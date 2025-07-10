You are here

Pakistan police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam center raid

Police personnel patrol a market in Lahore on November 10, 2023. (AFP/File)
Updated 10 July 2025
AFP
  • Pakistan’s cybercrime agency says the call center was involved in Ponzi schemes and investment fraud
  • Foreign nationals, including citizens of Nigeria, the Philippines and Bangladesh, have also been arrested
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan police arrested 149 people — including 71 foreigners, mostly Chinese — in a raid on a scam call center, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency said Thursday.

“During the raid, a large call center was uncovered, which was involved in Ponzi schemes and investment fraud,” the agency said in a statement.

“Through this fraudulent network, the public was being deceived and vast sums of money were being illegally collected.”

The agency said they were acting on a tip-off about the network, operating in the city of Faisalabad, a manufacturing center in the east of the country.

The agency told AFP that the raid was at the residence of Tahseen Awan, the former head of the city’s power grid, who has not been arrested.

All those arrested were in custody, including 78 Pakistanis and 48 Chinese, as well as citizens from Nigeria, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Myanmar.

Some 18 of the 149 were women, it added.

A copy of the police report said victims would initially receive a small return on their first investments, before being persuaded to hand over larger sums of money.

“The charged individuals ran WhatsApp groups where they lured ordinary people by assigning small investment tasks like subscribing to different TikTok and YouTube channels,” it said.

“Later, they shifted them to Telegram links for further online tasks requiring larger investments.”

Pakistan to restrict Iraq pilgrimages to organized groups from 2026, no solo travel allowed 

Updated 14 July 2025
Pakistan to restrict Iraq pilgrimages to organized groups from 2026, no solo travel allowed 

  • The announcement comes after a conference of Iran, Iraq and Pakistan interior ministers in Tehran
  • Thousands of Pakistanis travel annually to Iran and Iraq, with some of them staying behind illegally
Updated 14 July 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Shiite pilgrims will not be able to individually travel to Iraq from next year to visit holy sites, the country’s interior minister announced on Monday, following his meeting with counterparts from Iran and Iraq.

Naqvi said this after attending a tri-nation conference, requested by Islamabad, in Tehran to discuss issues relating to thousands of Pakistani Shiite Muslims, who travel annually to Iran and Iraq.

The conference concluded with an agreement to establish a joint working group to oversee coordination and operational matters, ensuring safe and seamless travel of the pilgrims to the two countries.

“From January 1, 2026, we will not be allowing any Pakistani to leave for Iraq without zaireen [pilgrims] group organizer, which means that we will register people who will be allowed to take the groups to Iraq,” Naqvi said in televised comments after the conference.

Last month, Pakistan evacuated over 260 nationals from Iraq and another 450 Pakistanis who had been stranded in Iran during the Tehran-Israeli conflict, according to the country’s foreign ministry. There was no confirmation of the number of evacuees who had traveled legally and those who had been staying in the two countries illegally.

The group organizers will be bound to bring back all pilgrims going with them, according to the Pakistani interior minister. The move is aimed at discouraging overstay of Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq.

“The people who are overstaying there, the people who have started working there, we need to stop this,” Naqvi said, adding they would need support from Iran and Iraq to implement the decision.

Pakistan joins SCO foreign ministers’ summit as Delhi-Islamabad tensions simmer

Updated 37 min 6 sec ago
Pakistan joins SCO foreign ministers’ summit as Delhi-Islamabad tensions simmer

  • Regional tensions, particularly between India and Pakistan, simmer after New Delhi’s refusal to sign a recent SCO joint statement
  • New Delhi said the SCO statement was ‘pro-Pakistan’ in not mentioning an April attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
Updated 37 min 6 sec ago
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, has arrived in China to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Monday, amid prevailing regional tensions.

The meeting comes amid simmering regional tensions, particularly between India and Pakistan, following New Delhi’s refusal to sign a recent SCO joint statement over its omission of a deadly April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The SCO, a trans-regional bloc comprising China, Russia, Pakistan, India, Iran, and Central Asian states, is expected to deliberate on pressing regional and global security, connectivity, and economic issues at the CFM meeting in Tianjin on July 15-16.

Upon arrival in Beijing, Dar was received by Ambassador Yu Hong, a member of the Chinese’s foreign ministry’s Department of Asian Affairs, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil-ur-Rehman Hashmi, along with other Chinese foreign ministry officials.

“DPM/FM will lead Pakistan’s delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin tomorrow, call on the President of China along with other SCO Foreign Ministers, and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from SCO member states,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

The CFM is the third highest forum in the SCO format that focuses on the issues of international relations as well as foreign and security policies of China-backed SCO.

