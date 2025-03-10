You are here

Floodwaters still threaten parts of Australia's east coast as tropical storm cleanup begins

Floodwaters still threaten parts of Australia’s east coast as tropical storm cleanup begins
Alfred was last week expected to become the first cyclone since 1974 to cross the Australian coast near Queensland’s state capital of Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populous city. (AAP Image via AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
Floodwaters still threaten parts of Australia’s east coast as tropical storm cleanup begins

Floodwaters still threaten parts of Australia’s east coast as tropical storm cleanup begins
  • Around 200,000 homes and businesses still without power in the region on Monday afternoon
  • Workers whose livelihoods were hampered by the storm will be eligible for welfare payments
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
WELLINGTON: Australia’s prime minister cautioned that the fallout from a vicious tropical storm over the weekend was “far from over” as parts of two states remained inundated with perilous floodwaters on Monday, even as the initial threat from the deluge continued to recede.
One person was killed and several others injured after heavy rain lashed Australia’s east coast on Saturday, toppling trees and power lines and inundating some parts of Queensland and New South Wales with record downpours. The two states escaped the level of chaos forecast from the tropical low weather system, which was earlier expected to make landfall as the first tropical cyclone to hit south east Queensland in 51 years – before weakening as it approached.
Still, 200,000 homes and businesses were without power in the region on Monday afternoon – after the storm prompted the biggest blackout in Queensland’s history – and more than 700 schools were closed for the day.
Those living near rivers and creeks were urged to evacuate or stay indoors as water levels continued to rise in some areas – with more rain forecast triggering further warnings during the day. Disaster was declared for the city of Ipswich, west of Brisbane, where a river was expected to flood overnight. People in surrounding suburbs were ordered to leave their homes.
Meanwhile, in other towns where floodwaters began to recede a cleanup began as power was restored for tens of thousands of people. The scale of the damage was not immediately clear.
Workers whose livelihoods were hampered by the storm will be eligible for welfare payments for up to 13 weeks beginning Tuesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on Monday.
In the city of Lismore in New South Wales, two military trucks helping with the rescue efforts on Saturday rolled over, injuring 13 of the 36 personnel traveling in them. One remained in hospital on Monday with injuries that were not life-threatening, Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles said.
The single casualty of the crisis was a 61-year-old man who disappeared in a flooded river near the New South Wales town of Dorrigo, police said. His body was recovered on Saturday.
Albanese warned residents of the two stricken states not to be “complacent” as flood warnings lingered.
“If it’s flooded, forget it,” he said, referring to traveling in or entering inundated areas.
Cyclones are common in Queensland’s tropical north but are rare in the state’s temperate and densely populated southeast corner that borders New South Wales. Tropical Cyclone Alfred was last week expected to become the first cyclone since 1974 to cross the Australian coast near Queensland’s state capital of Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populous city.
But it weakened Saturday to a tropical low, defined as carrying sustained winds of less than 63 kph (39 mph).
Authorities had feared similar scenes to those eastern Australia experienced during massive floods in 2011 and in a series of 2022 events – in which more than 20 people died.

India clashes injure four in cricket win celebrations

India clashes injure four in cricket win celebrations
Updated 10 March 2025
Reuters
India clashes injure four in cricket win celebrations

India clashes injure four in cricket win celebrations
  • Clashes erupted as revelers in Indore town lit firecrackers outside a mosque
  • Clashes during cricket win celebrations are not uncommon in Hindu-majority India 
Updated 10 March 2025
Reuters

NEW DELHI: At least four people were injured in the central Indian town of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday in clashes that erupted when revellers celebrating India’s Champions Trophy win lit firecrackers outside a mosque, officials said.
India won the Champions Trophy title on Sunday evening after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai, claiming its second successive global title.
The clashes in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, earlier known as Mhow, involved stone pelting from both sides, officials said, and several cars, shops, and bikes were also vandalized and torched.
The town is located about 200 km (124 miles) from Madhya Pradesh state’s capital Bhopal.
“Some processions were being taken out in which some people lit firecrackers outside the masjid (mosque), after which there was a disagreement between both sides,” senior police officer Hitika Vasal told reporters.
Police used tear gas shells to quell the violence, local media reported.
Video footage showed deserted lanes with police personnel in riot gear, as some cars with shattered windows and others blackened as a result of being torched stood by the side.
The footage also showed glass shards on the road and shops that had been vandalized.
“The situation is currently under control,” another senior police officer, Nimish Agarwal, told reporters, adding that police patrols had been started in sensitive areas.
Hindu-majority India houses the world’s third-largest Muslim population and clashes during celebrations of cricketing victories are not uncommon.
Police in the western state of Maharashtra had to similarly use force to control crowds celebrating India’s win over arch-rival Pakistan in the same tournament last month, local media had reported.
Activists, opposition groups, and some governments have accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government of discriminating against Muslims, and failing to act against those targeting them.
Modi and his government have denied the allegations.

Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war

Canada’s next PM Mark Carney vows to ‘win’ US trade war
Updated 10 March 2025
AFP
Canada’s next PM Mark Carney vows to ‘win’ US trade war

Canada’s next PM Mark Carney vows to ‘win’ US trade war
  • Mark Carney warns the US under Trump was seeking to seize control of Canada
  • ‘The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country’
Updated 10 March 2025
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada’s incoming prime minister Mark Carney struck a defiant note Sunday against the United States, as the former central banker vowed to win US President Donald Trump’s trade war.
Carney lost no time standing up for “the Canadian way of life” after the Liberal Party overwhelmingly elected him to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“We didn’t ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” Carney told a boisterous crowd of party supporters in Ottawa.
“So the Americans, they should make no mistake, in trade as in hockey, Canada will win,” added the 59-year-old, who will take over from Trudeau in the coming days.
Carney may not have the job for long.
Canada must hold elections by October but could well see a snap poll within weeks. Current polls put the opposition Conservatives as slight favorites.
In his victory speech, Carney warned the United States under Trump was seeking to seize control of Canada.
“The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country,” he said.
“These are dark days, dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust.”
He accused Trump of “attacking Canadian workers, families and businesses,” adding: “We cannot let him succeed.”
“We’re all being called to stand up for each other and for the Canadian way of life.”
Carney, who previously led both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, soundly defeated his main challenger, Trudeau’s former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, who held several senior cabinet positions in the Liberal government that was first elected in 2015.
Carney won 85.9 percent of the nearly 152,000 votes cast. Freeland took just eight percent of the vote.
Carney campaigned on a promise to stand up to Trump.
The US president has repeatedly spoken about annexing Canada and thrown bilateral trade, the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, into chaos with dizzying tariff actions that have veered in various directions since he took office.
Delivering a farewell address, Trudeau said “Canadians face from our neighbor an existential challenge.”
Celebrating the outcome in Ottawa, party loyalist Cory Stevenson said “the Liberal party has the wind in its sails.”
“We chose the person who could best face off against (Tory leader) Pierre Poilievre in the next election and deal with Donald Trump,” he said.
Carney has argued that his experience makes him the ideal counter to the US president. He has portrayed himself as a seasoned economic crisis manager who led the Bank of Canada through the 2008-2009 financial crisis and the Bank of England through the turbulence that followed the 2016 Brexit vote.
Data released from the Angus Reid polling firm on Wednesday shows Canadians see Carney as the favorite choice to face off against Trump, potentially offering the Liberals a boost over the opposition Conservatives.
Forty-three percent of respondents said they trusted Carney the most to deal with Trump, with 34 percent backing Poilievre.
Before Trudeau announced his plans to resign in January, the Liberals were headed for an electoral wipeout, but the leadership change and Trump’s influence have dramatically tightened the race.
“We were written off about four months ago, and now we’re right back where we should be,” former MP Frank Baylis, who also ran for the leadership, said.
Carney made a fortune as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs before entering the Canadian civil service.
Since leaving the Bank of England in 2020, he has served as a United Nations envoy working to get the private sector to invest in climate-friendly technology and has held private sector roles.
He has never served in parliament nor held an elected public office.
Analysts say his untested campaign skills could prove a liability against a Conservative Party already running attack ads accusing Carney of shifting positions and misrepresenting his experience.
“It is absolutely a risk. He is unproven in the crucible of an election,” said Cameron Anderson, a political scientist at Ontario’s Western University.
But he said Carney’s tough anti-Trump rhetoric “is what Canadians want to hear from their leaders.”
“The average Canadian in the country is viewing these things in an existential way.”

India clashes injure four in cricket win celebrations

India clashes injure four in cricket win celebrations
Updated 59 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
India clashes injure four in cricket win celebrations

India clashes injure four in cricket win celebrations
  • The clashes in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, earlier known as Mhow, involved stone pelting from both sides, officials said, and several cars, shops, and bikes were also vandalized and torched
Updated 59 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: At least four people were injured in the central Indian town of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday in clashes that erupted when revellers celebrating India’s Champions Trophy win lit firecrackers outside a mosque, officials said.
India won the Champions Trophy title on Sunday evening after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai, claiming its second successive global title.
The clashes in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, earlier known as Mhow, involved stone pelting from both sides, officials said, and several cars, shops, and bikes were also vandalized and torched.
The town is located about 200 km (124 miles) from Madhya Pradesh state’s capital Bhopal.
“Some processions were being taken out in which some people lit firecrackers outside the masjid (mosque), after which there was a disagreement between both sides,” senior police officer Hitika Vasal told reporters.
Police used tear gas shells to quell the violence, local media reported.
Video footage showed deserted lanes with police personnel in riot gear, as some cars with shattered windows and others blackened as a result of being torched stood by the side.
The footage also showed glass shards on the road and shops that had been vandalized.
“The situation is currently under control,” another senior police officer, Nimish Agarwal, told reporters, adding that police patrols had been started in sensitive areas.
Hindu-majority India houses the world’s third-largest Muslim population and clashes during celebrations of cricketing victories are not uncommon.
Police in the western state of Maharashtra had to similarly use force to control crowds celebrating India’s win over arch-rival Pakistan in the same tournament last month, local media had reported.
Activists, opposition groups, and some governments have accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government of discriminating against Muslims, and failing to act against those targeting them.
Modi and his government have denied the allegations.

