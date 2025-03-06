You are here

Bosnian Serb leader says he is no threat to Bosnia

date 2025-03-06

Bosnian Serb leader says he is no threat to Bosnia
Ethnic Serb leader Milorad Dodik insisted Thursday that he was not a threat to Bosnia, a day after signing laws that banned the country's central police and judiciary from his statelet. (AFP/File)
AFP
Bosnian Serb leader says he is no threat to Bosnia

Bosnian Serb leader says he is no threat to Bosnia
  • The legislation has escalated political tensions in the deeply divided Balkan country
  • “Neither the Republika Srpska nor I are a threat to Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Dodik said
AFP
SARAJEVO: Ethnic Serb leader Milorad Dodik insisted Thursday that he was not a threat to Bosnia, a day after signing laws that banned the country’s central police and judiciary from his statelet.
The legislation has escalated political tensions in the deeply divided Balkan country and serve as a key test for its fragile, post-war institutions.
Since the end of Bosnia’s inter-ethnic conflict in the 1990s, the country has consisted of two autonomous halves — the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska (RS) and a Muslim-Croat federation.
The two are linked by weak central institutions, while each has its own government and parliament.
“Neither the Republika Srpska nor I are a threat to Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Dodik said in a message to the “people of the RS, Serbs, Bosniaks (Muslims) and Croats.”
Late Wednesday, Dodik signed several controversial laws adopted in February by the Bosnian Serb lawmakers.
One of them bans Bosnia’s state court, the state prosecutor’s office and the central police force (SIPA) from operating in RS.
Dodik pushed the legislation through the RS parliament last week, after he was sentenced to a year in prison and banned from office for six years for refusing to comply with decisions made by Christian Schmidt — the envoy charged with overseeing Bosnia’s peace accords.
Several Bosnian Muslim political leaders slammed the adoption of the laws by Dodik, calling it a “coup.”
The Bosnian Muslim member of the country’s joint presidency Denis Becirovic said an appeal was made in Bosnia’s Constitutional Court to annul the legislation.
“Brutal attacks on the Dayton peace agreement and constitutional order... must be stopped,” he said earlier referring to the 1995 accord that put an end to the years of bloodshed.
On Thursday, Becirovic met with the head of the European Union delegation in Bosnia and ambassadors from the bloc to discuss the crisis.
Analysts meanwhile warned that Dodik’s actions risked unleashing more chaos in Bosnia.
“With these new laws that have been adopted, the situation seems even more dangerous,” Veldin Kadic, a professor of political science in Sarajevo, told a local broadcaster.
In a seeming bid to calm tensions, Dodik called for political talks within the country without interference from “foreigners.”
“I hope we have understood that our future lies solely in our agreement, in the agreement of our peoples... That’s all I ask,” he said.
Dodik, a Kremlin ally, is set to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade later Thursday, the Serbian leader’s office said in a statement.
Dodik, 65, has the right to appeal last week’s verdict, which he said was the result of a “political trial” intended to “eliminate him from the political arena.”
For years, Dodik has pursued a relentless separatist agenda that has put him on collision course with Bosnia’s institutions.
The RS president has repeatedly threatened to pull the Serb statelet out of Bosnia’s central institutions — including its army, judiciary and tax system, which has led to sanctions from the United States.

Topics: Bosnia Serbia Milorad Dodik

Rohingya students to enroll in Indian schools after landmark Supreme Court ruling

Rohingya students to enroll in Indian schools after landmark Supreme Court ruling
Updated 6 sec ago
Follow

Rohingya students to enroll in Indian schools after landmark Supreme Court ruling

Rohingya students to enroll in Indian schools after landmark Supreme Court ruling
  • Muslim refugee minority faces difficulty in accessing basic services due to lack of Indian ID cards
  • Court ruled they can access government schools, hospitals even without the documents
Updated 6 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Rohingya refugees in India are preparing to enroll their children in public schools following a landmark Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for their access to education after years of denial by Indian authorities.

An estimated 40,000 Rohingya live in India and 20,000 are registered with the UN refugee agency. Most fled Myanmar in 2017 when its military launched a brutal crackdown, widely regarded as ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims in western Rakhine State.

