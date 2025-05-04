Iranian FM to arrive in Pakistan today on visit to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will arrive in Pakistan on Monday on a visit to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, the Pakistani foreign ministry said.
Pakistan and Iran enjoy close ties and have signed several pacts in trade, energy and security in recent years. The two countries have also been at odds over instability on their shared porous border, but have quickly moved to ease tensions each time.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Araghchi will call on the President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, during his visit to Islamabad.
“This high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted and strong relationship between Pakistan and the brotherly nation of Iran,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement.
“It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.”
Araghchi’s visit, his second since Nov. last year, comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region since India blamed Pakistan for an attack in the disputed Kashmir region that killed 26 tourists on April 22. Islamabad has denied involvement and called for an international probe into the tragic event.
However, tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbors who have announced a raft of punitive measures against each other, while their forces have exchanged fire along their de facto border in Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the attackers “to the ends of the earth” and there have been fears that India may carry out limited airstrikes or special forces raids near the border with Pakistan. A Pakistani minister has said that Islamabad has “credible intelligence” that India is planning to attack Pakistan within days.
Iran has offered to mediate the crisis between Pakistan and India, with Araghchi saying his country was “ready to use its good offices” to resolve the conflict.
Pakistani leaders, who have already reached out to foreign capitals over India’s aggressive posturing since the Kashmir attack, are expected to discuss with Araghchi the latest crisis with New Delhi.
“The visit of Foreign Minister Araghchi is expected to further strengthen the existing ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries,” the Pakistani foreign ministry added.
