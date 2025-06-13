Pakistan urges religious devotees to postpone travel to Iran, Iraq amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday advised its citizens planning religious travel to Iran and Iraq to reconsider their plans, citing security concerns after Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities earlier in the day.
The advisory mentions Pakistani “Zaireen,” or Shi’ite Muslim pilgrims who travel to Iran and Iraq to visit sacred religious sites, particularly in Mashhad, Qom, Najaf and Karbala.
The region has seen heightened tensions following Israeli attacks on key installations in Iran, prompting fears of broader instability.
“In view of the evolving security situation in the region, the Zaireen from Pakistan are advised to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq,” the foreign office said in a brief statement issued in Islamabad.
According to a senior government official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the number of Zaireen traveling to Iran fluctuates, and most do not contact the Pakistani diplomatic missions.
“Currently, there are an estimated 5,000 Zaireen in Iran,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran and its consulates remain available to assist citizens.
“Any Pakistani requiring guidance or support is encouraged to contact our relevant diplomatic missions, which will, as always, provide necessary assistance and facilitate their return to Pakistan,” the official added.
While no evacuation plans have been announced, the authorities say they are closely monitoring the regional situation.
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been picked by Sydney Sixers to debut in the upcoming 15th season of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), the club announced on Friday.
The BBL is a professional Twenty20 cricket competition in Australia that features eight city-based teams.
Launched in 2011, the league is held during the summer and features a mix of local and international players.
“The SCG [Sydney Cricket Ground] has been home to many legends. Now it’s home to the [king]. Welcome, Babar Azam,” the Sydney Sixers said in a post on X.
Azam said he was “super pumped” to join the team, highlighting that his BBL debut “will be something special.”
“Cannot wait to share the dressing room with my favorite batter Steve Smith and world class bowler Josh Hazlewood,” he was quoted saying in a video posted by BBL on X.
“So really excited and looking forward to getting over there and meeting my craziest cricket fans.”
Azam has featured in several major franchise leagues around the world.
Apart from competing in the Pakistan Super League, Azam has played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, Sylhet Sixers and Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League, and Somerset in England’s T20 Blast.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday held a preparatory meeting for the upcoming 12th session of its Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the state media, as the government seeks to strengthen economic and trade relations with the Gulf nation.
The JMC is the primary bilateral platform for institutionalized cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, focusing on trade, investment, energy, labor and consular matters. After remaining inactive for several years, it was revived recently to accelerate high-level economic engagement.
The preparatory meeting, according to Radio Pakistan, was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who also serves as the foreign minister of the country.
“Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to strengthening Pak-UAE economic and trade relations,” the report said.
“He made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Abu Dhabi,” it added.
Radio Pakistan said discussions during the meeting focused on advancing key bilateral initiatives, formalizing collaboration in existing sectors, exploring new avenues for cooperation and attracting mutually beneficial UAE investments in priority areas.
The UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner. Its proximity to the South Asian state helps minimize export costs, particularly for perishable goods.
Pakistan has increasingly sought stronger economic partnerships with Gulf nations to strengthen its economy amid improving macroeconomic indicators. The UAE has supported Pakistan during recent economic crises, including by maintaining deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan and helping Islamabad unlock critical IMF loan tranches.
So far, the government has not officially announced any date for the 12th JMC session, though it is expected to help expand bilateral economic cooperation.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan receives less than half of the five million blood donations it needs each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, highlighting critical gaps in the country’s health care system as it vowed to promote voluntary donations.
About 1.9 million of Pakistan’s 2.3 million annual blood donations come from family or replacement donors, while only 18 percent are voluntary and unpaid, according to official data cited by the WHO.
This reliance often delays treatment and poses risks for patients with chronic conditions such as thalassemia, hemophilia and cancer, who require regular transfusions.
“Medical centers in Pakistan need over 5 million blood donations annually and will require 5.6 million by 2030 but they are currently receiving only approximately 2.3 million donations per year,” the WHO said in a statement released on World Blood Donor Day.
The WHO and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences held a blood donation drive in which around 150 volunteers participated under the theme “Give blood, give hope – together we save lives.”
As per the WHO, voluntary blood donations are considered the safest and most sustainable as such donors are less likely to transmit infectious diseases, it added. WHO’s representative in Pakistan, Dr. Dapeng Luo, highlighted that each blood donation could save up to three lives.
“Every patient who needs blood should be able to receive it,” he said. “WHO will continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen a blood service that promotes voluntary donations and gives patients access to safe blood and blood products in sufficient quantity.”
Pakistan’s health ministry and the WHO urged the public to donate blood voluntarily to help address a shortage that is straining hospitals’ ability to save lives.
Pakistan’s Director General of Health, Shabana Saleem, welcomed the technical support from the WHO, saying it would lead to improved screening and testing.
“Giving blood is giving life, and together we can do this,” she said. “We are in the phase of revitalizing the Regional Blood Transfusion Center.”
The WHO concluded that it was supporting Pakistan in strengthening blood banks and promoting standardized screening methods to ensure safe and sufficient blood supplies for all.
