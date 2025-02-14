You are here

  • Home
  • 260 foreigners rescued from virtual slavery in Myanmar’s online scam centers are being repatriated

260 foreigners rescued from virtual slavery in Myanmar’s online scam centers are being repatriated

260 foreigners rescued from virtual slavery in Myanmar’s online scam centers are being repatriated
Multinational victims of scam centers, who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar, stand on a vessel floating toward the Thai side of border via Moei River in Phop Phra District, Tak province, Thailand February 12, 2025. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvbmm

Updated 15 min 26 sec ago
AP
Follow

260 foreigners rescued from virtual slavery in Myanmar’s online scam centers are being repatriated

260 foreigners rescued from virtual slavery in Myanmar’s online scam centers are being repatriated
  • Such scams have extracted tens of billions of dollars from victims around the world, according to UN experts
Updated 15 min 26 sec ago
AP
Follow

BANGKOK: Some 260 people believed to have been trafficked and trapped into working in online scam centers are to be repatriated after they were rescued from Myanmar, Thailand’s army announced Thursday.
In a fresh crackdown on scam centers operating from Southeast Asia, the Thai army said it was coordinating an effort to repatriate some 260 people believed to have been victims of human trafficking after they were rescued and sent from Myanmar to Thailand.
Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, which share borders with Thailand, have become known as havens for criminal syndicates who are estimated to have forced hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Asia and elsewhere into helping run online scams including false romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes.
Such scams have extracted tens of billions of dollars from victims around the world, according to UN experts, while the people recruited to carry them out have often been tricked into taking the jobs under false pretenses and trapped in virtual slavery.
An earlier crackdown on scam centers in Myanmar was initiated in late 2023 after China expressed embarrassment and concern over illegal casinos and scam operations in Myanmar’s northern Shan state along its border. Ethnic guerrilla groups with close ties to Beijing shut down many operations, and an estimated 45,000 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement were repatriated.

The army said that those rescued in the most recent operation came from 20 nationalities — with significant numbers from Ethiopia, Kenya, the Philippines, Malaysia, Pakistan and China. There were also nationals of Indonesia, Nepal, Taiwan, Uganda, Laos, Brazil, Burundi, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Ghana and India. They were sent across the border from Myanmar’s Myawaddy district to Thailand’s Tak province on Wednesday.
Reports in Thai media said a Myanmar ethnic militia that controls the area where they were held, the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army, was responsible for freeing the workers and taking them to the border. Myanmar’s military government exercises little control over frontier areas where ethnic minorities predominate.
Several ethnic militias are believed to be involved in criminal activities, including drug trafficking and protecting call-center scam operations.
The Thai army statement said the rescued people will undergo questioning, and if determined to be victims of human trafficking, will enter a process of protection while waiting to be sent back to their countries.
Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also defense minister, said Wednesday that there might be many more scam workers waiting to be repatriated from Myanmar through Thailand, but that Thailand would only receive those that are ready to be taken back right away by their country of origin.
“I’ve made it clear that Thailand is not going to set up another shelter,” he told reporters during a visit in Sa Kaeo province, which borders Cambodia. Thailand hosts nine refugee camps along the border holding more than 100,000 people, most from Myanmar’s ethnic Karen minority.
Phumtham added that Thailand would also need to question them before sending them back, first is to make sure that they are victims of human trafficking, and also to get information that would help the police investigate the trafficking and scam problems.
On a visit to China in early February, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra vowed along with China’s leader Xi Jinping to crack down on the scam networks that plague Southeast Asia.
Many dramatic stories of Chinese people being lured to work in Bangkok only to be trafficked into a scam compound in Myanmar have surfaced. Chinese actor Wang Xing was a high-profile case but was quickly rescued after his tale spread on social media.
Underlining Beijing’s concern, Liu Zhongyi, China’s Vice Minister of Public Security and Commissioner of its Criminal Investigation Bureau, made an official visit to Thailand last month and inspected the border area opposite where many of the Myanmar’s scam centers are located.
Just ahead of Paetongtarn’s visit to China, the Thai government issued an order to cut off electricity, Internet and gas supplies to several areas in Myanmar along the border with northern Thailand, citing national security and severe damage that the country has suffered from scam operations.
Her government is considering expanding this measure to Thailand’s northeastern areas bordering Cambodia, said Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Thanathip Sawangsang, who explained that officials had already removed Internet cables that were installed illegally in the areas.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Peace prospects look bleak in Myanmar as a civil war rages
World
Peace prospects look bleak in Myanmar as a civil war rages
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency to support election preparations video
World
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency to support election preparations