Last month, Beijing’s bid for enhanced regional leadership suffered a setback when India rejected signing a joint statement put before defense ministers of the SCO, seen by some Western analysts as a regional grouping by China and Russia to counter United States influence in Asia, with New Delhi saying it was “pro-Pakistan” in not mentioning April’s attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan for backing the gunmen behind the April 22 killing of 26 people. Islamabad denies the charge. In May, India and Pakistan exchanged fighter jet, missile, drone and artillery strikes for four days over the Kashmir attack, killing around 70 people on both sides before agreeing to US-brokered ceasefire.

Separately, India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing that the two countries must resolve friction along their border, pull back troops and avoid “restrictive trade measures” to normalize their relationship, Reuters reported on Monday.

Jaishankar arrived in Beijing on his first trip to China since 2020, when a deadly border clash between their troops led to a four-year military standoff and damaged ties until a thaw began in October, when they agreed to step back.

“It is now incumbent on us to address other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying.

Jaishankar met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng earlier in the day, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. Han told Jaishankar that India and China should steadily advance practical cooperation and respect each other’s concerns.

Pakistan braces for new monsoon wave after rains kill 111 since late June

Updated 36 min 11 sec ago
Pakistan braces for new monsoon wave after rains kill 111 since late June

  • Monsoon brings South Asia 70 to 80 percent of its annual rainfall, arriving in late June in Pakistan and lasting through Sept.
  • The annual rains, vital for agriculture and livelihoods, bring with them flooding, landslides and cause buildings to collapse
Updated 36 min 11 sec ago
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday warned of another wet spell in the country from July 15 till July 17, with the death toll from monsoon rain-floods rising to 111 since June 26.

The toll includes 40 deaths in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, followed by 37 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 17 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan and one fatality in Azad Kashmir, according to official figures. Another 212 people have been injured in rain-related incidents.

In its fresh alert, the disaster authority said a low-pressure area, presently located over India’s Madhya Pradesh state, is likely to affect Pakistan in the next 24 to 72 hours.

“Under the influence of this weather system, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate central and upper parts [of Pakistan],” it said. “A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.”

The system may result in heavy rains and flash floods in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Dera Ghazi Khan and northeastern Punjab.

“Rains may trigger landslides in Murree and hilly areas,” the NDMA said. “Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad.”

It called on provincial and district administrations to prepare emergency response teams, ensure the availability of rescue machinery and clear drainage systems in urban areas.

“Avoid outdoor exposure in rains and windy weather,” the authority said. “Tourists and travelers visiting mountainous areas are advised to remain cautious of flash floods, avalanche, glaciers, landslides, rock fall/tree fall, derbies/mud flow during the period.”

Monsoon season brings South Asia 70 to 80 percent of its annual rainfall, arriving in early June in India and late June in Pakistan, and lasting through until September.

The annual rains are vital for agriculture and food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers. But the season brings with it flooding, landslides and causes buildings to collapse.

South Asia is getting hotter and in recent years has seen shifting weather patterns, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting the highly complex monsoon.

Pakistan is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, and its 240 million residents are facing extreme weather events with increasing frequency.

In 2022, unprecedented monsoon floods submerged a third of Pakistan and killed 1,700 people, with some areas yet to recover from the damage. In May, at least 32 people were killed in severe storms, including strong hailstorms.

UK, Pakistan agree to set up new business advisory council at inaugural trade dialogue

Updated 14 July 2025
UK, Pakistan agree to set up new business advisory council at inaugural trade dialogue

