You are here

  • Home
  • Lukashenko pockets massive win in Belarus election scorned by the West

Lukashenko pockets massive win in Belarus election scorned by the West

Lukashenko pockets massive win in Belarus election scorned by the West
Members of an electoral commission count votes at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus on Jan. 26, 2025. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w9gxf

Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Lukashenko pockets massive win in Belarus election scorned by the West

Lukashenko pockets massive win in Belarus election scorned by the West
  • Alexander Lukashenko took 86.8 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election
  • European politicians have said the vote was neither free nor fair
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

MELBOURNE: Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko extended his 31-year rule with a massive win in a presidential election that Western governments have rejected as a sham, according to preliminary results on Monday.
“You can congratulate the Republic of Belarus, we have elected a president,” the head of the country’s Central Election Commission of the Republic Igor Karpenko told a press conference in the early hours of Monday, according to Russian state media.
According to results published on the Central Election Commission’s Telegram account, Lukashenko took 86.8 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election.
European politicians said the vote was neither free nor fair because independent media are banned in the former Soviet state and all leading opposition figures have been sent to penal colonies or forced to flee abroad.
“The people of Belarus had no choice. It is a bitter day for all those who long for freedom & democracy,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock posted on X.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed mock surprise that “only” 87.6 percent of the electorate appeared to have backed Lukashenko.
“Will the rest fit inside the prisons?” he wrote on X.
Asked about the jailing of his opponents, Lukashenko said they had “chosen” their fate.
“Some chose prison, some chose ‘exile’, as you say. We didn’t kick anyone out of the country,” he told a rambling press conference on Sunday that lasted more than four hours and 20 minutes.
The close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier defended his jailing of dissidents and declared: “I don’t give a damn about the West.”

Topics: Alexander Lukashenko belarus

Related

Belarus’s Lukashenko says border tension gone, extra troops go home
World
Belarus’s Lukashenko says border tension gone, extra troops go home
Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
World
Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus

US Justice Dept officials involved in Trump prosecutions fired

US Justice Dept officials involved in Trump prosecutions fired
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US Justice Dept officials involved in Trump prosecutions fired

US Justice Dept officials involved in Trump prosecutions fired
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department fired a number of officials on Monday who were involved in the criminal prosecutions of President Donald Trump.
“Acting attorney general James McHenry made this decision because he did not believe these officials could be trusted to faithfully implement the president’s agenda because of their significant role in prosecuting the president,” a Justice Department official said.
The official did not specify now many people had their employment terminated, but US media outlets said it was more than a dozen and several were career prosecutors with the Justice Department.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought two federal cases against Trump, resigned earlier this month.
Smith charged Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.
Neither case came to trial and Smith — in line with a long-standing Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president — dropped them both after the Republican won November’s presidential election.
The firing of the Justice Department officials involved in prosecuting Trump was not unexpected.
Trump had vowed before the election to fire Smith “on day one” and accused the Justice Department under Democratic president Joe Biden of conducting a “political witchhunt” against him.
In his inauguration speech, Trump said he would end the “vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government.”
In his final report, Smith said Trump would have been convicted for his “criminal efforts” to retain power after the 2020 election if the case had not been dropped.
Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding — the session of Congress held to certify Biden’s win that was violently attacked on January 6, 2021 by a mob of Trump supporters.
Smith also prepared a report into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents but it is being withheld because charges are pending against two of his former co-defendants.
Trump faces separate racketeering charges in Georgia over his efforts to subvert the election results in the southern state, but the case will likely be frozen while he is in office.
Trump was convicted in New York in May of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star. The judge who presided over the case gave him an “unconditional discharge” which carries no jail time, fine or probation.

Topics: Trump Returns

Related

Trump emphasizes ‘fair’ trade relations in call with India’s Modi, White House says
World
Trump emphasizes ‘fair’ trade relations in call with India’s Modi, White House says
Update Colombia caves on deportations after Trump tariff threats
World
Colombia caves on deportations after Trump tariff threats

DeepSeek: Chinese AI firm sending shock waves through US tech

DeepSeek: Chinese AI firm sending shock waves through US tech
Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
AFP
Follow

