalists’ cameras as the crowd jeered.
Police worked to keep the two sides apart.
As police led the man away — he wasn’t detained — Barmada shouted, “See, they even want to occupy our protests. Even our land isn’t enough!”
As police cleared the way, the protesters later marched through city streets toward the National Mall.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pro-Palestine protesters White House US President Joe Biden US Vice President Kamala Harris

Related

Halt Gaza war now, Trump tells Netanyahu
World
Halt Gaza war now, Trump tells Netanyahu
Netanyahu, Biden meet for tense Gaza ceasefire talks video
Middle-East
Netanyahu, Biden meet for tense Gaza ceasefire talks

Prosecutors urge judge not to toss out Trump’s hush money conviction, pushing back on immunity claim

Prosecutors urge judge not to toss out Trump’s hush money conviction, pushing back on immunity claim
Updated 25 July 2024
AP
Follow

Prosecutors urge judge not to toss out Trump’s hush money conviction, pushing back on immunity claim

Prosecutors urge judge not to toss out Trump’s hush money conviction, pushing back on immunity claim
  • the high court’s opinion “has no bearing” on the hush money case: attorney’s office
Updated 25 July 2024
AP

NEW YORK: Prosecutors are urging a judge to uphold Donald Trump’s historic hush money conviction, arguing in court papers released Thursday that the verdict should stand despite the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office said in a court filing that the high court’s opinion “has no bearing” on the hush money case and does not support vacating the jury’s unanimous verdict or dismissing the case.
Prosecutors said Trump’s lawyers failed to raise the immunity issue in a timely fashion and that, even so, the case involved unofficial acts — many pertaining to events prior to his election — that are not subject to immunity.
Lawyers for the former president and current Republican nominee are trying to get the verdict — and even the indictment — tossed out because of the Supreme Court’s July 1 decision. It gave presidents considerable protection from prosecution.
The ruling came about a month after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a deal to pay off porn actor Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. At the time, she was considering going public with a story of a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, who says no such thing happened. He has denied any wrongdoing.
He was a private citizen when his lawyer paid Daniels. But Trump was president when the attorney was reimbursed. Prosecutors say those repayments were misleadingly logged simply as legal expenses in Trump’s company records.
The attorney, Michael Cohen, testified that he and the then-president discussed the repayment arrangement in the Oval Office.
Trump’s lawyers have argued that prosecutors rushed to trial instead of waiting for the Supreme Court’s view on presidential immunity, and that the trial was “tainted” by evidence that shouldn’t have been allowed under the high court’s ruling.
Judge Juan M. Merchan plans to rule on the Trump attorneys’ request Sept. 6. He has set Trump’s sentencing for Sept. 18, “if such is still necessary” after he reaches his conclusions about immunity.

Topics: Donald Trump stormy daniels

Related

Trump asks for hush money conviction to be tossed out
World
Trump asks for hush money conviction to be tossed out
Trump hush money sentencing delayed due to immunity decision
World
Trump hush money sentencing delayed due to immunity decision

Latest updates

South Africa gets first woman chief justice
South Africa gets first woman chief justice
Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya
Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya
4 rockets hit Iraq’s air base housing US-led coalition forces
4 rockets hit Iraq’s air base housing US-led coalition forces
Vance ‘cat ladies’ comment triggers fury from Harris supporters
Vance ‘cat ladies’ comment triggers fury from Harris supporters
One killed, two wounded in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon as fears of escalation grow
One killed, two wounded in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon as fears of escalation grow

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.