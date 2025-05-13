Pakistan appoint New Zealand’s Mike Hesson as new cricket white-ball coach

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday it had appointed New Zealand’s Mike Hesson as the national cricket squad’s white-ball coach from May 26 onwards.
Hesson replaces former Pakistan fast bowler and interim white-ball coach Aaqib Javed, who was appointed to the post in November 2024. Pakistan haven’t had a full-time white-ball coach since Gary Kirsten resigned in October last year following disagreements with the cricket board.
Hesson brings vast coaching experience to the table. He has served as the head coach of various international teams such as Kenya and New Zealand in the past. He is also currently serving as head coach of the Islamabad United franchise, the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League.
“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced the appointment of Mike Hesson, as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team effective from 26 May, 2025,” the PCB said in a statement.
“Hesson comes in to fill the post after evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, which fell vacant after Pakistan men’s team tour to New Zealand in April.”
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi praised the appointment, saying that Hesson brings with him “a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides.”
“We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket,” he said in a statement.
Pakistan’s cricket analysts and commentators have blamed the national team’s lackluster performances over the past couple of years due to frequent changes in the coaching and selection staff.
Last April, former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie was appointed as Test coach on a two-year deal. However, he resigned in December just before Pakistan’s home Test series against South Africa.
Javed, meanwhile, has been appointed by the PCB as Director of High Performance, the board confirmed. Javed will be responsible for leading and overseeing the high-performance cricket program in the country which ensures athletes are equipped to perform under high pressure conditions.
“His appointment, alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball Head Coach, marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan Cricket,” the board said.