DeepSeek: Chinese AI firm sending shock waves through US tech

DeepSeek: Chinese AI firm sending shock waves through US tech
  • The program has shaken up the tech industry and hit US titans including Nvidia, the AI chip juggernaut that saw nearly $600 billion of its market value erased, the most ever for one day on Wall Street
Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese firm DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple Store’s download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors.
The program has shaken up the tech industry and hit US titans including Nvidia, the AI chip juggernaut that saw nearly $600 billion of its market value erased, the most ever for one day on Wall Street.
Here’s what you need to know about DeepSeek:
DeepSeek was developed by a start-up based in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, known for its high density of tech firms.
Available as an app or on desktop, DeepSeek can do many of the things that its Western competitors can do — write song lyrics, help work on a personal development plan, or even write a recipe for dinner based on what’s in the fridge.
It can communicate in multiple languages, though it told AFP that it was strongest in English and Chinese.
It is subject to many of the limitations seen in other Chinese-made chatbots like Baidu’s Ernie Bot — asked about leader Xi Jinping or Beijing’s policies in the western region of Xinjiang, it implored AFP to “talk about something else.”
But from writing complex code to solving difficult sums, industry insiders have been astonished by just how well DeepSeek’s abilities match the competition.
“What we’ve found is that DeepSeek... is the top performing, or roughly on par with the best American models,” Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, told CNBC.
That’s all the more surprising given what is known about how it was made.
In a paper detailing its development, the firm said the model was trained using only a fraction of the chips used by its Western competitors.
Analysts had long thought that the United States’ critical advantage over China when it comes to producing high-powered chips — and its ability to prevent the Asian power from accessing the technology — would give it the edge in the AI race.
But DeepSeek researchers said they spent only $5.6 million developing the latest iteration of their model — peanuts when compared with the billions US tech giants have poured into AI.
Shares in major tech firms in the United States and Japan have tumbled as the industry takes stock of the challenge from DeepSeek.
Chip making giant Nvidia — the world’s dominant supplier of AI hardware and software — closed down seventeen percent on Wall Street on Monday.
And Japanese firm SoftBank, a key investor in US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new $500 billion venture to build infrastructure for artificial intelligence in the United States, lost more than eight percent.
Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, a close adviser to Trump, described it as “AI’s Sputnik moment” — a reference to the Soviet satellite launch that sparked the Cold War space race.
“DeepSeek R1 is one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs I’ve ever seen,” he wrote on X.
Like its Western competitors Chat-GPT, Meta’s Llama and Claude, DeepSeek uses a large-language model — massive quantities of texts to train its everyday language use.
But unlike Silicon Valley rivals, which have developed proprietary LLMs, DeepSeek is open source, meaning anyone can access the app’s code, see how it works and modify it themselves.
“We are living in a timeline where a non-US company is keeping the original mission of OpenAI alive — truly open, frontier research that empowers all,” Jim Fan, a senior research manager at Nvidia, wrote on X.
DeepSeek said it “tops the leaderboard among open-source models” — and “rivals the most advanced closed-source models globally.”
Scale AI’s Wang wrote on X that “DeepSeek is a wake up call for America.”
Beijing’s leadership has vowed to be the world leader in AI technology by 2030 and is projected to spend tens of billions in support for the industry over the next few years.
And the success of DeepSeek suggests that Chinese firms may have begun leaping the hurdles placed in their way.
Last week DeepSeek’s founder, hedge fund manager Liang Wenfeng, sat alongside other entrepreneurs at a symposium with Chinese Premier Li Qiang — highlighting the firm’s rapid rise.
Its viral success also sent it to the top of the trending topics on China’s X-like Weibo website Monday, with related hashtags pulling in tens of millions of views.
“This really is an example of spending a little money to do great things,” one user wrote.

Topics: DeepSeek AI

Related

Benefits of AI economy must be equitably distributed, says UN tech envoy in Davos
Media
Benefits of AI economy must be equitably distributed, says UN tech envoy in Davos
ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google
World
ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google

Zelensky discusses French support for Ukraine with Macron

Zelensky discusses French support for Ukraine with Macron
Updated 50 min 38 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Zelensky discusses French support for Ukraine with Macron

Zelensky discusses French support for Ukraine with Macron
Updated 50 min 38 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he and French President Emmanuel Macron met and discussed security guarantees and accession to the EU while in Poland to attend Auschwitz commemoration events.
The leaders visited Auschwitz on the 80th anniversary of its liberation by the Soviet army to pay tribute to those who perished in the Nazi death camp.
Zelensky posted a video on social media of a smiling handshake with Macron, writing that they “discussed further support for Ukraine” amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.
Zelensky said that during talks, he and Macron paid “special attention” to “security cooperation and possible formats of security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe.”
He added that Kyiv counted on “France’s support in the negotiation process for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.”
Zelensky has said that peace can only be achieved with robust security guarantees for Ukraine, and that EU membership could help avert future Russian aggression.
European Council Chief Antonio Costa wrote earlier on X that he also met Zelensky Monday for talks.
Costa, a former Portuguese prime minister, said he had avowed the EU’s “steadfast support,” citing the bloc’s decision Monday to extend sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, after weeks of stalling from Hungary.
The EU council president wrote on X that the unanimous decision was “crucial” to maintain pressure on Russia as long as it continues its “brutal war of aggression” against Ukraine.
Costa said that at talks on Monday he also “encouraged” Zelensky to keep working toward EU accession, saying: “Ukraine’s progress so far has been remarkable.”
Costa arrived in Kyiv on December 1 on his first day in office in a symbolic show of support.

