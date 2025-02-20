You are here

Europe needs to 'wake up' following US policy shift, Greek PM says

February 20, 2025
French President Emmanuel Macron escorts Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after a meeting, as part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on February 10, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
Europe needs to 'wake up' following US policy shift, Greek PM says

February 20, 2025
  • The US and Russia held peace talks this week without Ukraine, stunning Kyiv and its European allies.
  • Ukraine has said it will not accept a deal imposed on it without its consent, which European leaders have echoed
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
ATHENS: Europe should wake up and build its own defense policy following a dramatic shift by the United States over Ukraine and geopolitical developments in recent months, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said late on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump upended US policy on the Ukraine war this week, denouncing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator” and suggesting Kyiv started the three year war between Ukraine and Russia.
Trump warned that Zelensky had to move quickly to secure peace or risk losing his country, deepening a feud between the two leaders that has alarmed European officials.
The US and Russia held peace talks in Saudi Arabia this week without Ukraine, stunning Kyiv and its European allies.
Ukraine has said it will not accept a deal imposed on it without its consent, which European leaders have echoed, while Russia has ruled out conceding land it has won.
Addressing a business conference in the city of Thessaloniki late on Wednesday, Mitsotakis said that Europe needed to “wake up from the geopolitical and economic lethargy into which it has unfortunately fallen for some time.”
“Recent developments and this different view of things from the United States now oblige us not only to face the truth, but to move at a very high speed and implement decisions that we have been discussing for long,” he said.
Mitsotakis pointed to Europe setting up a defense policy which will allow it to develop its own deterrent power and reduce reliance on the United States.
His comments were made shortly after he joined virtually a second meeting that France convened with European leaders and Canada to discuss Ukraine.
Europe has relied heavily on US might within NATO for security and Trump has consistently demanded Europe spend more on defense. Trump has now demanded that Europe provide more military muscle for any future Ukraine peace.

Topics: US Europe

IRS fires 6,000 employees as Trump slashes US government

IRS fires 6,000 employees as Trump slashes US government
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
IRS fires 6,000 employees as Trump slashes US government

February 21, 2025
  • Cuts are part of Trump’s effort to shrink government
  • Judge rules that firings can proceed for now
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
A tearful executive at the US Internal Revenue Service told staffers on Thursday that about 6,000 employees would be fired, a person familiar with the matter said, in a move that would eliminate roughly 6 percent of the agency’s workforce in the midst of the busy tax-filing season.
The cuts are part of President Donald Trump’s sweeping downsizing effort that has targeted bank regulators, forest workers, rocket scientists and tens of thousands of other government employees. The effort is being led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, Trump’s biggest campaign donor.
Musk was on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, when Argentine President Javier Millei, known for wielding a chainsaw to illustrate his drastic policies slashing government spending, handed him one.
“This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy,” said Musk, holding the power tool aloft as a stage prop to symbolize the drastic slashing of government jobs.
Labor unions have sued to try to stop the mass firings, under which tens of thousands of federal workers have been told they no longer have a job, but a federal judge in Washington on Thursday ruled that they can continue for now.
Christy Armstrong, IRS director of talent acquisition, teared up as she told employees on a phone call that about 6,000 of their colleagues would be laid off and encouraged them to support each other, a worker who was on the call said.
“She was pretty emotional,” the worker said.
The layoffs are expected to total 6,700, according to a person familiar with the matter, and largely target workers at the agency hired as part of an expansion under Democratic President Joe Biden, who had sought to expand enforcement efforts on wealthy taxpayers. Republicans have opposed the expansion, arguing that it would lead to harassment of ordinary Americans.
The tax agency now employs roughly 100,000 people, compared with 80,000 before Biden took office in 2021.
Independent budget analysts had estimated that the staff expansion under Biden would work to boost government revenue and help narrow trillion-dollar budget deficits.
“This will ensure that the IRS is not going after the wealthy and is only an agency that’s really focused on the low income,” said University of Pittsburgh tax law professor, Philip Hackney, a former IRS lawyer. “It’s a travesty.”
Those fired include revenue agents, customer-service workers, specialists who hear appeals of tax disputes, and IT workers, and impact employees across all 50 states, sources said. The IRS did not respond to a request for comment.
The IRS has taken a more careful approach to downsizing than other agencies, given that it is in the middle of the tax-filing season. The agency expects to process more than 140 million individual returns by the April 15 filing deadline and will retain several thousand workers deemed critical for that task, one source said.
The Trump administration’s federal layoffs have focused on workers across the government who are new to their positions and have fewer protections than longer-tenured employees.