The majority live in Jammu, Delhi, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and many have faced challenges in accessing basic services due to the lack of ID cards issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India — documents they are not entitled to, as India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

Last week, however, India’s Supreme Court ruled that Rohingya can access government schools and hospitals, even without Indian documents. The court said that children holding UNHCR cards can approach government schools for admission, and if denied, can directly seek redressal in the high court.

“Ever since we arrived in India, we have been denied education. This would be the first step toward our progress ... this will give dignity (back) to Rohingya refugees,” said Mohammad Emanul, who fled to India from Myanmar in 2018 and has been living in a refugee camp in Haryana.

In his camp alone, students and their families are already preparing for school enrollment when the new admission session starts in April.

“Where I live, more than 100 students have dropped out of schools, and they will take the admission in the new session if the schools allow them to enter. They will be again continuing their education,” Emanul told Arab News.

“In our refugee journey across the world, we feel blind. Even though we have eyes, we cannot see. We also feel dumb because sometimes our words are not heard by others as we are uneducated. So, we believe that in this world we are nothing without education. Education is the only solution for all these barriers.”

Sadiq Khan, another refugee who also lives in Haryana, hopes his daughter will be able to return to the classroom after being denied school since the eighth grade.

“I hope the Supreme Court’s decision will help us and she will be able to enroll in a public school. I will reach out to the school for admission,” he said. “The court’s decision opens a wonderful opportunity for us refugees, who don’t have any opportunities.”

But while the top court’s order is in place, no circular has been sent to schools. If denied their right to education again, Rohingya students will have to brace for a legal battle.

“It is a step in the right direction that the Supreme Court has permitted Rohingya children to study in public schools, but they should have gone a step further by ensuring it as a right. Right to education should be there for every child no matter what their ethnicity, background or religion,” said Priyali Suri, director of Azadi Project, an NGO that works for refugees.

“By putting the onus on the children to seek admission and approach high courts if denied admission, it has fallen short. Children should have the right to education, period. They should not be running pillar to post to have to access education.”

Topics: India Rohingya refugees Myanmar

Italy police bust 70-mn-euro China tax dodge scheme

Italy police bust 70-mn-euro China tax dodge scheme
Updated 51 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Italy police bust 70-mn-euro China tax dodge scheme

Italy police bust 70-mn-euro China tax dodge scheme
  • The freeze followed an investigation into a large-scale customs and tax fraud scheme led by EPPO
  • The suspects “are under investigation for participating in a criminal organization committing multiple tax offenses “
Updated 51 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Italy’s financial police on Thursday froze over 70 million euros worth of assets in a sting targeting 17 people suspected of dodging tax on imports from China, including clothing.
The freeze followed an investigation into a large-scale customs and tax fraud scheme led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Rome and code-named “Dragone” (“Big Dragon“).
Police in Rome and Florence executed a freezing order of 71.05 million euros ($76.76 million) targeting “17 suspects, four Italians and 13 of Chinese origin,” said an Italian police statement.
The suspects “are under investigation for participating in a criminal organization committing multiple tax offenses related to the import of goods, such as clothing, footwear, bags and various accessories,” said an EPPO statement.
Investigators allege that “a criminal enterprise of Chinese entrepreneurs created a network of 29 companies operating in the provinces of Florence, Prato and Rome, to evade customs duties and VAT,” or value-added tax, it said.
The Chinese goods were cleared through customs in Bulgaria, Hungary and Greece and then transported to logistical hubs in Italy.
They were then moved multiple times “between fictitious operators, accompanied by invoices for non-existent transactions,” EPPO said.
“To avoid detection, the companies involved only existed for around two years before being replaced by new ones to allow the fraudulent scheme to continue,” it added.