US wants ‘lasting’ peace in Ukraine, VP Vance tells Zelensky

US wants ‘lasting’ peace in Ukraine, VP Vance tells Zelensky
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US wants ‘lasting’ peace in Ukraine, VP Vance tells Zelensky

US wants ‘lasting’ peace in Ukraine, VP Vance tells Zelensky
  • Vance said ahead of the meeting that the US was prepared to pressure Russia, adding that Europe should “of course” be at the table
  • He also told Europe to “step up” on bolstering its own defense to allow Washington to focus on threats elsewhere in the world
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: US Vice President JD Vance pledged Friday that Washington sought to secure a “lasting” peace as he held a first meeting with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Donald Trump’s push for a deal with Moscow.
The talks in Munich were seen as a key moment for Kyiv as it tries to keep Washington on its side after Trump stunned allies by announcing peace efforts with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
“We want to achieve a durable, lasting peace, not the kind of peace that’s going to have Eastern Europe in conflict just a couple years down the road,” Vance said as the meeting wrapped up.
He said “good conversations” had been had with Zelensky about how they could reach that goal, and they would have more talks “in the days, weeks and months to come.”
Zelensky also hailed a “good conversation,” saying the encounter with Vance was “our first meeting, not last, I’m sure.”
“We are ready to move as quickly as possible toward a real and guaranteed peace,” Zelensky wrote later on X, adding that an envoy from Washington would visit Kyiv.
Trump rattled Ukraine and its European allies on Wednesday by agreeing to launch peace talks in his first publicly announced call with Putin since returning to office.
The dramatic thaw in relations sparked fears Ukraine could be left out in the cold after nearly three years battling against Moscow’s invasion.

US officials have insisted that Zelensky will be involved in negotiations — and the Ukrainian leader said he would be prepared to sit down with Putin after agreeing a “common plan” with Trump.
“Only in this case I’m ready to meet,” Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference before seeing Vance.
Vance said ahead of the meeting that the United States was prepared to pressure Russia, adding that Europe should “of course” be at the table.
But he also told Europe to “step up” on bolstering its own defense to allow Washington to focus on threats elsewhere in the world.
US officials have sent mixed messages over Washington’s strategy after Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth appeared to rule out Ukraine joining NATO or retaking all of its territory.

That has sparked major worries in Kyiv and Europe that Ukraine could be forced into a bad deal that leaves the continent facing an emboldened Putin.
But Vance told The Wall Street Journal that Trump would put everything “on the table” in potential talks, and that Washington could even use “military leverage” against Russia to force a deal.
He did not give more away in a keenly awaited keynote speech, as he avoided addressing the war in Ukraine and focused instead on scolding Europe over immigration and free speech.
Saudi Arabia, after being named by Trump as a likely venue for a meeting with Putin, said it would welcome holding any talks between the two leaders.
Zelensky appeared to play down fears that Trump was cutting out Kyiv, saying the US president had given him his personal number when they spoke.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he assured Zelensky that it’s “Ukrainians alone who can drive the discussions for a solid and lasting peace” with Russia, in a post on X.
In a bid to keep Washington close, Kyiv has held talks over granting access to its rare mineral deposits in return for future US security support.
European allies, who along with Washington are Ukraine’s strongest backers, demanded that they too be included in negotiations that will impact their continent’s security.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned that forcing Ukraine into a bad deal would harm US interests.
“I believe that by working together, we can deliver that just and lasting peace,” she said.

