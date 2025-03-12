Portugal’s president holds talks with parties after government falls

You are here

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's government lost a vote of no confidence.
AFP
  • Luis Montenegro, who came to power last year but without a parliamentary majority, quit on Tuesday following the defeat
  • Further consultations are expected on Thursday with the Council of State, a consultative body made up of high-ranking politicians
AFP
LISBON: Portugal’s president was on Wednesday holding talks with political leaders on whether to call fresh elections, after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s government lost a vote of no confidence.
Montenegro, who came to power last year but without a parliamentary majority, quit on Tuesday following the defeat, which was called over a possible conflict of interest row.
Head of state Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will discuss the way ahead in meetings Wednesday with Montenegro’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition Socialist Party, the far-right Chega party and others.
Further consultations are expected on Thursday with the Council of State, a consultative body made up of high-ranking politicians, before giving his decision either Thursday evening or Friday.
Rebelo de Sousa last week indicated that he was working on “all scenarios.”
Depending on the discussions with the new parties, he could try to form a new government. Alternatively, he could dissolve parliament and call fresh elections.
New elections are seen as the most likely outcome and if called would be the third such vote since 2022. The president has already said they could be held on May 11 or 18.
The president previously opted for elections after the resignation in November 2023 of the Socialist Antonio Costa, who was implicated in an alleged influence-peddling case.
Costa, who has always denied any irregularities, became president of the European Council in June last year.
The controversy that led to Montenegro’s downfall centered around a services company owned by his wife and children which has contracts with a number of private firms, including one granted state concessions.
The former prime minister has said that the family business would now be owned solely by his children but the opposition insisted he provided further details.
Montenegro has said he would stand for re-election if a ballot was called but some Portuguese voters were not enthralled at the prospect.
“We had elections a year ago and now we have them again? That doesn’t seem very good for the country in my opinion,” one Lisbon resident, Maria Leonor, said.
The financial ratings company DBRS Morningstar said: “This increases political uncertainty in Portugal at a time when external risks have increased significantly and pressures to spend more in defense are building up.
“The prospect that new elections can quickly resolve the political impasse is uncertain. Latest opinion polls suggest a relatively similar distribution of seats if new elections are called.”
An opinion poll published Tuesday in the Diario de Noticias newspaper suggested the Socialists were slightly ahead on voting intentions at 30.8 percent.
The center-right Democratic Alliance grouping headed by Montenegro was on 25.8 percent, followed by Chega at about 17 percent.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will meet with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday, with Trump’s trade policies and the conflict in Gaza among the potential topics of conversation.
The annual White House meeting to mark St. Patrick’s Day is usually a relatively straightforward affair for both the United States and Ireland. The Irish premier typically presents the president with a bowl of shamrocks as a symbolic gift, a tradition that will be observed during this visit. Recent meetings were with Trump’s proudly Irish-American Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.
But Tuesday’s meetings come as Trump has begun to shake up the global economy with a raft of tariffs, with many more promised or threatened. While none of the measures has been aimed directly at Ireland, the nation of 5.4 million has a trade surplus with the United States and US-owned foreign multinationals employ a significant portion of Irish workers.
Trump has repeatedly taken aim at countries with which the United States has a trade deficit, and he has pledged broad measures to bring jobs back to the US He has also threatened to slap tariffs on pharmaceutical products, a major industry in Ireland.
“I am very, very conscious that in a very challenging world, thousands and thousands of jobs depend on the economic relationship between the United States and Ireland,” Martin said earlier this month.
On foreign policy, the stances that Ireland and the United States have adopted on the conflict in Gaza are at odds.
Trump has resumed his close alliance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since taking office in January, and he has said that all Palestinians should be removed from Gaza, at least temporarily, following a peace deal.
In December, Israel announced it would close its embassy in Ireland, citing the country’s “anti-Israel policies.” Among the moves Ireland has made that have upset Israel was one in May to recognize an independent Palestinian state.
The Ukraine war may also be a topic of conversation. Martin’s visit is the first by a foreign leader since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s late February meeting with Trump at the White House devolved into
a heated argument.

On Tuesday, however, theUnited States agreed to resume military aidto Ukraine after talks where Kyiv said it would accept a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in its war with Russia.
Ireland is not a member of NATO and it has not provided lethal aid to Ukraine, but Ireland has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in non-lethal aid to the eastern European nation, and Martin has said Ireland has room to contribute more.
US Vice President JD Vance is set to host Martin at the vice presidential residence for a breakfast. Martin has events later in the day on Capitol Hill and the White House with Trump and lawmakers.