Topics: Italy China tax evasion European Public Prosecutor's Office

5 convicted of plotting to overthrow the German government and kidnap the health minister

5 convicted of plotting to overthrow the German government and kidnap the health minister
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
AP
Follow

5 convicted of plotting to overthrow the German government and kidnap the health minister

5 convicted of plotting to overthrow the German government and kidnap the health minister
  • The Koblenz Higher Regional Court sentenced the four ringleaders to prison sentences between five years and nine months to eight years
  • A fifth defendant received a sentence of two years and 10 months
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: A German court on Thursday convicted five people of plotting to overthrow the government in a far-right coup and kidnap the former health minister.
The Koblenz Higher Regional Court sentenced the four ringleaders to prison sentences between five years and nine months to eight years. A fifth defendant received a sentence of two years and 10 months, German news agency dpa reported.
The defendants, four men aged 46 to 58 and a 77-year-old woman, were accused of founding or being a member of a terrorist organization called “United Patriots” and of preparing a highly treasonous enterprise against the German government.
Federal prosecutors said during the trial that the group was linked to the so-called Reich Citizens scene that rejects the legitimacy of Germany’s postwar constitution and has similarities to the Sovereign Citizens and QAnon movements in the United States.
Prosecutors said they intended to create “conditions similar to civil war” by using explosives to cause nationwide blackouts and then by kidnapping former Health Minister Karl Lauterbach — a prominent advocate of strict coronavirus measures during the pandemic.
There were no indications the group, which called itself United Patriots, was close to launching a coup. But prosecutors said the group’s procurement of weapons and money showed they were “dangerous criminals who wanted to implement their plans.”
The case is separate from that of the more than two dozen people arrested in December 2022, also for planning to topple the government. Among the plotters was a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Topics: Germany far-right kidnap

Facing Trump’s threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel

Facing Trump’s threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel
Updated 23 min 7 sec ago
AP
Follow

Facing Trump's threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel

Facing Trump’s threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel
  • The probe is part of a flurry of recent cases brought by a new university disciplinary committee against Columbia students who have expressed criticism of Israel
  • The president of a campus literary club, faces sanction for co-hosting an art exhibition off campus that focused on last spring’s occupation of a campus building
Updated 23 min 7 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Columbia University senior Maryam Alwan was visiting family in Jordan over winter break when she received an email from the school accusing her of harassment.
Her supposed top offense: writing an op-ed in the student newspaper calling for divestment from Israel.
The probe is part of a flurry of recent cases brought by a new university disciplinary committee — the Office of Institutional Equity — against Columbia students who have expressed criticism of Israel, according to records shared with The Associated Press.
In recent weeks, it has sent notices to dozens of students for activities ranging from sharing social media posts in support of Palestinian people to joining “unauthorized” protests.
One student activist is under investigation for putting up stickers off campus that mimicked “Wanted” posters, bearing the likenesses of university trustees. Another, the president of a campus literary club, faces sanction for co-hosting an art exhibition off campus that focused on last spring’s occupation of a campus building.
In Alwan’s case, investigators said the unsigned op-ed in the Columbia Spectator, which also urged the school to curtail academic ties to Israel, may have subjected other students to “unwelcome conduct” based on their religion, national origin or military service.
“It just felt so dystopian to have something go through rigorous edits, only to be labeled discriminatory because it’s about Palestine,” said Alwan, a Palestinian-American comparative studies major. “It made me not want to write or say anything on the subject anymore.”
The committee informed her that possible sanctions for violating school policy ranged from a simple warning to expulsion.
The new disciplinary office is raising alarm among students, faculty and free speech advocates, who accuse the school of bowing to President Donald Trump’s threats to slash funding to universities and deport campus “agitators.”
“Based on how these cases have proceeded, the university now appears to be responding to governmental pressure to suppress and chill protected speech,” said Amy Greer, an attorney who is advising students accused of discrimination. “It’s operating as a business by protecting its assets ahead of its students, faculty and staff.”
Columbia is under financial pressure
On Monday, federal agencies announced they would consider cutting $51 million in contracts to the school — along with billions more in additional grants — due to its “ongoing inaction in the face of relentless harassment of Jewish students.”
“We are resolute that calling for, promoting, or glorifying violence or terror has no place at our university,” Columbia said in a statement following the announcement.
House Republicans have also launched their own review of Columbia’s disciplinary process. Their most recent letter gave administrators until Feb. 27 to turn over student disciplinary records for nearly a dozen campus incidents, including protests it claimed “promoted terrorism and vilified the US military,” as well as the off-campus art exhibition.
A spokesperson for Columbia declined to specify what, if any, records were turned over to Congress and whether they included the names of students, adding that they could not comment on pending investigations.
The new disciplinary committee was created last summer. According to the university’s updated harassment policy, criticism of another country’s policies could be considered harassment if “directed at or infused with discriminatory comments about persons from, or associated with, that country.” The policy notes that “the use of code words may implicate” it.
Jewish students at Columbia are among those who have received the notices for taking part in pro-Palestinian protests. Other Jewish students have said that rhetoric at protests has crossed into antisemitism and that the administration has been too tolerant of demonstrators who created a hostile environment for people who support Israel.
Disciplinary committee works in secret
Under the office’s policies, students are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement before accessing case materials or speaking with investigators, ensuring the process has remained shrouded in secrecy since it began late last year. Aspect of the committee’s work were first reported this week by the online publication Drop Site News.
Those who have met with investigators say they were asked to name other people involved in pro-Palestinian groups and protests on campus. They said the investigators did not provide clear guidance on whether certain terms — such as “Zionist” or “genocide” — would be considered harassment.
Several students and faculty who spoke with the AP said the committee accused them of participating in demonstrations they did not attend or helping to circulate social media messages they did not post.
Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student who served as a negotiator for pro-Palestinian protesters during the previous spring’s encampment, said he was accused by the office of misconduct just weeks before his graduation this December. “I have around 13 allegations against me, most of them are social media posts that I had nothing to do with,” he said.
After refusing to sign the non-disclosure agreement, Khalil said the university put a hold on his transcript and threatened to block him from graduating. But when he appealed the decision through a lawyer, they eventually backed down, Khalil said.
“They just want to show Congress and right-wing politicians that they’re doing something, regardless of the stakes for students,” Khalil said. “It’s mainly an office to chill pro-Palestine speech.”
According to some students, the disciplinary push may be reigniting the pro-Palestinian protest movement that roiled campuses last year.
In recent days, students have occupied multiple buildings at Barnard College, an affiliate of Columbia University, to protest the expulsion of two students accused of disrupting an Israeli history class. Several students were arrested following an hourslong takeover of a building Wednesday night.