While Europe nervously monitors the US stance on Ukraine, there is little ambiguity on Trump’s determination to get Europe to spend more on its defense.
Fears that Vance could announce a major US troop reduction in Europe did not materialize, but he repeated warnings that Washington needed to focus more on other parts of the globe.
On the sidelines of the conference, Vance also met with leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, according to German press.
It comes as Vance criticized Germany for blocking the far right from possibly sharing power in upcoming elections.
The conservative candidate and poll favorite Friedrich Merz insists he would not govern with the AfD or actively seek its support.
Amid the diplomatic flurry in Munich, Zelensky said that back on the ground in Ukraine a Russian drone had struck a cover built to contain radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, though he added that radiation levels were normal.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 133 drones across the country overnight, including attack drones, targeting northern regions of the country where the Chernobyl plant lies.
Zelensky said the attack was evidence that “Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world.”
 

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine JD Vance Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Erdogan warns of ‘another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine
World
Erdogan warns of ‘another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine
Chernobyl radiation ‘abnormal’ since Russian takeover: IAEA chief
World
Chernobyl radiation ‘abnormal’ since Russian takeover: IAEA chief

Argentine court issues warrants for Myanmar officials accused of Rohingya ‘genocide’

Argentine court issues warrants for Myanmar officials accused of Rohingya ‘genocide’
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Argentine court issues warrants for Myanmar officials accused of Rohingya ‘genocide’

Argentine court issues warrants for Myanmar officials accused of Rohingya ‘genocide’
  • The court ruling was in response to a complaint filed by a Rohingya advocacy group under the principle of “universal jurisdiction”
  • Myanmar’s military junta leader is also under investigation by the ICC, while the ICJ is examining a complaint of “genocide” against Myanmar
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: An Argentine court has issued arrest warrants for the head of Myanmar’s military junta and former officials including Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi over alleged “genocide and crimes against humanity” targeting the Rohingya minority group.
The court ruling, seen by AFP on Friday, was issued in response to a complaint filed in Argentina by a Rohingya advocacy group.
It was filed under the principle of “universal jurisdiction” by which countries can prosecute crimes regardless of where they occurred if, like genocide or war crimes, they are considered sufficiently serious.
Warrants were issued for military and civilian officials including current junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, ex-president Htin Kyaw, and former elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in her capacity as “state counselor” from 2016 to 2021, when she was ousted in a coup.
In that time, she has been accused by detractors of doing little to stop the abuse of Rohingya.
Hlaing is also under investigation by the International Criminal Court, while the International Court of Justice — the UN’s highest tribunal — is examining a complaint of “genocide” against Myanmar.
The Rohingyas, mainly Muslims, are originally from Buddhist-majority Myanmar where, according to Amnesty International, they have been subjected to a regime akin to apartheid.
Beginning in 2017, many have been forced to flee persecution and violence to richer and predominantly Muslim Malaysia, or to refugee camps in Bangladesh, where about a million of them live.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the 2021 coup that sparked renewed clashes with ethnic rebels and saw the formation of dozens of “People’s Defense Forces” now battling the junta.
In her ruling issued Thursday, Judge Maria Servini said the allegations listed in the complaint “constitute crimes that violate human rights recognized in various international criminal law instruments, subscribed to by most countries in the world.”
They included “internationally known crimes such as genocide and crimes against humanity, committed by the political and military authorities in power in that country,” she added.

Universal jurisdiction
Argentine courts have in the past opened investigations into crimes in other countries under the principle of “universal jurisdiction,” including for acts committed by the Francisco Franco regime in Spain.
And last December, a judge ordered the arrest of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega for “systematic violation of human rights.”
None of the cases have yet resulted in action against a foreign national.
Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organization UK, nevertheless welcomed the latest ruling as a “historic step toward justice for Rohingya and everyone in Burma suffering under the Burmese military.”
It was “also a victory for international justice at a time of growing violations of international law worldwide,” he said in a statement.
Tomas Ojea Quintana, the Rohingya’ plaintiffs’ lawyer in Argentina, told AFP the next step will be for the ruling to be forwarded to prosecutors, who will take the steps necessary for the notification of Interpol, which issues international warrants.
 

