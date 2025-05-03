Pakistan’s cement exports jump 29% but domestic demand remains weak

Pakistan takes journalists to Azad Kashmir to rebuff Indian allegations of militant training camps

Bela Noor Shah, Azad Kashmir: Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday led local and foreign journalist to various sites in Azad Kashmir, where India alleges Pakistan has established militant training camps, describing the allegations as a “desperate attempt” by New Delhi to divert attention from its “internal failure” in an attack in Pahalgam.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have surged to alarming levels over the attack in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam town that killed 26 tourists on Apr. 22. New Delhi has accused Islamabad of backing the perpetrators, an allegation Pakistan has vehemently denied and called for a credible, international probe to ascertain facts about the assault.

Subsequent Indian media reports alleged the presence of militant training camps in Azad Jammu and said India intended to target them in response to the Pahalgam attack. Tarar attempted to dismiss the Indian claims by taking a delegation of journalists to de facto border dividing the disputed Himalayan region to witness on-ground realities for themselves.

“There were numerous contradictions and inconsistencies in their [Indian] claims and they failed to substantiate them and we are proactively present at one of the locations India has alleged to be a terrorist camp,” Tarar told journalists at Bela Noor Shah, some 26 kilometers from Azad Kashmir’s capital of Muzaffarabad.

“The Indian allegations regarding the areas of Bela Noor Shah and Pir Chinasi in Azad Kashmir are fabricated and baseless as not only is the local population living a normal life [here], but educational institutions are [also] functioning and tourism is continuing as usual.”

Kashmir has been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947. The region is divided between the two countries, though both claim it in full and have fought two of their three wars over the disputed territory.

Since 1989, several Kashmiri groups have carried out attacks in Indian-administered Kashmir, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of supporting these groups, a charge Islamabad denies, insisting it offers only diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris.

Following the April 22 attack, public anger has swelled India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his military “full operational freedom” to respond to the assault. There have been fears that India may conduct limited strikes close to its border with Pakistan.

Denying Pakistan’s involvement in the attack, Tarar criticized India for not providing any evidence to back up its claims and reiterated that India’s possible strikes against Pakistan will have a “forceful response.”

“Our desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness as any Indian aggression will be met with a strong and forceful response — one they will remember for ages,” he said.

India has consistently attempted to defame Pakistan through “false propaganda” but all such efforts have failed to yield results, according to the Pakistani information minister.

It was evident from the visit of the media delegation, which was flown to Muzaffarabad from Islamabad and was later taken to the scenic town of Bela Noor Shah via jeeps.

Arab News team observed lush, serene hills of Azad Kashmir and business going on as usual in the town.

“This is a tourist spot and very peaceful area where people from all over Kashmir and Pakistan come for recreation,” Muzaffarabad Commissioner Ghuftar Hussain told Arab News at Bela Noor Shah.

Ameer Ali, a 23-year-old resident of the nearby Sawan Pani village who had come for recreation at the top of the hill, said he had never seen any militant camp in the area during his lifetime.

“I am a university student in Muzaffarabad and have frequently visited various places in the area with friends, but I have never seen any camps anywhere in these regions,” he told Arab News, adding that Kashmiris want peace, but they would fight alongside Pakistan Army if they were attacked by India.

“If India attacks us, Kashmiris will stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army and firmly resist any Indian aggression.”

Shafaat Qadri, a 45-year-old madressah teacher, said Bela Noor Shah had been nothing but a peaceful tourist spot.

“Today, I brought a visiting friend to this picnic spot who is here from Rawalakot University,” he said. “Visiting this place has been part of our routine, and if there were any suspicious activities here, they could not go unnoticed by the locals.”

Kashmiris have grown accustomed to such Indian allegations and they no longer “take them seriously,” Qadri added.