WAITING FOR DISMISSAL EMAIL
At the agency’s Kansas City office, probationary workers found all functions had been disabled on their computers except email, which would deliver their dismissal notices, said Shannon Ellis, a local union leader.
Ellis said she expects around 100 workers to be fired by the end of the day.
“What the American people really need to understand is that the funds that are collected through the Internal Revenue Service, they fund so many programs that we use every day in our society,” Ellis told Reuters.
The White House has not said how many of the nation’s 2.3 million civil-service workers it wants to fire and has given no numbers on the mass layoffs. Roughly 75,000 took a buyout offer last week.
The campaign has delighted Republicans for culling a federal workforce they view as bloated, corrupt and insufficiently loyal to Trump, while also taking aim at government agencies that regulate big business — including those that oversee Musk’s companies SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink.
“I think our objective is to make sure that the employees that we pay are being productive and effective,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters.
Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency team has also canceled contracts worth about $8.5 billion involving foreign aid, diversity training and other initiatives opposed by Trump. Both men have set a goal of cutting at least $1 trillion from the $6.7 trillion federal budget, though Trump has said he will not touch popular benefits programs that make up roughly one-third of that total.
Democratic critics have said Trump is exceeding his constitutional authority and hacking away at popular and critical government programs at the expense of legions of middle-class families.
Most Americans worry the cost-cutting could hurt government services, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday.
Some agencies have struggled to comply with the rapid-fire directives Trump has issued since taking office a month ago. Workers who oversee US nuclear weapons were fired and then recalled, while medicines and food exports have been stranded in warehouses by Trump’s freeze on foreign aid.
Some workers were told they were fired for poor performance, despite receiving glowing reviews.
Those affected by Trump’s purge face an uphill battle if they want to contest their dismissal. A board that handles such disputes has been paralyzed by Trump’s effort to control it, and resolution can take months or years.

Argentine court dismisses charges against 3 accused in death of singer Liam Payne

Argentine court dismisses charges against 3 accused in death of singer Liam Payne
Updated 21 February 2025
AFP
Argentine court dismisses charges against 3 accused in death of singer Liam Payne

February 21, 2025
Updated 21 February 2025
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: An Argentine appeals court has dismissed involuntary homicide charges against three people accused in the death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, who plunged from a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires last year, according to a ruling seen Thursday.
Two others accused of supplying drugs to the former boy band star were remanded in custody pending the start of their trial, according to the court decision dated Wednesday.
Prosecutors said Payne, 31, had consumed cocaine, alcohol and a prescription antidepressant before falling from the balcony of his hotel room last October.
The former One Direction singer-songwriter had spoken publicly about struggling with substance abuse and coping with achieving fame at an early age.
His death prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates and fans, with gatherings of thousands of mourners around the world.
Charges were dropped against Payne’s representative in Argentina, the manager of the hotel and the head of the hotel’s reception.
But legal proceedings will continue against Ezequiel David Pereyra and Braian Nahuel Paiz — both twenty-something employees of the Casa Sur Hotel — for allegedly supplying the drugs.
One of the highest-grossing live acts in the world in the 2010s, One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.
Payne enjoyed some solo success before his career stalled.