Topics: Rohingya Myanmar Argentina Aung San Suu Kyi Min Aung Hlaing ICC

Related

Special Myanmar's junta chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the country's Armed Forces Day in Naypyid video
World
ICC seeks arrest warrant for Myanmar junta chief over crimes against Rohingya
Update Myanmar junta to release nearly 6,000 prisoners in annual amnesty video
World
Myanmar junta to release nearly 6,000 prisoners in annual amnesty

President Trump urged to declassify US files on Lockerbie bombing

President Trump urged to declassify US files on Lockerbie bombing
Updated 14 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

President Trump urged to declassify US files on Lockerbie bombing

President Trump urged to declassify US files on Lockerbie bombing
  • Incident killed 259 passengers and crew, 11 people on ground
Updated 14 February 2025
Arab News

LONDON: A prominent lawyer who represented the British victims of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing has urged President Donald Trump to declassify US intelligence files related to the attack, Sky News reported on Friday.

Prof. Peter Watson, who served as secretary for the Lockerbie Disaster Group, has called on Trump to release the documents, arguing that the families of those killed “deserve transparency, truth and answers.”

Trump has previously moved to declassify files concerning the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., and Watson said he believes Lockerbie should be next.

“Nearly four decades later, as new trials and investigations continue, the pursuit of truth and justice for the victims and their families endures,” he said.

“The families of the victims are entitled to know as much as possible about what happened on the night of the bombing, and we know there are documents held by the US and UK intelligence services that fill the vacuum of understanding that remains today.”

Pan Am Flight 103 was blown out of the sky over the Scottish town of Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988, killing 259 passengers and crew on board, along with 11 people on the ground.

Libya accepted responsibility for the bombing in 2003 and compensated the families of the victims to the tune of £2.1 billion ($2.7 billion), but significant questions about the attack remain with no public inquiry into the bombing held to date.

Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi was convicted for the bombing but was released on compassionate grounds in 2009 after being diagnosed with cancer. He died in 2012.

Libyan suspect Abu Agila Masud, who is alleged to have built the bomb, will stand trial in the US in May. He denies all charges.

Watson sent his declassification request in a letter to Matthew Palmer, the charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in London.

He wrote: “We have seen a move from President Trump to declassify a number of federal secrets, and we believe Lockerbie should be next.

“The families have waited far too long. They deserve transparency, truth and answers.”

Topics: UK Libya Lockerbie Lockerbie bombing

Related

Special Could the trial of suspected Lockerbie bombmaker rewrite the narrative of Pan Am Flight 103? photos
World
Could the trial of suspected Lockerbie bombmaker rewrite the narrative of Pan Am Flight 103?
Scotland leader refuses to be drawn on Lockerbie bombing inquiry
World
Scotland leader refuses to be drawn on Lockerbie bombing inquiry

European naval force helps free ship seized by pirates

European naval force helps free ship seized by pirates
Updated 14 February 2025
AP
Follow

European naval force helps free ship seized by pirates

European naval force helps free ship seized by pirates
  • Piracy off the Somali coast peaked in 2011 when 237 attacks were reported
Updated 14 February 2025
AP

DUBAI: A European naval force in the Middle East helped free a Yemeni fishing boat seized by suspected Somali pirates off the Horn of Africa, authorities said.
The naval force, EUNAVFOR Atalanta, said late on Thursday that the incident remained under investigation. It said the 12 mariners on board were safe and uninjured.
It said the attack that began last week targeted a dhow, a traditional ship that plies the waters of the Mideast off the town of Eyl in Somalia.
“The immediate presence of Atalanta forces in the area, especially the helicopter, was decisive in the fishing vessel liberation,” EUNAVFOR said.
“The crew confirmed that the alleged pirates abandoned the vessel after stealing personal objects and two skiffs belonging to the dhow.”
Piracy off the Somali coast peaked in 2011 when 237 attacks were reported.
Somali piracy in the region at the time cost the world’s economy some $7 billion — with $160 million paid out in ransoms, according to the Oceans Beyond Piracy monitoring group.
The threat was diminished by increased international naval patrols.

