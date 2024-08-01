You are here

Saudi Arabia's PIF to enhance investments in Egypt

During the two-day visit, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih emphasized his commitment to enhancing trade relations with Egypt.
During the two-day visit, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih emphasized his commitment to enhancing trade relations with Egypt.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is set to significantly increase its financing in Egypt, with plans to convert its deposits into direct investments following a key meeting between officials from both countries.

The discussions, held in New Alamein City, Egypt, focused on strengthening economic ties and expanding joint investment initiatives.

During the two-day visit, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih emphasized his commitment to enhancing trade relations with Egypt.

According to a social media post by the Egyptian Prime Minister’s Office, Al-Falih stated: “We have a directive to increase the investments of the Saudi Public Investment Fund in Egypt, and a plan to convert our deposits in Egypt into investments.”

He added: “We see Egypt as a complement to the Kingdom and also as a promising market and an important platform for exporting to the region’s countries.”

Al-Falih also indicated plans to collaborate with the Egyptian Minister of Investment to “give these investments a greater chance to double and encourage Saudi investors to expand their existing investments.”

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a favorable environment for Saudi investments.

“We are keen to follow up on everything related to Saudi investments in Egypt, and I direct to facilitate all procedures related to them, contributing to attracting more new investments, which is a general trend of the Egyptian government during this phase,” he said.

Economic relations between the two nations have recently seen notable growth, with Saudi investments in Egypt reaching $32 billion as of September 2023. Egyptian companies also secured a significant share of investment licenses issued by the Saudi Ministry of Investment, capturing 30 percent of the 3,157 licenses granted in the first quarter of the year.

The meeting also reviewed the mutual funding protection and promotion agreement, which was initiated last year to facilitate and safeguard investments made by each country in the other’s territory.

Madbouly highlighted the importance of this agreement, noting: “We have made significant progress in agreeing on most of the agreement’s clauses, and there are a few points currently being discussed between the two parties.” He assured, “I personally ensure close monitoring of this important file,” adding that the Egyptian government has resolved 70 percent of the challenges faced by Saudi investors.

Al-Falih acknowledged the significant investment opportunities in Egypt while recognizing the challenges. He reiterated the Saudi leadership’s directive to partner with Egypt for mutual benefits, stating: “We will work together to solve the remaining of these issues, and at the same time, we will work on attracting new investments.”

Muteb Al-Shathri, a representative of PIF, confirmed that the fund’s investments in Egypt currently amount to approximately $3 billion. He noted ongoing cooperation between the Saudi fund and the Egyptian Sovereign Fund through the Egyptian government’s offering program.

Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt’s newly appointed investment minister, echoed the commitment to nurturing existing Saudi investments in Egypt.

“We currently prioritize attracting investments from the private sector, and Egypt has promising investment opportunities, affirming Egypt’s pride in its partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its keenness to achieve integration with the Kingdom in several fields such as trade, industry, tourism, and others,” he said.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index shed 63.74 points or 0.53 percent to close Thursday's trading session at 12,045.78. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.98 billion ($1.59 billion), with 52 of the listed stocks advancing while another 171 declined. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market shed 41.89 points to close at 26,609.30, while the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped by 0.48 percent to 1,512.59. 

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. was the best-performing stock of the day on the main market, with its share price surging by 5.91 percent to SR8.25. 

Other top performers were Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. and National Medical Care Co., whose share prices soared by 4.96 percent and 3.58 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price slipped by 9.99 percent to SR17.30. 

On the announcements front, Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. said that its net profit for the first six months of this year surged by 44.31 percent to SR88.45 million compared to the same period in 2023. 

In a Tadawul statement, the company, also known as 2P, noted that the rise in net profit was driven by continued growth across all business segments, as well as the launch of a cybersecurity enterprise earlier this year. 

National Medical Care Co., also announced its financial results for the first six months of this year on Thursday. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit soared by 44.89 percent year-on-year to SR150.8 million in the first half of 2024. 

Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu reported a decline in net profit by 59 percent to SR108.13 million in the first half of this year, compared to the year-ago period. 

In a Tadawul statement, the firm said that the fall in net profit was due to increased fuel costs used in the production process, which went up by 46.62 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2024. 

Another company that released its earnings statement on Thursday was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. 

The insurance firm reported a fall in profit by 29.10 percent year-on-year to SR21.48 million, driven by a decline in revenue. 

RIYADH: OPEC+ has decided to keep its oil output policy unchanged including a plan to start unwinding one layer of output cuts from October.

Top ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+ as the group is known, held an online joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting on Thursday.

The oil producers’ alliance also reiterated that the hike could be paused or reversed if needed.