US Senate confirms Trump loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI

US Senate confirms Trump loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
Updated 21 February 2025
AFP
US Senate confirms Trump loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI

February 21, 2025
  • A son of Indian immigrants, the New York-born Patel served in several high-level posts during Trump’s first administration
  • Patel has denied that he has an ‘enemies list’ and told the Senate Judiciary Committee he was merely interested in bringing lawbreakers to book
Updated 21 February 2025
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Republican-controlled US Senate on Thursday confirmed Kash Patel, a staunch loyalist of President Donald Trump, to be director of the FBI, the country’s top law enforcement agency.
Patel, 44, whose nomination sparked fierce but ultimately futile opposition from Democrats, was approved by a 51-49 vote.
The vote was split along party lines with the exception of two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who voted not to confirm Patel to head the 38,000-strong Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Patel drew fire from Democrats for his promotion of conspiracy theories, his defense of pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and his vow to root out members of a supposed “deep state” plotting to oppose the Republican president.
The Senate has approved all of Trump’s cabinet picks so far, underscoring his iron grip on the Republican Party.
Among them is Tulsi Gabbard, confirmed as the nation’s spy chief despite past support for adversarial nations including Russia and Syria, and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be health secretary.
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, in a last-ditch bid to derail Patel’s nomination, held a press conference outside FBI headquarters in downtown Washington on Thursday and warned that he would be “a political and national security disaster” as FBI chief.
Speaking later on the Senate floor, Durbin said Patel is “dangerously, politically extreme.”
“He has repeatedly expressed his intention to use our nation’s most important law enforcement agency to retaliate against his political enemies,” he said.
Patel, who holds a law degree from Pace University and worked as a federal prosecutor, replaces Christopher Wray, who was named FBI director by Trump during his first term in office.
Relations between Wray and Trump became strained, however, and though he had three more years remaining in his 10-year tenure, Wray resigned after Trump won November’s presidential election.
A son of Indian immigrants, the New York-born Patel served in several high-level posts during Trump’s first administration, including as senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council and as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary.
There were fiery exchanges at Patel’s confirmation hearing last month as Democrats brought up a list of 60 supposed “deep state” actors — all critics of Trump — he included in a 2022 book, whom he said should be investigated or “otherwise reviled.”
Patel has denied that he has an “enemies list” and told the Senate Judiciary Committee he was merely interested in bringing lawbreakers to book.
“All FBI employees will be protected against political retribution,” he said.
The FBI has been in turmoil since Trump took office and a number of agents have been fired or demoted including some involved in the prosecutions of Trump for seeking to overturn the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents.
Nine FBI agents have sued the Justice Department, seeking to block efforts to collect information on agents who were involved in investigating Trump and the attack on the Capitol by his supporters.
In their complaint, the FBI agents said the effort to collect information on employees who participated in the investigations was part of a “purge” orchestrated by Trump as “politically motivated retribution.”
Trump, on his first day in the White House, pardoned more than 1,500 of his supporters who stormed Congress in a bid to block certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Mexico says won’t accept US ‘invasion’ in fight against cartels

Mexico says won’t accept US ‘invasion’ in fight against cartels
Updated 21 February 2025
AFP
Mexico says won't accept US 'invasion' in fight against cartels