NEW YORK: Right on the US-Canadian border, Corey Fram’s tourism marketing job has gotten a lot harder of late.
Fram is director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, which promotes a nature destination with castles, cruises, hikes and fishing enjoyed by Canadians and Americans. But he says US President Donald Trump’s continuous disparagement of Canada is taking a toll.
“We have had to switch gears a bit,” Fram said from his office near the 1,800 tiny scenic islands that dot the St. Lawrence River framed by New York State and Ontario province.
Seeing Canadian and American flags often flying side by side, travelers didn’t care what side of the border they were on. Now, with Trump’s recent rhetoric, Fram has had to adjust his message.
“We’ve been very careful not to broadcast and demonstrate US assets to Canadian audiences and Canadian assets to US audiences because when we have, we found that has drawn out a lot of negative sentiment,” Fram said.
Canadians have been stung by Trump’s actions and words since he returned to the White House, both around tariffs and suggestions that Canada should be annexed by the United States.
The American anthem has been booed at hockey games and some stores are removing US products from their shelves, even before Trump’s latest salvo on Tuesday, when he increased tariffs on imported Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 percent.
Travelers are responding with their wallets. New bookings to the United States from Canada have declined about 20 percent since February 1 compared with the year-ago period, according to Forward Keys, a flight ticketing data firm.
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said on Tuesday the company has adjusted its capacity due to a big drop in incoming traffic from Canada.
“We’ve lost a lot of interest in going to the States in general,” said Allyson C., 34, from Vancouver, who canceled her family’s summer vacation to Washington, D.C., citing the on-again, off-again tariffs and the US exchange rate.
This worries the US travel industry. Inbound travel to the United States is still just 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, Geoff Freeman, CEO of the US Travel Association, said in an interview.
No other country’s residents go to the United States more than Canada, which notched 20.4 million visits in 2024. Canadian travelers also spend three times more on vacations than domestic US travelers, said Freeman.
Saturday night hotel bookings in Bellingham, Washington, a coastal city near the Canadian border which offers skiing and ferries to Alaska, declined 10.8 percent from February 2 through March 1. Bookings in Niagara Falls, New York, fell 8.1 percent over the same period, according to analytics firm CoStar.
Weather and the exchange rate also affected cross-border travel in 2024, said Jan Freitag, director of US hospitality at CoStar.
“The thing that is different this year is the rhetoric from the administration that has a lot of Canadians thinking twice about coming across the border.”
Fram said his tourism council is also not getting as warm a reception to invitations to bring Canadian travel writers and influencers to Thousand Islands attractions on the New York side.
“Anytime that we put a restriction and make it difficult or make people not want to cross the border, that has a lasting impact,” said Fram. “It is going to be a significant challenge to get back to where we were before this.”
The Trump administration said it will require all foreigners above the age of 14 in the US to register and submit fingerprints beginning April 11 if they stay beyond 30 days. Canadians are not exempt, even though they typically can visit the US for up to six months without a visa.
Canadians aren’t the only travelers backing off from the US Bookings from Denmark and Germany decreased 27 percent and 15 percent year-over-year, respectively, according to Forward Keys. Demand from Europe as a whole only slightly decreased at 1 percent.
But Canada’s proximity makes it more important. A 10 percent drop in Canadian travelers could cost the United States $2.1 billion in lost spending, the US Travel Association estimated.
“I would love to go back to the US, but right now, as things are, I as a Canadian don’t really feel safe or welcomed,” said artist manager Zina Oukil, 32, from Calgary. She is vacationing in Cancun, Mexico with her husband after canceling a road trip to Los Angeles.
“I feel very sad about it, but also a little bit frustrated and quite frankly angry,” Oukil said.

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was going to Turkiye on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments on Ukraine and how Warsaw and Ankara and help ensure lasting peace in the region.
“We will talk about the role of Poland, the role of Turkiye, when it comes to stabilization in the region, when it comes to assessing the first round of talks that ended (...) in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine and the United States,” he said.
.”.. about the possible involvement of both Turkiye and Poland, when it comes to ensuring lasting peace and calm in the region, including on the Russian-Ukrainian border.”
The United States agreed on Tuesday to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv said it was ready to support Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, the countries said in a joint statement.
“From our point of view, it is very important that NATO and European countries simultaneously effectively guarantee stability after achieving a ceasefire and peace on the Russian-Ukrainian border. And Turkiye’s role here may be key,” Tusk said. 

WARSAW: Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Wednesday that US military aid deliveries to neighboring Ukraine through Poland have resumed to previous levels following US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia.
Last week, Washington halted military assistance to war-torn Ukraine after a public clash in the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
But in Jeddah talks on Tuesday Ukraine endorsed an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Moscow and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia — which prompted Trump to lift the freeze.
“I confirm that arms deliveries via Jasionka (logistics hub) have returned to previous levels,” Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski told reporters on Wednesday.
The US and the European Union are top arms suppliers to Ukraine.
He was speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga who visited Warsaw on his way back to Ukraine from Jeddah.
Poland is a staunch ally of Ukraine and has advocated ramped up military aid to the country that since 2022 has been fighting Russian full-scale invasion.
According to Warsaw, up to 95 percent of military aid to Kyiv passes through Poland, in particular through the Jasionka hub close to the NATO country’s eastern border.

SEOUL: South Korea’s air traffic authorities will ban drones from flying around the Constitutional Court in Seoul from Thursday ahead of the ruling on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The measure will take effect from Thursday to Wednesday next week, according to a notice to airmen issued on the transport ministry’s aeronautical information system on Wednesday.
The court is widely expected to rule on Yoon’s impeachment in the coming days though it has yet to announce the date.
Police earlier announced in a statement it had asked the ministry to set up a temporary ban on drones around the court and adjacent areas spanning 1.85km until the end of this month.
Police are expected to be out in force and subway stations and nearby schools are set to be closed on the day of the ruling that will decide Yoon’s political future over his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3.
On Sunday, a day after Yoon returned home, thousands of Yoon supporters gathered around the residence to protest the impeachment, surrounded by beefed-up police security.