North Korea fires missiles as South begins drills with US

North Korea fires missiles as South begins drills with US
Updated 10 March 2025
AFP
North Korea fires missiles as South begins drills with US

North Korea fires missiles as South begins drills with US
  • The United States stations tens of thousands of US soldiers in South Korea
  • The allies regularly stage joint drills, which they describe as defensive in nature
Updated 10 March 2025
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea fired “multiple unidentified ballistic missiles” on Monday, South Korea’s military said, the same day Seoul and Washington began a major annual joint military drill known as Freedom Shield.
“Our military has detected at around 13:50 (0450 GMT) multiple unidentified ballistic missiles fired from Hwanghae province into the West Sea,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Yellow Sea.
“Our military will bolster surveillance and maintain a full readiness posture under close cooperation with the United States,” the JCS added.
The United States stations tens of thousands of US soldiers in South Korea, and the allies regularly stage joint drills, which they describe as defensive in nature.
But such exercises infurate Pyongyang, which regards them as rehearsals for invasion and routinely responds with weapons tests of its own.
Earlier Monday, the nuclear-armed North slammed the drills as a “provocative act,” warning of the danger of sparking war with “an accidental single shot.”
“This is a dangerous provocative act of leading the acute situation on the Korean peninsula, which may spark off a physical conflict between the two sides by means of an accidental single shot,” said Pyongyang’s foreign ministry, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The joint US-South Korea “Freedom Shield 2025” exercise kicked off on Monday, and will involve “live, virtual, and field-based training,” according to a US statement.
The exercise will run until March 20, the statement said.
The latest exercise comes after two South Korean Air Force fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a village during a joint training exercise with US forces on March 6.
Some 31 people, including civilians and military personnel, were wounded in that incident, South Korea’s military said.
Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul have been at one of their lowest points in years, with the North launching a flurry of ballistic missiles last year in violation of UN sanctions.
The two Koreas remain technically at war since their 1950-1953 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
The large-scale Freedom Shield exercises are one of the allies’ biggest annual joint exercises.
In its statement on Monday, North Korea’s foreign ministry dubbed the exercises “an aggressive and confrontational war rehearsal.”
Last week, Pyongyang slammed the United States for “political and military provocations” over the visit of a US Navy aircraft carrier to the South Korean port of Busan.

Philippines' Duterte says he will accept arrest if ICC issues warrant

Philippines’ Duterte says he will accept arrest if ICC issues warrant
Updated 10 March 2025
Reuters
Philippines’ Duterte says he will accept arrest if ICC issues warrant

Philippines’ Duterte says he will accept arrest if ICC issues warrant
  • ‘War on drugs’ was the signature campaign policy that swept Duterte to power in 2016
  • The firebrand Duterte unilaterally withdrew the Philippines from the ICC’s founding treaty in 2019
Updated 10 March 2025
Reuters

HONG KONG/MANILA: Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said in Hong Kong that he was ready for possible arrest amid reports the International Criminal Court (ICC) was poised to issue a warrant over his years-long “war on drugs” that killed thousands.
The “war on drugs” was the signature campaign policy that swept Duterte to power in 2016 as a maverick, crime-busting mayor, who delivered on promises he made during vitriolic speeches to kill thousands of narcotics dealers.
The office of the current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday no official communication had been received from Interpol yet, but indicated Duterte could be handed over.
“Our law enforcers are ready to follow what law dictates, if the warrant of arrest needs to be served because of a request from Interpol,” Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro told reporters.
It was not immediately clear how long Duterte would stay in China-ruled Hong Kong — which is not a party to the ICC. Duterte was in the city to speak at a campaign rally attended by thousands of Filipino workers, hoping to boost support for his senatorial candidates in upcoming Philippine midterm elections.
“Assuming it’s (warrant) true, why did I do it? For myself? For my family? For you and your children, and for our nation,” Duterte told the rally, justifying his brutal anti-narcotics campaign.
“If this is truly my fate in life, it’s okay, I will accept it. They can arrest me, imprison me.
“What is my sin? I did everything in my time for peace and a peaceful life for the Filipino people,” he told the cheering crowds in Hong Kong’s downtown Southorn Stadium, appearing with his daughter, the Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte.
An elite Hong Kong police unit for protecting VIPs was stationed in the vicinity of the hotel where Duterte is staying, according to a Reuters witness.
The Hong Kong government’s security bureau and police gave no immediate response to a request for comment.
The Philippines presidential office dismissed speculation that Duterte might evade the law by visiting Hong Kong, while appealing to Duterte’s supporters to allow the legal process to take its course.
During a congressional hearing last year into his bloody crackdown on drugs, Duterte said he was not scared of the ICC and told it to “hurry up” on its investigation.
The firebrand Duterte unilaterally withdrew the Philippines from the ICC’s founding treaty in 2019 when it started looking into allegations of systematic extrajudicial killings.
More recently, the Philippines has signalled it is ready to cooperate with the investigation in certain areas.