February 21, 2025
  • The eight Latin American drug trafficking groups designated as terrorist organizations include Mexican gangs such as the Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa cartels
  • Claudia Sheinbaum: ‘They can call them (the cartels) whatever they want, but with Mexico, it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination or interventionism, and even less invasion’
Updated 21 February 2025
AFP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s president warned the United States on Thursday her country would never tolerate an “invasion” of its national sovereignty and vowed fresh legal action against US gunmakers after Washington designated cartels as terrorist organizations.
The remarks were the latest in a series hitting back at the administration of President Donald Trump, which has ramped up pressure on its southern neighbor to curb illegal flows of drugs and migrants.
Mexico is trying to avoid the sweeping 25-percent tariffs threatened by Trump by increasing cooperation in the fight against narcotics trafficked by the cartels in his sights.
The eight Latin American drug trafficking groups designated as terrorist organizations include Mexican gangs such as the Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa cartels — two of the country’s most powerful and violent criminal organizations.
But the designation “cannot be an opportunity for the US to invade our sovereignty,” President Claudia Sheinbaum told a news conference.
“They can call them (the cartels) whatever they want, but with Mexico, it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination or interventionism, and even less invasion.”
Sheinbaum said Mexico would expand its legal action against US gun manufacturers, which her government accuses of negligence in the sale of weapons that end up in the hands of drug traffickers.
The lawsuit could lead to a new charge of alleged “complicity” with terrorist groups, she said.
Trump signed an executive order on his first day back in the White House last month saying that the cartels “constitute a national-security threat beyond that posed by traditional organized crime.”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that the designations “provide law enforcement additional tools to stop these groups.”
“Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against terrorism and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities,” he said in a statement.
While he did not mention it, the move has raised speculation about possible military action against the cartels.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been given a prominent role in the Trump administration, suggested the designation “means they’re eligible for drone strikes.”
On Wednesday, Sheinbaum confirmed that the United States had been operating drones spying on Mexican cartels as part of a collaboration that has existed for years.
According to The New York Times, Washington has stepped up secret drone flights over Mexico in search of fentanyl labs as part of Trump’s campaign against drug cartels.
Military threats from the United States always generate resentment in Mexico, which lost half of its territory to the United States in the 19th century.
Sheinbaum said that she would present to Congress a constitutional reform to protect “the integrity, independence and sovereignty of the nation” including against the violation of its territory by land, air or sea.
Mexico says that between 200,000 and 750,000 weapons manufactured by US gunmakers are smuggled across the border from the United States every year, often being used in crime.
The Latin American country tightly controls firearm sales, making them practically impossible to obtain legally.
Even so, drug-related violence has seen around 480,000 people killed in Mexico since the government deployed the army to combat trafficking in 2006, according to official figures.
While she has ruled out declaring “war” on drug cartels, Sheinbaum has quietly dropped her predecessor’s “hugs not bullets” strategy, which prioritized tackling the root causes of criminal violence over security operations.
Her government has announced a series of major drug seizures and deployed more troops to the border with the United States in return for Trump pausing tariffs for one month.
Mexican authorities also announced the arrest this week of two prominent members of the Sinaloa Cartel, including the head of security for one of its warring factions.

Glamping retreat for Indonesia leaders sparks criticism as cuts bite

Glamping retreat for Indonesia leaders sparks criticism as cuts bite
Updated 20 February 2025
AFP
Glamping retreat for Indonesia leaders sparks criticism as cuts bite

February 20, 2025
Updated 20 February 2025
AFP

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government will host a week-long mountain glamping retreat for hundreds of regional leaders this week, a presidential official said Wednesday, sparking criticism as President Prabowo Subianto imposes widespread budget cuts.

More than 500 mayors, governors and regents will be taken to a military-style academy in the Central Java city of Magelang, where the recently inaugurated president’s Cabinet stayed in luxury tents in October. The 73-year-old former general, accused of rights abuses under dictator Suharto in the late 1990s, has pledged to drill and unite the country’s top politicians, choosing the mountains of Central Java for that mission. The camping trip for 503 politicians will take place between Feb. 21-28, presidential spokesman Hariqo Wibawa Satria told AFP, confirming Prabowo would attend in some capacity. The regional heads will be trained on good governance, improvement of public services and “chemistry building,” he said.

But the gathering — costing $808,000 from the Home Ministry budget — has prompted outrage online and criticism from NGOs.

“What’s the urgency? Why should it be glamping with aides? A cheaper version of camping should be doable,” a user posted in Indonesian on social media site X.

The criticism comes as Prabowo slashes budgets across the government after ordering cuts of around $19 billion last month.