Topics: Ukraine France

Related

Macron says Europe must protect sovereignty in face of Trump’s return
World
Macron says Europe must protect sovereignty in face of Trump’s return
Zelensky again replaces commander of Ukraine’s key eastern front
World
Zelensky again replaces commander of Ukraine’s key eastern front

Trump emphasizes ‘fair’ trade relations in call with India’s Modi, White House says

Trump emphasizes ‘fair’ trade relations in call with India’s Modi, White House says
Updated 28 January 2025
Reuters
Follow

Trump emphasizes ‘fair’ trade relations in call with India’s Modi, White House says

Trump emphasizes ‘fair’ trade relations in call with India’s Modi, White House says
  • India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade with the US and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas
Updated 28 January 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said.
In what the White House called a “productive call,” the leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation and regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.
They also discussed plans for Modi to visit the White House, “underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations,” it said.
Reuters reported last week that Indian and USdiplomats are trying to arrange a meeting of the two leaders as early as February.
“The president emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” a White House statement said.
The United States is India’s largest trading partner and two-way trade between the two countries surpassed $118 billion in 2023/24, with India posting a trade surplus of $32 billion.
India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade with the US and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas.
The White House said both leaders emphasized their commitment to advancing the US-India strategic partnership and the Quad grouping that brings together the United States and India with Australia and Japan, with India to host Quad leaders later this year.
Foreign ministers of the Quad, who share concerns about China’s growing power, met last week in Washington the day after Trump’s return to office and recommitted to working together.
Earlier on Monday, Modi referred to Trump as a “dear friend” and said they were both “committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.”
“We will work together for the welfare of our people and toward global peace, prosperity, and security,” Modi said in a social-media post.

Topics: India-US Donald Trump Narendra Modi

Related

India and US trying to arrange Modi meeting with Trump next month, sources say
World
India and US trying to arrange Modi meeting with Trump next month, sources say
Modi’s party says US State Department targeting India
World
Modi’s party says US State Department targeting India

Alarm in Ukraine as US aid freeze halts humanitarian projects

Alarm in Ukraine as US aid freeze halts humanitarian projects
Updated 28 January 2025
AFP
Follow

Alarm in Ukraine as US aid freeze halts humanitarian projects

Alarm in Ukraine as US aid freeze halts humanitarian projects
  • A humanitarian worker at an American NGO in Ukraine that is partly funded by USAID said that a project to assist Ukrainian aid groups that was about to launch has now been “put on hold”
Updated 28 January 2025
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Numerous Ukraine-based humanitarian projects have had their financing suspended due to the US freeze on foreign aid, several sources told AFP on Monday, prompting alarm in the war-battered country.
Almost three years after Russia’s invasion, Ukraine has become extremely dependent on foreign aid for humanitarian work, with the United States providing billions of dollars of that help.
Organizations that support veterans, local media and health care are among those to have had their funding curtailed by Washington, with many small local press outlets and aid groups announcing on social networks that they would have to close as a result.
“Most of the projects have received an order to stop,” a source at the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) mission in Ukraine told AFP.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday ordered a halt to virtually all US foreign aid except for funding to Israel and Egypt, according to an internal memo.
It came after US President Donald Trump signed an order last Monday temporarily suspending foreign assistance programs for 90 days pending reviews of their funding.
A number of Ukrainian and international NGOs wrote on social media that they were affected by the freeze.
Olga Kucher of Veteran Hub told AFP the Ukrainian NGO on Monday had to pause the work of its branch in the central city of Vinnytsia.
The organization offers legal consultations and psychological support to veterans and their loved ones.
“We do not know how long this will last,” she said, adding that the group had launched an appeal asking Ukrainian companies to help fund its operations.
Maria Vorotylo, a soldier’s wife who had been receiving help from Veteran Hub, wrote on Facebook that its closure was “a very severe blow.”
She called Veteran Hub “one of the threads that keep many people in good mental health now,” adding that she had received help with understanding the mental toll that fighting took on her husband.
A humanitarian worker at an American NGO in Ukraine that is partly funded by USAID said that a project to assist Ukrainian aid groups that was about to launch has now been “put on hold.”
“We don’t know if it will be completely canceled or reduced,” they said on condition of anonymity.
The worker explained that his organization was supposed to provide support totalling several million dollars to half a dozen Ukrainian NGOs, some of which are now at of risk closing.
Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, USAID has provided Ukraine with $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid, $5 billion in development assistance and more than $30 billion in direct budget support, according to its website.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict foreign aid Ukraine USAID

Related

Ukrainian and Western leaders laud US aid package while the Kremlin warns of ‘further ruin’
World
Ukrainian and Western leaders laud US aid package while the Kremlin warns of ‘further ruin’
Zelensky says without US aid, Ukraine forces will have to retreat
World
Zelensky says without US aid, Ukraine forces will have to retreat

Latest updates

US Justice Dept officials involved in Trump prosecutions fired
US Justice Dept officials involved in Trump prosecutions fired
Northern Gaza is shattered. The spirit of returning Palestinians is not
Northern Gaza is shattered. The spirit of returning Palestinians is not
DeepSeek: Chinese AI firm sending shock waves through US tech
DeepSeek: Chinese AI firm sending shock waves through US tech
Freed hostages’ smiles deceptive, Israel’s military says
Freed hostages’ smiles deceptive, Israel’s military says
UN agency for Palestinians readies to shutter operations in East Jerusalem after Israeli ban
UN agency for Palestinians readies to shutter operations in East Jerusalem after Israeli ban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.