  • The Pakistan-UK trade in goods and services reached £4.7 billion in 2024, an increase of 7.3 percent, compared to the previous year
  • The dialogue reaffirms the UK’s commitment to open and fair trade and to deepening economic ties with Pakistan, high commission says
Updated 14 July 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) decided to form a new business advisory council as officials from both countries met in London at the inaugural UK-Pakistan Trade Dialogue, the British high commission in Islamabad said on Monday.
The development came during the dialogue co-chaired by UK Minister for Trade Policy and Economic Security Douglas Alexander and Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, who is on an official visit to the UK from July 14 till July 20.
The UK maintains zero-tariff access of Pakistan’s exports post-Brexit, making it Pakistan’s largest European and third-largest individual export partner, according to the Pakistani foreign ministry.
The UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council will bring together senior business leaders and government officials to provide strategic advice on policy reform, offer a confidential forum for engagement, and help promote commercial opportunities by addressing market access challenges and sharing best practices. 
“Today’s Dialogue marks the next step in our long-standing relationship with Pakistan, taking our trading partnership to the next level and unlocking new opportunities for businesses in both our countries,” Alexander was quoted as saying by the British high commission.
 “By deepening cooperation in key sectors like health care and digital technology – areas central to the UK’s Industrial Strategy – we can drive growth, foster innovation, and create jobs.”
The high commission did not share an exact date about the establishment of the new advisory council.
Bilateral trade between the two countries in goods and services reached £4.7 billion in 2024, an increase of 7.3 percent, or £320 million, compared to the previous year, according to the UK government data. Of this £4.7 billion, UK exports to Pakistan amounted to £2.2 billion, while its imports from Pakistan amounted to £2.5 billion.
Khan, whose visit aims to deepen bilateral commercial ties and strengthen institutional frameworks, said the dialogue laid the foundation for a more structured and forward-looking trade relationship between both sides.
“The UK remains one of Pakistan’s most important economic partners,” he was quoted as saying. “By strengthening collaboration and aligning our priorities, we can expand bilateral trade, attract greater investment, and create sustainable economic opportunities that benefit both nations.”
Britain also announced up to £200,000 to support Pakistan’s aspirations to attract investment from the UK.
“The funds will provide technical assistance for investor outreach, and support matchmaking between Pakistani investors and UK-based opportunities,” the British high commission said in its statement.
“This initiative reflects the UK’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s ambitions to increase outbound investment and to strengthening the bilateral investment relationship.”
Khan’s visit comes at a time when Pakistan is striving to draw overseas investment amid a gradually healing macroeconomic environment after a prolonged downturn that forced Islamabad to seek external financing from friendly nations and multiple loan programs from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The British high commission said Monday’s discussions focused on key sectors, including information technology and health care, under the UK’s Industrial Strategy, which presents a “significant opportunity” for businesses and investors.
“The UK is committed to making it easier, faster, and more predictable for international firms to operate in its market. This includes reforms in skills development, innovation, regulation, and planning – creating a more dynamic and open business environment,” it said.
“Through the alignment of the UK’s Industrial Strategy and the UK–Pakistan Trade Dialogue, we are reaffirming our commitment to open and fair trade, and to deepening economic ties with key partners like Pakistan.”

Islamabad plans digital remittance solutions for Pakistanis in Gulf, elsewhere via PayPak scheme

Updated 14 July 2025
Islamabad plans digital remittance solutions for Pakistanis in Gulf, elsewhere via PayPak scheme

  • The initiative aims to facilitate secure and structured remittance flows from non-resident Pakistani workers who are based abroad
  • Pakistan received over $38.3 billion remittances in last fiscal year, with Pakistanis residing in Gulf contributing a major share
Updated 14 July 2025
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: The Pakistani government is planning to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, particularly those in Gulf countries, by providing a technological solution that would enable them to send remittances through a domestic payment scheme, PayPak, the 1Link payment gateway system said on Monday, citing the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) chief said on Monday.

PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said this in a recent meeting with stakeholders, including 1Link CEO Najeeb Agrawalla and Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Chairman Ibrahim Amin, in the country’s commercial capital of Karachi.

Pakistan received over $38.3 billion in remittances from different countries in the financial year ending in June, with Pakistanis residing in Gulf countries contributing a major share to this amount.

Khan said the government was working extensively to serve Pakistanis in the country and overseas by addressing their core issues through innovative, technological and affordable means.

“The government is keen to explore strategic collaboration on empowering overseas Pakistani youth through digital remittance services and expanding PayPak’s reach under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme,” he was quoted as saying by 1Link.

Khan said Pakistanis living abroad were playing commendable role in contributing to the economy and the PM Digital Youth Hub was exploring various options to honor their services with dedicated facilities and offerings.

Launched in 2016 by 1Link, PayPak is Pakistan’s first and the only domestic payment scheme (DPS), making Pakistan the 28th country in the world to have its own domestic payment system. It aims to spur financial inclusion and digitization across the country.

“We aim to take initiatives to facilitate secure and structured remittance flows from non-resident Pakistani workers, especially those based in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries, while also promoting the use of PayPak for Hajj, Umrah, and other cross-border transactions including 1Bill service for non-resident Pakistanis,” 1Link CEO Agrawalla said.

As a major payment service provider, he said, 1Link proposed extending its technological expertise and platform capabilities to support the development and implementation of both initiatives.

PAFLA Chairman Amin said there were over 4 million Pakistanis residing in Gulf countries who had been contributing to the economy through their hard-earned income, adding that many of them lacked access to reliable, user-friendly technological payment solutions.

“PAFLA, in collaboration with Pakistani diplomatic missions, Pakistan’s banks, and different agencies, will do its best efforts to approach freelancers, blue- and white-collar Pakistani workers through outreach and engagement efforts across Gulf countries,” he said.