OPEC+, in a statement, said the members making those cuts “reiterated that the gradual phase-out of the voluntary reduction of oil production could be paused or reversed, depending on prevailing market conditions.”

These countries had announced the extension of the voluntary reduction of oil production by 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of September 2024 and outlined plans for this reduction to be gradually phased out on a monthly basis until the end of September 2025.

Oil prices have fallen from a 2024 high above $92 a barrel in April to below $82, pressured by concern about the strength of demand but finding support this week from increasing tensions in the Middle East.

OPEC+ in total is currently cutting output by 5.86 million bpd, or about 5.7 percent of global demand, in a series of steps agreed since late 2022.

According to the official statement: “The Committee will continue to monitor the conformity of the production adjustments decided at the 37th ONOMM held on the 2nd of June 2024, including the additional voluntary production adjustments announced by some participating OPEC and non-OPEC countries and will continue to closely assess market conditions.”

At its last meeting in June, the group agreed to extend cuts of 3.66 million bpd by a year until the end of 2025 and to prolong the most recent layer of cuts — the 2.2 million bpd cut by eight members — by three months until the end of September 2024.

Thursday’s meeting also noted assurances from Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia to achieve full conformity with pledged output cuts, the statement said. Those countries had earlier delivered plans to compensate for past overproduction.

The JMMC usually meets every two months and can make recommendations to the wider OPEC+ group.

The JMMC will hold its next meeting on Oct. 2.

RIYADH: Concert promotor Live Nation Arabia will manage operations at Maraya Hall in AlUla after a deal was struck with the company responsible for boosing tourism in the area.

The Public Investment Fund-backed AlUla Development Co. signed a three-year partnership agreement with the entertainment firm, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The deal will enhance Maraya Hall’s position as a major complex that hosts various events, including concerts, cultural performances, exhibitions, and conferences, according to the report.

This falls in line with AlUla Development Co.’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the cultural and natural heritage of the governorate.

It also aligns with AlUla’s status as an integral part of the tourism objectives driven by Saudi Vision 2030 which is expected to contribute a cumulative SR120 billion ($31 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2035.

Fabien Toscano, the CEO of AlUla Development Co., said: “We are delighted to partner with Live Nation Arabia to unleash Maraya’s full potential as a hub for world-class entertainment and cultural experiences.”

Toscano added: “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to showcasing AlUla’s natural beauty and rich heritage to the world. The high-level audio-visual equipment of Maraya Hall, along with Live Nation Arabia’s international operational expertise — from planning to execution — paves the way for unique experiences and new standards of entertainment in the heart of AlUla.”

President of Live Nation Arabia James Craven said he company was “thrilled to partner” with AlUla Development Co. to elevate Maraya into a “world-class entertainment destination.”

Craven added: “This collaboration signifies a fusion of tradition and innovation, promising unforgettable experiences for audiences and artists alike in a venue that uniquely mirrors the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of AlUla.”

The multi-purpose Maraya Hall includes a state-of-the-art theater, multi-purpose meeting rooms, and indoor and outdoor spaces suitable for various occasions. 

Maraya has hosted major events such as the World Archaeology Summit, the Andy Warhol Art Exhibition, the Hegra Conference for Nobel Laureates, and the opening ceremony of the Tawaf AlUla 2024 event.

Saudi Arabia leads global construction activity in Q2: survey

Saudi Arabia leads global construction activity in Q2: survey
Updated 18 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads global construction activity in Q2: survey

Saudi Arabia leads global construction activity in Q2: survey
Updated 18 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has solidified its status as a leading force in the global construction industry, demonstrating remarkable performance in the second quarter of 2024.

According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ Global Construction Monitor, Saudi Arabia achieved the highest Construction Activity Index reading globally at +64.

This exceptional performance underscores the Kingdom’s dominance in the Middle East and Africa region, where the overall CAI for the area was +24, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous quarter but continuing a streak of 14 consecutive quarters of growth.

The robust construction sector in Saudi Arabia is driven by an extensive pipeline of projects, amounting to $1.5 trillion, which represents 39 percent of the $3.9 trillion total construction market in the Middle East and North Africa. This broad sector includes residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, transportation, and energy construction, creating significant opportunities for contractors.

The construction activity in other nations also showed notable growth. Mauritius and the UAE recorded strong performances, with CAI readings of +57 and +54, respectively. However, Bahrain and Qatar faced challenges, with Qatar’s CAI at -28 indicating a continued contraction in the sector, exacerbated by a post-World Cup downturn.

RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn noted robust growth in the global construction sector, emphasizing significant expansions in India and key Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, contrasting with stagnation in regions like China and Hong Kong.