Topics: War on Gaza US President Donald Trump Israel pro-Palestine Columbia University

Indonesian city glows with lanterns for Ramadan festival of light

Indonesian city glows with lanterns for Ramadan festival of light
Updated 58 min 4 sec ago
Follow

Indonesian city glows with lanterns for Ramadan festival of light

Indonesian city glows with lanterns for Ramadan festival of light
  • Annual festival of lights in Solo was inaugurated in 2022
  • Event is part of various religious celebrations organized by the city
Updated 58 min 4 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The streets of Solo, a historic royal capital on the Indonesian island of Java, have lit up with colorful installations for a festival of light that will run until the end of Ramadan.

Also known as Surakarta, the city known for its traditional Javanese culture and history was once the capital of the Mataram Sultanate — the last major independent Islamic kingdom in Java before it was colonized by the Dutch. 

The Ramadan Light Festival is held around the Surakarta City Hall and along one of the city’s main streets.

The lights were first lit on March 1, marking the first day of the fasting month in Indonesia. It is accompanied with a market for food and local products, which are offered for sale after sundown until the end of Ramadan.  

“We organized this Ramadan Light Festival to honor and celebrate the month of Ramadan by installing decorations and lights along the city’s main street,” Aloisius Satmaka Nugraha, who heads the tourism and creative economy development department in the city, told Arab News on Thursday. 

“We hope that this would give some variety to the people of Surakarta.” 

Since it was inaugurated in 2022, the annual festival of lights has been a center of attraction for residents of the city during Ramadan, many of whom take to social media to share photos of the vibrant and colorful installations. 

“We also hold such events regularly to echo the spirit of tolerance among the residents of Surakarta … This event is part and parcel to other religious celebrations in the city,” Nugraha said. 

Surakarta holds regular events in celebration of Indonesia’s ethnic and religious diversity, including during Lunar New Year last month. 

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, with about 87 percent of its 270 million population professing Islam. But the country officially recognizes five other religions: Protestantism, Catholicism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Confucianism. 

The archipelago nation is also home to hundreds of distinct ethnic groups, with some estimates putting the number at about 1,300. 

Topics: Ramadan 2025

