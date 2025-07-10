Pakistan calls for renewed global push to restore peace in Yemen at UN Security Council

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take urgent and coordinated action to restore peace in Yemen, stressing the need for inclusive political dialogue and immediate humanitarian support to address the Middle Eastern country’s worsening situation.
The crisis in Yemen, which began as internal political turmoil, has since escalated into a wider regional conflict. A civil war erupted in 2014 after Houthi rebels took over the capital, Sana’a. The years-long war has led to the near-collapse of the economy, widespread displacement and a severe humanitarian emergency, with more than 18 million people in need of assistance.
Addressing a UNSC briefing on Yemen, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, urged member states to reinvigorate inclusive political negotiations and implement coordinated responses to Yemen’s interlinked political, humanitarian and socioeconomic challenges.
“The Council must send a united and unequivocal message: the people of Yemen deserve peace, dignity and a future free from fear, hunger and despair,” the Pakistani diplomat said.
Ahmad stressed “a comprehensive approach, anchored in inclusive political dialogue and urgent humanitarian action, can pave the way for lasting peace and stability in Yemen.”
He urged all parties to the conflict to build on the December 2023 Roadmap, a UN-facilitated framework outlining a phased political process, including a nationwide ceasefire, restoration of public services and the reopening of key transport routes.
Pakistan also condemned the continued arbitrary detention of UN, humanitarian and diplomatic personnel by the Houthis, calling for their immediate release and unrestricted humanitarian access.
The detentions, which began in mid-2024, have affected dozens of UN and aid workers in Houthi-controlled areas, with many held incommunicado without due process, prompting international condemnation and urgent calls for accountability.
The Pakistani envoy stressed that peace in Yemen cannot be separated from the broader regional context.
He called for de-escalation and diplomacy, linking stability in Yemen with a resolution of ongoing Middle East conflicts, including an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and recognition of Palestinian statehood.
“Years of conflict have inflicted immense suffering on the Yemeni people,” he said. “What began as an internal crisis has since assumed broader regional dimensions, with serious implications for international peace and security.”