South Africa also experienced an uptick, with its CAI rising from -2 to +11. Meanwhile, Oman and Nigeria displayed relatively positive CAI readings.

“By way of contrast, there appears to be little evidence of any turnaround in China and Hong Kong, while Qatar still seems to be suffering a post-World Cup hangover,” Rubinsohn said. 

A survey of business enquiries indicated a net balance increase to +20 percent in the MEA region. Saudi Arabia (+69 percent) and the UAE (+54 percent) saw strong expansions in business inquiries, while South Africa also reported positive trends (+16 percent). However, competition for talent between Saudi Arabia and the UAE has led to increased costs, with shortages of skilled engineers affecting construction quality.

Despite these challenges, industry optimism remains high. Expectations for workload and profit margins are improving, with a pronounced acceleration anticipated in the private residential sector, which is projected to see a +32 percent increase in workload over the next 12 months. The infrastructure sector continues to lead in performance, both currently (+38 percent net balance) and in future workload indicators.

Financial pressures and skills shortages are significant challenges for the construction industry, impacting firms globally. The need to address the shortfall in housing and upgrade infrastructure to meet climate change challenges remains a critical focus.

Overall, the Saudi construction market’s robust performance and ongoing growth highlight the Kingdom’s pivotal role in shaping the future of the global construction sector.

National Fire Protection Association to open regional office in Riyadh: CEO

National Fire Protection Association to open regional office in Riyadh: CEO
Updated 27 min 8 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

National Fire Protection Association to open regional office in Riyadh: CEO

National Fire Protection Association to open regional office in Riyadh: CEO
Updated 27 min 8 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Global safety organization the National Fire Protection Association is establishing an office in Riyadh which will help train Saudis to implement stringent standards across the Kingdom's ambitious developments.

In an interview with Arab News, the body’s CEO Jim Pauley said the decision to open a base in Saudi Arabia reflects the accelerated progress and the unique challenges posed by the Kingdom’s quick urban growth and infrastructure expansion.

Founded in 1896 in the US, NFPA’s involvement in Saudi Arabia is not entirely new, with the Kingdom’s building code already incorporating approximately 110 of its standards. 

The opening of the Riyadh office marks a significant step in enhancing direct collaboration with local authorities and stakeholders. 

“What is different (about Saudi) is the speed of the development that’s happening. And so, what we’re really going to do is open our office here in Saudi Arabia so that we have a presence that can be able to work with the entities to do this,” Pauley said.

According to the CEO, the office in Riyadh will initially start small, focusing on building a foundation for its operations in the region.

Over time, as the demands and needs of the Kingdom’s growing infrastructure and urbanization projects increase, the office is expected to expand its capabilities and workforce, he added.

This expansion will enhance the NFPA’s ability to support the local market and establish Riyadh as a critical node in the organization’s global network, fostering greater collaboration and knowledge sharing across the MENA region.

Pauley expressed his enthusiasm for the undertaking, highlighting the unique opportunity it presents for the NFPA to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s transformative journey. 

He pointed out the giga-projects are a testament to the Kingdom’s ambitious vision and a call to action for international partners like NFPA to support these initiatives with world-class safety standards and practices.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a comprehensive plan to diversify the economy and improve the quality of life, includes numerous large-scale developments such as NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya. 

These giga-projects present unprecedented engineering challenges, necessitating rigorous safety protocols from inception. 

Pauley emphasized the importance of integrating safety measures early in the development process. 

“Vision 2030 encapsulates Saudi Arabia’s vision for rapid growth with safety at its core. We commend the leadership for prioritizing safety from the outset rather than retrospectively,” Pauley stated.

Pauley highlighted the role of the Ministry of Investment in facilitating NFPA’s presence in Saudi Arabia. The ministry worked with NFPA to secure a license allowing the organization to operate as a non-profit in the Kingdom, underscoring the government’s commitment to public safety, he affirmed.

A critical component of the body’s strategy involves developing a skilled local workforce proficient in implementing and enforcing fire safety standards. The association plans to collaborate with local entities to provide specialized training for engineers, inspectors, and installers.

“Our objective is to train Saudi nationals through our programs, ensuring they are well-equipped to apply fire protection systems effectively,” Pauley said. 

This initiative is expected to create job opportunities and enhance the technical capabilities of the local workforce.

NFPA’s presence in Riyadh will serve as a hub for the Middle East and North Africa region, supporting various safety initiatives and providing technical expertise. 

Pauley noted the significance of Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects in setting new benchmarks for urban development and safety standards globally. 

The non-profit’s proactive approach includes working with government authorities to adapt and enhance existing codes and standards to address the unique conditions of these projects.