KARACHI: Pakistani films that released on the Eid Al-Adha last week attracted the highest Eid box office collections in five years, the sales and marketing head of the country’s largest cinema chain said on Friday.
Pakistani romantic comedy ‘Love Guru,’ starring acting powerhouses Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan released in cinemas worldwide on Eid-ul-Adha. The other prominent Pakistani movie that released in theaters across the world was “Deemak,” a horror movie with A-list actors Faysal Qureshi, Sonya Hussyn and Samina Peerzada starring in lead roles.
As per official figures released by Love Guru, the Pakistani film collected Rs 12.8 crores [$457,143] in Pakistan during the first three days of Eid Al-Adha, making it the biggest ever Eid weekend opener in the country.
“If we look at Eid [film] business since Covid, we did the biggest business this year [on Eid],” Adnan Ali Khan, the sales and marketing head of Cinepax Cinemas, told Arab News. “Meaning highest in five years.”
He said this does not include The Legend of Maula Jatt film, which enjoyed record-breaking box office business but was not released on Eid.
“Love Guru got 50 percent of the shows and that is why it generated huge numbers,” Khan explained, adding that Deemak was the second-best performing film on Eid while Hollywood flick “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” secured the third-highest collections.
The film’s official team announced that its international box office collections for the opening weekend surged to Rs15.4 crores [$546,000]. This means the film raked in a total of Rs28.2 crores [$999,186] in the first three days of the release.
After the first five days of their release, Love Guru’s team said it collected Rs19.10 crores [$676,500] locally while Deemak distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla said the horror flick generated around Rs4 crores [$142,000] at the box office.
Mandviwalla said the film is expected to secure over Rs7 crores [$248,000] in box office collections by the end of this week.
“It is a very encouraging figure for Deemak,” Mandviwalla said.
However, there have been speculations around the authenticity of these figures, particularly at the local box office. There hasn’t been an official detailed division of box office collections in cinemas across Pakistan.
Pakistani film critic Kamran Jawaid, however, brushed aside claims that Love Guru’s box office collections were fabricated.
‘ONLY FOR THE DELUDED’
“When the audience comes out of cinemas in droves at seven in the morning— and that too from multiple shows— then countering claims about fabricated figures is only for the deluded,” Jawaid told Arab News.
He said the high footfall in cinemas across the country puts to rest the opinion that attendances at cinemas are too low due to expensive ticket prices or that audiences no longer harbor interest in Pakistani movie.
“One just has to make movies that people are willing to shell money out on, whether it is Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, which also ran shows till morning two weeks before Eid, or Love Guru,” Jawaid said.
The Pakistani film critic broke down the numbers based on the number of screens and seating capacity of Pakistani cinemas.
“Although not big, counting all 91 screens, Pakistan’s total seating capacity is a little above 21,000, which equates to 21 million in ticket sales per show/slot, with an average ticket price of a thousand,” he said.
“An average of four shows per day leads to 84 million in gross income. Depending on the number of screens a film like Love Guru gets — which is roughly between 30-40 percent of the country — per-day estimates range between 25 to 33 million in gross receipts,” Jawaid explained.
“Given that the tickets are selling hot, one cannot refute the legitimacy of the quoted figures.”
Khan said the movies garnered the highest numbers at its cinemas in Packages Mall in Lahore, followed by Jinnah Park in Rawalpindi.
“We are running late night shows every day,” Khan said, adding that the coming weekend was also expected to feature “packed” theaters as the cinemas have bookings in advance.
“We need four Pakistani movies like Love Guru every year,” he said. “However, Deemak has started gaining momentum now alongside Love Guru.”
Jawaid, however, looked toward the future of Pakistani cinema.
“Pakistan’s cinema needs one Love Guru a month to revive audience’s interest,” he said.
KARACHI: The US Mission in Pakistan this week issued a security alert for its nationals in the country, warning them against traveling to the volatile northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province citing frequent attacks by “terrorist and insurgent groups.”
Pakistan has recently experienced a significant surge in militant violence, particularly in its western provinces of KP and Balochistan, where groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) have targeted civilians and security forces.
The TTP has frequently targeted security convoys and checkpoints apart from being linked to a rise in targeted killings and abductions of law enforcement personnel and government officials in KP recent months. In March this year, the US declared a Level 4 threat for KP, advising nationals not to travel there.
“Do not travel to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which includes the former FATA [Federally Administered Tribal Areas] for any reason,” a statement from the US Mission, shared by the US embassy and consulates in Pakistan, said.
“Active terrorist and insurgent groups routinely conduct attacks against civilians, non-governmental organizations, government offices, and security services personnel (police and military).”
The alert said these militants have targeted government officials and civilians, with frequent incidents of assassinations and kidnappings, including attacks on polio vaccination teams in the past.
The US Mission urged American government personnel to travel in armored vehicles with armed escorts whether on official or personal trips to northwestern Pakistan.
“Additional restrictions on movements can occur suddenly and at any time, depending on local circumstances and security conditions,” it said.
Pakistan was ranked as the world’s second-most affected country by “terrorism,” according to a global index published by the Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace, which assessed 163 countries covering 99.7 percent of the global population.