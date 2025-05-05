OIC body condemns ‘rising Islamophobia,’ reported attacks against Indian Muslims

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) principal human rights organ recently condemned international media reports of rising Islamophobia and “targeted reprisal attacks” against Muslims in various parts of India, following a militant attack in Kashmir last month.
International news organizations have reported Kashmiri Muslim vendors and students in Indian cities have faced harassment, vilification and threats from right-wing groups following an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on Apr. 22 that killed 26 tourists. Survivors of the attack have said militants specifically targeted Hindu men in the attack on Pahalgam town, sparking anger and grief in India.
India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, an allegation that Islamabad denies. India, facing a decades-long insurgency in Muslim-majority Kashmir, accuses Pakistan of arming militant organizations in the region. Islamabad has always denied the accusations but has vowed to diplomatically support the people of Kashmir.
The disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir is claimed in full by India and Pakistan. However, the nuclear-armed nations administer only parts of it.
“The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses profound concern and condemnation regarding disturbing reports from international media which suggested an increase in hate speech, targeted reprisal attacks, and acts of violence both online and offline, against Muslims in various parts of India, as well as Kashmiri Muslims in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK),” the IPHRC said on its website on Saturday.
It said the incidents targeting Muslims appear to be “fueled by far-right Hindu nationalist groups” which accuse Muslims of being involved in the Apr. 22 attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam. The OIC body expressed grief over the loss of civilian lives in the Pahalgam incident, but reaffirmed that reprisal attacks against innocent civilians are “violations of human rights and human dignity.”
“As such, the Commission calls for a prompt and impartial investigation into the incident and urges all to respect the sanctity of human life and ensure the protection of civilians at all times,” it added.
The IPHRC urged India to fulfill its obligations under international human rights law and ensure the safety and security of Muslim communities by implementing “concrete measures” at all levels.
“The Commission also calls on the international community, United Nations human rights mechanisms including Special Procedures, to closely monitor the situation and take necessary actions to protect the rights and dignity of Muslims in India,” it said.
The OIC body reiterated its call for the establishment of an international fact-finding mission or Commission of Inquiry under the UN to investigate rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir and independently verify and report on the rights situation.
It called on the UN and the international community to press India to abide by the relevant UN Security Council and OIC resolutions on Kashmir, refrain from any administrative and legislative measures that would “alter the geographical and demographic status” of Indian-administered Kashmir, release all political prisoners and “repeal discriminatory laws.”
The Pahalgam attack and India’s subsequent allegations have triggered a surge in its tensions with Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the attackers “to the ends of the earth,” with fears that India may carry out limited airstrikes or special forces raids near the border with Pakistan.
A Pakistani minister said last week Islamabad had “credible intelligence” that India was planning to attack Pakistan. Pakistan’s military and government have vowed that a “strong” response will be given to India if it launches military action.