 

Topics: Pirates

Related

The maritime security firm Ambrey said the attack saw the suspects steal three small boats equipped with 60-horsepower engines.
World
Suspected Somali pirates seize boat off Horn of Africa
Somali pirates demand ransom for Chinese vessel
World
Somali pirates demand ransom for Chinese vessel

Poland jails Russians over Wagner sticker ‘propaganda’

Poland jails Russians over Wagner sticker ‘propaganda’
Updated 14 February 2025
AFP
Follow

Poland jails Russians over Wagner sticker ‘propaganda’

Poland jails Russians over Wagner sticker ‘propaganda’
  • Poland’s Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak wrote on X that the arrest was “a major blow for the Russian sabotage network in Europe“
  • The stickers posted by the two sentenced Russians bore the Wagner logo, a slogan in English saying “We are here. Join us“
Updated 14 February 2025
AFP

WARSAW: A Polish court on Friday jailed two Russian men for more than five years each under espionage laws for distributing alleged propaganda for the now-disbanded Wagner mercenary group.
The pair, identified by Polish counter-intelligence as Alexei T. and Andrei G., were detained in August 2023 for distributing stickers in Warsaw and Krakow for Russia’s once-powerful mercenary group.
Also on Friday, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted on X that a Russian suspected of sabotage against Poland and its allies had been arrested.
The Russian, “suspected of coordinating sabotage acts against Poland, the United States and other allies, and who was hiding in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has been deported to Poland and placed under arrest,” Tusk said.
Poland’s Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak wrote on X that the arrest was “a major blow for the Russian sabotage network in Europe.”
The stickers posted by the two sentenced Russians bore the Wagner logo, a slogan in English saying “We are here. Join us,” and a QR code directing people to a Russian website about the mercenary group.
Poland’s counter-intelligence agency said at the time: “The Russians had on them more than 3,000 propaganda leaflets promoting the Wagner group.”
“These activities were an element of the hybrid warfare aimed at our country,” judge Ewa Karp-Sieklucka said Friday, media in Krakow, where the trial was held, reported.
They were sentenced to five years and six months in jail.
While they did not deny distributing the stickers, they pleaded not guilty, arguing they had not been aware they were taking part in a recruitment campaign.
Poland’s historically strained relations with neighboring Russia have dipped to new lows over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Almost three years into the war, Poland remains a staunch ally of Kyiv. It has become a major logistics hub for military equipment the West has been transferring to the war-torn country.
Warsaw officials have frequently blamed Russia for orchestrating sabotage attempts on its soil, which they say are aimed at destabilising the EU member.
In one of its largest espionage trials, Poland in 2023 convicted 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine of preparing sabotage on behalf of Moscow as part of a spy ring.
They were sentenced for preparing to derail trains carrying aid to Ukraine, and monitoring military facilities and critical infrastructure.
In October, Poland ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan, western Poland, over “the hybrid war” it accused Moscow of waging.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Poland Wagner Donald Tusk

Related

Two Russians appear in Polish court over Wagner ‘propaganda’
World
Two Russians appear in Polish court over Wagner ‘propaganda’
Russia’s Wagner has deadliest loss in Africa’s Sahel, highlighting the region’s instability
World
Russia’s Wagner has deadliest loss in Africa’s Sahel, highlighting the region’s instability

Latest updates

US wants ‘lasting’ peace in Ukraine, VP Vance tells Zelensky
US wants ‘lasting’ peace in Ukraine, VP Vance tells Zelensky
Argentine court issues warrants for Myanmar officials accused of Rohingya ‘genocide’
Argentine court issues warrants for Myanmar officials accused of Rohingya ‘genocide’
Trump backs ‘hard stance’ on Gaza, says he does not know what Israel will do
Trump backs ‘hard stance’ on Gaza, says he does not know what Israel will do
West Bank booksellers say arrests reflect intensifying Israeli crackdown on Palestinian culture
West Bank booksellers say arrests reflect intensifying Israeli crackdown on Palestinian culture
Al-Hilal slip up again following draw with Al-Riyadh
Al-Hilal slip up again following draw with Al-Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.